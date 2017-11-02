Investment Opportunity? Inflation Is Stirring, And Tax Cuts May Be Coming

Given recent history, it would seem that if the government goes ahead and cuts taxes, investors should be prepared to take advantage of the consequent results that would be forthcoming.

If there is the possibility that inflation might rise in the near future, should the federal government be preparing to cut taxes and raise the federal deficit?

There are many indicators that seem to be pointing to a return to a higher rate of inflation.

On Monday, October 30, the Wall Street Journal presented us with this warning: “Inflation: The Slumbering Giant Begins to Stir."

The current economic recovery is the weakest on record, with the economy growing only at a compound rate of 2.2 percent per year. But now in its ninth year, it is the third longest recovery in the post-World War II period. During this period, the Federal Reserve System has provided the country with the most expansive monetary policy in its one hundred year history.

Early on in the recovery, analysts all over the place saw rising inflation as a real future of the American economy. Some even projected perilous times ahead.

And the inflation never mounted. The concern even flowed the other way, with many worried over the difficulty of the inflation rate getting back to the Federal Reserve’s target figure of 2.00 percent.

Inflation continued to lag.

During this period, according to Lev Borodovsky of the Wall Street Journal, “Inflation has been quiet throughout, but there are signs it may soon be heard from.”

Consumer prices, on a year-over-year basis, have been picking up, especially in the United Kingdom, but also in the United States and the eurozone. And producer prices have also been moving upward globally as integrated supply chains reflect the general pressures worldwide.

Furthermore, the value of the US dollar declined this year, and as a consequence, the US import price index has also strengthened: imports are no longer a drag on inflation.

In addition, US manufacturers are paying more for raw materials, as reflected in the Institute for Supply Management’s prices-paid index, which is at its highest level in years. For example, on Wednesday morning, oil prices reflected the pressures now being felt in the oil industry. Brent Crude was trading near $62 a barrel, and the price of crude oil was just over $55 a barrel.

Although there have been price fluctuations around these levels in late 2016, oil prices have not been at this level since July 2015 during the steady descent that took place from the much higher prices that existed in 2014.

What seems to be happening now is that the oil ministers from OPEC countries are seriously intending to extend the oil supply cuts for another year. Many experts believe this could sustain the price of Brent Crude in the $60s through 2018.

But this rise in oil prices is just one component of a commodities market that has been rising recently reaching new highs not seen in several years. For example, the S&P GSCI GFI futures index reported in the Wall Street Journal stood near 419 on Wednesday morning. The index had not been this high since July 2015. And the Thomas Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index was near 189, a level not seen since early 2016.

However, Michael Mackenzie reports in the Financial Times that investors are not reflecting a concern with inflation in the financial markets. Mr. Mackenzie comments on how the US Treasury yield curve in the United States has flattened and is at its “flattest level since 2007.”

He writes: “US government bond traders have been riding a powerful trend for some time - sell two- and five-year notes and buy long-date Treasuries such as the 10-year note and 30-year bond. This trade has sharply narrowed, or flattened, the difference between short and longer-dated bonds across the yield curve.”

A flatter yield curve generally is a signal of weaker expectations for economic growth and with modest expectation of inflationary pressures. Contributing to this flattening is the fact that the Federal Reserve has given investors “forward guidance” that it will raise its policy rate of interest four times through the end of 2018.

And even though the Federal Reserve is in the process of reducing the size of its balance sheet, Fed officials may not shift out of their general policy concern for some time. During the current economic recovery, the Fed's concern has been to always err on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid any potential unforeseen financial dislocation.

This, as Mr. Mackenzie adds, represents an opportunity for traders, especially bond traders. Here he cites the mantra that "The trend is your friend," or in other words, "Don’t fight the Fed," for any steepening in the yield curve represents an opportunity to renew the "flattener trade” described above.

But there are also other consequences of the current environment. Because of the Federal Reserve policy, Mr. Mackenzie writes that “Credit markets are flush with liquidity as money continues pouring into high-yield bond funds while the boom in leveraged loans hits new heights."

The result... higher and higher stock prices with new historical highs.

“Until the credit machine shows signs of faltering, the equity bull run has legs...”

Is this really the time for a tax cut? Might not a tax cut just reinforce the inflation bulls and have very little impact on the economy? Again, with all the “financialization” that has been built up in the economy over the past 30-40 years, might not the benefits of the tax cuts flow into prices... the prices of goods and assets... rather than the production of goods and services?

Economic growth, therefore, would not improve by much, if at all, and the pockets of the wealthy would be lined with more resources, exacerbating the inequalities that have been growing in recent history.

Investment suggestion: don’t fight the Fed, and go with the flow of government fiscal policy. It’s worked over the past decade, and should continue to work in the future.

