Electro Scientific Industries' (ESIO) CEO Michael Burger on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Brian Smith - IR

Michael Burger - President and CEO

Paul Oldham - CFO, SVP of Administration and Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson & Co

David Duley - Steelhead Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ESI FY 2018 Q2 Earnings Call hosted by Brian Smith. My name is Madeleine; I'll be your operator for today. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Mr. Brian Smith. Please proceed.

Brian Smith

Thank you, Madeleine, and good afternoon everyone. My name is Brian Smith, Director of Investor Relations for ESI. With me today are Michael Burger, our CEO, and Paul Oldham, the Chief Financial Officer. This call will cover the results of our fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Before we go into the details of the call, I would like to remind you that some of what we say on this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are discussed in more detail in today's press release and our filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

This call also contains time-sensitive information that we believe to be accurate as of today, November 1, 2017, and which could change in the future. This call is the property of ESI.

Now, I will turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Burger

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and welcome to our call. We had a very strong second quarter with revenues more than doubling from a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share above projections and operating cash flow at its highest level in several years. Bookings came in at a $129 million for the quarter up 68% sequentially driven by a very robust manufacturing environment, which continues to rely upon our laser processing tools and expertise.

While this exceptional order performance was influenced heavily by our flex drilling results, we again saw broad strength across our business with year-over-year and sequential order growth in all of our major product categories. Finally, we've executed on our restructuring plans which we discussed in February and have completed the actions required to achieve our reduced fixed cost model going forward.

Demand in the flexible circuit market is traditionally been slower at this time of year, however we saw extraordinary demand this quarter driven by capacity adds related to overall device growth along with the introduction of several new material technology and applications in the consumer market.

Within the smartphone market specifically new display, sensing and RF features and technologies drive the interconnect requirements within these devices which means more flex circuits per device at higher complexity.

Our industry leading 5335 family of products is ideally suited to meet the technical and throughout challenges of these new applications. Our current product offering, applications knowledge and product road map have earned us the leadership market position we earned we enjoy today.

Simply put we believe the term for these products has expanded and we have maintained or gained more of its share. Looking forward we are in an exceptional period for flex drilling systems demand which we believe will continue for the next couple of quarters. We believe that the underlying technology drivers in the flex market are real and longer term in nature.

Transparency market research projects the flexible circuit market will grow at 11% CAGR through 2025. However, our flex business will continue to be subject to seasonal and capacity factors and we would not expect the current business levels to repeat next year.

Within the high density interconnect market we continue to make progress with customers in evaluation and development of our nViant drilling and expect to announce the next generation of this tool in the near-term.

We also had a very good quarter in semiconductor products highlighted by multiple orders for our new Ultrus wafer scribing tool. It is exciting to see initial high volume manufacturing ramp of these products that will ship over the next several quarters. In addition, we had a strong quarter in wafer mark and trim products.

Overall it was our strongest booking quarter for semiconductor products and over 10 years reflecting the strength of the semiconductor manufacturing environment. Demand for our component test products also grew in the quarter to its highest level in over 4 years. We appear to have finally overcome the over capacity situation that has plugged this market over the last several years.

We expect continued solid demand for our component test products driven by consumer electronics, automotive and RF technologies. In addition, we have completed the restructuring activities needed to achieve our targeted cost model and are on track to realize the lower fixed cost structure we committed to in February. As evidenced by our sequential decrease in operating expense in Q2.

Our new management structure is in place and operating extremely well. I am particularly pleased with the execution of our operations team and our supply chain partners and their ability to respond to the ramp and demand without sacrificing quality or on time delivery performance.

In summary, we've achieved excellent results this quarter due to the strength in our current markets and are excited about opportunities in the near-term. Our business visibility beyond the next couple of quarters is still very limited and still subject to seasonal and capacity factors. However, we believe the long-term growth drivers for our business are healthy.

Our investments in new products are progressing and will contribute meaningfully to growth over time. Finally, our new businesses will enable us to be financially resilient to changes in business levels and deliver improved profitability and consistency of earnings.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Paul for an overview of our financial results.

Paul Oldham

Thank you, Michael and good afternoon everyone. The following information includes results from our second quarter of fiscal 2018 which ended September 30, 2017. To improve comparability we're also providing earnings per share and related income statement results on a non-GAAP or adjusted basis, excluding the impact of purchase accounting, equity compensation, restructuring asset and inventory impairments and other items.

Bookings were a $128.9 million well above last quarter and more than 4 times the order level a year ago. The order levels reflected the robust market conditions and strong flex orders Michael discussed. It is worth noting that this reflects our highest quarterly orders since Y2K. And our first half orders are well above all of last year.

In addition, although flex had a remarkable order quarter, non-flex bookings were at their highest level in over 5 years. Backlog grew by over $47 million to a $118 million. Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.81 to 1. We expect to shift the majority of this increase in backlog over the next two quarters.

Revenue for the quarter was $71 million up a 139% from a year ago and down 2% sequentially. Revenue is slightly above the high-end of our guidance due to several orders that both booked and shipped in the quarter.

GAAP gross margin was 37.4% and included approximately $6.1 million charges for inventory and other asset impairments associated with the final actions of our restructuring program and the related product portfolio review.

Also included in cost to sales was $319,000 of purchase accounting and equity compensation. On a non-GAAP basis gross margin was 46.4% well above the 38.2% from last year and about flat with last quarter on similar volume.

Looking forward to next quarter, we expect adjusted gross margins to also be about flat with less favorable mix offsetting the benefit of higher volume. GAAP operating expenses were $22.1 million and included $1.4 million of equity compensation and purchase accounting. It also included $2.2 million of restructuring charges partially related to final headcount reductions and facility closures.

On a non-GAAP basis operating expenses were $18.6 million slightly below last year with significantly lower fixed cost partially offset by higher variable cost associated with the higher revenues. Operating expenses declined sequentially reflecting the impact of our cost reduction actions.

Looking forward, we expect adjusted operating expenses to rise slightly driven by higher variable cost and timing of the engineering project expenses. As Michael stated, we are happy to report that we are fully at our new fixed cost operating model in Q3.

On a GAAP basis operating income was $4.4 million compared to a loss of $9.9 million in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income included $8.3 million in total restructuring cost and asset impairments. Of the $8.3 million approximately $2.4 million was cash related.

Non-GAAP operating income was $14.4 million or 20% of sales compared to a loss of $7.6 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted operating income improved sequentially, primarily on lower operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was $16 million or 23% of sales. The GAAP tax provision was a small credit due to timing of income between quarters.

Non-GAAP tax expense was around $400,000 and we expect non-GAAP Q3 tax expense to be in the same range. GAAP net income was $4.3 million or $0.12 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.30 per share last year. Adjusted net income was $13.7 million or $0.39 per diluted share higher than last quarter's level, which represented a multi-year high, compared to a loss of $7.7 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Turning now to our balance sheet. Total cash, restricted cash and current investments were $81.9 million at quarter end up from $69.7 million last quarter. We generated $18.3 million of operating cash during the quarter. We are particularly pleased with the efficiency of the balance sheet as we have increased revenue significantly over the last few quarters without growing working capital.

Accounts receivable decreased sequentially by $1.4 million to $47.8 million, DSOs stayed flat at 61 days. Net inventories decreased from last quarter by about $800,000 to $61.4 million despite higher projected shipments. Primarily as a result of the inventory impairments related to discontinued products, inventory returns were approximately 2.9 times.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased by $6.8 million related to the receipt of customer deposits and the timing of payroll accruals. DPO was 50 days.

Capital expenditures were approximately $1 million below our target model 2% to 3% of sales. Depreciation and amortization excluding purchase accounting was $1.6 million. Now let me turn to the outlook going forward.

For Q3, we expect revenues to be between $80 million and $90 million, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be between $0.48 and $0.60. Given order and backlog projections, we expect Q4 to be in a similar range.

As Michael described, we are seeing extraordinary demand this year. As we look forward our visibility into next fiscal year remains limited. Nonetheless, we believe the increased term in flex circuits long-term growth drivers in our markets and contribution of new products will help mitigate the impact of the extraordinary capacity additions this year and help to drive long-term growth.

Finally, our new financial model gives us the ability to deliver profitability cash flow and consistency of earnings. This concludes our prepared remarks. At this time we'd be pleased to take your questions. Natalie?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hi guys thanks for taking my questions.

Michael Burger

Hi Jaeson.

Paul Oldham

Hi Jaeson.

Jaeson Schmidt

I just wanted to start first on your comments Michael on you guys think you have maintained or grown your market share extremely with the early strong results this year. Do you think that's more a function of just rapidly expanding market or do you guys really do feel like you've gained significant share at each of your market?

Michael Burger

I think maybe a better way to say it is we are not aware of any orders that we have not participated in. We believe that we have seen, we have seen literally every quote it's gone down and we know what we want and what we lost. So, I think its ground up we actually believe that, as a minimum we've maintained share and we haven't frankly the dust hasn't settled yet, but I think is probably more than likely that we gained share.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay that's helpful. And then I know it would be inherent lumpiness of the industry is something you guys just can never get around and it sounds like visibility longer-term remains somewhat cloudy. But could you comment on how lead times have currently been or expectations for lead?

Michael Burger

Yes we have been under a lot of pressure from our customer base to deliver actually within stated lead times, which range from 6 to 8 weeks. As I said in the script we're very pleased with our supply chain partners they have been able to expedite product deliveries and we really, we've been able to kind of stay within that lead time. And so, I think we are under pressure to deliver more quicker, but we don't believe that we have lost an order because of lead time or our inability to deliver to request. Did that answer your question Jaeson. Jaeson? Operator?

Operator

Jaeson's line is open.

Michael Burger

Why don't we go to next question, if Jaeson gets back on line we will circle back with him.

Operator

Not a problem. The next question comes from the line of Tom Diffely. Please proceed.

Michael Burger

Hey Tom.

Tom Diffely

Yes, good afternoon. So last quarter when you had us build in a little bit of seasonality in the fourth quarter for calendar, I didn't realize it was actually positive seasonality?

Michael Burger

Yes I stated it weak, it's been a very dynamic couple of quarters for sure.

Tom Diffely

Yes absolutely. So, I want to dig in a, just a little bit more on the increased demand your seeing this year. I mean do you have, some of it is from under investment the year before or these tools obsolescing old tools, I guess can't handle anymore, it is purely just the number of holes that you need to drill goes up?

Michael Burger

We actually think there may be a bit of catch up in terms of last year's demand. Again it's hard to quantify, because machines are machines its used for a number of different applications. But our theory is going on the fact that, yes demand may have been a bit lacks by virtue of the fact that the market has been kind of long that's yields for last couple of years and so there maybe some recovery there. But we also believe, what we've said which is we believe the overall market is expanding at a pretty fast rate. The overlay some of the forecast for some of the mobile phone guys and their increases that actually is also an accelerator. And I think both of things happening coincidently roughly at the same time has really kind of driven this kind of extraordinary situation we're in.

Tom Diffely

So why do you think it's even stronger now than it was say two quarters ago when you would have been in front of a build cycle?

Michael Burger

I think our understanding is that forecast continue to grow for the end units. The cell phones themselves that they are being slighted for and that has put our customer base under a lot of pressure to drill more flexible circuits. And so I think that's really that's what's driving it. We've also there have been a number of new applications that have been introduced recently, kind of as capacity would be normally added from a timeline perspective. On top of that, there were some extraordinary new materials, new technologies that were kind of happening coincident with that and I think that also drove the incremental demand. And so we really it's kind of a confluence of two things happening at the same time and that's our best guess as to what's driving the overall demand.

Tom Diffely

Okay, all right. I know it's on your prepared remarks to you put a little extra emphasis on meaningfully growing of the non-flex business over time. Is that something that happened during the quarter that gives you more confidence in some of these new programs you are working on?

Michael Burger

Yes I think the longer that we're, the more we talk to our HDI customer base. We're getting more and more confidence that's very positive. We saw a really nice acceleration on our new Ultrus wafer scribing tool which is also welcomed and arguably expected. The component test business which is an older business for us, but actually extremely profitable and frankly we have a leadership position in that space.

We've seen a lot of demand in that business and I think that particular end market is really interesting to us as that it is not necessarily just related to consumer electronics. It has its fingers into the automotive space into the RF space in general and of course cell phone. So, I think that is the confluence of semiconductor component test is really bullish and as we said we were hitting all time highs in some these businesses in terms of booking levels. So we're excited about the fact that we've got kind of three stools flex which is obviously the biggest, semiconductor which is quite strong and component test which is doing very, very well. And then the promise of the new products in nViant and Ultrus where we seem be, the market seems to be very excited about all of this stuff right now.

Tom Diffely

Great. I just want a quick site on the component test side, is it alluded to the smaller components or is it just the units overall going up?

Michael Burger

Units are going up smaller components as a mix is growing and we are very interested in expanding our offering into new areas for example some of the larger chip and specialty chip. And we think our conversations around the fact that we are entering into these new spaces as generated a lot of demand for our existing products. So we are, so yes I think the drivers are real are at this primarily the big driver. And we've had a very strong position in this market place, but as I - I think I said in our remarks, we believe that there has been an overcapacity in test systems for some time and it looks like we've kind of worked through that. And so now we're seeing perhaps more of what we would expect as a ongoing run rate in that business and it should accelerate as we enter the large shipment especially chip markets.

Tom Diffely

Okay, and then Paul moving over to the model. How much deals, would you estimate that well, I guess if you look at the operating expenses for what you just reported is that pretty similar to the ongoing kind of base level that you would assume, you said obviously there are going to go up next quarter because of the increase in R&D spending. But in general does the reported results reflect the floor?

Paul Oldham

Yes, I think at these revenue levels it's pretty close. I think if revenue levels declined from the $70 million back down to $50 million or something we would see those expense come down commensurately in sort of fixed cost base that actually come down more than the total expenses, because of just the cost related to higher revenues.

And so that's, I think that's the beauty of the model here, is that the expenses in total are down, the underlying expenses are down more and then the variable piece will move around with our volumes.

Tom Diffely

Okay and would you, would you expect any recurring restructuring costs in the December quarter?

Paul Oldham

No I think we're basically done, there is a few things that, GAAP requires you to take a little bit over time like some facility things like that, but you were down in touch as noise levels, there is nothing significant left.

Tom Diffely

Okay, and then finally when we look across the laser markers especially on the industrial side, we're seeing just a huge demand kind of across the board, as it been an issue for you to get any parts and pieces for your products?

Michael Burger

We've had some issues, but our supply base has been tremendous. And we've been able to kind of work through and work around some of the shortages. With that being said, I think we've now been in this ramp for a couple of quarters and I think we're now pretty much, I think we've got smoothing sailing ahead as it relates to one, we know what our backlog looks like that backlog has been placed on our vendor set and they are dealing with it. So I think it's, I think we're in pretty good shape right now, Tom.

Tom Diffely

Great, thank you for your time today.

Michael Burger

Ours, thanks Tom.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from David Duley with Steelhead. You may now proceed.

David Duley

Thanks, congratulations on a nice quarter. I was just wondering if you could, a little bit more detail about the new applications and materials that you are addressing in the flex market.

Michael Burger

No, unfortunately there, we're under NDA for lot of the material stuff, so, unfortunately no. I will say it's driven primarily in the cell phone business today.

David Duley

Okay. Maybe just to expand I think on your prepared remarks, you had mentioned that you are seeing, I think incremental applications in display and RF and one other thing. Could you just talk about those applications?

Michael Burger

Sure. Yes. We have seen -- I think we've talked about OLED in our last call. OLED seems to be one of the drivers from -- for a specific set of customers. We are also seeing a lot of the RF module and RF applications that actually cut across perhaps several cell phone guys. And so, we have seen that that the structure of those modules changing and in fact now utilizing laser drill where in the past they haven't. So, we feel good about that. And I think that should be part of kind of the ongoing TAM expansion.

And then, if you look at any of the breakdowns on any of the new phones that have been introduced just a sheer number of flex circuits per phone has gone up pretty dramatically. And I think, all of those things that's kind of a confluence of maybe two or three or four different things. But, it seems to be driving this 11% CAGR projection that we mentioned in the script.

So, yes, I think RF modules, a lot of these new sensing capability, some of the new up tick -- physical feedback mechanisms all of those are driving I think more complex flex circuits and more complexity -- actually complexity is our friend, more complex it becomes, I think the more -- the better suited are our solutions are for our customer base.

David Duley

Okay. And then, you mentioned you had a really good quarter with this new scribe tool. I was wondering, is there a certain trends in the marketplace that are driving it option of the tool perhaps some sort of wafer level packaging or fan out or something like that or what is it that it has all of the sudden customers' attentions where they want to buy this tool.

Michael Burger

I think there is -- depending on which customer we are talking about. There are different needs. I think overall though I can say that the use of thinner wafers is really driving most of the applications that were involved. They are each using a specifically for a different application, but it's all -- the common thread through all of it is thinner wafers.

David Duley

Okay. So, some of these new advanced packaging trends are being picked with the demand for this tool?

Michael Burger

We are really focused on the wafer itself. In the backend wafer processing. But, I think the new packaging technologies and the requirements for those are driving some of the demand for the Ultrus. And I think, but it is one step we move. Our applications are on the wafer themselves not necessarily related to package directly.

David Duley

Okay. Now, just a final question from me is, Paul, I think I heard something in your prepared remarks about March quarter being flat with the December quarter, if you could help me understand why you -- I guess you must have real good visibility into that quarter at this point to make that projection. And what gives you the confidence to do that at this point?

Paul Oldham

Just given the level of backlog that we have built, and as we mentioned the majority of that increase is expected to shift over the next couple of quarters, Michael talked about there is a lot of pent up pressure in the supply chain to get these tools. That this current environment that we are seeing in the supply chain gives us confidence that for these -- this quarter and next, we should be in about the same range.

Michael Burger

Yes. We have got backlog scheduled through the next two quarters, which is actually unusual for us. I mean, we typically -- well, not unusual, but, this level of coverage into the second quarter out is unusual and that's driven by this $128 million booking this quarter.

David Duley

Okay. I'm sorry, I will settle with my final question, had one more, you kind of talked or painted a picture about next calendar year where I think you said you would get that your flex business would be down and your other businesses would be up. Can I take a stab because that equate to overall revenue growth or how are you thinking about that?

Michael Burger

Well, we don't give annual guidance for this very reason because our visibility down a couple of quarters out is poor. I think what we are trying to signal is that, FY'17 was a pretty poor quarter for flex demand overall. And obviously, this year or annually, I'm sorry FY'17 annually was a pretty slow quarter or slow year for flex. This year obviously is shaping up to be extraordinary. We haven't said anything forward guidance, but we don't believe that the business because of this TAM expansion, we will retract back to the FY'17 levels, we don't think that's the case.

But, we are hesitant to say that is going to be staying at these current levels they were going to finish FY'18 at. So, we do think for model sake, we think it's prudent for you guys to think somewhere between where we are today and where we were in FY'17 for flex is prudent.

The semiconductor business, the component test business, those businesses look like they have got some legs that are going to continue to grow into 2019. But, as you know in terms of scale those businesses are relatively are smaller than the flex business. So, the model has got a lot of moving pieces from a revenue perspective. Our visibility goes out two quarters for all of our businesses, semiconductor and component test look pretty strong through FY'19. We just don't have a lot of visibility in flex beyond Q1.

David Duley

Thank you.

Michael Burger

You are welcome Dave. Thank you.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions in queue. This concludes the Q&A session of today's call. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Michael Burger.

Michael Burger

Well, thank you very much for attending the call today. We are obviously very excited about the results for the quarter. We are very excited about Q3 in the future. And can't wait to talk to you next quarter. Thank you very much. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.