Foundation Medicine's (FMI) CEO Troy Cox on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kim Brown

Thank you, Gary. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Foundation Medicine’s 2017 third quarter call. Our press release and related financial information are available on our website at foundationmedicine.com.

Before we begin with management’s prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management in responses to questions on this call will include forward-looking statements and information. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors.

Here this afternoon to discuss results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 are Foundation Medicine’s Chief Executive Officer, Troy Cox; and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Ryan; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Steven Kafka; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vincent Miller are here as well and will participate on the Q&A portion of the call.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Foundation Medicine’s CEO, Troy Cox for his opening comments.

Troy Cox

Thanks, Kim and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter call. Foundation Medicine made great progress in Q3 on our 2017 business objectives. We achieved record revenue and clinical volume, expanded both our biopharma and clinical businesses and continue to execute on the Parallel Review process for FoundationOne CDx, our comprehensive genomic profiling assay. These objectives lay the groundwork for further growth and value creation in both the near and long-term.

Today our molecular information solutions are empowering thousands of oncologists and more than 30 biopharma partners to make more informed treatment and drug development decision. With the progress we’ve made this quarter, we’ve taken another step forward toward making comprehensive genomic profiling or CGP the standard of care.

In the third quarter, we [indiscernible] nearly $43 million in total revenue a 45% increase compared to the third quarter of last year. Clinical volume remains strong, increasing 50% year-over-year as we reported nearly 17,500 patient cases. Our year-to-date volume gains are being driven in part by an increasing awareness of the clinical benefits achieved by personalized medicine, strong execution by our commercial team and an expanding market for comprehensive molecular testing.

Today there are more than 70 FDA approved therapies and thousands of clinical trials for consideration. We simplify genomic testing for physicians by providing a comprehensive view of these options, giving patients every opportunity to achieve better outcomes. Every patient deserves this. While we typically present the single patient case on our quarterly call, today we want to zoom out and reflect on the magnitude of our broader impact.

FoundationCORE, the world’s largest database of real-world cancer genomics, now contains profiles from nearly 160,000 patients. A recent query of the data from the past 12 months indicates that 35% of patients who have had tumors sequenced by Foundation Medicine are a match for an FDA approved therapy. Just consider that for a moment, 35% of patients have an FDA approved match. And given the rapid advances underway with tumor agnostic drug approvals and emerging biomarker data such as tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability and interact we expect this percentage to increase in the near-term.

To this point Foundation Medicine published evidence just this week demonstrating that CGP, detects rearrangements in the ALK gene across dozens of cancer types. These data are significant since ALK is most notably known as a predictive biomarker in non-small cell lung cancer. By leveraging FoundationCORE, which is anchored and robustly validated CGP testing we show that ALK rearrangements or fusions occur in many solid tumor types and commonly respond to agents such as crizotinib, regardless of the tumors anatomic site of origin.

The takeaway is that actionability is here today and expanding at rapid rate. These are no longer single patient case but our experience is now reflective of impacting thousands of patients and their family. Personalized medicine can be and should be the standard of care in clinical practice. As our results demonstrate our commercial team continues this work educating physicians about the benefits of our CGP approach. The efforts can be seen in strong utilization, and these inroads with oncologists are pivotal as we work towards obtaining FDA approval for FoundationOne CDx.

As a reminder, we expect a decision from the FDA and a draft National Coverage Determination or NCD from CMS by year end. Based on the precedent set with the Parallel Review process a draft NCD will be issued on or within days of an FDA approval. It will then be subject to a 30-day open comment period followed by administrative window of 60 days before it would be posted as final. Thereafter, we can begin taking steps towards billing for covered indications.

So recently at the world lung conference, we presented validation data for FoundationOne CDx. These data demonstrate high concordance with multiple FDA-approved companion diagnostics indicated for use of 15 targeted therapies across multiple solid tumors. These tumor types include lung, colorectal, breast, ovarian cancers and melanoma. They represent 40% to 50% of our FoundationOne testing, and we believe it’s reasonable to expect the NCD would cover these tumor types. Importantly, we estimate that one in three patients within these tumor types will be a match for an on-label targeted therapy.

We expect FoundationOne CDx will be a single-source report for these companion diagnostics, removing guesswork for physicians and saving valuable time and tissue for patients. In addition, we continue to report immunotherapy biomarkers, such as TMB and MSI, as well as clinical trials, ensuring all the relevant treatment options are included. In addition to simplifying testing for physicians, FoundationOne CDx would provide our biopharma partners with a platform to streamline and derisk drug development.

For example, we believe the process for approving a new companion diagnostic would involve the requisite validation work to approve the marker and then a straightforward process of updating the label for FoundationOne CDx. This clearly positions us as the companion diagnostic partner of choice. An FDA-approved platform would provide Foundation Medicine with a significant competitive advantage, ultimately, enabling us to drive additional growth in our biopharma business. Demand for all biopharma solutions across a mix of partners remains strong as evidenced by our third quarter results.

Biopharma revenue was $29.6 million. That’s a 43% increase year-over-year. This revenue includes a $10 million milestone related to the development of a novel assay to measure tumor mutational burden from blood or bTMB. As discussed on prior calls, FMI has shown that measuring TMB from tissue samples can help reliably predict responses to immunotherapy. As such, a critical need exists for measuring TMB for patients whom tissue is not available. Data was recently presented at ESMO demonstrating response to immunotherapy can indeed be predicted using our test performed on a blood sample.

So based on these data, we are working with Roche/Genentech to utilize bTMB as a biomarker of response in its Phase III study for first-line atezolizumab in advanced non-small cell lung. Data continues to demonstrate that TMB and bTMB are emerging as a standard in guiding immunotherapy development and treatment selection. As such, we expect further development of our assays as companion diagnostics. bTMB is yet another example of why our biopharma business is critical to our competitive differentiation and continued growth.

By expanding our programs with multiple biopharma partners, we remain on the leading edge of innovation and ultimately expand the relevant choices for physicians. This is the power of our synergistic and unique business model, which we believe is having an outsized impact on personalized medicine. We continue to cultivate opportunities with biopharma partners to expand the revenue base with new products, innovative services and creative partnering agreements.

Opportunities include having a global view of the market and expanding our offering outside of the U.S. By year-end, together with Roche, we will have rolled out commercial activities in 21 countries. As a result, we can increase our value, particularly through our ability to support our biopharma partners’ global clinical trials. We’re delighted that our lab in Penzberg, Germany is fully operational and has begun processing patient samples to support our ex U.S. commercialization efforts.

Before I turn the call over to Jason, I’m very pleased to announce the addition of Tom Civik as Chief Commercial Officer. Tom brings 25 years of commercial, strategic and operational leadership. Most recently, he was Vice President and Officer at Genentech, where he was responsible for launch and commercialization efforts for several leading targeted and immunotherapy oncology products, delivering more than $3 billion in revenue. Tom will join us later this month and oversee our entire commercial organization, including our sales, marketing and reimbursement teams. We’re super excited to have Tom on board at this pivotal time for Foundation Medicine.

So with that, I’ll turn the call over to Jason to review our financial results in more detail.

Jason Ryan

Thanks Troy. I’ll begin by reviewing our third quarter results, and then turn to our outlook for the remainder of 2017. Total revenue for the third quarter was $42.7 million compared to $29.4 million recorded in the same period last year. As a reminder, we’re now reporting revenue in two components, Molecular Information Services and Pharma R&D Services. Molecular Information Services is revenue derived from commercially available platforms, such as sample profiling and SmartTrials and includes revenue from both clinical and biopharma customers.

Pharma R&D Services is revenue derived from our work that is funded by biopharma partners to develop new assays and other services. With that in mind, Molecular Information Services in the third quarter was $28.4 million as compared to $18.7 million in Q3 of 2016. This includes $13.1 million in clinical revenue versus $8.7 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year growth was driven by overall clinical adoption as we reported 17,474 clinical tests. This represents a 50% volume increase over the same period last year and a 10% increase over last quarter.

Volume was driven by FoundationOne, underscoring the premise that tissue-based testing remains the gold standard if and when tissue is available. The average revenue across each CGP test that was recognized in Q3, excluding international volume, was approximately $2,600 dollars, a slight increase from the second quarter this year.

Molecular Information Services in the third quarter also includes pharma revenue of $15.3 million versus $10 million in the same period of last year. This growth was driven by clinical trial profiling and by our SmartTrials program. During the third quarter, we performed 2,817 tests for our biopharma customers.

Pharma R&D Services in the third quarter was $14.3 million as compared to $10.7 million in the same period last. As Troy noted, Q3 R&D services included a $10 million milestone related to our bTMB development work with Roche. Total Q3 revenue for – from our biopharma customers, including molecular information and Pharma R&D Services was $29.6 million as compared $20.7 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses in the third quarter were $56 million, a decrease from $57.7 million in the second quarter. We ended Q3 with approximately $76.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which included $30 million in proceeds under our line of credit.

Turning to the 2017 full year outlook. We’re maintaining our revenue guidance of $135 million to $145 million, and expect to be in the upper part of that range. We’re raising clinical volume guidance and now expect to report between 64,000 and 66,000 tests during 2017. And lastly, we’re maintaining our OpEx guidance of $215 million to $225 million, and expect to be in the upper part of that range.

In closing, Foundation Medicine had a strong third quarter, highlighted by growth in total revenue and in clinical volume. We believe that our investments today and our strategy are positioning FMI for continued growth, scale and market leadership. And most importantly, we believe now more than ever, in the opportunity in front of us, to bring the right personalized medicine approach to thousands more individuals, who are living with cancer.

So with that, operator, I’ll turn the line – I’ll turn it over to you for Q&A.

Amanda Murphy

Hi. Thanks. Good afternoon. So just a quick one, just to make sure that I’m clear on the impacts of the international growth. So I think if you just look at the realized revenue per test, just if you take clinical volume divided by – sorry, clinical revenue divided by clinical volume, you see a bit of a tick down relative to Q2. But it sounds like from a actual came-in perspective, you saw a bit of an increase. So I just wanted to make sure we understood just all the dynamics going on with the various contracts that are coming online with, I guess, united sort of reasons. And then international, how that’s affecting sort of the realized price?

Jason Ryan

Yes. Amanda, this is Jason. Thanks for the question. I think with respect to the change from Q2 into Q3, you saw that clinical revenue grew but not at the pace of clinical volume. Two primary reasons for that – and international was not a primary reason. Q2, remember, included a bolus of some payments under the Palmetto LCD for prior periods. So that’s part one. Part two is that we’re continuing to work through – and frankly, we’re learning how to sort of optimize this billing process with Palmetto. And learning it takes a little bit of time to get that operationalized.

So we don’t think that, that is any sort of strategic issue long-term. We just need to work through getting these cases paid on time through Palmetto. So that is – that really has more to do with mechanics for the quarter. Those are the two primary reasons that you didn’t see clinical revenue grow faster Q2 to Q3.

Amanda Murphy

Got it. It make sense. And then obviously, there’s a lot of focus on the Parallel Review process. So just wanted to get a sense of what your dialogue’s been like with the agencies? And it sounds like you feel pretty good about the decision, timing as well as the indication. So I wanted to get a sense just of kind of how you’re kind of getting the comfort. And then also wondering if that has led to any private payer discussions. Or are they – are the private payers sort of waiting to see how the Parallel Review process plays out?

Troy Cox

So it’s Troy. Thanks for the question, Amanda. We’re – the dialogue, we continue to be very pleased with the dialogue. Indeed, it is following in parallel oftentimes both FDA and CMS are present. We work with both of them also independently. We’re pleased with that approach. And there’s no change to our assumption or prior guidance, so we continue to anticipate both FDA approval and a draft NCD guidance by the end of the year. We – in terms of the impact on third-party payers, I don’t think there’s been a real direct impact as a result of the discussions. Indeed, we anticipate that it would be meaningful to them post-approval.

And – but as we’ve always communicated, it’s important to recognize that some of the commercial payers are going to go along fairly rapidly, but others may take us a while. So it’s not going to be like flipping a switch. And of course, the great opportunity we have with central CMS NCD coverage is that these payers are also managing the Medicare Advantage books. And that is an opportunity to be in front of them and talk, not only about Medicare Advantage, which they are legally obliged to cover, but also on their broader portfolio.

Amanda Murphy

Got it. Okay, and then just last one. Is it fair to say that in terms of the volume growth you saw in the clinical side, that that’s mostly coming from Medicare alone at this point?

Jason Ryan

No, no. Actually, we wouldn’t go there, Amanda. It’s significantly, this 10% just even over the second quarter sort of despite summer months and other factors, is fairly broad. We see this not as a change to our mix, but frankly, growth in this market for NGS multi-gene testing as well as sort of acceleration of our performance within that market. But it’s broad. It’s across cancer types. And we think that it’s due to a lot of different things, some of them we mentioned in our prepared remarks. And certainly, we point to MSI and TMB and markers for immunotherapy as an additional catalyst.

Amanda Murphy

Okay, got it. Thanks very much.

The next question comes from Tim Evans with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Tim Evans

Jason, I think you kind of touched on one of the things I wanted to clarify, which was whether the strength that you’re seeing in volume is a function of market growth or what you’ve been doing? And it sounds like it’s a little bit of both. I just wanted to make sure we heard that right. And then secondly, can you help us think about gross margin into 2018? I know it’s going to be skewed a little bit by the milestone payment this time. But how should we be thinking about that in the next year?

Troy Cox

I’ll take the first part, and Jason will take the second part. It’s Troy. Thanks, Tim, for your question. I think there’s multiple factors that are contributing. Indeed, market growth is a contributor. I think the – as you all are so close to this as we are, the data has just, quite frankly, become overwhelming. And people are starting to really appreciate and understand that this is a certainly more than appropriate standard of care. Obviously, we’re proud of our commercial team’s efforts as well. And we’ve also seen from our inside – internal data that we’re growing with that market at a faster pace. And so that’s a testament to our commercial efforts. I’ll have Jason handle the gross margin question.

Jason Ryan

Yes, Tim. As I know you understand, it’s a little premature to comment on specifics for 2018 guidance. But what I can tell you is that in the past quarter or two, we’ve talked a bit about sort a business gross margin and a product gross margin. From a product standpoint, we feel we’re very well situated. So a FoundationOne assay, for example, on average, fully loaded cost around $800 in the third quarter. So that puts that at a – just about a 70% gross margin. And we think there are efficiencies over time, and that’s even at that weighted average price, not where, for example, we’ve contacted with Palmetto. So we feel good in particular about FoundationOne and where we are in the gross margin from a product standpoint.

What’s going to drive the business gross margin next year in particular will be the number of cases covered. So we’ll need to see exactly how the NCD plays out, and we’ve talked about expectations there. Then as Troy was talking about, how that – sort of the speed with which we can get additional covered cases through the third-party payers, Medicare Advantage lives, but also the commercial lives. Hopefully, that helps to think about it a bit.

Tim Evans

It does. Thank you.

Jason Ryan

Thanks, Tim.

Tejas Savant

Hi, guys. This is Tejas on for Tycho. Just wanted to get your perspective, Troy, on some of the specific areas within FoundationOne solid where you’re seeing good momentum. I mean, is it community versus academic volumes? Is it U.S. versus international? I don’t – I know you don’t sort of break it down too much that way on a quarterly basis, but just specific areas of strength there you’ve been surprised on the upside.

Troy Cox

I don’t think we’ve been surprised radically. I think there – it’s across-the-board. So we had the question earlier of tumor types. We don’t see any specific pattern there, so the mix remains the same. Indeed, I think honestly, it’s the market growth and the recognition of – I think the attention, everything from TMB and MSI and immunotherapies and the growing data and evidence that this is actionable and real and this – our tools provide real value, and particularly FoundationOne. I think also, it’s a testament to the importance of tissue rules and that we are proud of what we deliver for patients. And I think doctors and patients alike are appreciating that now more than ever.

Tejas Savant

Got it. And then turning to reimbursement. Just following up, Jason, on your comments regarding just optimizing the billing cost at – with Palmetto. Is this sort of largely – I mean, I’m just trying to get a sense of how long this is going to be a drag on numbers, given that you have the FDA and CMS decision kicking in. I guess, it’s going to take you a little bit of time to get the final LCD and put that in place. But how long do you see this drag on clinical revenue or just a disconnect between revenue growth and volume growth continuing into 2018?

Jason Ryan

So Tejas, I think, part of it I can answer as to this year; and then part of it, I won’t be able to steer directly to next year until we get into next year. And then we can talk about that some more. With respect to 2017, I mean, one benchmark I would point to is year-on-year growth actually was significant on clinical revenue. And that’s because of Medicare reimbursement occurring now this year, where it wasn’t a year ago. I think specifically, with respect to the last quarter or two, what you’re seeing is really some of the out-of-network challenges that exist in molecular diagnostics broadly, not just for Foundation Medicine, but for a number of different entities. And that is really one of the primary reasons we went down this path of Parallel Review, which increased our optionality. We would not anticipate a similar trend next year if we’re successful through this Parallel Review process, because it’s got a different magnitude than a single marker cover – a single indication coverage through Palmetto.

Tejas Savant

Got it. That’s helpful. And then just one quick final follow-up here for me. In terms of the price points, how do you think about the $2,900 or preliminary price for 50-plus gene panels in the clinical lab fee schedule put out by CMS. Obviously, I mean, should folks be drawing an analogy between that price and sort of the par outcomes for your test or not really?

Jason Ryan

Well, I’ll take a first shot at that, and if anyone else on the team wants to add, then they can. With respect to the – this 81455 code, that is not – our expectation is not that we would bill using that code. That is, in essence, a generic NGS code. Part of the Parallel Review is seeking your own code to really maximize and highlight the value of the assay that moves through FDA with CMS. That said, I mean, we’re happy it wasn’t priced at $500 or $1,500. $2,900 is a good rate. It does not directly implicate FoundationOne pricing.

Tejas Savant

Got it. Thanks so much, guys.

Jason Ryan

Thanks, Tejas.

Raymond Myers

Thanks, just for taking the questions. Troy, you touched on it a little bit I think in these questions. But I was hoping you could discuss a little more directly. What is the plan to maneuver through the new prior authorization requirements that many of the managed care organizations are throwing up this year?

Troy Cox

Yes. Thanks for the question. I think many of you are aware, I spent 30 years in the biopharma business. And this is not a new challenge for that kind of business. And while we’re not going to disclose specifics on our commercial strategy, rest assured that we’ll draw on some of the parallels and some of those best practices in order to navigate. It’s also important to recognize that some of our payments from commercial private payers are out of network today. And indeed, in some ways, this could be an advantage for us in terms of recouping the most amount of money. But I think that – we’re confident that in managing this, if it goes in that direction – and likewise, we don’t think that’s going to be kind of flipping-a-switch transformational across all the payers likewise. Anything else to add?

Raymond Myers

I wanted to ask another question. Could I ask you about the cost per test trend that you might expect over time? You mentioned the cost is about $800 now. Do you think you can bring that cost down meaningfully over time?

Jason Ryan

Ray, we do believe that we can bring it down over time. The $800 fully loaded is for FoundationOne test in the third quarter. And we do believe that there are efficiencies, both in terms of scale and in terms of efficiency on a variable cost side of the equation. We think there’s some opportunities there. We haven’t talked a lot about those externally, but we definitely see some opportunities. We don’t see this, without a major technological change, becoming a $200 or $300 product. But we absolutely see improvements over time from the $800, and probably can’t be much more specific than that.

Raymond Myers

Okay, that helps. Thanks. And this TMB product discussed earlier, is that a element, a future element of FoundationOne or an entirely new product for which you would get separate reimbursement?

Vincent Miller

Hi, this is Vince Miller. We’ve taken the position from the time we launched FoundationOne to constantly improve and add relevant content to it. And TMB is one of the most recent, if not the most recent addition. So it is a readout, a natural readout of our assay. It currently shows up on clinical reports, many – hundreds of which go out to docs every day. And it’s been of great interest to clinicians and the biopharma community as a predictive biomarker for checkpoint inhibitors.

Troy Cox

I can add to that, is that for – TMB is reported in our report today. And what I found – and our customers really appreciate it. When Merck’s pembro got approved for MSI, within 24 hours, we moved it from later in the report, which was already included, and was included on Page 1 to help guide of physicians to do the appropriate thing. Indeed, we talked a lot about the bTMB, the blood TMB product. And of course, in the beginning stages, that’s a stand-alone product for us, the blood – the bTMB product. But TMB is in our test today, as is MSI. And as that gets more validation with the FDA, in particular, you’ll see the appropriate transitions in how we communicate that to physicians and patients.

Raymond Myers

Great. Thanks for the clarification. And last question is around the milestone. So congratulations on securing another $10 million from Roche this quarter. Can you give us some visibility or sense to how much more milestones you expect over time? And any visibility to when they might fall?

Jason Ryan

Ray, we – what I can tell you is we don’t anticipate material – a material milestone like this in the fourth quarter. We have not gotten into 2018 guidance. So we’ll look – when we get to 2018 guidance, we’ll consider how we guide around those milestones.

Raymond Myers

Okay. Thank you. That’s all my questions.

Jason Ryan

Thank you.

Paul Knight

Hi. Could you go over – once you received Parallel Review, you went over the time line of review comment period. Could you just repeat and flesh that out a little bit? Net-net, I think it’s about 90 days total review time, is that right?

Troy Cox

That’s right. So we do anticipate that the FDA approval, right, and so we anticipate that would be a pan-cancer across all solid tumors. And within likely on that same day or within days, we would anticipate a draft NCD, then as per the law and the normal approach that CMS takes is – and also the precedent that we saw with the only other successful Parallel Review process with Exact Science, 30-day comment period, and then a 60-day administrative window to pull that through in order to finalize the NCD.

Paul Knight

And that would mean – and at that juncture, you believe you’ll have the code and the pricing related to that code.

Troy Cox

There’ll be a period of time to implement the mechanics of the NCD, a normal transition of period. And so we’d be working with, obviously, CMS to pull that through.

Paul Knight

Okay, and thank you.

Troy Cox

Thanks, operator. We appreciate the support of our employees, customers and shareholders. And we remain very excited about the direction of this company. To date, we’ve made tremendous progress and believe we are well positioned for continued growth and value creation. And thank you very much for joining the call today. Have a good evening.

