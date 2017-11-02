La Quinta Holdings' (LQ) CEO Keith Cline on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ)

Keith Cline

Thank you, Kristin. Good afternoon and welcome to La Quinta's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Also, joining me today is Jim Forson, our Chief Financial Officer. On the call today, we'll review La Quinta's third quarter performance, our development activity and I'll provide an update on the significant repositioning effort underway at approximately 50 of our owned hotels as we continue to execute on our key strategic priorities and initiatives. We will also discuss the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on our business both in the third quarter and also looking ahead. At the end, we will have time to take your questions.

Almost three years ago, we outlined three key strategic priorities and initiatives designed to significantly enhance our La Quinta brand. We are focused to delivering a consistent product to our guest consistently delivering an outstanding guest experience and engaging with them in new and more meaningful ways. We are executing against these key strategies with the end goal of driving revenue, regaining market share and delivering profitable growth for our stakeholders.

As you know one of the primary components of this strategy involves the renovation and repositioning of approximately 50 hotels in our owned portfolio. In just a moment, we will share a detailed update on our repositioning effort. But as I've said, we believe that the strategic investments we are making in our people and in our product is helping to drive the momentum in our business. To that end, we are pleased with our performance last quarter.

In the third quarter, we grew system-wide comparable RevPAR by 2.9%. Excluding the impact of the hotels under renovation as a part of our repositioning efforts, RevPAR grew 4% last quarter. We grew franchise and other fee based revenue 9.4% over the same period last year. We also market our fifth consecutive quarter of market share growth with a 147 basis point improvement in RevPAR index in the third quarter and we continue to improve our customer experience as evidenced by substantial positive movement in our net promoter scores even with many of our hotels undergoing a significant renovation. These are all indications that the underlying health of our business continues to be strong.

Turning to our development activity. We opened nine franchise hotels totaling approximately 725 rooms expanding our footprint into new locations in Brooklyn, New York and Anchorage, Alaska. This brings to 23 franchise openings for the year with an expectation of a strong finish to the year.

We increased our franchise pipeline to 252 hotels representing approximately 23,700 additional rooms and continue to expand the brand's footprint with 16 new franchise agreements including locations down town Nashville, Santa Cruz, California, and the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

Our pipeline continues to be geographically diverse, improves the quality of our brand portfolio as new hotels come online and continuous to extend our distribution into higher RevPAR markets.

Some highlights of our current pipeline include approximately 20% are urban locations, approximately 90% are new construction, about 10% represent international locations in Mexico and Central and South America, approximately 60% for locations outside of our top three states of Texas, Florida and California and strategic locations such as Times Square, Manhattan; Downtown, San Diego and Midtown, Miami as well as well as airport locations at Chicago O'Hare and Boston Logan.

La Quinta continues to have a unique growth opportunity compared to other in our competitive set. Given that our brand is not yet represented in nearly one third of the STR market tracts and still has room to expand in many of the market where we do have a presence. In fact, our pipeline puts us into 33 new STR market tracts leaving one quarter of the STR tracts completely open to new growth for the La Quinta brand.

And now for a bit more detail on our strategic initiatives. At the core of our first key strategic priority driving consistency in our product is ongoing review of our real estate assets. Since we launched this strategy in the first quarter of 2016, La Quinta has exited 38 franchise properties from the brand and over 200 franchise properties have either undergone or are undergoing a renovation.

On the owned side of our business, we have disposed of a total of 23 properties and approximately 50 are undergoing a significant repositioning. Either these hotels come out of the construction phase of repositioning in the third quarter. Each of these 8 properties is now in the process of being reintroduced within local market.

Early results show a very positive response with significant improvement in NPS and guest satisfaction scores.

For the hotels that have been out of construction for more than two months, we compare the recent performance versus the prior year and on average net promoter score are up over 50%, RevPAR is up over a 11% and RevPAR index has improved over 800 basis points, primarily driven by double digit growth in ADR. We expect approximately 15 to 20 more hotels to come out of the renovation phase in the fourth quarter and we expect the remainder to be complete in the first quarter of 2018. Once complete, we will have meaningfully impacted more than one third of our hotels by either removing them from the brand or by significantly improving the property through renovation. These strategic investments and selective dispositions are vitally important to delivering a consistent product for our La Quinta guests.

Moving on to our second key strategic priority driving consistency in the delivery of an outstanding guest experience. We continue to experience gains in market share, net promoter and service and product and quality scores. We believe these improvements are a direct result of our focus on the guest and the investments we're making in the guest experience. We also firmly believe that the continued momentum in our guest satisfaction scores and market share growth are positive indicators that our strategy is working and will benefit the La Quinta brand for the long term.

Turning to our third key strategic priority, driving engagement with the La Quinta brand. We are making several investments to the La Quinta Returns loyalty program to encourage our return members to engage with the brands in new ways and on a more regular basis. For example, after Hurricane Harvey, we invited our returns members to donate their La Quinta points to Team Rubicon to assist volunteers during its hurricane relief operations. Team Rubicon is an organization that unites the skills and experience of military veterans with first responders to deploy emergency response teams to areas after disaster strikes. As of today, our royalty members have donated over 18 million La Quinta returns points to Team Rubicon.

We're also making improvements to the user experience on LQ.com especially for La Quinta returns members who will receive a tailored experience compared to the first time visitor to our site. As I said before, our La Quinta returns program members are our best customers. We intend to continue to invest in maintain and growing that loyalty and we'll keep you updated on our progress going forward.

Switching gears, I would like to take a few moments to talk about the impact that Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had in our business. In the third quarter, Hurricanes Harvey had a slightly positive impact on our results. The damage sustained from Hurricane Harvey was primarily due to flooding on the ground floors, lobbies and great rooms. We currently have only two owned hotels or just over 200 rooms closed within the area impacted by Hurricane Harvey. And an additional 200 rooms out of service in Texas.

Overall however, Hurricane Harvey positively impacted our business in the third quarter. By comparison, Hurricane Irma has had and continuous to have a negative impact on our operations in Florida and parts of Georgia and South Carolina where the wind and rain caused our hotels to suffer substantial roof damage and water intrusion. We current have a total of six owned hotels closed in Florida and a significant number of rooms out of service.

To be more specific, the La Quinta brand has a total of 74 hotels in the state of Florida and 39 in Georgia. Of these hotels, we own and operate 49 hotels in Florida and 14 in Georgia representing over 7,500 rooms. As of today, over 2,600 of those owned rooms remained out of service. Our teams are on the ground working very hard with our insurance adjusters, contractors and general managers to bring those room back online as quick as possible. Our assessments are ongoing, but we currently expect to have a quarter of these rooms come back to service by the end of 2017 and the vast majority back in service by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Irma has had and continuous to have a rather significant impact on our business, more than offsetting a positive impact from Hurricane Harvey. Due to the significant number of rooms out of service, we have adjusted our owned hotel revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecast for the remainder of the year, which is reflected in our updated adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

With that I will turn the call over to Jim to give you more details on the company's financial results. Jim?

Jim Forson

Thanks Keith. During the third quarter of 2017, total revenue was $268.6 million compared to $272.3 million in the prior year third quarter. As a reminder compared to the prior year, our 2017 revenues are reduced as a result of the sale of number of owned hotels which contributed revenues of approximately $29 million to our full year 2016 results.

In the third quarter of 2016, these hotels generated approximately $7 million of revenue which did not recur in the third quarter of 2017.

For the third quarter, system-wide comparable RevPAR increased 2.9% as compared to the prior-year quarter. Our overall system-wide RevPAR results were driven by a 5% increase in comparable RevPAR at our franchise hotels and 40 basis points increase in comparable RevPAR at our owned hotels. The RevPAR increase for our franchise hotels in the third quarter was driven by 2.1% year-over-year increase in ADR and a 204 basis points increase in occupancy.

The RevPAR increase for our owned hotels in the third quarter was driven by a 25 basis point increase in occupancy, while ADR flat year-over-year. Our franchise RevPAR results continued to exceed our expectations, while RevPAR results for the owned hotels continued to be impacted by displacement related to the hotels under significant renovation.

Even considering the effects of Hurricane Irma and the hotels that are under significant renovation, our overall fleet is benefitting from our ability to continue to take market share in the form of RevPAR index, which we believe is in great part. Our result of our key strategic priorities taking hold and influencing results on both the owned and franchise sides of our business.

Total adjusted for the third quarter was $93.8 million compared to $100.7 million in the prior year third quarter. As I mentioned earlier, as compared to the prior year, our 2017 results will be impacted by the sale of a number of owned hotels which contributed adjusted EBITDA of approximately $9 million through our full year 2016 results.

In the third quarter of 2016, these hotels contributed adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2 million which did not recur in the third quarter of 2017. The balance of the difference between this year and last year EBITDA results continuous to be driven by the items we have discussed throughout the year. Competitive wage pressures as the cost of labor continuous to climb, investments in the guest experience, normalize bonus accruals compared to the same period last year in an elevated presence of OTAs in our channel mix, partially offset by higher revenue generated from the outperformance at our franchise hotels.

During the third quarter, we incurred costs related to the separation of our real estate business from the franchise and management businesses totaling approximately $6 million which primarily includes professional services and retention costs. These costs are reflected within general and administrative expenses on our on our face financial statements that have been removed for purposes of calculating adjusted net income and total adjusted EBITDA.

For the third quarter of 2017, adjusted net income was $15.9 million compared to $22.1 million in the prior year third quarter and GAAP net income was $12.4 million compared to a net income of $22.7 million in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.14 compared to the prior year quarter of $0.19 per share and GAAP earnings per share was $0.11 compared to $0.20 per share in the prior year third quarter.

With respect to our balance sheet, as of the end of the quarter, the ratio of our total debt less cash were net debt to our trailing 12 month total adjusted EBITDA was just under 4.5 times.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter totaled $53 million, which includes $35 million related to our owned hotel repositioning efforts mentioned earlier. We currently expect generally similar level of spend initiative in the fourth quarter. And we also expect the vast majority of the repositioning capital will be deployed prior to the effectiveness of our contemplated spend.

As Keith mentioned earlier, our business has been impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. From an operational standpoint, Hurricane Irma's impact will be much more significant than that of Hurricane Harvey given the number of rooms we currently have out of service in Florida and Georgia.

Our teams on the ground at these hotels have already done a tremendous amount of work to recover and take care of our employees and guests and we are very thankful for their outstanding efforts today. As it specifically pertains to our owned hotels as Keith mentioned, we are working closely with our contractors and insurers to put these rooms back into service as quickly as possible. This process is ongoing but our current estimates indicate that our gross property loss related to both hurricanes will be in excess of $50 million which includes estimates of both insured and uninsured losses.

We currently estimate that the insured portion of this amount will be subject to a deductible amount currently estimated to be in a range of $10 million to $15 million. We also intend to file business interruption claims which we expect would be recovered in 2018 at the earliest.

Turning to guidance, as we contemplated our guidance update for this quarter, we considered several factors including our performance through the first three quarters of the year, the RevPAR outperformance against expectations at our franchise hotels, as well as the ongoing displacement of our owned hotels undergoing significant renovation. All of these things considered, we now expect RevPAR for the year to grow in the range of 2% to 3% with that growth being driven by the continued outperformance at our franchise hotels.

In addition, we are lowering the top end of our range for total adjusted EBITDA to reflect the expected negative impact of owned rooms out of service as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Irma, leading us to reduce our Q4 adjusted EBITDA forecast by approximately $5 million. We now expect total adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $320 million to $335 million.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Keith for some closing comments. Keith?

Keith Cline

Thank you, Jim. While we expect the damage from the hurricanes to have a near term impact, we are encouraged by the health of our underlying business. We fully expect that our focused efforts and investments in our key strategic initiatives will drive long term value. We're pleased by the positive results we're seeing thus far including double-digit ADR growth in our newly renovated property, significant improvements in net promoter score and five quarters of market share growth. We strongly believe that La Quinta is on a path to delivering profitable growth for our shareholders.

With that, we'll open the line for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Chris Woronka with Deutsche Bank.

Chris Woronka

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Keith Cline

Hi, Chris.

Chris Woronka

Hi. I appreciate all the color on some of the hurricane impacts and the other items. I guess the question is on the franchise RevPAR was quite impressive result you had in the quarter and I want to ask I mean what's driving that, is that maybe isolated to any regions and also where you think your RevPAR guidance might be kind of if the hurricanes did not happened at all?

Keith Cline

Great question, Chris. As you think about the franchise business, I mean certainly we've been seeing an accelerating momentum in the franchise cut of our business as we moved throughout the year. Certainly, we have a lot of hotels in the affected area and in Florida and those rooms are opened and ready for service. So we're clearly benefiting in Florida in our franchising business from the excess demand that's been created by Hurricane Irma. I mean on the owned side of businesses, really where you've seen the impact of this storm and as we mentioned in our prepared comments, we've got nearly 3,000 rooms out of service on the owned side of business that are not benefiting from this excess demand driven by Hurricanes Irma.

So as you think about our overall guidance in the absence of that second hurricane, we certainly would be raising our RevPAR guidance as we are on this call, but we certainly would be talking very differently about EBITDA most likely narrowing our range of EBITDA, pulling it up from the bottom end of the range. That the change in EBITDA is really being driven by the owned impact in Q4 of Hurricane Irma.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Helpful. And then as we think about some of the pluses and minuses on the cost side heading into next year without any kind of formal guidance, but on things like labor and property insurance, I guess, is it - do you have any kind of rough estimate of what kind of RevPAR growth you might need from the owned hotels to kind of offset that?

Jim Forson

Yeah, Chris, that's a good question. I mean we - in a model, it's kind of three hurricane, we're probably talking high Qs into 3s where you'd be leveraging our RevPAR into margin. I think we're experiencing obviously as we talked about quite a bit, OTA pressure, competitive wage inflation et cetera that is starting to settle out but the labor costs that continued to have some pressure out there and OTA while their growth in our channel mix has slowed this year, it is still growing, so we are still experiencing some pressures there. So I can't give you a specific RevPAR number, but it's probably north of what we have talked about in the past.

Keith Cline

But one thing that to think about as you move into 2018, yes we will begin to see the benefit of the significant repositioning that many of our owned hotels are going through and we'll also be in a position where we're kind of lapping the ramp up period on some of the investments that we're making and the guest experience that are really part of the success story here and driving kind of incremental net promoter scores, product to service quality as well as our gains in RevPAR index share.

So as you go into 2018, I think you will see much of that cost structure begin to normalize, but the new limit that you really see is the benefit from these 50 reposition assets which we believe will be significant on the owned side of business.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Understood. Very good. Thanks guys.

Keith Cline

Thanks Chris.

Operator
Our next question comes from Thomas Allen with Morgan Stanley.

Thomas Allen

Hi, good afternoon. Couple of questions. First, does - do to the hurricanes - they had any impact on your expected unit growth of the year? Thanks.

Keith Cline

No, as we think about the openings, I'm not aware of any openings that are located in the affected areas. And as you mentioned on the call, we really do expect a strong finish to the year in terms of fourth quarter openings. So at this time I'm not into paying any impact.

Thomas Allen

So, I think you said on the franchise side there should be a similar net growth of last year, last year was about 25 hotels, should we short of expect that in 2017?

Keith Cline

Yeah. We've talked about very similar performance just given the number of properties that were exiting from the system as a part of our strategy of driving product consistency. We assumed that the net unit growth year-over-year would be fairly consistent.

Thomas Allen

Perfect. And then are we expecting the spend around the first quarter of 2018?

Keith Cline

Yeah. As you think about the timing, we are still on our anticipated track. We are expecting to receive permission to go effective from the SEC by January of 2018, although today our conversations with them are ongoing. And we have many other processes they have to run concurrently, one being the refinancing of our debt as a part of the spend. Ultimately, we believe we'll control the timing and we still expect that spend really go effective sometime in Q1 2018.

Thomas Allen

Great. And then, sorry if I missed this, but can you quantify the impact of RevPAR in the third quarter from the hurricanes?

Jim Forson

Yeah, it actually Thomas, turns out to be a little bit neutral when you boil it all up, because Harvey actually occurring earlier in the month had a lift and then Irma in the back half of the month obviously went the other direction. And so impact to RevPAR in Q3 is fairly neutral.

Thomas Allen

And I assumed the assumption in 4Q too or is it going to be negative, if you have a negative impact in 4Q?

Keith Cline

I think you got a little bit of a divergence on franchise side, right, they're participating in the upside so to speak and the owned side as we've talked about we've got a fair number of rooms that are out of service which obviously has an impact on the EBITDA.

Thomas Allen

Okay. Thanks.

Operator
Our next question comes from Smedes Rose with Citi.

Smedes Rose

Hi, thank you. You mentioned in your release the elevated phase of terminations, franchise terminations across the course of the year, and I am just wondering do you expect that to continue into 2018 or do you think that's a net addition to the system will start to grow maybe faster than what you're seeing this year?

Keith Cline

Yeah, the terminations are going to begin to taper off. As we talked about I believe ups and the outset of the year that 2016 and 2017 will be years when we're continuing to drive that product consistency part of our strategy not only on the owned side of the business but also on the franchising business. As you move into 2018 and beyond, we would expect the exit rate from our franchising system to return to kind of more historical rate which is around 1% of open properties. So in 2018, we'll start to see a push back towards that way.

Smedes Rose

Okay, thanks. And then I just wanted to ask you just to clarify on the renovations, you said 50 hotels are on renovations but 8 came back during the quarter, so this 42 remaining renovation, is that right?

Keith Cline

Actually 10 came out in Q2, a lot of those coming out of in June. So we are up and then you remember we talked a while back Clifton. So you're really in the high teens at this point.

Smedes Rose

Okay. And my final question I just want to ask, you mentioned RevPAR index increase, I know it'll be in the 10-Q but what would you have just what the RevPAR index was for the quarter?

Jim Forson

Well, the increase is 147 basis points year-over-year and we're looking for the actual numbers itself which is in the queue.

Keith Cline

It actually in the press release as well, it's 90, three month period

Smedes Rose

Okay. Great, I just missed that. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Keith Cline

No problem.

Operator
Our next question comes from Shaun Kelley with Bank of America.

Shaun Kelley

Hey, good evening. Just to kind of stick on the sort of the delta between what you're seeing on the owned inside and the franchise side, I'm curious as we kind of try and drill down on 0.4. Could you just walk us through I think you mentioned there was like you're seeing the hotel that have exited renovation and 11 point lift. In the third quarter, if we sort of exclude the hurricanes and just looking at sort of renovated versus not renovated portfolio, was that a net tailwind in the third quarter or we sort of at that point in the ramp up phase or everything, would it been net tailwind or net neutral or still headwind given how many properties are under the knife?

Keith Cline

Yeah, I think what you said at the end there Shaun is on point. If you think about the owned portfolio and you do like we do the system and quote with and without the owned portfolio, the renovations cost about 200 bps of RevPAR in the third quarter.

Jim Forson

Which is 110 bps to the system. Right, so we were still seeing a headwind to owned RevPAR because of hotels that are under the night so to speak. But as you think about the way these hotels are coming out and honestly the ones that have come out to date have some amount of time under the bell as we talked about on our prepared comments, these are all performing in excess of the original underwriting that we actually underwrote the deal so to speak on the renovation spend. So we're very pleased with what we're seeing now is just a function of getting the properties open which provides a nice benefit for 2018.

Shaun Kelley

And, just sorry to make to repeat it, I think you said this as well, but in term of the timeline to reach what's call stabilization, post renovation, do you take two months are that kind of the ballpark that you're looking at or giving?

Jim Forson

But when we underwrote the deal and I think we've talked about the past, once you're out of the construction phase, we think it's about 6 to 9 month period for the asset to be reintroduced to its market.

Keith Cline

Right, so the numbers that we quoted on the call, we're really giving you a data point, so based on the hotels that have come out and have at least two month of performance, here's the average performance to Jim's comment, we don't believe they've reached stabilization yet, but that's at least giving you an indication of how they are forming out the box.

Shaun Kelley

Okay. I got it. That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator
Our next question comes from Jeff Donnelly with Wells Fargo.

Jeff Donnelly

Thanks guys. Actually just speaking on the recently completed renovations, I am just curious, do you guys have handy with the RevPAR index gains were for the assets that came out from underneath the knife in the quarter as well?

Keith Cline

Well, I don't have the round number, maybe Jim does, but I know as a group, the index is up about 800 basis points. So, pretty significant and as you can imagine given the on average 11% RevPAR increase, the driver that really 80 yard game.

Jeff Donnelly

It's useful. And I apologize you have to repeat it, I think my phone was ringing at an inopportune time. Can you just repeat what the timing is of the completion that you're talking earlier in your remarks about how many units or how many hotels will be coming out of completion in Q3, Q4 and I think in the first quarter of 2018?

Keith Cline

Yeah, so we would expect in Q4 about 15 to 20 more will come out of construction phase and then you'll have a handful coming out in 2018. We think the bulk of it would be in Q1 with a few trailing potentially in the very early part of Q2. It could be payment of attention, it is more I'm talking about CapEx spend here.

Jeff Donnelly

And for you Jim on guidance, I guess I just want to clarify, is the only drag on the revision the annual EBITDA guidance the $5 million for the owned hotels that you mentioned or does the duration also factor in the $10 million to $15 million deductible that you mentioned. I'm just curious because it just struck me that for 100 to 200 basis point increase in full year RevPAR, I would have thought they were in a more pronounced increase to the EBITDA guidance?

James Forson

Well, to you think about that's a good point, but you think about what's really driving the RevPAR right now given some of the instruction that we're seeing owned side is franchise. So when franchise RevPAR driving that top line aggregate RevPAR number, obviously it's a fees based system on that part of business, we're seeing kind of percentage of a percent flow through. When you have a destruction like Irma in the state of Florida and you've got as many room out of service as we do, you see this disproportionate impact to the bottom lines. So that's really what's causing that dislocation between the RevPAR revision and the EBITDA revision.

Keith Cline

And it is, just to answer question more directly, really it's pretty exclusively related to owned impact from Irma.

Jeff Donnelly

And I'm sorry is the deductible in those figures are no?

James Forson

The deductible will end up being a capital item.

Jeff Donnelly

Okay. And then just one last question, I'm not sure if you gave specific on this, but that can you tell us a percentage of your bookings either quarter-to-date or year-to-date or through third party distribution channels, I know that in 2015 and 2016 I think I was going the wrong way for you guys, I'm just curious because of the renovations of the work you've doing if you feel like that's been heading in the other direction?

Keith Cline

Well, I mean we continue to talk about the growth of the OTA in our channel mix. I think I don't have it in front of me, we had a percentage that was in the 18%, 19% range. And it is though the growth rate has slowed, it's continued to grow into 2017.

Jeff Donnelly

Okay. Thanks guys.

Operator
Our next question comes from Bill Crow with Raymond James.

Bill Crow

Hey, good evening, I appreciate your time. Couple of questions here following-up on the OTAs, anything that you're doing any initiatives that you're undertaking to kind of slow down the growth of the OTAs or when is your next negotiating period for the commission rates?

Keith Cline

Well first in particular we're kind of in the midst of negotiations now with our contract which is they play the larger percentage of our mix from that distribution channel. In terms of what we're doing from an overall perspective, it's really about how you position and invest in your brands. If you back all the way out and take a look at our strategy of driving product consistency, consistency of experience and investing it in new and differentiating way for us to attract and retain customers, we are hitting at all the things that we believe drive market share and drive get satisfaction.

So at the end of the day, but we really believe there's no free distribution channel for the business but if we curate experiences within our brand and provide a meaningful way for guest to engage with our brand and differentiate ways be it things like redeem away or instant free nights or any other things that we've added to our re-launch loyalty program, it's really all about getting that guest to commit to La Quinta. We know we have to acknowledge that there's fixed of amount of money that we can spend in this space within our brand. Then I believe that we're doing a nice job being surgical about how we do invest. But at end of the day, best product and best services is going to win in regardless of where our guests comes in to our hotel, it's our job to really teach them the features and benefits of booking direct on their next day and make them a part of our loyalty program.

Bill Crow

Okay. As we fast forward to the end of the first quarter and as you wrap up the hotel renovation program. , how many hotels within the entire system will be exterior quarter?

Jim Forson

It really, I means the assets that we've removed as we've gone through out 2017, fair number of those have been exterior quarter and I think we've updated that asset account with each quarterly release.

Keith Cline

Yeah, so there should be a table in the queue that will show exterior quarter of properties across the chain. And as you think about our overall asset strategy that we've talked about several times, it's really a three pronged approach. You can have assets that are positioned on the absolute correct street corner with the right kind of agencies and in the environment where we could actually price the asset up and those would be the ones that are qualified for significant repositioning of which we've identified 50.

You can have the next set of assets where they are properly positioned on the right street corner with the right asset quality gets right adjacencies. And then you have this third tranche which are assets that aren't necessarily positioned on the right street corner or at right adjacencies. As Jim mentioned several ado, the asset that we talk about potentially divesting on to that third bucket many of which can be exterior quarter of hotels, but I also want to remind you that we have a lot or exterior quarter of hotels that are in the right market on the right street corner and exterior quarter of markets, they are relevant for our brand.

So I think with that I think…

Jim Forson

Yeah, once you get to the table bill in the queue, you will see that there is 95 at the end of the third quarter. We got 3 in assets held for sale which will close we expect by the end of this year. So I would expect that number to come down by 3.

Bill Crow

Okay, that's helpful. And then finally, just thinking about the damage to your assets from the hurricanes and clearly you'd have more exposure than other but it feels like the damage to your hotels may have been more significant that maybe some other ones. Anything in the financial construction quality or anything that you are looking at is taking a lesson away from the damage that you sustained?

Jim Forson

And as you know when you are talking about when driven rain intrusion there is lot of variable I think can go into that. A piece of it is the location and distribution of the asset in the affected area. And you can actually get wright down to how is the asset positioned on the street corner and which wall took the front of the storm as they came in. So, even as we've looked at our asset, it really isn't one side sits all, right, there is a lot of variables there. But certainly one thing that we did learn if that certainly a storm of this size given the amount of hotels we have in distribution in Florida, can certainly create some level of business risk and we unfortunately are experiencing right now.

Bill Crow

Yeah, no doubt. You don't think your portfolio perform worse than other similar hotels in the same markets right?

Keith Cline

Repeat that question again, I am sorry.

Bill Crow

From a hurricane damage perspective, your hotels basically come to the same issues that other competing similar hotels did in the same markets right, I mean?

Keith Cline

I can't talk to the other competing hotels, really all we know is what we're experiencing and it's you know it didn't affect every hotel in every market, it really depended on how the storm came into that market and how the hotel was positioned and where it took the wind and rain.

Bill Crow

Yeah, if I could ask one more question on the separation effort, what point you think we're going to hear about hiring sea sweep folks?

Keith Cline

Yeah, the board continues to do their work there and I would describe it's on track compared to our timeline given the fact that we would expect permission to go effective sometime around the end of the year and complete the spin in the first quarter. Certainly as soon as the board is ready to make an announcement and issue an 8-K, the markets will be among the first to know but just quite not the position get to announce anything.

Bill Crow

Okay, I appreciate the time. Thanks guys.

Keith Cline

Thanks.

Keith Cline

I just want to thank everyone for their continued interest in our brand and thank you for your time today.

Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect and have a wonderful day.

