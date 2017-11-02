Conatus Pharmaceuticals' (CNAT) CEO Steve Mento on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Alan Engbring – Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Steve Mento – President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Marshall – Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Stephen Willey – Stifel

Vernon Bernardino – Seaport Global

Alan Engbring

Good afternoon. A press release for the company's third quarter 2017 financial results was issued earlier this afternoon and can be found in the Investors section of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Conatus' business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Conatus' SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Conatus' press releases, including today's release on third quarter 2017 financial results.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast. Conatus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating on the call today are Steve Mento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conatus, who will discuss the company’s strategic outlook; and Keith Marshall, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Conatus, who will review the company's clinical development programs, pipeline development initiatives and financial results. We will then open the call for questions from invited participants.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Mento.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Alan. And good afternoon everyone. Since our last call in early August we were delighted to announce the expansion of the Conatus senior management team with the appointment of Dr. Keith Marshall, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Accordingly, Keith will be discussing program updates as well as financial results in our call today.

Well I’d like to start with the high level update on our strategy. You may recall that Conatus was founded with a business model of in licensing stalled product candidates compatible with the Company’s expertise and capabilities. And advancing them through early to mid stage clinical development.

The acquisition of Idun Pharmaceuticals from Pfizer was a key milestone for Conatus and it reunited the predecessor company’s assets and scientific roots with the Conatus management team. The lead item product candidate emricasan, became the dominant focus for Conatus leading up collaboration with Novartis last December. Since then we have had the opportunity to revisit our business model and determine how best to move forward over the next two years as we transfer primary responsibility for emricasan to Novartis.

We started talking about adding new product opportunities to our pipeline earlier this year and are now able to expand on that concept. More on that in a minute. But let me go back to emricasan as a base of reference. Emricasan is a pan-caspase inhibitor that is ideally suited to treat liver disease. It is orally administered and actively transported into the liver, but not metabolized in the liver.

The resulting pan-caspase inhibition in the liver impacts three key contributors to liver disease. One, by reducing excessive apoptosis it increases survival and function of hepatitis to work horses of the liver. Two, it decreases the release of biologically active micro particles from dying cells. Within the liver this decreases the activation of hepatic stellate cells, resulting in reduced collagen production. Outside the liver this decreases the days of dilation in the gut that exacerbates portal hypertension. And three, it decreases the activation of proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β and IL-18 while at the same time decreasing inflammasome engagement and resulting pyroptotic cell death.

We believe that the readouts from our four ongoing clinical trials will confirm the efficacy of emricasan across the base spectrum of liver disease. We believe we are uniquely positioned to leverage our leadership in caspase inhibition into a series of novel product candidates for diseases outside the liver. And we believe this is exactly the right time when the mechanism is poised to gain broad acceptance. As evidenced a search of the abstraction the recent AASLD annual meeting, yields nearly 100 mentions of caspase and 50 plus mentions of inflammasome, which is directly linked to caspase activation. Clearly this is an area of strong interest within the hepatology research community and our mechanism is on point.

With the proceeds from our recent financing we are revisiting the assets we have acquired with Idun Pharmaceuticals and intend to expand our internal pipeline development activities to exploit our caspase inhibitor platform. At the same time we have reaffirmed that Conatus business model and continue to explore clinical stage in-licensing opportunities consistent with our expertise.

Next I'll ask Keith to provide updates on our ongoing development programs, details on our pipeline activities and a review of our third quarter financial results. Keith?

Keith Marshall

Thank you Steve. I want to start today by noting how pleased I am to join Conatus at this most opportune time in the company's history. I look forward to building on the momentum and helping to drive future successes. I'll begin with some brief program updates on our four clinical trials of emricasan under our collaboration with Novartis. We remain on track with our projections for completion of all four Phase 2b trials over the next two years and we've sharpened our timeline guidance on several of these.

I’ll cover these in the order of their expected readouts. First up is POLT-HCV-SVR, our Phase 2b trial liver transplant recipients whose ongoing HCV infection damage their transplanted livers. Although these patients originally eventually had the virus cleared by anti-viral drugs, they still have residual fibrosis or cirrhosis in their transplanted livers which we're trying to resolve with emricasan. The primary end point in this trial if the change – if the change in the Ishak Fibrosis Score after two years of treatments. We also plan to look at a number of secondary endpoints to better understand the response dynamics in various population subsets.

We're eager to see the results from this trial because they will provide our first opportunity achievements [ph] to demonstrate a biopsy based improvements in fibrosis potentially establishing an important benchmark for the value of our emerging caspase platforms. We will also be looking very closely at safety given the two-year dosing in an immunosuppressed patient population. We're on track with final treatments and follow-up visits early next year. We expect to announce topline results in the second quarter of 2018.

Next to read out will be ENCORE-PH, our Phase 2b trial and compensated or early decompensated NASH cirrhosis patients with severe portal hypertension. Primary endpoint of this trial is the mean change in HVPG for emricasan, compared with placebo after six months of treatment. An integrated six months treatment continuation phase will track additional exploratory end points, including decompensation events on liver function. Variceal bleeding, the major complication of portal hypertension is closely associated with HVPG readings at or above 12 millimeters of mercury. Reducing HVPG to less than 12 millimeters of mercury essentially eliminates the risk of bleeding and improve survival, reducing HVPG by as little as 10% or 20% significantly reduces the risk of first variceal bleed.

The ENCORE-PH clinical trial is designed to confirm clinically relevant benefits of our emricasan and cirrhosis and to – define a potential pathway to first registration in NASH cirrhosis. Topline results are expected in the second half of 2018.

The third trial expected to readout is ENCORE-NF, our Phase 2b trial in patients with NASH fibrosis. In this trial we are evaluating biopsy based improvements in NASH CRN Fibrosis score after 72 weeks of treatment with emricasan in our placebo without worsening steatohepatitis. This trial was designed to evaluate emricasan single agent activity in patients with NASH Fibrosis and to position emricasan to address this early stage patient population either as a single agent or in combination with other treatments.

The ENCORE-NF clinical trial showed a lot of comparisons of the emricasan safety and efficacy to competitive drugs in development and set the stage for potential advancement as a monotherapy and/or combination therapy and NASH Fibrosis through our collaboration with Novartis. Topline results are expected in the first half of 2019.

The last of our four ongoing Phase 2b trials is ENCORE-LF in patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis. The primary endpoint is event-free survival for emricasan compared with placebo after reaching a pre-specified number of events. This trial is designed to treat patients for at least 48 weeks. Because ENCORE-LF incorporates clinical outcomes in the primary endpoint. It has the potential to find a pathway for regular approval to demonstrate clinical benefit in decompensated NASH cirrhosis and to expand the market to this more severely ill patient population. Top line results are expected in the second half of 2019. All four ongoing trials have anticipated data readouts over the next two years with anyone or any combination of the four potentially supporting advancement towards registration.

We retain responsibility for conducting these four trials on a 50:50 cost sharing basis with Novartis. Novartis assumes responsibility and a hundred percent of costs for any further development and for any combination treatment development. We remain focused on execution of timeline integrity in these trials.

As we transition from our leading role to a supporting role in the emricasan program over the next two years, we're ramping up our efforts to expand our independent development pipeline as Steve indicated earlier in the call. We're excited to exploit our broad expertise with the caspase inhibition platform in three areas. First is with compounds specifically retained by Conatus and the Novartis agreement. Our most advanced candidate from this group is IDN-7314, which has been awarded orphan drug designations in PSC in both the U.S. and Europe.

At the recent AASLD meeting, pre clinical data were reported to support of the potential for IDN-7314 to be developed as a treatment for PSC. We are now in the process of undertaking a detailed assessment of the appropriate subsets within the complex PSC patient population where caspase inhibition may play an important treatment role.

The second area is with new pan-caspase inhibitors. We are actively developing with characteristics optimized to treat excessive pan-caspase activity in targeted organ systems with an initial focus GI diseases for potential, internal clinical development and in other organ disease indications for potential partnering.

The final areas with caspase selective inhibitors we’re actively developing for internal development with initial indications targeting treatments for lung disease. We expect to periodic we rollout additional details on these efforts as we secure the supporting data to advance toward clinical testing.

Also as a near-term supplement to our caspase platform activities we are actively exploring in licensing opportunities for clinical stage drug candidates with different mechanisms of action for internal clinical development and liver and other GI diseases.

Next, I’ll provide a brief review of financial results for the third quarter of 2017 which were released after the close of market today. Total revenues were $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $26.6 million dollars for the first nine months of 2017, compared with no revenues for the comparable periods in 2016. Total revenues for both periods in 2017 consisted of collaboration revenue related to the Novartis agreement. As a reminder, a portion of these revenues including a portion of the upfront payment and a full option exercise payment is being amortized on a straight line basis in mid 2019. The balance reflecting the 50% reimbursement of expenses for our four ongoing trials is being recognized as those expenses are incurred.

Research and development expenses increased to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2017, from $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2016. Research and development expenses increased to $32.3 million for the first nine months of 2017 and $10.8 million for the first nine months of 2016. The increase in R&D expenses were primarily due to the ramp up of the ENCORE clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2016. General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2017, compared with $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2016. The increases in general and administrative expenses were primarily due to higher personnel costs and professional fees.

The net loss was $4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. The net loss for the first nine months of 2017 was $13 million, compared to $20.6 million for the first nine months of 2016.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $85.2 million at September 30, 2017, compared with $77.0 million at December 31, 2016. Based primarily on lower than expected spending on in-licensing and internal pipeline development, we are now projecting a year-end 2017 balance of between $70 million and $75 million. We believe our current and forecasted financial resources are sufficient to maintain operations and ongoing emricasan clinical development activities through the end of 2019, as well as to fund anticipated pipeline expansion activities.

I'll turn the call back to Steve see for some concluding remarks, before we open the call to questions from invited participants. Steve?

Steve Mento

Thank you Keith. To summarize, we are advancing toward completion of our four ongoing clinical trials and toward transfer of primary responsibility for emricasan and Novartis. We are exploring the potential of our lead retained compound IDN-7314 as a potential treatment for PSC.

We are leveraging our caspase inhibition expertise and leadership position into a platform of novel compounds for both internal development and partnership. We are reaffirming our Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ in licensing business plan and actively evaluating potential in licensing candidates appropriate for our expertise and capabilities. We have the financial resources needed to continue advancing on all fronts. We are committed to maintaining our timelines and transforming our multiple assets into maximum value for our shareholders.

That concludes our formal presentation. Now I'd like to turn the call over to our operator to moderate the Q&A Session.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Stephen Willey from Stifel, your line is now open.

Stephen Willey

Yes good afternoon guys. Make sure taking the question. So I guess just with respect to the POLT SVR, I’m just wondering what if anything you might be able to say about patient compliance in this trial and the proportion of patients you think you might be able to get to your biopsy? And then maybe just a reminder of what will be the next steps for this program specifically and to how you intend to leverage any learnings that you derive from this study?

Steve Mento

I'll answer that Steve. Compliance has actually been very good. This has been a long-term study. I'm not going to give specific numbers, but we're confident that we'll have sufficient biopsies at two years in order to do a meaningful evaluation of the data. The simplest way to take a look at how we might use the outcome of this trial assuming its positive is first as Keith mentioned as a initial demonstration of biopsy-based efficacy of the compound. And of course two years safety in immunosuppressed patient population.

Once those data are in hand I’ll be better prepared to talk about how we might move forward from the development opportunities. But let's wait to see the data before we talk about that.

Stephen Willey

Okay. And then just with respect to IDN-7314, I guess as you kind of think back on the emricasan development program biomarkers were pretty important to the dose optimization of that compound. Just wondering if we should expect some of the same biomarkers to be relevant in terms of guiding to dose optimization for this compound in the context of PSC. Thanks.

Steve Mento

Yes, I think we're going to take steps to evaluate the types of biomarkers that may be important in the context of PSE with pan-caspase inhibitor. So I think it’s a stay tuned for now.

Stephen Willey

Alright, thanks for taking the questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Vernon Bernardino from Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Vernon Bernardino

Hi guys good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Regarding the compound IDN-7314, can you describe what you're considering as the patients subsets you might be looking out for a possible clinical trial in PSC?

Steve Mento

Thanks for the question Vernon. As I'm sure you're aware, we can cure animals in a variety of circumstances. One of the challenges with PSC, it's a very complicated disease, there are concurrent diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, for example, is present in a lot of these patients. So the goal is obviously we've shown what we believe is very good data in the animal models. And now as Keith pointed out what we really need to do is take a look at patient populations, diverse patient populations within the PSC category and see where we believe the mechanisms of pan-caspase pace inhibition may play a role. Until we conclude those evaluations it’s going to be very difficult to identify the specific patient subsets, but that's the goal.

Vernon Bernardino

Okay. And considering a lot of AASLD this year, in my opinion focused on biomarkers, and imaging techniques and other things to perhaps evaluate in NASH, but some of these are also important not only in PSC but, other liver diseases. What are you seeing there as far as things like biomarkers that may be attractive for you to consider when you’re going to conduct the trial in PSC.

Steve Mento

We’ve actually other than the obvious ones relative to that we've used in the past from a caspase-base inhibitor perspective we're currently in the process of sitting down and talking with KOLs and clinicians in the space to help the battery develop the most relevant battery of biomarkers. It's not just biomarkers related to outcomes from a disease perspective. What we're really looking at our subsets within that patient population are most likely to have our respective mechanisms engaged. Remember there's the antiapoptotic and anti-inflammatory mechanisms which subsets may have those engaged. And also taking into consideration a lot of these patients have concurrent inflammatory bowel disease.

So we're accumulating those sets of biomarkers now that we’ll look at in patients. And when we have those sets we'll be happy to share those, but they're just not in place right now.

Vernon Bernardino

That’s perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Steve Mento for closing comments.

Steve Mento

I want to thank you all for your participation in today's call and for your continued support of Conatus. We look forward to seeing some of you at one of our upcoming events.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call, you may now disconnect.

