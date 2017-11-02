How To Get 2% Discount On Gold And Silver, 11% On Miners And 11% Dividend

This series of articles does not aim at predicting where precious metal prices will go, but at showing investors where they can get more value for their money.

Since my last update one month ago, gold is close to the same price after a failed attempt to break out above $1300.

Gold price weekly chart at Finviz

In 2017, gold was most of the time between $1200 and $1300, two levels that have played many times as support, resistance and magnet since 2013. We’ll see what happens in the historically good season for precious metals: November to February.

The short interest of commercial hedgers is high but not extreme, giving little clue on gold insiders' sentiment. The situation is similar for silver and platinum. It is different for palladium, touching a 17-year high for the second time in a few weeks, with a short interest of commercial hedgers approaching a multi-year extreme value.

Palladium monthly chart (finviz.com)

I don’t know if it is a good time to buy precious metals as an investment, but there is no bad time to accumulate small amounts as an insurance. For this purpose, some closed-end funds are an alternative to GLD, SLV, PPLT and PALL. The next table shows the discounts for some Canadian funds on 10/31/2017.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Expense ratio Central Fund of Canada CEF -2.1% 0.32% Sprott Physical Gold Trust PHYS -0.66% 0.35% Sprott Physical Silver Trust PSLV -0.75% 0.45% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust SPPP -1.68% 1.17%

Premiums and discounts are calculated with the price of latest LBMA fixing (12:00 p.m. for silver, 3:00 p.m. for gold).

CEF will be bought by Sprott and assets should be transferred to a new Sprott fund under a new ticker at some point in the 1st quarter of 2018 (see here for more details on the transaction). This is the end of the famous premium/discount of CEF. The new fund is expected to have a much thinner divergence of market value relative to NAV. It is also expected to have a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.40%.

This is good news for some long-term shareholders who want to unlock the value trapped in the discount since 2012. It is bad news for traders who liked CEF as an instrument to play the gold market sentiment, and for investors who liked accumulating in dips, sometimes at a 2-digit discount.

Investors preferring stocks and incomes may consider GAMCO Funds GGN and GNT. Their holdings are mostly precious metal mining companies and dividends are much higher than in GDX. GGN has also positions in energy: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Schlumberger (SLB), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Besides miners, GNT has holdings in oil (Exxon Mobil), materials (Monsanto (MON)), industrials (Deere (DE)). ASA is another closed-end fund in precious metal companies.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Dividend Yield Expense ratio Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN +0.93% 11.03% 1.26% Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust GNT +0.86% 8.58% 1.37% ASA Gold&Precious Metals ASA -10.82% 0.35% 1.26%

ASA has the best discount. GGN has the best dividend yield, but its market value is a bit above its net asset value, and the yield is based on option strategies: it may be put at risk, like for GNT. These closed-end funds have no additional risk due to leveraging: GGN has a low leveraging ratio (close to 1.1), GNT and ASA are not leveraged. High dividend CEFs like GGN and GNT may suffer capital decay due to ROC (return on capital). However, ROC may be a good thing for investors with a lower tax rate on dividends than on capital gains (Seeking Alpha has readers all over the world and tax laws vary).

The top holdings of ASA are Randgold Resources (GOLD), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX), Newcrest Mining Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), Goldcorp Inc. (GG), Royal Gold (RGLD), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV), AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Cia de Minas Buenaventura (BVN). This group represents about 60% of the net asset value. ASA allows to hold shares of these companies and other ones with an 11% discount. Discount in closed-end funds is a normal state, but we can expect it to shrink in ASA if a rally happens in miners, unlocking additional value.

