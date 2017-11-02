The Habit Restaurants' (HABT) CEO Russ Bendel on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Russ Bendel - President and CEO

Ira Fils - CFO

Matt Hood - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

David Tarantino - Baird

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo

Brandon Sonnemaker - Raymond James

Matt Schwartz - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Habit Restaurants, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, November 1, 2017. On the call today, we have Russ Bendel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer. And they'll be joined by Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Hood, for the Q&A session.

By now, everyone should have access to the company's third quarter 2017 earnings release. If not, it can be found at www.habitburger.com in the Investor Relations section. Before the company begins their formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them.

These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. The company refers you to their recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion on the risks that could impact the future operating results and financial conditions.

Lastly, during today's call, the company will discuss non-GAAP measures which they believe can be useful in evaluating the company's performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. And reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in the company's earnings release.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Russ Bendel. Please go ahead.

Russ Bendel

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. I'll start the call with an overview of the third quarter and then share our thoughts for the remainder of 2017. Ira will then review our third quarter financial results before we open up the call for your questions. As our third quarter results show we are not immune to the difficult consumer environment our industry is currently facing. For the quarter, total revenue increased 17.7% year-on-year to $84.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $6.9 million. As you may have seen, we did not achieve a 55th consecutive quarter of positive comparable restaurant sales, falling just shy at a decrease of 0.2% for the quarter.

While our results were below our expectations based on the brand's long history of success, we feel confident in our ability to navigate this choppy restaurant operating environment, which is focusing heavily on discounted price promotions. Some of the areas we are exploring include bringing new value offerings to the menu without discounting our core products of our brand. Utilizing broadcast radio media in selected markets, revisiting our rate of new store growth while continuing to increase our number of drive-through locations in all markets. And lastly looking for new ways to continually enhance the guest experience whether it be in-house dining or food consumed away from the restaurant.

As we look back at the third quarter, we continue to build on our strategy of introducing premium priced high-quality limited time offerings, while also promoting the everyday value of our core menu. This strategy is what help us achieve over 13 consecutive years of positive comps and we believe it will help guide us through this environment and position us for long-term success.

On the product side, similar to last year, we featured our strawberry balsamic chicken salad and Hatch Chile Festival. Both items had higher sales than they were on the LTO menu last summer. The positive year-over-year sales of Hatch related to menu items was helped by the addition of radio, which I will get into in a moment as well as enhanced in-store marketing materials around our LTO items.

During the quarter, we casted mass radio advertising for the first time focused in the Bay Area of Northern California and in the Los Angeles market. The first wave of advertisements featured the Habit brand itself. How we char grill fresh ground beef over an open plain and how we do it all for a great everyday price. Our second wave of radio advertisements was LTO specific highlighting the Charburger Hatch Chile Chicken Sandwich and Hatch Chile Chicken Salad. We believe the use of radio aided sales in the back half of the quarter and provides an added level to help us drive sales going forward.

We also once again participated in the Annual No Kid Hungry promotion in the third quarter. We believe this annual campaign resonates with both our guest as well as our team members and we are proud to announce that we raised $585,000 this year for 40% increase over 2016 to help childhood hunger in America. We also believe this promotion helped us drive sales as guests make a $2 donation and receive a free Charburger on a return visit.

As we look to the fourth quarter, we will be lobbing our successful Golden Chicken Sandwich launch of last year. We have been building on the introduction of Golden Chicken offerings with our Golden Chicken Salad offering earlier this year. Just a few weeks ago we launched our Bourbon Bacon Golden Chicken Sandwich and Charburger. To accompany these sandwiches, we all rolled out Bourbon Barbecue Spiced Fries. In conjunction, we started a new radio campaign today highlighting this new LTO in the LA market.

Lastly, on your food offerings, while we believe we offer great value every day, we are currently exploring ways to innovate around value offerings to further compete with the QSR players. We'll have more to share on this in the next few months.

Moving onto unit growth. During the third quarter, we opened six new company-operated locations, while we ended the quarter short of our target of eight to ten driven-in parks by a scarcity of construction and inspection resources in Florida combined with a landlord driven delays. That said we've opened six locations quarter to date bringing our year-to-date company operating openings to 25 locations and still firmly believe we will open 31 to 33 new company operated locations in 2017.

One of the new six locations opened during Q3 was in King of Prussia Town Center, a few minutes outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We believe this location will help us drive additional brand awareness in the mid-Atlantic region as we work on connecting the dots between New Jersey and Washington DC. Three of the locations opened door in Q3 where drive-throughs, which we continue to focus on especially in this customer convenience off-premise focused environment.

Speaking of off-premises, we are excited to launch our ninth food truck later in the fourth quarter. We believe these are great vehicles for brand awareness as well as catering and are excited to have our tenth truck in production for Northern California. On the franchise side, we have opened five stores year-to-date and continue to expect to open one to two more locations this year.

And we will be focusing on non-traditional and international opportunities with our franchise partners. We also signed another deal with Eldorado Casino to open a second location in Erie Pennsylvania and expect it to open in 2018. On the international front, we expect to open our first location in Shanghai, China in just a few weeks. Furthermore, we have fully executed a franchise agreement with a new partner in the UK to open 30 restaurants over the next six years, with the first door potentially opening in 2018.

Looking at our development plan for next year, while our pipeline has never been stronger, we will continue to maintain a thoughtful strategy with regard to growth and are revisiting our target number of new stores opening for next year. While we are still in the process of finalizing our development plans for 2018, we would expect next year's new restaurant growth target to be approximately 30 new company-operating units and six to eight franchised licensed restaurants.

We will continue to evaluate the pipeline and strategy for growth beyond next year. And while we believe it's still important to grow in new markets, we expect the majority of our new unit growth in the near term to focus on building out the existing markets with approximately 25% of our growth coming on those East Coast markets. An increasing percentage of our new locations will be drive-throughs in the coming years.

In fact, we expect roughly 15% of our 2018 development will be drive-through locations. And we would expect an even greater percentage in 2019, up from approximately 30% this year. We believe drive-throughs allow us to appeal to a broader audience and develop in locations where we can typically wouldn't with a traditional location as well as positioning the brand to meet the evolving needs of the consumer who continue to place high importance on convenience.

Finally, on the new development site side, while we believe it's important for us to go company- operated stores as we have historically seen top-tier margins and returns. We will also continue to focus on our franchise growth as well, especially on the international and non-traditional fronts.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Ira to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks Russ. Now turning to the results for our 13-week third quarter ended September 26, 2017. Total revenue increased 17.7% to 84.6 million for the third quarter of 2017 from 71.9 million in the comparable quarter last year. The six new company-operated restaurants opening during the quarter were opened for a combined 46 sales weeks. The 180 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2,309 weeks in the third quarter.

As Russ mentioned, comparable company operated restaurant sales decreased 0.2% in the third quarter, made up of a 1% decrease in traffic, partially offset by 0.8% increase in the average transaction amount. In breaking down the 0.8% increase in average transaction, we had a 2.5% net increase in price, partially offset by 1.7% decline in mix. Because of the hurricane activity in Florida, we lost several operating days during the quarter, which we estimate impacted comparable company operated restaurant sales by about 10 basis points.

Turning to expenses, as a percentage of company revenue, food and paper costs were 31.8% which was 140 basis point increase compared to last year. The increase was largely driven by significant commodity pressure in chicken, produce and beef. Labor and labor-related expenses as a percentage of company revenue were 33.8%, which is 70 point increase from the third quarter of 2016. Of the 70 basis point increase, 18 basis points was due to an increase in direct wages partially offset by a 10 basis point decrease in the labor related expenses.

The increase in direct labor was largely due to wage rate increases for hourly employees. For the quarter, our average hourly rate increased approximately 6%. Partially offsetting the wage rate increase were productivity gains center around enhancements to our opening and closing procedures. The decrease of labor-related expenses was primarily due to slightly lower workers' compensation expense.

Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 80 basis points to 17.5% of company revenue. The increase was due in part to increased advertising expense of approximately 40 basis points. In addition, we experienced higher rent primarily associated with limited development as well as slightly higher utility expense, partially offset by slightly lower repairs and maintenance expense.

Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately 0.9% to 8.3 million during the third quarter, primarily due to costs associated with supporting an increasing number of restaurants and a larger geographic area, partially offset by a lower incentive compensation expense. As a percentage of total revenue, general and administrative expenses decreased to 9.8% from 10.3% of total revenue.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased to 4.8 million from 3.8 million during the third quarter. As a percentage of company revenue, depreciation and amortization increased to 5.7% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 5.3% in the third quarter of 2016. Pre-opening cost were 813,000 for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 569,000 in the prior year quarter. We continue to expect pre-opening cost to range between $85,000 and $90,000 per the restaurant for 2017.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2017 was 24 million or $0.02 per diluted share compared to 0.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. On an adjusted fully distributed proforma basis, net income from the quarter was 22 million or $0.01 per fully distributed weighted average share compared to 1.4 million or $0.05 per fully distributed weighted average share in the third quarter of 2016.

In terms of our liquidity and balance sheet, as of September 26, 2017 we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately 42.1 million and our outstanding debt of 11.9 million which consists solely of deemed landlord financing. We expect gross capital expenditures before landlord contributions to be between 44 million and 47 million for the fiscal year 2017.

Based on our growth plans, we believe expected cash flows from operations and current cash on hand will be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next several years. Our $35 million credit facility expired in July of 2017, of which we have zero borrowing against. While we do not expect it will be necessary to borrow against a credit facility in the near term, we did finalize a new credit agreement with Bank of West which provides us with $20 million revolver.

With regard to our fiscal 2017, we are updating our full-year guidance and now expect the following. Total revenue will now be between 331 million and 333 million compared to our prior guidance of revenue between 335 and 338 million. Comparable restaurant sales are now expected to be flat to slightly negative for the year compared to our prior guidance of flat to up 1% for the year, which implies a comp decline of approximately 1% to 2% for the fourth quarter.

Because of the fire activity in Northern California during the fourth quarter, we have a few lost operating days and expected to impact to Q4 results by about 10 basis points. We expect our restaurant contribution margin to now between 18.25% to 18.5% of sales for the full year compared to our prior guidance of between 19% to 19.5%.

It is also now our expectation that commodities will be up 3.5 to 4.5 for the year, primarily driven by escalating ground beef, chicken and produce prices. Our prior expectation on commodities was an increase of between 3% to 4%. In regards to labor, we continue to expect our average wage to increase between 6% and 7% in 2017.

General and minister expenses are expected to be between 33 and 33.5 million, which is a slight reduction from our prior guidance of 33.25 to 33.75 million. As Russ stated earlier, we continue to expect to open between 31 and 33 company-operated locations for the full year with 12 to 14 opening in the fourth quarter. In addition, we expect to open approximately 30 company-operated locations in 2018.

We continue to expect our franchises to open between five and seven locations for the full-year of 2017 and six to eight franchise locations in 2018. We continue to expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be under 19 million for the full year and finally we expect pro forma effective tax rate of between 41.5% and 42%.

With that I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thanks Ira. While continues to be a challenging operating environment for the restaurant industry, especially in light of all the recent natural disasters, we believe we're well positioned for long term growth. We offer fresh great taste and craveable food, have friendly and enthusiastic team members in a warm and welcoming environment. We offer all of that at an excellent value. We are working on different ways to showcase our high quality food and great value while also making it easier for consumers to access the Habit in whichever way they prefer by opening more drive-through few locations.

At Habit, we always focus on evolution, not revolution. And as always I'd like to wrap up my comments by saying a big thank you to all the men and women in our restaurants. I especially want to thank Tony Warren, Vice President of Operations on the East Coast who was an incredible ambassador to all of our team members in Florida during Hurricane Ira as well as Monique Faulkner who resides in Napa, California and is the Director of Operations in the Bay Area. She has been a wonderful asset to a company and our team members in the face of the Napa fires. We're very grateful that all of our employees are safe and back to work.

With that operator, I'd like to turn it over to start the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from David Tarantino of Baird. Please go ahead.

David Tarantino

My questions about the same store sales trends you're seeing and I think you mentioned an expectation of one to two for the fourth quarter. So I guess as you diagnose what you think some of the issues are, what do you think the biggest issues are and maybe overall and what's driving that deceleration that you're seeing recently.

Russ Bendel

David, Something that we're obviously spending a lot of time trying to focus on think about. Probably two issues, first is the continued aggressive amount of promotional activity that we've talked about before that started in January of 2015, now going on 22 months. It continues to even accelerate. We're seeing as many or more QSR players battling up very aggressive offers mostly focused around combo meals underneath the $5 price point.

In addition to that casual dining, that bar grill category of casual dining or the lower price points of casual dining has even further accelerated their use of electronic media and have some very compelling offers out there that are that, you know, no doubt have affected our traffic. I think on a second level, not as directly probably affecting us, there just continues to be too many seats in the market place.

There are so many new restaurants I think looking forward. I think that will show down and there will be some shakeout in some of softer competitors, weaker competitors. But no doubt there are no shortage of seats in the markets.

Ira Fils

And just a little thing to add a little more specifically to Q4 is, we have a great promotion ran last year when we introduced our Golden Chicken Sandwich last year, which was a huge success for us and we were only up two-tenths in Q3 of last year, jumped up to one-seven in Q4. And so we really did see quite a benefit last year when we introduced the Golden Chicken last year and we're rolling over those numbers now.

David Tarantino

Got it. So I guess Ira just on that last point, I mean, would you say the business sort of remains stable in your mind, if you look at kind of the seasonal adjusted trend, is it just a matter of cycling over that comparison and things just aren't changing much, is that the right way to read the current trend?

Ira Fils

I think it's hard to say that in total. I think it's not as dramatic maybe as it looks when we say when we're going to be down 1% or 2% in the fourth quarter. But there's probably been a little bit of a step down as well. So, I think it's a little bit of both.

David Tarantino

Got it. And then I guess you mentioned that you're planning several purchases to navigate the environment, including advertising a little more and creating I guess innovation around value. Can you maybe explain what you mean by both of those factors and how quickly do you think you can get something in place that would move the needle?

Matt Hood

This is Matt. Just to follow up on that. We saw, as Russ and Ira mentioned in the opening remarks, some movement from the radio that we introduced in the fourth quarter. We really feel like it helped the back half of the quarter - of the third quarter and we anticipate, in fact, we started today a new campaign for our current LTO. With regard to the value piece, we're not quite ready to talk broadly about it, but we know that there are ways that we can introduce value to the menu without discounting our core product and we're looking at that pretty aggressively. It would be hard to give a timetable to it, but it's something that's front and center on our radar.

Operator

The next question is from Will Slabaugh of Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Will Slabaugh

I want to ask a follow up on the media comment you made on the expansion there and could you go into more detail in terms of how you were able to measure the success of radio throughout the quarter, how you feel like that's gone. I know it's very early so far this quarter and then what we might be able to think about in terms of dollars and margins for next year in terms of media weight?

Ira Fils

Yeah. Honestly, we're still creating the plans for next year as we're still evaluating how much effort we want to put in that. But we do feel like it helped the quarter and we basically, because we only ran it in the LA and Bay area markets, we were able to compare our sales trends versus our other markets, which gave us a good sense - a relative sense of how much it was impacting us and that's why we feel like it did move the needle and that we do feel like we have a tool that we can use going forward.

Russ Bendel

Yeah. Ira said it accurately. We do feel good about it, but I do want to remind the group that there is a lot of electronic media out there that's really focused on deals and ours was more the brand building and talked about the broader strengths of Habit, which we feel is the right thing for us to do, we choose not to get into that deep discounting or discounting environment, but there are probably some creative things that we're looking at and are going to look at a lot of different things that allow us to tell our value story, our everyday value story more strongly.

Will Slabaugh

And wanted to focus on store growth if I could. So you mentioned you could kind of see three stores or so next year, that's a very slight move down from this current year, but that you would be kind of reevaluating '19 as well. Just kind of walk us through the way you're thinking about that, the reasons for slowing, the reasons for not Slowing more I guess, is this the way that you're walking through all that in your minds?

Russ Bendel

Yeah. Great question. Our pipeline, as we've talked about over the last number of quarters was one of our objectives was to build our pipeline and our real estate development teams have done an outstanding job of that. We haven't given as much color against it, but we've talked broadly about, without question increasing the pace of drive-throughs and we are seeing the end result of those efforts and are very encouraged that our pipeline going forward starting with next year, 2018, should be approximately 50% drive-throughs.

This year, we are on track to open our 31 to 33, which is an important objective we set internally and next year, with the pipeline being as strong as it is and as drive-thru focused as it is, 30 feels like the right number. And again, half of those will be drive-thrus. What we also are going to do, we're going to continue with approximately 25% of our stores on the East Coast.

That's approximately the same amount - the same percentage that we'll finish this year with. What we're going to do is not open - most likely, we will not open any new markets back there, but continue to penetrate the existing markets that we're in, in Florida, the Washington DC area, New Jersey and we obviously just entered Pennsylvania in the last quarter. So then in '19, we'll probably see some more connecting of the dots and maybe other geographic areas that are in the proximity, but definitely on the I95 corridor as I kind of call it.

Operator

The next question is from Jeff Farmer of Wells Fargo.

Jeff Farmer

Just following up on Will's question there on development. So I understand that you do have the development pipeline and there are already some commitments made out there, but just again given this current wage rate inflation environment that doesn't seem like it's going to get any better, the inefficiencies that would inherently come with anyone attempting to develop rates at this pace meaning mid-teen or greater, is it there a pretty strong argument to slow down developments, not too aggressively, but maybe cut it in half, maybe cut 10, 15 units out as you get into '18.

Russ Bendel

Yes. There's a very good argument probably to be made for that. But as you are working real estate and development, you're really looking already in to 2018, we have a number of those deals already in the works. And if you kind of look at our history, we have always opened sequentially more units, generally have opened more units sequentially than we had in the previous years. And if we were to finish this year with 31 to 33, which we will, we should, that's our plan, 15, 18 months ago, we were looking at 36 to 38 potential sites for 2018. So cutting it back to approximately 30 is a significant step back.

Jeff Farmer

I appreciate that. I mean I think we're on the same page here, but just looking at where the margins are going theoretically, where the unit level economics are going. It is a challenging thing to maintain that pace of development, so just one other quick question. And you alluded to this, I know, it's tough, but you're very clear that there's a lot of competition out there, there's a lot of your peers throwing value at their customer base. So just again to potentially think about this, if McDonald's does in fact pursue a national value menu as we get in to early '18, just looking at your business over the last 5, 10 years, do you share a lot of customers with McDonald's, would you feel some of that pain if they did introduce a nationally advertised value menu in early '18.

Russ Bendel

I think what McDonald's has done over the last couple of years has clearly demonstrated that they can inflict pain on a lot of their direct and indirect competitors. No question about it. We are just now in the stages of kicking off a research project that we don't totally have buttoned down, but we're really going to look at the Habit consumer, if they're not eating in Habit, where are they going and for what reasons. So we're going to do some more research to gain some more insights into that. We want to be smart about it, but historically Jeff, we have taken about 25% of our customers from traditional QSR and about 30% of our customers, we've talked about this historically, have come from the lower price points of casual dining.

So - and if you look at Habit's every day value positioning and our prices relative to QSR or to the better burger category, we're probably - have been affected by a percentage or two of our traffic that are more price conscious than others, reacting to the promotional environment that's out there at QSR. And with all due respect, we can't play in that arena. Our food is much different than their food and I think part of our challenge of what we have to work harder at is how do we tell our story that for $1 or so more, look at what you get in regards to fresh best, quality, the experience and this will test us, this will force us, but you know what, this plays into our strength. We pride ourselves on being good operators and we're going to work hard to figure this out. And just incrementally do a little better. What we got to do is incrementally a little better and it drives significant results.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Matthew Difrisco of Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for Matt. I had a few on same store sales and then just a little bit digging more into the unit growth next year. Can you just discuss the level of cannibalization or if you are experiencing any in California.

Russ Bendel

Yeah. We are experiencing cannibalization. It's hard for us to measure that. It's probably in the 1% range. But that 1% range is really not drastically different than it's been for the last eight years. We have a good public for 8 years, but when you're growing and growing it successfully as we have been and a lot of that growth in California, we have been cannibalizing our own stores, probably in that 1% range and one of our objectives is to be much more thoughtful about new unit growth, especially in these challenging times in regards to cannibalization.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then just looking kind of the composition of the same store sales number here in 3Q. Obviously, you had some level of impact from the hurricanes that would probably think most of that goes towards traffic. So that 1%, a negative 1% was pretty good I think when you do consider the cannibalization and competitive intrusion, but on the mix side now, it's the second quarter here where we've experienced or you have experienced negative 1.7% mix. Is it still really related to the loss in beverage transactions and the promotional impacts?

Russ Bendel

Yeah. Exactly. So if you look at kind of the promo period verses our non-promo period, when I say promo period, I mean the No Kid Hungry promotion when we're, for a $2, we're giving a free Charburger on our next visit. When you strip that promo period out, the mix shift was only down about nine tenths and if you look at Q2 of the same quarter, it was - if you strip the non, we get the free chart promotions in Q2, it was about 1%. So the level of what we're seeing in regards to mix, in regards to beverage and some side, it's a combination of both sides and beverage, it's about the same quarter-to-quarter, that when you take out the - when you look at the non-promo periods.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on the restaurant margin line, obviously, you're getting some pressure there at the COGS line, but also on the other occupancy line as well and some of that you are returning to marketing. I mean, when we look at 2018, do you expect the similar level of COGS pressure and marketing spend in 2018?

Ira Fils

So I think COGS pressure this year was probably a little higher than we will see next year. As - we're coming off some pretty good lows in 2016 and really in Q1 of '17 was also - really Q4 of '16 and Q1 of '17 were really the lows from a commodity standpoint. We saw that quickly reverse in Q2, carry over to Q3, we're expecting that to carry over into Q4 obviously. And so I think the pressure up will not be as great as we sit here today and looking out into '18 on the COGS side. I think if we look on some of the things that we're talking about on the occupancy line, I think as we sit here today, our early thoughts are we'll probably spend a little more on advertising next year than we did this year for sure and we still should see a little bit of other pressure on occupancy as some of the new stores are rolling into the base as well.

Unidentified Analyst

If I can just ask a couple of questions on the store closure, which market was that and was there a particular reason that you did close company store in 3Q?

Russ Bendel

Yeah. Absolutely. So we closed a store in Davis, California. It had been opened for 10 years and if the lease expired, we had options, we chose not to reveal it. It was slightly cash flow positive, but we thought we could get a better sight in the market and so we chose to close it.

Matt Hood

In fact, we're most likely going to replace that with a drive-thru location just a few miles from it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the 30 stores you talked about opening in the UK, would that also incorporate those potential stores in the Netherlands, is that kind of an aggregate?

Russ Bendel

Yeah. They have the first right of refusal to move to the Netherlands.

Operator

The next question is from Brandon Sonnemaker of Raymond James.

Brandon Sonnemaker

Hi. This is Brandon filling on for Brian Vaccaro. I have one on the store margin guidance and then a few bookkeeping questions. For the 2017 store margins, could you kind of walk through the puts and takes versus your prior expectations, curious how much of that uses the implied comp decline in the fourth quarter versus like a higher commodity environment or labor inflation or perhaps the continued impact to lower expected margins, any color there.

Ira Fils

If you just think about it, look, probably, the guidance is about a point different from prior. About half of that is in COGS, driven by commodities in part, driven a little bit about, a little bit higher level promotional activity that we may be - the No Kid Hungry redemptions and promotion was pretty successful there. Those are the big things, a little bit we introduced a new product that had a little bit of pressure that used a little more cost on that. All that's pretty little stuff, most of that was really driven by the commodity section. And then kind of if you look back, another big part of that was advertising was about 40 basis points just within Q3. So we're going to do a little more in Q4 and you could project out what that means for the year. And then the rest of that was really leverage. Our wage rate ticked up a little bit in Q3, but not super significant. So, a lot of it has to do with leverage. If you really take the big step back, a lot of it has to do with leverage on sales and commodities.

Brandon Sonnemaker

And then did you guys have on hand what year over year commodity inflation was in the quarter?

Ira Fils

Yeah. The commodity inflation year over year was about 4.5 ish percent I believe for the quarter, roughly.

Brandon Sonnemaker

Okay. And then on the labor line, last one, could you quantify the productivity savings you're seeing and any potential additional savings opportunities there.

Ira Fils

I don't think we're going to see any additional savings as we move forward. We're going to kind of roll with where we're at, we feel good about what we did. We feel like we were able to get some savings in our preopening and our post close time period and because our whole goal here was not to impact the level of guest service. And so I don't think we'll see any incremental savings as we go forward and as I talked about, wage rates went up about 6% or so. We think it'll be in the 6% to 7%. There's been a little more pressure on that recently. And as you know, we have a minimum wage increase coming up in January, so we'll revisit that again.

Operator

The next question is from Andrew Charles of Cowen and Company.

Matt Schwartz

Hi. This is Matt Schwartz on for Andrew. Just given how significant of a mix drive-thrus are going to be in 2018 and 2019, I was wondering if you were willing to update your thoughts on, over the long term, what percent of the business it can make up and the cash on cash returns of the drive-thrus relative to traditional?

Russ Bendel

We have not yet disclosed specific return information on the drive-thrus, but what we have said and will continue - we believe and will continue to say is that they require more capital, they do higher volume and their returns, there are three different types and cap drive-thrus, conversions have failed, QSRS and standalone ground up, build up sites, those combined returns are at or better than our historical cash returns, which are in excess of 40%. As I said, this year about 30% of our sites were drive-thrus. Next year, 50% we believe will be drive-thrus and we'd like to increase the pace that slightly going forward, so it's - I think the take away is half of our stores going forward should be drive-thru.

Matt Hood

That's 18 and I think that percentage will increase even further in '19. So we feel really good about the direction we're headed in regards to drive-thrus as Russ mentioned. We're looking at returns, our traditional store return, the target on average is 30% and what we've seen historically so far, the drive-thrus is 40% plus. [indiscernible] and that's why there's been a lot of movement to them and it's not just because the returns are good, but I think because the consumer, it's definitely resonating with our consumer that they like to order our food to our drive-thru.

Russ Bendel

It's all about convenience in a lot of different products.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Bendel for any closing remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thank you. As always, we appreciate your interest and support and look forward to talking to you in the near future.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.