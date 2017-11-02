Emergence Of A Novel Gene Therapy Mechanism: Krystal Biotech

Investment Thesis

Krystal Biotech (Pending:KRYS) is a clinical-stage gene therapy biotechnology company which was brought public on September 22nd, 2017. The IPO was well received, with an increase of the total proceeds from the originally anticipated $34.5 million to $45.5 million at a price of $10/share for 4.55 million shares ($39.6 million after final expenses). Krystal's exciting potential now moves beyond its successful IPO into the significant potential the company provides in rare dermatological indications, including Dystrophic EB (Phase I/II starting in 2018 - IND to be filed 1Q 2018), Netherton Syndrome (IND to be filed in 2018), Ichthyosis Vulgaris and Atopic Dermatitis. We believe its novel approach to gene therapies and its entrance into an underserved market currently dependent on palliative care and scientific evidence support a strong case for investment with a 12-month price target of $12.20/share.

Beyond the long-term thesis supporting investment, the end of the analyst quiet period this week may result in significant moves in the short term as price targets are published and research is provided to a wider range of investors.

Financials

Krystal is a newly public company with little financial history available beyond the registration documentation for its IPO. We will use the company's registration documents as a source of the numbers discussed here.

Krystal currently recognizes no revenues and recognized a $665,000 cash loss from operations for the first 6 months of 2017. The total loss from operations was $1.2 million, of which $765,000 was R&D expenses, while $415,000 was administrative. Prior to its IPO, as of August 2017, the company had $10.8 million in cash. With addition of the IPO proceeds of $39.6 million, it held about $50 million in cash as of September 19th. Extrapolating from the cash burn for the first 6 months of 2017, we expect Krystal to experience an annual cash burn of $1.3 million this year as it continues its R&D and clinical development.

We expect the cash burn rate to increase over the next year as Krystal initiates its Phase I/II trials for KB103 (Epidermolysis Bullosa), which can be expected to cost around $9 million. We expect that the trials will enroll less than 50 patients, which is reasonably possible in their proposed time frame (results by 2H 2018). The cash burn next year would then increase to $10.3 million, assuming other R&D/administrative expenses remain consistent. We would not expect to see the cash burn rate decline with the completion of the Phase I/II trial, as the company's second drug, KB104, would likely be entering into clinical trials around that time for an even rarer disease: Netherton syndrome (1Q 2019). Assuming that Phase I/II for KB103 is successful, if it enters into Phase III trials in 2019, the cost may approach $11.5 million. Using an estimate of $1.3 million for 2017 ($660,000 remaining), $10.3 million for 2018 (Phase I/II and KB104 IND), and $21.8 million for the following year (KB103 Phase III, KB104 Phase I/II) the current cash levels would be adequate to fund completion of the KB103 Phase III trials and BLA licensing from the FDA given this predicted timeline ($17.2 million remaining to start 2020).

We would expect commercialization efforts for KB103 to commence in 2020, depending on clinical trial outcomes, and with $17.2 million available, Krystal would be expected to be able to complete commercialization prior to requiring further cash. This suggests that the company has positioned itself well with its IPO and associated cash, and should not need additional cash infusions or share dilution during its first 3 years while proceeding through clinical trials.

Since shares opened at $10.50 on their first day, KRYS has seen a decline of 6% on an average volume of 50k shares. Due to this low average volume, the stock will likely be volatile over the next few months as the markets gain deeper understanding of the company. This understanding may be accelerated in the week of October 30th, as analysts will roll off the quiet period and begin providing guidance on the company for investors. We expect that analysts will be positive on the stock, due to the aforementioned cash cushion, chance of success of its therapies and addressable markets/potential valuation.

Rare Dermatological Diseases Targeted by Krystal

Headline statements about Krystal Biotech referencing it as a dermatological gene therapy biotech may conjure up some commentary regarding the unimportance of skin diseases (many think of acne or moles). In the case of Krystal, the company doesn't actually treat anything so common or benign - although it does have a pipeline product for eczema, its focus is on severe and debilitating diseases of the skin which currently have no treatment.

Blistering and skin tears associated with EB, via Krystal's website.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (aka EB) is the first gene therapy target for Krystal, targeted by KB103. EB has been called "The Worst Disease You've Never Heard Of" by those affected and their families. EB affects the connective tissues of the human body due to the absence of a specific protein resulting in children known as "Butterfly Children" because their skin is so fragile that even mild friction can cause severe blistering (above). This disease is not limited to skin either, and may cause severe complications involved in swallowing or other damage to internal organs. The genetic cause for recessive EB that is believed to be consistent across all major forms of the disease is the COL7A1 gene which generates collagen VII - a crucial anchor to keep the dermis attached to the epidermis. Without this protein, the top layers of skin will readily separate from the lower layers upon friction or pressure (hence the blistering). It is believed, according to KRYS' S-1, that there are 3,000-3,500 affected individuals in the US, EU, Japan and Canada, and as many as 125,000 patients worldwide. The cost of this disease is very high, and recurring, with an estimated annual cost of $200,000-400,000 (S-1).

Skin peeling and shedding of dead cells associated with Netherton syndrome, via Krystal's website.

Netherton Syndrome is the second target for Krystal using another gene therapy KB104. Netherton syndrome infants may have scaly skin or even a clear colloidal sheath covering their skin. Their skin may leak, which may prove to be a significant risk for infection (both localized and systemic), and they may experience a failure to thrive and inability to gain weight. Beyond infancy, patients may have recurring outbreaks of scaly lesions which may easily become infected if scratched. More significant risks associated with this disease in adulthood include the buildup of skin cells in the ear canal, rapid absorbance of topical ointments, which can lead to dangerous levels of toxic compounds in the blood, as well as a complex assortment of allergies.

This disease is relatively rare, with a frequency of 1 in 200,000 births. The gene directly involved in Netherton syndrome is SPINK5, which encodes for a protein known as LEKT1. This protein encodes for a serine protease inhibitor (a common family of proteins - enzymes actually - which break down other proteins) and results in its overactivity - breaking down too many proteins. Disruption of this inhibitor accounts for all of the associated symptoms of this disease, including the allergies due to complications associated with the immune system (in which serine proteases also play a key role).

Krystal Gene Therapies

There are multiple trials currently being run which are utilizing gene therapies to cure complex and untreatable diseases in unique ways. Delivery systems are diverse - from ex vivo therapies via transfection of patient cells to the utilization of viral integrants which replace regions of the genome, to the utilization of nucleases (CRISPR-Cas9) to digest the genome for removing disease alleles. Each of these methods for delivery of the gene therapy or means of gene correction - of which there are many - is exciting, novel and promising.

Krystal's methods are unique in two ways - first, the vector used to shuttle the treatments into the affected cells is a proprietary and patent pending property of the company, and second, the target of the gene therapies is the skin - and is treated with a topical agent. The exclusion of a systemic treatment as well as the absence of a need to transfuse the product may aid in approvals, as there is a significantly lower risk associated with treating only the outside of the body. Beyond the benefits of using a topical agent, Krystal is also working on generating an off-the-shelf product which does not require specialized production for each patient (aiding in speed of treatment).

Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D

Krystal Biotech's proprietary viral utilizes HSV-1 as a base for transfer of the genetic components of its gene therapy into human skin cells. This virus, more commonly known as the Herpes virus (oral herpes), has been attenuated, and its ability to replicate and integrate into the genome have been eliminated. This alleviates the majority of concerns related to random integration (potential for cancer) and localization (the virus cannot package itself and destroy the cell). This virus is very useful as a starting point, because it is highly contagious due to its effectiveness in getting into human cells (especially skin cells).

Although KRYS is not the first company or group to use HSV-1 in gene therapy applications, how it has modified the virus for its protocols is unique and should provide an exciting opportunity to develop a gene therapy delivery platform. This vector has been studied extensively for this purpose and is shown to be very safe, even in systemic human treatments. It acts by rapidly invading skin cells (again, this is a topic treatment) and placing the DNA of interest into the nucleus as a stable structure which is then able to produce the gene or genes of interest.

KB103 (Figures all generated by Krystal Biotech - listed in S-1)

The two primary gene therapies for Krystal work in a very similar manner. The HSV-1 virus is capable of "holding" 30kb of sequence, and with that capacity, the company is inserting the gene of interest into the viral vector and then stabilizing the vector in a topical solution. Once this solution is applied to a patient, the virus infects the skin cells it comes into contact with and delivers the gene of interest to promote expression and, theoretically, a cure. KB103 contains two COL7A1 transgene, which allows for increased production of Collagen VII in vitro and improves adhesion in mouse assays following intradermal injection. In vitro analysis of COL7A1 transduced fibroblasts and keratinocytes (two types of skin cells) demonstrate that the expression of COL7A1 is dependent on concentration of viral vectors utilized, but three potential concentrations for therapeutic use do demonstrate a significant increase over a non-treated control.

Additionally, the company has demonstrated that both intradermal injections and topic application of KB103 is capable of establishing high levels of DNA copis of COL7A1 which are transcriptionally active (essential for protein generation). This further supports its proposed means of treatment using a topical route instead of injection.

KB103 has been given a Rare Pediatric Priority Review, which may help in speeding its approval following clinical trials. Although the company does not currently have any additional indications (such as Fast Track) from the FDA, it is aware and analyzing the potential for gaining such a designation as it continues in the clinical landscape.

KB104

With the significant levels of information presented which support KB103, KB104 is expected to follow a similar path for treatment: utilization of the STAR-D platform to transfer SPINK5 transgenes into the cells to promote transcription and generation of the LEKT1 protein, which should alleviate the protein-absence-based effects of the disease.

Valuation

Krystal Biotech currently possesses two pre-clinical gene therapy treatments which are expected to enter Phase I/II trials within the next 2 years. Its lead treatment, KB103, is focused on curing the autosomal recessive indication of EB. Given the low prevalence of 3,000-3,500 diseased individuals in the US, EU, Japan and Canada (countries most likely to provide significant reimbursement), we will use these individuals in our model. Again, we note that Krystal suggests that there may be as many as 125,000 affected individuals worldwide.

We believe the product has demonstrated significant efficacy in vitro, in vivo and in mouse models, but the lack of information with regard to human subjects causes us to apply a 50% discount risk due to the scientific stage of development. Given the current clinical stage of development (pre-clinical), we apply a further 90% discount to our final treatment value following our scientific risk discount, due to the failure risks associated with each stage of clinical trials (the average chance for successful clinical trials from Phase I to Phase III is 7%).

If KRYS is successful in product commercialization within its proposed time frame, we expect that it will be able to achieve a price per treatment of $500,000-1 million due to the high cost of the disease and nature of the treatment (curative). Assuming that it is able to penetrate into 50% of the market (although there are no competitors, the company may face government reimbursement resistance), it could see peak sales of $750 million-$1.5 billion using the low estimate of the target market size against the potential treatment cost. Given the annual recurrence of the disease (~200/year in the US, 250 in EU, 17 in Canada and 50 in Japan), it is possible that an additional market will be continuously generated which may provide a steady annual revenue of $129-258 million, again assuming a 50% penetration. Given the previously stated cash burn rate, we believe that there is no need for further share dilution during clinical trials, but such a dilution may occur to help fund commercialization of KB103, which we will include in our pricing based on the additional offering of about 5 million shares along with the current outstanding shares of 10.2 million (for a total of 15 million).

Disease Therapy Population (US, EJ, JPN, AUS) Annual Frequency (rounded) Market Penetration Targeted Market Size (total) Market Size (annual) EB KB103 3,000 - 3,500 500 50% 1,500-1,750 250 Netherton syndrome KB104 300 30 50% 150 15

Given the peak sales of $750 million-1.5 billion, KB103 may be valued at $50/share following completion of Phase III trials. After applying our discounts, we arrive at a current value range of $2.5-5/share. Applying a revenue multiple, much like a P/E multiple of established companies, of 5X of these values in anticipation of the future value that KB103 may provide generates a treatment associated value of $6.25-12.50/share. We use these treatment-associated values here and below to attempt and establish a reasonable cash value of a product in the current time frame, providing multiples based on anticipation of therapy acceptance against what investors may be willing to pay for that potential.

KB104, focused on treatment of the autosomal recessive Netherton syndrome, is the second therapy that we will value for these projections. This condition is significantly rarer than EB (10% as many afflicted), and the projections for annual cost of treatment are also lower ($10,000 annually on the high end). The treatment will therefore be valued at $250,000 due to the curative properties and being able to address an untreatable disease, but due to the lower costs of palliative treatment, pricing would be weaker. Applying to prevalence among the population within the US, EU, Japan and Canada of 300 patients (generating a potential market of $75 million), and a penetration of 50%, we see a peak annual revenue associated with KB104 of $37.5 million. Applying our previously discussed discounts associated with scientific and clinical risks, we arrive at a current value of 1.9 million, or $0.13/share, with a 5X multiple applied as above, we come to a figure of $0.65/share.

Product Value ($ millions) Scientific Discount Clinical Risk Discount Market Capture Discount Adjusted Value ($ millions) PPS X5 (15 million shares) KB103 750-1,500 50% 90% 50% 18.75-37.5 6.25-12.50 KB104 75 50% 90% 50% 1.9 0.65 Pipeline 30,300 90% 95% 85% 22.7 1.51 HSV-1 (STAR-D) 20 50% - - 10 0.66 Total: 9.07-15.32

The pipeline assets beyond KB103 and KB104, which are not yet named or described and remain in the discovery phase, are for the treatment of Ichthyosis Vulgaris and Ectopic Dermatitis. Ichthyosis Vulgaris is currently managed by corticosteroids, and the Ectopic Dermatitis market is rapidly being addressed, mostly by mAbs such as Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Dupixent. Although we believe this market is significantly large for a wide range of competitors (10,000 for Ichthyosis Vulgaris and over 1 million in Ectopic Dermatitis), the presentation of a cure for either disease could be a potential blockbuster. In using a lower cost per treatment ($30,000/treatment) compared to the other drugs on the market currently ranging from $50,000-37,000 for treatment, a scientific risk of 90%, clinical trial risk of 95% and market penetration of 15%, we are able to provide a rough current value these two pipeline products at $22.7 million, or $1.51/share. We do not apply any multiple to the pipeline at this time due to the nature of their drug discovery status versus pre-clinical for KB103 and KB104.

Finally, the other product that Krystal has been working on and may be able to market is its viral vector and STAR-D system. Recently, REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) licensed its viral vector to AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) for its gene therapy for an undisclosed amount, milestone payments and royalties. Although we are unsure of the total value of this agreement, we surmise that the total sum to RGNX may be in excess of $10 million with all aspects accounted for. If Krystal is able to generate an effective viral vector to topical or injectable gene therapies, it will be able to license such technology in the future. We project two license agreements as part of our valuation, each at $10 million, prior to applying a scientific risk discount of 50% (as the vector needs to be demonstrated as effective). This provides us a value of $0.66/share. We also do not apply a multiple in anticipation of this revenue, as we are unsure as to the desire of Krystal to undertake supplying its vector to other potential therapies.

All of the assessments above, which included a diluted share count of 15 million for pricing of shares, were also calculated assuming that there is a significant dilution of 5 million shares over the next few years as Krystal approaches commercialization. Our 12-month price target is a midpoint of our calculated range: $12.20/share.

Conclusion

Krystal Biotech is an exciting new IPO which offers a promising path towards topical gene therapy for the debilitating dermatological diseases Epidermolysis Bullosa and Netherton syndrome. The company is currently finalizing its IND for the lead candidate, KB103, for EB and expects to begin Phase I/II trials in 1Q 2018 with results later in 2018. It is also finalizing an IND for filing in 3Q 2018 for KB104 for treatment of Netherton syndrome, with Phase I/II trials beginning in 1H 2019. The company has a strong cash basis which is expected to outlast KB103's clinical trials, and a strong scientific basis for its approach.

We expect that the markets it is looking to address may prove to be lucrative, even with conservative modeling. Our models have addressed Krystal's pipeline and potential products, as well as the risk of share dilution associated with clinical-stage biotech companies, to arrive at a 12-month price target of $12.20/share. This price target may see a significant re-rating following a successful IND submission, success in clinical trials and development. Furthermore, as the analyst quiet period surrounding the stock's IPO expired this week, we anticipate that the arrival of additional information and projections may contribute to volatility, but will ultimately bode well for the stock in the short term and long term.

