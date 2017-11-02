Datawatch's (DWCH) CEO Michael Morrison on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH)

James Eliason

Good evening everyone and welcome to the Datawatch Corporation Q4 FY 2017 Earnings Call. With me on the call this evening are Datawatch's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Morrison, and Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli. As you can see from our press release issued earlier this evening, Datawatch had a record quarter and year in total revenue with double-digit revenue growth and even higher license growth.

In addition to the continued momentum in our top line results, the Company achieved its stated goal of continuing operating profitability and generated materially positive operating cash flow for the third consecutive quarter. The business is trending positively, showing excellent progress on metrics across the board. Michael, Ken and I look forward to sharing these metrics in more detail on the call tonight, right after I review some conference call details and our Safe Harbor statement.

At this point in time, I would like to turn the call over to Michael Morrison to discuss in more detail the Company's progress this year and our outlook for FY 2018, and then I will give a more detailed overview on the financial metrics for the quarter as well as fiscal 2017. Michael?

Michael A. Morrison

Thanks, Jim, and good evening everybody. I'm very pleased with our Q4 and our fiscal year 2017 results, that we delivered solid revenue growth, improved our bottom line performance, and generating cash for the first time in three years.

For the fourth quarter we reported total revenue of $10.2 million and license revenue of $5.9 million, both all time records. For the year, $36.3 million in total revenue and $20.1 million in license revenue represent 19% and 32% increases over the prior year respectively. We improved our bottom line to essentially a breakeven position exiting the fiscal year. We are now generating cash on a sustainable basis. By almost every measure, we had a very solid year.

The Datawatch Monarch platform serves the market for data preparation and data analytics that's very large to a market that's moving fast and one that's recognized for its continual innovation by us and others. As we embark on fiscal 2018, I really like our opportunities to win business in this market.

Datawatch is arguably the original pioneer in this space, helping customers wrangle and prepare data long before this market category was officially defined a few years back. And our record for driving innovation is unequalled.

In 2015, we released the modern version of our Monarch data analytics platform, which embodies everything we learned from our customers and developed over our first 20 years plus. This platform features a modern architecture with a simplified self-service user experience that provides access to a much broad array of data sources and formats than any other solution in the market.

Since its release, we have onboarded more than 2,500 customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, such as UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, IBM, Dell and Cisco. Today, we formally announced the general availability of Monarch Swarm, the next generation cloud-ready version of our core Monarch data preparation and data analytics platform.

Monarch Swarm, which we soft released earlier this year, adds important new capabilities for data cataloguing, collaboration, governance, and data socialization, that extends the value we currently deliver to our Monarch customers, enabling us to move deeper into the enterprise and engage even more business analysts and citizen data scientists in the analytics journey.

At a time when data oversight is paramount, Monarch Swarm provides the critical governance, auditability and control over an organization's information assets that IT and Chief Data Officers demand. We are very encouraged by the initial feedback that we have received from customers, partners and industry analysts, which has been overwhelmingly positive.

In fact, one leading industry analyst, after a detailed review of Monarch Swarm, told us that our vision and the Monarch Swarm platform are not just aligned with the market, but in fact are ahead of the market in many respects, leading the way forward.

With Monarch Swarm, we can address far larger and more comprehensive enterprise-grade data analytics challenges, which means that Datawatch will now be viewed more often as a Tier 1 solution provider to our customers and partners.

Monarch Swarm also allows us to address more strategic use cases and appeal to broader categories of partners, significantly expanding our addressable market. We've spoken in past quarters about some of the different types of strategic partners with whom we are now working, partners that are anxious to introduce Monarch Swarm to their clients. But on the direct side, it's also clear that Monarch Swarm opportunities will require an enterprise sales approach and a different seller profile.

We have been hard at work over the past two quarters enabling select individuals within our field sales operations to effectively market, sell and support Monarch Swarm and to pursue the enterprise opportunities that Monarch Swarm opens up to us. That discipline puts us in a good shape to pursue this market opportunity as we enter fiscal 2018.

Because we are in effect evangelizing customers and partners, at the same time we are executing on this outreach, we expect that Monarch Swarm opportunities will carry somewhat longer sales cycle, but we're also convinced that Monarch Swarm deals will carry with them larger initial deal sizes with greater opportunity to expand throughout an organization.

As we step forward into fiscal year 2018, we are continuing to pursue a growth strategy anchored by a disciplined investment philosophy to maintain operating profitability. We worked hard in fiscal 2017 to reach breakeven from a profitability perspective and we have made the commitment to continue to be profitable on an operating basis this year.

While this 'invest behind the curve' approach will undoubtedly provide a bit of a headwind, we believe this is the right strategy for Datawatch at this stage of our business progression. Our growth initiatives for fiscal 2018 include; the continued focus on our 14,000 strong customer base, with new use cases and new products, most importantly Monarch Swarm; developing strategic partnerships in key verticals and for key use cases; and the pursuit of new name customers through a hunter sales force that will employ a repeatable package in the high-volume process. Ken is going to discuss these initiatives in greater detail later.

Before I turn the call over to Jim, I just want to say a few words about our Panopticon business. Fiscal 2017 was a year of strong growth for Panopticon, highlighted by wins with new name customers such as Credit Agricole, Bank Of New York Mellon, and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, and significant expansions with existing customers such as HSBC, Morgan Stanley, the NASDAQ.

Panopticon's growth is being driven by increased regulations, such as MiFID II, with best execution, and organization's desire to improve operational efficiency. Without question, Panopticon is the premier real-time visualization solution to meet the regulatory needs of investment banks and financial services companies.

When the use case demands fast analytics and delays in extracting insight translates into lost revenue for unacceptable regulatory risks, Panopticon is the only answer. We simply do not lose when we compete in this sweet spot with Panopticon. We continue to respond to the technology needs of our customers, and in 2017 we delivered impressive innovation, including nanosecond support for time series analysis, enhanced visuals and advanced connectivity for Kafka, Spark, InfluxDB and Elastic. Fiscal 2018, we will continue to focus Panopticon on high-value fast analytics use cases in capital markets and IoT where its differentiated real-time capabilities are best exploited.

With that, I will hand it over to Jim Eliason to discuss our financials. Jim?

James Eliason

Thanks Michael. As you can tell from what Michael just reviewed, we are quite pleased with our quarterly and full-year results, but for now let me review in more detail some of the numbers from this past quarter as well as fiscal 2017.

Q4 total revenue was $10.2 million, up 19% from the prior year's fourth quarter when total revenue was $8.6 million. License revenue for Q4 FY 2017 was $5.9 million versus $4.8 million in Q4 of the previous year, an increase of 24%. Sales from both the Monarch and Panopticon product families contributed in a material way to the growth we experienced this past quarter.

Maintenance revenue for the just completed quarter was $3.6 million versus $3.5 million in Q4 FY 2016, an increase of 4%. Services revenue, $682,000, rose over 90% from Q4 FY 2016 when it was $351,000. The higher services revenue for this year's fourth quarter reflects some one-time services backlog delivered in the quarter related to a couple of larger customers.

We continue to see momentum with our license subscription model, with approximately 1.2 million of gross bookings during the fourth quarter of FY 2017, up almost 27% year-over-year. Subscriptions contributed about 1.2 million of the license revenue during the quarter, representing more than 20% of our current quarter's license revenue for the third consecutive quarter while growing approximately 45% year-over-year.

Monarch continues to be the primary driver for this growth with 214 net new landed customers during Q4 FY 2017 versus 200 such lands in Q4 FY 2016. Also, this past quarter we had 62 expand deals, as compared to 52 in the prior year period. And for the year, we more than doubled the number of expand deals in FY 2017, 206 versus 102 in FY 2016.

For the third consecutive quarter, the Company generated approximately $170,000 of non-GAAP net income, excluding severance costs of approximately $230,000 in Q4 2017. Our non-GAAP operating expenses excluding severance costs came in at $10.1 million in Q4 2017, which was an increase from Q4 FY 2016 when they were $9.5 million, due primarily to significantly higher commissions and bonus expenses in this year's fourth quarter as a result of materially higher revenue growth we achieved not only in Q4 FY 2017 but the entire fiscal year as well.

In fact, more than half of our quota carrying sales reps [indiscernible] this year [indiscernible] significantly higher productivity. As we enter fiscal 2018, we believe that our normalized quarterly run rate for non-GAAP expenses will be in the $9.5 million to $9.6 million range.

Moving on to full year results, the Company's total revenues for FY 2017 were $36.3 million, a 19% increase over FY 2016 when total revenues were $30.5 million. License revenue for the full year were $20.1 million, up more than 30% from the prior year when license revenues were $15.2 million.

For the full year as well as the fourth quarter, both the Monarch and Panopticon product lines [indiscernible] contributed to this growth, each delivering top line growth above 20% and license growth well above 30%. These very healthy growth rates offset the drag from the year-over-year decline of more than 50% or north of $1 million related to our legacy product lines, primarily our content management solution, RMOD, which we announced would be end of life in June of 2017. These legacy revenue streams will be completely out of our revenue mix in FY 2018 but their absence does represent a slight headwind for us in 2018.

For the year, the Company recorded a non-GAAP loss of approximately $575,000, again exclusive of severance cost of roughly $750,000, and as previously noted, we were profitable for the last three quarters of FY 2017.

One final note before I move on to the balance sheet results. Datawatch will be required to adopt the new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, at the beginning of our fiscal 2019. We are currently analyzing the impact of this new standard on our FY 2017 reported results and we'll continue to do so in FY 2018 as well. Based upon our initial analysis, we do not believe the adoption of ASC 606 will have a material effect on the growth rates we have reported in FY 2017 or expect to report in FY 2018.

On the balance sheet, cash remained strong and continues to grow. We generated more than $1 million of cash during the fourth quarter and approximately $2.5 million for the entire fiscal 2017, ending the year with approximately $30.5 million of cash on hand versus $28 million as of the end of FY 2016. We continue to generate over $1 million of operating cash flow per quarter, driven primarily by our non-GAAP operating profits and favorable working capital shifts from our growing recurring revenue base.

Accounts receivables remain in great shape in terms of quality, with almost 90% of our outstanding receivables in the current aging category. DSOs were 60 days for the most recent quarter, versus 68 days in Q4 FY 2016. Deferred revenues were $11.6 million at the end of Q4 FY 2017, the highest in the history of the Company, growing approximately 18% or up $1.7 million from the prior year's fourth quarter.

License deferred revenues continued to drive this trend, increasing approximately 45% from the prior year quarter. This is now the ninth consecutive quarter in which subscription bookings have grown significantly on a year-over-year basis. Maintenance deferred revenues also grew materially over the prior year quarter, up more than 11% on a year-over-year basis despite the natural headwind caused by our move to a license subscription model.

At this point in time, I would like to share a few operating metrics from the just completed quarter. There were seven six-figure license deals in the fourth fiscal quarter this year as compared to three in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, and despite our first quarter with more than $10 million in revenues, there were no seven-figure deals in Q4 of 2017. The average deal size in Q4 FY 2017 was approximately $47,000 as compared to approximately $36,000 in Q4 FY 2016.

Our total headcount at the end of Q4 FY 2017 was 144 people, up from 135 as of the end of Q3 FY 2017 and six fewer than the prior year's fourth quarter when there were 150 people. Included in the Q4 FY 2017 headcount numbers are 21 quota carrying salespeople, out of whom 11 are outside sales reps and 10 are inside sales reps. A year ago we had 19 quota carrying sales reps.

Finally, our total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2017 were 12,258,000 and weighted average shares outstanding were 12,222,000.

In closing, fiscal 2017 was a transformational year for Datawatch as we made significant strides in critical areas, including much improved top line performance, customer adoption and expansion, product innovation including launch of our next-generation Monarch Swarm, fine-tuning our go-to-market engine, while all along achieving and maintaining financial discipline with regards to our investments. Our balance sheet remains very strong with a growing cash balance and deferred revenues at record highs. These positive attributes allow us to create greater value for our shareholders, customers and all of the stakeholders not only for this past year but moving forward as well.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli.

Ken Tacelli

Thank you, Jim. Good evening everyone. I'm pleased to share with you the impressive progress we have made throughout FY 2017, which culminated in a record Q4. $10.2 million of reported revenue and $5.9 million of reported license revenue were both at record highs in Q4. Let me share with you some additional highlights from Q4 and then I'll address our plan to continue the momentum in Q1 in FY 2018.

Much of our success has been due to the continued alignment of sales and marketing. Additionally, we have fully operationalized the cross-functional teaming with services, products and finance. This increased collaboration is essential as we formally launch Monarch Swarm, which was announced earlier today.

In FY 2017, we made significant changes to our sales and marketing team structures. We aggressively upgraded both organizations globally to optimize short-term performance and build a solid foundation for longer-term sustainable growth. It is important to point out that part of this effort entailed promotions from within. The combination of developing our internal talent and complementing that talent with targeted outside hiring has enabled us to grow top line revenue while reducing operating expenses.

Historically, Q4 is seasonally a high-performing quarter. This was amplified in Q4 FY 2017 due to the fact that more than half of our sales reps were in accelerators in Q4 and they aggressively closed a higher than normal amount of pipeline.

A key performance indicator throughout FY 2017 has been per head sales productivity. This was a maniacal focus in my QBRs and weekly cadence meetings. Our sales productivity increased again in Q4. Q4 FY 2017 average TAM increased an additional 71% over Q4 FY 2016. This increase in the TAM was a direct result of the changes, alignment and focus we made throughout the year. As we execute Q1, we are focused both on the opportunities that are currently in play, while also refilling our pipeline.

As Jim mentioned, we had seven six-figure deals in Q4 2017 as compared to three six-figure deals in Q4 2016. Our average deal size increased from 36,000 in Q4 2016 to 47,000 in Q4 2017. Our lands are up 20% year-over-year. Additionally, our expands are up 102% year-over-year.

Now I'd like to highlight some key wins in Q4. We had significant six-figure Monarch wins at Sysco Foods, Sherwin Williams, Sun Life Financial, TJX, HCA, and Coca-Cola. We also had significant six-figure Panopticon wins at HSBC and Bank of New York Mellon.

Looking forward, our focus in FY 2018 is to continue to move towards industry-specific territories and use case based selling. We are prescriptively adding new sales resources in line with revenue expectations and remain careful about targeting and measuring ROI on all go-to-market investments.

Our outside sales team will focus on meaningful expansion of our extensive base of customers with less focus on new lands. The emphasis is a continuation of moving towards selling solutions and managing the customer journey.

As Michael mentioned earlier, we have selected a sub-section of our selling team to begin the sales process for Swarm. We expect these deals to be larger and the sales cycles to be more complex. We believe the Swarm will enable us to become much more a line of business and enterprise relevant.

So far, our Swarm discussions with prospects have been at a much higher level in the organizations than they have been in the past, and therefore these discussions naturally require a longer lead time to mature. However, these conversations, and those with many industry analysts, have reaffirmed the validity of our solution, messaging and go-to-market strategy for Swarm.

Our inside sales team will continue to focus on both land and expand deals, with an emphasis on repeatable use cases and rapid expansion across departments. This engine has been and will continue to be a strong contributor to in-quarter volume sales as well as high volume subscription growth.

Additionally, we have revamped our partner organization. In Q4, I brought in a seasoned leader from my network along with new veteran partner reps to focus on a different type of channel partner. We will continue to focus on our strong legacy reseller partners, but as I have stated in previous calls, we strongly believe that Swarm widens the aperture for us with partners. The browser delivery along with centralized governance, coupled with socialization and collaboration, is a game changer for Datawatch, our partners and our customers.

We have seen immediate traction with many HCM vendors, MSPs and Tier 2 services firms. The conversation shifts from pure data preparation to data migration. A recent example of our new strategy can be seen in our partner announcement with Sage last month. We believe that these recent investments in this strategy will deliver strong results for us, predominantly in the second half of FY 2018.

Another new initiative for us in FY 2018 is a small but dedicated hunter team focused solely on landing new logos. This team is not an add-on, but rather reallocation of existing headcounts. Their singular focus will allow us to more rapidly introduce new customers to the Monarch and Datawatch solutions. This team will sell on a 100% subscription basis and will be an engine for continued recruiting revenue. I'm pleased to tell you that the hunter team has landed 11 new logos already in the first 30 days.

On a tactical level, we have continued to deliver cost-effective and immediate success with customer training days. We added three more Cs in Q4, two events on the West Coast and one in the U.K. These sessions are fantastic low-cost events that bring together larger groups of customers where they can learn from us and each other, sharing best practices across peer groups. We have continued to see healthy pipeline generation come out of these engagements.

In conclusion, we are very pleased with our progress in Q4 and FY 2017. We recently had our FY 2018 Company kickoff. The energy enthusiasm across all functional teams is at an all-time high. The changes we made in FY 2017 have put us in a position to execute our strategy and continue our momentum throughout FY 2018. We are committed to maintaining a maniacal focus on operational excellence. We are constantly assessing investments and the potential for predictable growth. I have extreme confidence in our evolved and expanded team and look forward to achieving our goals in FY 2018.

With that, I'll turn the floor back to Michael.

Michael A. Morrison

Thanks Ken. And before I turn the call back to Kat for questions, let me just thank our customers and partners for their commitment to Datawatch and they are keeping our feet to the fire this past year just to make us a better [indiscernible]. Also, I want to thank our dedicated employees who delivered over and above performance this past year under fairly trying circumstances. I told them all two weeks ago at our worldwide kickoff that they should be very proud of what they accomplished this past year. I know that I am.

And with that, Kat, let's open the line for questions.

Chad Bennett

Congrats on another very strong quarter. Maybe a couple of quick questions for Jim. Jim, as you were kind of rattling off all the metrics, did you indicate there was a severance charge in the fourth quarter, the current quarter here?

James Eliason

There was, about $230,000, Chad.

Chad Bennett

Got it, okay. And then on the license gross margin side, you've put up a couple of quarters now in kind of the mid 90% range, at least by my math. Is that the norm going into next year, Jim, or is there any reason that should change?

James Eliason

No, that's the norm. What changed this year is two things. On a GAAP basis, the Monarch IP we bought in 2012, that amortization went away during the year. And I think we mentioned this on our last call, that the vendor we use OEM in our stack, our Monarch stack, will renegotiate the deal, which has lowered the cost per unit [indiscernible] as we sell Monarch Complete and Monarch Swarm. Yes, it's a good proxy.

Chad Bennett

Got it. And maybe a question for Michael, or Ken for that matter, it seems like that you are putting out the message on Swarm that you are kind of moving up to the next level from an enterprise standpoint and are able to compete on an enterprise level with Swarm, but also that I think you alluded to that that's going to take a different selling technique and maybe different selling talents. I know you kind of have a select group that's been selling for a few months now the Swarm product. Are we comfortable that the selling, whatever group we have selling Swarm is ready to go and that we can see bookings for that product relatively quickly?

Michael A. Morrison

Chad, it's Michael, and as I indicated upfront, so Ken has spent the better part of the last couple of months or couple of quarters getting a group of people charged up behind this, and they've got the right profile and characteristics to do that. Swarm, as I mentioned, we soft-released it in the spring. The release that we announce tonight is our next installment. It's still early. I mean, we believe we are a bit ahead of the market, there is a big market there.

So, it's going to take time to build. We feel really good that we've got the foundation in place. We think of it as a second half of FY 2018 contributor to revenue. I mean, there will be some clearly in the first half, but we are building for it and I feel pretty confident that we are not taking away from any of the current momentum we've got in the core business, and we are making a good measured transition to the new cloud-ready version of Monarch.

Chad Bennett

Got it. Then maybe one last one for me, how should we think about the growth, especially on the Monarch side of the business, into this year, subscription relative to license? The subscription growth rate, you guys had this last year, I think Jim mentioned 45%, was phenomenal. Is that sustainable and kind of what's your relative impact on license, if any?

James Eliason

So I'll go first, Ken can add. We are happy with the growth. I don't think the growth on the subscription side is going to be as high. And again, it could be higher. It's tied to the Swarm adoption, because again, as Ken mentioned, that's going to be pure subscription. And then the other thing Ken mentioned was the new hunter team, that's primarily subscription. But I'd like it to stay at 45% and probably will come down, and again, that's just the balancing act we are playing between trying to build a recurring business but also delivering the top line results that we did this year. If you'd add to that, Ken?

Ken Tacelli

We'll continue to see the high-volume partner sales, which has been about a 50-50 split of subscription versus perpetual. That trend should continue. The hunter team I mentioned will be 100% subscription selling. So, we think that engine will stay in place. But to Jim's point, some of these larger deals that we work on tend to be based on the way that the customer buys, and from a Swarm perspective, in many cases, as Michael mentioned, the tail is going to be a little bit longer on those. We do expect though that from a Swarm selling methodology, we are leading with subscription over perpetual.

Chad Bennett

Got it, thanks. Nice job again on the quarter.

Michael A. Morrison

Thanks again for joining us this evening. As always, if you've got any follow-on questions, don't hesitate to reach out. And later this month, we are going to be participating in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference down in New York City, the middle of November, and if any of you are going to be there, we'd be happy to have a conversation. So, have a good evening and thanks for your time.

