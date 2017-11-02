Emerge Energy Services' (EMES) CEO Rick Shearer on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 1, 2017 4:00 PM ET

Executives

Deb Deibert – Chief Financial Officer

Ted Beneski – Chairman

Rick Shearer – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

John Watson – Simmons & Company

Selman Akyol – Stifel

Waqar Syed – Goldman Sachs

Samantha Hoh – Evercore ISI

Akil Marsh – Janney

Operator

Deb Deibert

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Ted Beneski.

Ted Beneski

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to review another quarter for Emerge Energy Services. We are very proud of our accomplishments in the third quarter, highlighted by positive net income from continuing operations for the first quarter in over two years.

We also achieved substantial revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by significant price increases, volume increases and a further reduction in cost per ton. We continue to work diligently on executing our San Antonio expansion plan, in an effort to be the leading in-basin sand producer for the Eagle Ford.

Our early marketing efforts with new customers in the area have unquestionably proved that demand for our product is highly desired. During the third quarter, we produced frac sand from the existing equipment that was included with the purchase of the site. As you may recall, the initial production from the site represents small quantities relative to the full build-out of the project.

Rick will have more detail on the full size of the ultimate plan in his section, but we are excited about partnering with several leading operators and service companies in the area. We have made considerable progress on raising new debt capital to refinance our revolving credit facility, and to provide new capital for the full San Antonio expansion.

We have chosen our lending partners, who are currently completing business and due diligence. Although there is some difficulty in predicting exact timing of these transactions, we do expect to close by the end of November or at the latest early December. Meanwhile, we broke ground on the construction of the Phase 3 expansion last week. We are currently financing the project within our internal capital allotments and through vendor financing from trusted partners. This has allowed the project to remain on schedule with an estimated operational date of early Q2 next year.

For the third quarter 2017, Emerge Energy reported consolidated net income of $5 million compared to a net loss of $6.1 million for the three months ended June 30. We generated consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million versus approximately $7.5 million in the second quarter primarily attributable to realizing over $5 per ton price increases for frac sand, which exceeded our guidance range last quarter of $3 to $5 per ton.

The industry conditions remain highly favorable with demand exceeding supply and demand for coarser grade products has also improved, although finer grades are still the most side after products. Our volumes increased by 6%, but are still restricted by logistics bottlenecks. The rail service issues brought to light last quarter have partially improved, but we could realize higher Northern production in sales with uninterrupted service from our rail partners.

Our team will continue to work with these important partners to solve the problem that will benefit both parties. We also expect our volumes at our Texas in-basin plants to further increase in the fourth quarter. Finally, we issued guidance earlier in the year for $40 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2017. Based on year-to-date performance of approximately $26 million we expect to meet and exceed the $40 million levels for the year.

Our guidance for 2018 adjusted EBITDA is unchanged at $140 million to $160 million, which we believe is achievable based on the strong market demand for both Northern White and in-basin frac sand. We fully expect to execute on our plan, and the highest priority in the company remains the build-out of our expansion at the San Antonio site.

With that, I will now turn it over to Rick Shearer, our CEO, who will cover the sand operations in more detail.

Rick Shearer

Thank you, Ted. I want to lead off by echoing what Ted mentioned about how proud we are of the accomplishments we achieved during the third quarter. I want to thank our entire EMES team for the hard work, and congratulate them on an outstanding quarter. On our last update call, we communicated a very positive message to the market about projected third quarter performance, and we are pleased to say that we delivered. The price increases we spoke of came to fruition and even exceeded our expectations as prices rose on an average basis by over $5 a ton sequentially, which was above our range of $3 to $5 a ton.

We have worked closely with our Class 1 railroad partners to help improve order and traffic flow. And although, we are not ultimately where we want to be, we did make some progress during the third quarter.

Our team worked creatively in Q3 to locate another shipping point option in the Wisconsin area to allow flexibility when direct service was limited. We continue to look for creative options in an effort to optimize our supply chain services and maximize shipments during the current peak demand. Overall, we drove frac sand volumes higher by 6% sequentially, led by the initial frac production and sales out of our San Antonio operation, as well as further improvement in Wisconsin sales. These volumes should increase nicely in the fourth quarter as our San Antonio Phase 2 expansion plan is mostly complete and we have recently enhanced our production capabilities.

We also executed on continued cost reductions, not just from higher absorption of fixed costs with the increase in volumes, but we reduced the amount of coarse stones damped and better controlled our mining and maintenance costs. The result was a COGS reduction of approximately $1 a ton.

With our fourth quarter one month underway, we are maintaining our positive momentum and expect our volumes to improve again, as we ramp up production at both of our Texas operations. Also, we are forecasting sand prices to increase by another $2 to $3 a ton on average for the quarter, which is less than the high-growth achieved in the previous two quarters, but we are not yet seeing prices level-off or even decline as some industry sources have suggested.

Looking at our San Antonio operations in more detail, we are now in the Phase 2 expansion of our plant. Phase 1 was completed towards the end of Q3 with a small impact on results for that quarter. Production of frac sand began in late July, and we are finalizing an upgrade to the existing production circuit, which has been modified on a very limited capital budget. We should experience efficiencies and productions at San Antonio in Q4 and Q1 next year, as we ramp up the volume with the limited capabilities at this existing plant.

At optimum levels, this original circuit should produce 600,000 tons per year. We are now focusing on the Phase 3 expansion, which as a reminder, will consist of a completely new wet and dry plant circuit, separate from the existing smaller plant. We are very excited to announce that we broke ground on construction for this new plant this week after receiving our permit earlier in the month. And achieving this milestone enables us to remain on track with our previously announced time line of operations commencing in early Q2 next year.

As Ted mentioned, we are confident that the refinancing will soon close, but we have been able to continue with our expansion, thanks to internal capital spending allowances and financing assistance from some of our key vendors and partners. We described our rationale on the previous call to expedite the time line for Phase 3. And this decision has paid dividends for us and the marketplace. Potential customers in the Eagle Ford basin are eager to gain access to production from our new plant, and we entered into several letters of intent with new customers, giving them a reserved spot for plant allocation.

The demand is strong, and we are now entering into full contracts with a number of customers. Also we previously discussed how we wanted to differ the decision on the ultimate size of this plant until we had more complete feedback from the market. After receiving such strong demand from the customer basin, South Texas, some of them reached out to us upon our announcement. We are confident that the ultimate permitted size of the entire San Antonio operation, including the existing small plant, will be a minimum of 4 million tons per year. The market demand reflects above forecast drilling activity in the Eagle Ford in 2018.

We are confident that our San Antonio plant will be sold out as we scramble to ramp up production as quickly as possible. The initial production levels in Q2 next year will depend on the status of our NSR permit. But we are working through the planning and permitting process, and we'll have more to report on this the next time we get together.

One additional note on our San Antonio site is that the third-party engineering firm, evaluating the sand reserves, completed their study. They confirm that more than 80 million tons of reserves exist, of which 66 million tons are suitable frac sand, with the balance to be sold in the industrial markets. We are currently working to lockup additional reserves on adjacent properties to our site.

To wrap up the San Antonio section of my remarks, I want to emphasize how excited we are about this operation. The number of our customers have recently expressed their bullishness on the Eagle Ford basin in 2018, as land acquisition and well cost in the Permian have skyrocketed, while the economics in many parts of the Eagle Ford are attractive with $50 oil. We're seeing the customer enthusiasm for our San Antonio operation intensify each passing week through our sales and marketing campaign, and our leading position in the second biggest shale basin will be an important part of our success in 2018 and beyond.

I now want to address a few important frac sand market trends. First is the highly debated relevance of Northern White sands and a new age of in-basin supply. Many of our customers have trialed lower-quality in-basin sand, and the results for some were not nearly as favorable as Northern White. Although many operators have publicly announced they are comfortable with the lower-quality, lower-priced in-basin sand, we have proved through our recently signed take-or-pay contracts that a large segment of the customer base still demands Northern White. As a leading Tier 1 sand provider, our Emerge Energy is able to offer whichever product the customer prefers.

We are also seeing an uptick in coarse sand demand compared to earlier in the year. Feedback from certain customers has revealed this decision was not made out of scarcity for finer mesh sands but was made to improve completion designs for more optimal production. It is fair to say that Northern White sand is not dead and not going away. In-basin sands may increase the current 35% market share over time, but a solid customer base remains dedicated to Northern White proppants.

Second is the industry supply and demand forecast for next year. We see the frac sand market experiencing demands upwards of 80 million tons in 2017, and an early read on next year's demand indicate, we could achieve 100 million tons or more with a flat rig count to today's levels. The supply side is received a considerable amount of attention lately, with all the new in-basin mine announcements, but we have firsthand experience about the real barriers to entry of building an in-basin plant.

Financing sources want more than speculative demand. They're seeking tangible customer demand through written agreements. With our first-mover position in the Eagle Ford, we have been able to secure indications from customers for product. Equipment manufacturing lead times are also growing. So any projects that are late will be pushed to the bottom of the queue, which can be up to a year. Permitting and regulatory approval is also playing an increasingly important role as we have seen a competitor recently change development plans due to local opposition for a greenfield site.

Recently, comments have been made, indicating that as little as 50% of the new in-basin announced capacity will actually be realized. We believe these comments may be close to actuality. The third market trend is proppant intensity. A few of our customers on the leading edge of proppant usage, have handed they are close to reaching peak intensity. However, a majority of our customer base indicates that intensity gains remain ahead of the industry because other operators are seeing the results of leading-edge usage and our following suit. While the sand intensity trend has certainly exploded over the last four years, we are confident that the additional growth, albeit moderated, lies ahead next year.

Now turning to the logistics side of our business. Emerge Energy is constantly working to build on our extensive capabilities in this critical part of the sand value chain. We are making progress with our rail partners on removing service bottlenecks and getting our northern plants up close to full utilization. Our partners have committed to us that the service will be fully improved in the early part of next year. So we're looking forward to shipping at least an additional 100,000 tons per quarter of northern product in 2018.

Another important point, I want to emphasize is that our fleet of over 5,600 railcars has approached full utilization. We placed 608 cars back into service since our last conference call, reducing our current storage count to 181 cars. And we expect to have the remaining cars out of storage by year-end. We have determined that we need all of these remaining cars in Q4 and have stopped any sublease discussions with those who are short of cars. After the challenges experienced last year due to our overhang of cars, it feels very satisfying to have all of our railcar fleet moving product and generating revenue.

As for our terminal network, we believe that our model of leasing our sites from third parties is the most advantageous arrangement in a market, where the drilling activity is constantly moving. In fact, this year, we have closed six terminals, but have opened seven new sites, which has helped our customers minimize expensive last mile transportation costs. In today's environment, where trucking services are undersupplied and prices are rising quickly, our ability to move closer to our customers' well sites is proving highly effective for cost management.

Our new terminal on Big Lake, Texas, opened in July was very well received from our customers working in the Southern, Midland Basin. In fact, this month alone, we've sold over 70,000 tons out of this new West Texas terminal. We're also currently evaluating new terminal sites in the SCOOP and the STACK in Western Canada, in West Texas and in the Northeast. While many of our competitors taut the merits of high-capacity fixed-storage terminals, we have evidence that several operators value our more flexible arrangement under our rail-to-truck storage model, which allows E&P companies to reduce trucking expenses, yet still, receive a reliable supply of frac sand.

The other critical logistics topic for our business is our last mile strategy. Our customers are increasingly requesting last mile services. And we are able to meet these needs through various third parties in vertical silo or box systems. As announced last quarter, we have teamed with the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, to build-out our presence further with the leading provider of last mile services. Over the course of the past three months, we've conducted several jobs, where we provided the sand and bundled it with the Solaris package.

Our sales team has been working closely with Solaris, and we are condoning to formalize an agreement to sharing the economics of the bundled sand and last mile solution. Our new San Antonio operation also provides a synergistic opportunity for us to enhance Solaris' strong market position in South Texas with key operators. The more we see the last mile concept evolve in the marketplace, that more confident we have become with our strategy here.

Finally, I'd like to mention the latest development in our SandMaxx Self-Suspending Sand. We believe that our technology is now proven to offer extraordinary advantages to our customers as well data continues to suggest that SandMaxx brings exceptional downhaul results. Further trials have shown advantages beyond improved EUR. As upfront savings have been realized with less water, less chemicals, less labor, less pump maintenance and higher efficiencies.

While the customer adoption rate has been slower than initially anticipated, we are encouraged by the continued increase from existing and new customers. In fact, some customers have recently commented that SandMaxx is the logical next step for enhanced completions, once proppant intensity plateaus. Either way, we continue to see a bright future for our SandMaxx-branded technology and are excited to complete additional upcoming trials.

In closing, I'm extremely proud of our entire team for our accomplishments thus far in 2017. And we see an upbeat picture heading into 2018. Our top priority is to construct our new San Antonio plant on time and under budget. And we look forward to announcing further milestones on this critical project in the near future.

With that, I'll turn it over to Deb to review our financials.

Deb Deibert

Thank you, Rick. Emerge Energy reported consolidated net income of $5 million or $0.17 per basic unit for the third quarter of 2017. This compares to net loss of $6.1 million or negative $0.20 per basic unit for the second quarter of 2017. The sequential improvement in consolidated earnings was driven by significant cost increases, the 6% increase in volume sold and a continued reduction in cost per ton.

SG&A increased by $0.5 million as a result of higher business activity and incentive compensation. In the other expense and income line item, we recognized $900,000 as a mark-to-market gain on the fair value of warrants outstanding. In discontinued operations, we also incurred a loss of $468,000 in the third quarter for a write-down of an escrow receivable associated with the field sales.

Looking back at last year, consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2016 was $5.1 million or $0.21 per basic unit, due to the $31.7 million gain on the sales of fuel business in that quarter. If we exclude the discontinued operations, the income solely from continuing operations improved from a $30 million loss in the third quarter 2016 to $5.5 million of income in the same period, just one year later due to 200% increase in total volume sold and significantly improved sales practice.

We generated distributable cash flow of approximately $14.1 million during the quarter compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter. But the Board of Directors of our general partner elected to not make a distribution for the quarter. We are still restricted under our credit agreement from paying distributions at this time.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $2 million, which included $100,000 of maintenance capital. We continue to operate our business on a greatly reduced capital expenditure budget, due to restrictions under our credit agreement. However, we are advancing forward on our debt capital raise and refinancing process.

As Ted told you earlier, we have selected our lending partners and are working on the final of business and legal diligence work streams. We are targeting a combination of revolving credit facility and a second lien term loan. And we are now expecting to close by the end of November or early December. This capital raise will clear the way for us to build our San Antonio operations and we'll reset other financial covenants under our credit agreement, such as the maximum capital expenditures and minimum EBITDA.

Turning to the balance sheet. The principal balance on our revolver increased from $137 million outstanding as of June 30, 2017, to $147 million outstanding as of September 30, 2017. Also, you will find that part of our revolver balance is presented under current liabilities to reflect the upcoming step downs in the commitment. As of the end of the quarter, we had $27.8 million in undrawn availability and revolver versus a minimum covenant of $15 million. We complied with our minimum EBITDA and maximum capital expenditures covenants for the quarter, and we expect to remain in compliance with all covenants on all of our debt in the future.

Our operating cash flows were negative in the third quarter as dramatic growth, we experienced, created a significant increase in our working capital, primarily through higher accounts receivable in inventory. Once our northern mass finished stockpiling wet sand later this fall, we should see our inventory balance gradually decline until the northern mining season restarts in the spring.

Given the strong year-to-date performance we expect to meet or exceed our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance at $40 million. Our guidance for 2018 adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at $140 million to $160 million due to our expectation of having a San Antonio expansion operational early next year, combined with the continued strong market conditions for frac sand. You may find a reconciliation of this forecasted net income to adjusted EBITDA on our website.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Watson with Simmons & Company. Your line is now open.

John Watson

Good afternoon.

Rick Shearer

Hi, John.

John Watson

Quick modeling one for me. Rick, can you give us the percentage of sales sold in-basin during the quarter? Did that change meaningfully sequentially?

Rick Shearer

The percentage of sales in-basin, John?

John Watson

Yes, that’s right.

Rick Shearer

Okay. Well, Texas certainly has continued to lead the freight. Our overall sales by basin haven't changed dramatically over the last few quarters, but about 52% of our sales are in Texas. That would include the Eagle Ford and the Permian obviously, but also the Barnett and the Eaglebine, which is over near college station, which is a local customer base for the Kosse mine. Canada and Rockies follow up Texas, both in a range of about 16% to 20%, and the Marcellus and the MidCon following behind.

John Watson

Okay, that’s very helpful. I guess I should have clarified that. I'm hoping to find that percentage of sales sold in-basin versus FOB mine during the quarter?

Rick Shearer

Okay. Excuse me.

John Watson

No, that’s my fault. I apologize.

Rick Shearer

It’s right now, we're at 45% to 50% in-basin.

John Watson

Okay. Great. And then, I was very impressed by the sequential increase in revenue per ton. Can we attribute any of that to increased sales of SandMaxx?

Rick Shearer

SandMaxx, we continue to have some additional trials, but SandMaxx did not make a significant contribution to the bottom line.

John Watson

Okay. Great. And then, one last one for me. There's a bit of a delta between sand sold and sand produced during the quarter. Is there anything that you would attribute that to anything that we should be thinking about for the quarters ahead?

Rick Shearer

It's really about stockpiling and inventory. On that note, John, I think – I'll take this window to say that we're starting to get some feedback from our customers and from the marketplace that there is likely to be a shortage of Northern White sand during the course of the winter, at least, from some of our competitors. That is out there simply because people were scrambling and selling as much sand as they made it. We won't have that problem at Emerge Energy. We've managed very well, our mining and our volumes and our stockpiles. So we're heading into the winter. Very comfortable that we can continue to grow our sales and have Northern White sand available through the winter months.

John Watson

Okay, Very interesting. Is that potential shortage reflected in your guidance of a $2 to $3 ton price improvement, or did that shortage lead to incremental price spike for you guys in Q4?

Rick Shearer

Should there be a shortage and that impacts pricing on the upswing that would be incremental.

John Watson

Okay. Perfect. I’ll turn it back. Thanks for answering my questions.

Rick Shearer

Thanks, John.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Selman Akyol with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Selman Akyol

Thank you. Good afternoon.

Rick Shearer

Hi, Selman.

Selman Akyol

Couple of quick ones for me. So can you see how many tons you actually delivered from San Antonio? How much frac sand you delivered from San Antonio during the quarter?

Rick Shearer

Yes. The San Antonio ramp up, Selman, is certainly developing, but it is running about 30 to 60 days behind what we had scheduled, at least as far as the potential of getting that plant up to ultimately, in Phase 2, 50,000 tons a month. It's really been an issue around equipment, trying to get some equipment adjusted in the circuit that exists. The dryer, in particular, we had some delays with the dryer manufacturer coming to help debottleneck that dryer as we needed.

And the other issue was people. We bought Osburn Materials with 15 employees. We've added 22. And there've been issues of getting the right team employees and getting those people trained. That have put us behind what was ultimately, a bit of an optimistic outlook, thinking that we could flip the switch in 30 days and get to these higher levels.

So the good news is we are at that point now, where we're really ready to ramp up to expected levels even this month. And you'll start to see a significant marked improvement in the contribution made by both of our Texas mines for that matter, San Antonio and Kosse, in Q4.

Selman Akyol

Okay. And then, you also talked about logistics impacting sand sales from Wisconsin. Can you give an estimate of how many tons do you think that cost you in the quarter?

Rick Shearer

We track that very closely. And we're losing on average, 60,000 to 80,000 tons a month of sales because we can't get the product shipped out for lack of rail service. So we're working very hard, Selman, as you can imagine with all the Class I railroads. They are overwhelmed. They are working very hard to try to keep up with the demand. I think frankly, we're getting as much attention as much service, probably more so than many. But we've gone off the grid, so to speak to find some creative options.

I mentioned one of those in the script. We found another outlet, another rail yard that we're trucking to now, where we can get directly on the BN and get product moved out. So while we're not happy, that we're losing 60,000 to 80,000 tons a month, it would have been worse, had we not found some creative solutions at this moment.

But the good news is, we fully expect this picture to improve as the railroads make adjustments. And we expect that, that number will get lessened certainly as we move forward into Q4 and into Q1.

Selman Akyol

All right, given I guess, you're using Plan B, is there any cost estimate on how much that's impacting your margin at all, because trucking…

Rick Shearer

That depends on the volume, of course, but, of course we're spending a little extra on trucking to get the product trucked over to another rail yard that we typically don't use. So it's pretty negligible in the scheme of things. We'll see what that means as we ramp up and begin to shift more unit trains out of this optional site.

Selman Akyol

And then the last one for me. So after you get the final financing or I guess, you get your financing put in place, would that paved a way for you guys to resume distributions if you warranted? Or would you still anticipate being restricted?

Ted Beneski

We have certain restrictions under our current credit agreement, and under the new proposed credit agreement that we're currently in the process of finalizing. It will be restrictions on cash distributions as well. But we believe that as our performance steadily improves over time that there may be some ability to renegotiate that.

Selman Akyol

Okay, thank you.

Rick Shearer

Thanks, Selman.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Waqar Syed with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Waqar Syed

My question relates to the production cost. I know you mentioned that the production costs were lower on a per unit basis in the third quarter. But when we look at COGS, in general, it's been up slightly probably because of in-basin – higher in-basin volumes. Could you guide us how much lower that the mine gate costs were on a per unit basis between third quarter and second quarter?

Rick Shearer

What would you say Deb.

Deb Deibert

I think it is around $2.

Waqar Syed

It is around $2, okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you very much that’s all I have.

Rick Shearer

Thanks Waqar.

Operator

Our next question comes from Samantha Hoh with Evercore ISI. Your line is now open.

Samantha Hoh

Hey guys, thanks for taking my call.

Rick Shearer

Hey Samantha.

Samantha Hoh

Hey Rick. Congrats on the quarter, you guys definitely beat my target by a couple of quarters it seems. But I'm hearing people talk about the rail logistics issue again. Are the rails, I mean, I guess, the tonnage, this is all going to the Permian. But are the rails trying to experience any sort of bottlenecks into any of the other basins?

Rick Shearer

I think they are certain lanes but as you said, Samantha, the real driver is getting the product into the Texas basins. The other issues are simply improving the turnaround times and getting these railcars back, I mean, when you miss two or three unit trains, and there are some delays in getting these trains turned around, which the whole industry is experiencing, it does create this feast-or-famine issue that we all deal with, where we're flooded with cars, one week, and we're starved for cars the next.

So there's a lot of planning that's required here to improved how we can keep a more steady flow of cars. And then it's an issue of the railroads getting more power and getting more labor to keep up with the demand in this particular market.

Samantha Hoh

And then can you update us Rick on the percentage of volume that's contracted? I have in my notes, that was 70% last quarter. It sounds like you guys secured a couple of new contracts since then.

Rick Shearer

We're adding contracts, Samantha, as you know, with San Antonio. And that number is going to balloon significantly. Because all of those contracts are take-or-pay contracts. Right now, many of those are in discussion to be finalized. We got signed LOIs. As we sit here at this moment, Samantha, we've got about 60% to 65% of our total volume is under take-or-pay contracts. The total contracted amount, including those few contracts that are not currently take-or-pay, would probably take us to 75% or so.

So we're well papered up. We've got long-term commitments for Northern White sand largely, and now we're moving forward to get contracts firmly and placed long term for the San Antonio and Kosse mines.

Samantha Hoh

For San Antonio reserves, is it sold 50:50, 100 mesh and 40/70? Or are you guys selling different products of frac sand there? Or are you just – how is that working?

Rick Shearer

No, the run-of-mine sand there, Samantha, is about 50/50. 100 mesh, 40/70. And we see that as a real advantage contrary to some of the West Texas mines that are so heavily weighted toward 100 mesh. So we'll be running both products out of there, the run-of-mine material. And as I say, it's a 50/50 basis of 40/70, 100 mesh, which is certainly working for us as people trained more toward away from 100 mesh as much and more towards coarser sands.

Samantha Hoh

Excellent. Thanks again and congrats.

Rick Shearer

Thanks, Samantha.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Akil Marsh with Janney. Your line is now open.

Akil Marsh

Hi, thanks for taking my question. In regards to San Antonio, if possible, could you give us any color on the percentage contract, and I know you mentioned that. You're eventually trying to get, I think, to 80%, 90% contract for San Antonio. But any update in terms of how close you are to that benchmark would be helpful?

Rick Shearer

Akil, I think that's probably conservative. Everybody we're talking to is willing to step up and sign a take-or-pay contract. As I mentioned, it's really an issue of us allocating products and ramping up as quickly as we can to 4 million or more tons a year run rate, and getting people queued up, if you will, to make sure that we get sand for them and work out the timing to make sure we please the customer base that is willing to step up. But we see this plant basically 100% contracted.

Akil Marsh

Okay. And in terms of the contribution margin per ton in San Antonio, I think, in the past, you might have talked about that margin per ton might be similar to what we've heard other people talk about in-basin mines in the Permian being so. Is that kind of still the case when you think about the contribution margin return for San Antonio? Or is it potentially – has the outlook even brightened there, just given the demand or?

Rick Shearer

Well, we'll see how this all plays out, Akil, but I think it's certainly fair to say that we would expect the margins would be at least equal to what you're hearing from other in-basin mines elsewhere. This advantage of us being within 40 to 80 miles of the rigs in the Eagle Ford, is a huge advantage for our customers. And we see economic opportunity. We see real-time delivery opportunities, as we mentioned, we see last mile opportunities, with Solaris and others.

This will bring significant value to our customer base. And as a result, our customers realize this and they're very anxious to move forward with us. One thing that we're particularly happy about is this is going to broaden our customer base and diversify our base that much more because a number of these customers that are very interested in the San Antonio sand are new customers to us. Some are old, some are partners we've had for quite a while, but this will help us in that regard as far as spreading the customer base forward.

It's also, of course, going to trigger our 2018 guidance. I mean, we stand firmly with our guidance of 2018, as we've said earlier. And obviously, San Antonio, the quicker we ramp that up, the better our odds are. They will actually exceed that guidance. So we'll see how that plays out. But in 2018, with everything lining up the way it has, we're very confident.

Akil Marsh

Great, thanks for that color. And one last one for me. When we think about getting to that 4 million tons as the way to think about it, you get to the 2.4 million in – around 2Q 2018. And then how fast could you potentially get to the 4 million tons, assuming things go smoothly with the NSR permit?

Rick Shearer

It can happen fast enough, Akil, also. So we're all about it from the permit that's in place now. That has allowed us to begin construction on the new plant. We'll be able to produce as soon as that plant is done, we're thinking in April, we'll be able to produce between 800,000 tons and 1 million tons of frac sand. That's an annual run rate. It all depends on the yield from the mine, exactly what that number will be. But to answer your question, to get to 4 million tons, we'll really depend on the permitting process, how smoothly that goes. If it goes as smoothly as expected, then we'll be able to move forward before the end of 2018 and be producing at a run rate of 4 million tons – plus tons.

Akil Marsh

Great, that’s all I have. Thanks for the time.

Rick Shearer

Thanks, Akil.

Operator

I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ted Beneski for closing remarks.

Ted Beneski

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in the call today. In closing, very shortly, we just want to reiterate that we're very proud of the great work that our team has accomplished during the third quarter. And we continue to be very confident and sustaining our high performance that we've enjoyed so far through 2017. And we look forward to producing even better results in 2018. Thank you all.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

