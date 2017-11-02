Facebook First Look: As Pristine As One Could Expect

The stock could be heading higher from current levels, as it appears the business continues to fire on all cylinders - pending the earnings call discussions.

The Street was so wrong on its expectations for the September quarter.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) delivered its 10th consecutive all-round beat (i.e., the top and bottom lines), with revenues topping expectations by the widest margin since at least 2013. Driven primarily by top line momentum, EPS did not disappoint, to say the least, coming in a very sizable 31 cents above consensus at $1.59 - almost double last year's number.

A first look at the results

Facebook has made it a habit of delivering strong, consistent usage metrics that keep feeding ad sales. This quarter's YOY increase in MAU (monthly active users) and DAU (daily active users) of +16% each trailed last quarter's ratio by a percentage point. I don't find the slight deceleration concerning, however, as the move is expected of the company's scaling platforms.

Once a mild concern in my mind, the high-ARPU North America region continues to produce timid MAU growth of +4% that was consistent with last quarter's rate. ARPU growth picked up pace. It reached +25% for all geographies combined, propelled by more pronounced strength in the U.S., and providing evidence that Facebook continues to find opportunities to improve on monetization.

Below the revenue line, expenses came in a hair richer than investors are used to. Gross margin failed to gain much uplift, rising only 6 bps YOY but reaching an outstanding 86% - the highest ever, as far back as I can track the metric. Opex rose a solid +30% above year-ago levels, which could speak to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comment about Facebook "investing so much in security that it will impact (the company's) profitability". But the cost increase paled in comparison to the company's top line performance, making its impact almost imperceptible further down the P&L.

Unusual strength came in the form of a much lower effective tax rate: 10%, compared to last year's 25%. This line is notoriously volatile, and most investors will pay little attention to it, as it speaks little to the health of the business. But had the tax rate come in at 13.2%, in line with last quarter as management had predicted, EPS this quarter would have been five cents lower.

See the simplified P&L table below:

Last words: The key topic in my mind

Earlier this week, I released an earnings preview on Facebook and presented a key item worth paying attention to this quarter: the financial impact of the announced slowdown in ad loads. In my view, good news on this front could lift the uncertainty that I believe had been causing FB to trade sideways relative to the broad market (SPY) in the past three months.

As far as I can tell, there have been no signs of noticeable impact from management's anticipated "ad load playing a less significant factor on advertising revenue growth going forward" or "desktop ad revenue growth rates slowing in the second half of 2017". I will be curious to hear management's narrative during the company's earnings call to assess whether: (1) the expected headwinds may have been offset elsewhere (e.g., mobile revenues, new monetization initiatives), or (2) revenue softness might have been pushed farther into the future than originally expected.

Should the top line concerns be less impactful than I originally feared, FB could be heading higher from current levels, as it appears the business continues to fire on all cylinders.

