Fitbit's (FIT) CEO James Park on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Tom Hudson – Vice President of Investor Relations

James Park – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Zerella – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tavis McCourt – Raymond James

Sherri Scribner – Deutsche Bank

Matthew McClintock – Barclays

Stanley Kovler – Citi

Jim Duffy – Stifel

Charlie Anderson – Dougherty & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Fitbit Q3 2017 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tom Hudson. Please go ahead, sir.

Tom Hudson

Good afternoon and welcome. Fitbit distributed a press release detailing its quarterly results this afternoon. It’s posted on our website at www.fitbit.com and also available from normal financial news sources. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations page of our website where a replay will be archived.

On this call, all financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue which is a GAAP measure. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our post-earnings release or in our earnings presentation materials posted on the Investor Relations page of our website. This conference call will contain forward-looking information which is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Fitbit’s filings with the SEC and in today’s press release. Actual results or events may differ materially. We will begin our commentary from James and Bill and will then open the call to questions. Let me introduce Fitbit’s Chairman and CEO, James Park. James?

James Park

Thanks, Tom. Our Q3 results demonstrate our continued focus on the successful execution of our product road map and transition plan, positioning us on a path back to growth and profitability. Fundamentals continued to improve, with both average selling prices and devices sold rising sequentially. We sold 3.6 million devices and generated $393 million in revenue, exiting the third quarter adjusted EBITDA positive. We launched our first smartwatch, Fitbit Ionic.

This marks the combination of the largest R&D investment in the company’s history and delivers what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch: a health and fitness-first platform; our most advanced Sensor technology, including a relative SpO2 sensor; cross-platform compatibility to address both Android and iOS users; up to five days of battery life; industry- leading GPS and more, all at an attractive price. The launch of Ionic not only enables us to enter the faster- growing smartwatch market, but it is also a platform for us to deliver our most powerful health and fitness tools into the market, furthering our mission to make the world healthier.

Reviews to date from both the experts and the press and consumers have been largely positive. Using average Amazon customer reviews and the U.S. as a proxy, the launch of Ionic marks the best reception of any Fitbit products within the first month of sales with a rating of 4.2 stars. Fitbit Ionic and Blaze are now considered the number one number two selling smartwatches on the Amazon in the U.S., demonstrating that consumers continue to embrace our offering. With the launch of Ionic, we are also maximizing the ROI of our acquisition of Pebble last year and introduced an open SDK based on standard web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS and SVG.

This easy-to-use SDK gives developers the tools they need, including access to Ionic’s sensors to tap into their creativity and create and share compelling applications with our users, either with review to Fitbit’s app gallery or without review to their own network. With over 1400 developers signed up to support the platform, we expect additional apps to be available for consumers for the holiday selling season.

Our goal is not to have the greatest number of apps, but the quality ones that bring increased purpose and utility to our devices like weather, streaming music or payment, in addition to specific vertical health care innovations like being able to see your glucose level on a clock face without opening an app.

Paired with our smartwatch launch, we also announced a companion wireless headset offering, Fitbit Flyer; and a Wi-Fi smart scale, Aria 2 with improved accuracy. Weight and body fat management are important components to one’s health, and Aria 2 represents our continued investment in this area. Also, at 64% of consumers who exercise, listening to music and own a fitness tracker, indicating that they’re interested in owning wireless headphones, the Flyer was a natural product extension and a great music companion to Ionic. Using Fitbit.com is a proxy we have been happy with the attach rate for the Flyer, with 14% of Ionic purchasers also purchasing the Flyer.

The purchase of companion offerings by our users and repeat buying behavior driven by new devices, not only indicates the growing relevance our devices play in their daily lives, but also highlights the sustainability of our business model. 42% of activations in the third quarter came from repeat buyers, with those that have been inactive for 90 days or greater representing 39% of the repeat buyers. Yet while devices are critical to Fitbit, we see them as a means to an end. Devices enable data collection, provide a point of interaction, while software and data drives engagement and can be leveraged to provide personalized insight. Together, devices, data and software form a platform that gives users the tools to help reach their health and fitness goals while also providing them with a more complete picture of their overall health.

In October, we launched Fitbit Coach, which rebrands and improves our FitStar premium offering and provides as a platform to deepen user engagement by leveraging data and compelling audio coaching content across a variety of exercises. While still immaterial to our financial results, premium customers grew 75% year-over-year in the third quarter, and we believe we are just getting started.

The success of our existing and new products continues to be powered by two foundational assets, our data and community. After more than a decade, we have one of the world’s largest repositories of activity, exercise and sleep data, with 90 billion hours of heart rate data, 5.4 nights of sleep, 167 billion minutes of exercise data and over 85 trillions steps. Not only does this data allow us to deliver personalized health and fitness coaching and guidance, it also has the potential to help us detect more serious health conditions, which affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide and are the source of huge health care costs. We believe our data gives our advanced research team comprised of scientists, doctors and health care experts a clear advantage to develop algorithms and advanced sensors to detect these health conditions on a scale not previously available.

For example, in early clinical trials using data generated by our new relative SpO2 sensor, Ionic has demonstrated the ability to detect sleep apnea, a common sleep abnormality that can lead to additional chronic additions if not treated. In another clinical trial that we conducted with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital using data generated by our PurePalse heart rate sensor, early results showed that Fitbit devices with PurePulse detected atrial fibrillation with 98% sensitivity and less than 1% false positive. Left untreated, atrial fibrillation can lead to a fivefold increase in the risk for stroke. Early detection cannot only save lives but it can also lead to future cost avoidance and new revenue loss.

Beyond data, as the largest health and fitness social network, our community is a key differentiator and creates a barrier to hardware commoditization. Fitbit remains the number on health and fitness app on iOS and Android in the U.S., with the largest social fitness network. There is a strong network effect since people want to be where their friends, family and colleagues are located. Since launching the feature in March 2017, more than 15 million users have utilized our Feed, sharing and viewing over 1.1 billion posts. In addition, with groups providing a forum for support for information centered around activities like healthy eating or running or more serious health conditions, such as type 1 or type 2 diabetes, there have been more than 3.7 million group joins.

Our social network is overwhelmingly positive, with 71% of posts getting a positive comment or cheer. Social features drive measurable improvements in activity and exercise, with users with one or more friends moving on average 700 more steps per day, and with users participating in group challenges walking 2,000 more steps per day. The success we have experienced with our consumer business directly powers the opportunity we have to integrate more deeply within the health care ecosystem.

We are beginning to focus on several specific conditions such as diabetes, heart health, sleep disorders and mental health. These conditions touch hundreds of millions of people, many of whom are unaware, and contribute to more than $800 billion in health care spend in the U.S. alone. It can also be interrelated, and according to the CDC, can be positively impacted by increasing physical activity, reducing stress, improving sleep quality and managing weight and nutrition, all of which play to the strength of our device and software offerings. We have made a number of announcements in recent weeks that demonstrate the progress we are making to extend deeper into the health care ecosystem.

First, we announced that we are working with Dexcom to bring continuous glucose monitoring to the wrist on Fitbit Ionic. Second, we were selected by the FDA as one of nine companies from a group of more than 100 to participate in a pre-certification program designed to accelerate the time to market of digital therapeutics and novel digital health applications. We believe this can create demand for devices and potentially unlock additional non-device revenue streams.

Third, Fitbit devices continued to be the most popular wearable using health research worldwide, with more than 400 published studies having utilized the Fitbit device. We believe Fitbit remains the partner of choice for enterprises and health care companies, with over 1,300 enterprise customers, including 70 Fortune 500 companies having chosen Fitbit and 6.8 million Fitbit users having connected their data to population health programs. From employers to insurance and health systems, there’s growing evidence that the marketplace agrees.

Before turning the call over to Bill to discuss our third quarter financials in more detail, I wanted to step back and provide a few additional comments about the progress we have made in the transition of our business back to profitability. 2017 has not been business as usual. We have taken a hard look at how we operate the business and have focused on improving business processes and operating efficiencies. Given what we believe is still the early days to the growing trajectory in wearables, we want to continue to invest in innovation, while at the same time drive operating leverage back into the business.

With the first nine months of the year, R&D costs have grown 5%, but operating expenses have trended below our forecasted $850 million and are down year-over-year. We also continue to advance the quality of our offering. Actual defective parts per million, one of our key quality indices, has improved 36% during the last nine months. And because of our improved reliability and testing capability, we can further forecast additional improvements. In fact, our approach to shipping Ionic was such an effort to reduce defective parts per million versus maximizing unit shipment. Improvement to this critical metric will reduce warranty costs, lower contact center expenses and strengthen brand preference to higher levels of customer satisfaction.

Finally, while we only update our active user number publicly on an annual basis, we have grown our active user base year-to-date despite the year-over-year decline in growth in units sold. This growth gives us confidence that the investment we are making in our R&D can improve customer engagement. By empowering people to take a more proactive approach to their health, either by helping identify possible health issues or simply helping people get healthier with intelligent insights, personalized guidance and a motivation to reach their goals, we believe our devices can move from a nice-to-have to a must-have, which, in turn, will enable us to strengthen the durable nature of our business.

With that, let me turn the call Bill. Bill?

Bill Zerella

Thanks, James. My comments will be focused on the financial overview of the first quarter of 2017. I will then provide our guidance for the fourth quarter. Before I go through the details, I would like to remind investors that the financial references are to non-GAAP measures, except for revenue, or unless I specify otherwise.

We are seeing improved business momentum on a sequential basis driven by demand for our trackers, new product introductions and rising selling prices. Devices sold continue to improve from 3.4 million in Q2, the 3.6 million in Q3 despite lower seasonality in the third quarter. And this is before Ionic has been shipped in earnest.

Revenue in the quarter was $363 million, with new products introduced in the last year representing only 32% of our revenue. Charge 2 remains our best-selling product. Revenue in our largest market, the United States, improved to 23% sequentially and represented 62% of our revenue. International revenue grew to $148 million and represented 38% of revenue. Asia-Pac revenue advanced 63% to $34 million with strong contribution from markets like Japan, where we have recorded some key wins with accounts like Fujitsu.

Trends within EMEA were slightly different. EMEA remains our fastest-growing market on a year-over- year basis, but declined 18% sequentially to $89 million. Share gains in growth in Germany were offset by weakness in the U.K. Across the continent, we expect a shift towards full- feature devices. However, unlike when the U.S. experienced a shift in consumer demand to its full-feature devices, we now have a smartwatch offering to meet expected demand.

Americas, excluding U.S. revenue, was up 4% sequentially to $25 primarily driven by the strength in the euro, we experienced a loss of $6 million on our hedging portfolio in Q3 impacting our year-over-year international growth by four percentage points.

Our direct-to-consumer channel, Fitbit.com, grew 21% year-over-year to $33 million in revenue as we continue to leverage our large installed base of consumers by marketing directly to them. As we have discussed, we have worked through our inventory overhang and entered Q3 with a relatively clean channel. Given the excess inventory in the channel a year ago, we do not expect a clean year-over-year growth comparison until Q1 2018, but we continue to feel good about the alignment of sell-in and sell-through.

It is also important to remember that with new product introductions typically having a large impact on revenue growth, we launched two new devices a year ago versus one device this year. Excluding Aria 2 and Flyer, average selling price advanced 12% year-over-year to $105 driven by favorable mix shift. Excess resales and other revenue benefited from the launch of Flyer and added an additional $3.60 per device, up 74% year-over-year.

Q3 gross margin was 45.2%, up 220 basis points sequentially and down 290 basis points year-over-year. Gross margin was negatively impacted by two discrete actions that increased our warranty costs in the quarter, both of which are designed to benefit our customers. We improved warranty terms in several countries and changed the replacement policy for our legacy products. We continue to advance the quality of our offerings and anticipate actual defect parts per million, one of our key quality indices to improve.

Prudent [ph] to this critical metric should have the effect of lowering warranty costs and customer contact rates looking forward. Mix will increasingly play a greater role as our smartwatches have a gross margin on average less than our long-term target of 45%. But given their higher average selling price, they will contribute higher gross profit dollars.

Shifting to operating expenses. As James mentioned, we continue to be disciplined on the expense side of the ledger. Operating costs increased 5% on a year-over-year basis to $180 million. However, the increase was primarily driven by a onetime item that boosted our G&A Spend. I will discuss this line item separately. G&A spend increased 48% year-over-year to $35 million. Research and development spend was up 1% year-over-year to $71 million, and sales and marketing declined 4% year-over-year to $74 million.

As I briefly mentioned earlier, we are taking a more disciplined approach to our product road map and have aligned our sales and marketing spending profile to the availability of Ionic’s supply. As such, some of the marketing spend has shifted from Q3 to Q4. Headcount increased sequentially by 67 heads to 1,652 people, with the bulk of hiring made within our engineering teams. It is important to highlight that we are less focused on the absolute number of people, but have empowered the teams to focus on the overall cost.

With international sales continuing to play a greater role in the company, we expect an increased amount of our headcount to be located overseas. In addition, we continue to build our global engineering footprint, not just in San Francisco, but other locations around the world.

Moving to earnings. The combination of continued sequential revenue growth with expense discipline allowed us to move back to positive adjusted EBITDA of $6 million and a non-GAAP loss of $0.01 per share, both above the top end of our guidance range. This was despite the headwind in the quarter associated with the bankruptcy of our largest distributor in the U.S., WYNIT, which I will describe in more detail shortly.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the third quarter with $659 million of cash and short-term investments and no debt. This was better than our expectations and is down marginally from Q2 due to strong working capital management. In fact, cash flow from operations moved from cash consumption of $46 million in Q2 to positive cash flow of $5 million in Q3.

Before I turn to guidance, I wanted to provide an update on the WYNIT situation. WYNIT was a top customer in Q2 and represented 11% of revenue and 19% of accounts receivable. Since its bankruptcy filing in Q3, it now represents zero revenue and AR. 100% of their business has been transferred to other distributors or we have contracted directly. As a result of the bankruptcy, we could not book any of the shipments we made to them prior to their filing as revenue. This resulted in $8 million less revenue in the third quarter.

We also had to increase our bad debt expense by approximately $8 million, which was the primary driver of the 48% increase in G&A cost on a year- over-year basis. This bad debt reserve is net of expected proceeds from insurance coverage on our WYNIT receivables. The combination of less revenue and higher cost impacted our results by approximately $0.03 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

With that, let me turn to guidance. For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue in the range of $570 million to $600 million and have tightened our full year range to $1.615 billion to $1.645 billion. We expect the net loss per share of $0.03 to net income of $0.01 per share for the fourth quarter and have tightened our full year earnings per share range to a net loss of $0.27to $0.23.

We expect adjusted EBITDA of minus $1 million to positive $18 million for the quarter and are lowering our expected cash consumption of $20 million the $50 million to $30 million for the full year. On a free cash flow basis, we expect Q4 to be at breakeven. We expect Q4 income tax to be approximately 44%, stock-based compensation to be between $23 billion and $25 million, and total basic shares outstanding to be approximately 238 million. On a fully diluted basis, shares outstanding are approximately $14 million higher.

Before closing my prepared remarks and turning the call over for questions, I wanted to provide commentary relevant to our GAAP filings. Our Q3 GAAP results include a significant noncash tax expense due to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. The GAAP tax expense for Q3 was $86 million, which reflects the impact of recording the valuation allowance.

Looking forward, we expect quarterly adjustments to the valuation allow once causing volatility in our reported GAAP results, dependent on future generation of profits. Additionally, we have increased the Current Assets line item in our balance sheet and now have $96 million booked as of the end of Q3, were anticipated cash refunds related to taxes paid in prior years.

As James indicated, we believe we remain in the early innings of the growth trajectory in wearables. Our cash flow has been better than what we expected, leaving us with an expected $616 million plus in funds by year end to utilize for both organic and inorganic investment. We will pursue M&A opportunistically, with a focus on accelerating our growth trajectory and acquiring talent to continue to scale our business.

With that, let me turn the call back over to the operator to answer questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from Tavis McCourt with Raymond James.

Tavis McCourt

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. A quick financial one and then a couple on the Ionic launch, James. Bill, I think you indicated that free cash flow will be breakeven in Q4. I would imagine, with the sequential ramp in revenues, receivables are a bit of a drag. What helps offset that in Q4 from a cash flow perspective? And then on the Ionic, James, I know it’s early days, but what are you seeing right now in terms of the type of demand for the product? Is it predominantly traditional Fitbit users? Are you seeing evidence of expanding the market for you guys yet? Thanks.

Bill Zerella

Hey Tavis, this is Bill. Yes, so with respect to cash – free cash flow for Q4, I mean, you’re right. We will exit the year growing our receivable base, based on the amount of revenue we expect in the quarter. However, we’re quickly moving back to profitability and positive EBITDA, which is going to offset that, right? So at the high end of our range, we’re at $18 million of EBITDA. So that’s the primary driver of cash flow, getting back to an operating model at which we’re profitable. And that mitigates any dollars we’re going to have hung up on the balance sheet in terms of working capital.

James Park

Yes. And this is James. So on Ionic demand, I think we’re pretty happy with the initial results of the Ionic launch. And I mentioned on the script that actually, today on Amazon, collectively, Fitbit devices are number one through number three in smartwatches on Amazon on the bestsellers list. That’s Ionic that number one, a Blaze SKU at number two and another Ionic SKU at number three. And Ionic has been rated at 4.2 stars. So I think strong initial launch. 42% of the activations for Ionic we’re seeing as repeat customers, the rest being new. So I think that shows a promising blend of existing and new people coming into the Fitbit ecosystem. And either way, whether it’s people upgrading from a lower ASP device to the higher ASP, Ionic or new customers coming in, I think that’s demonstrating that we’re able to expand our total addressable market with this launch. So I think promising initial results.

Tavis McCourt

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Next, we’ll hear from Sherri Scribner with Deutsche Bank.

Sherri Scribner

Hi, thank you. Just thinking about the ASPs as we move into the fourth quarter. Clearly, with the Ionic and the Blaze doing as well as it is, we should see some improvement in ASPs. Can you give us some sense of how much you expect ASPs to improve? I know you mentioned that the Charge 2 is the most popular device, so maybe that offsets it to some extent. But just trying to think about the magnitude of the ASP increase that we should see.

Bill Zerella

Yes. Sherri, it’s Bill. So don’t think – we expect a marginal increase in ASP. Don’t forget, I mean, we’re still expecting to sell a lot of trackers as well. And we’re ramping Ionic in a way to ensure that we – the products that we do ship that are high quality. So we’re more focused on that, as James talk about in his commentary. So we certainly expect to move up, but only marginally.

Sherri Scribner

Okay, that’s helpful. And then if you could just remind us which products are now in your new product category? Because as you mentioned, that new product percentage fell pretty significantly, and I assume it’s because Charge 2 fell out of that category. But can you just remind us what’s in there?

Bill Zerella

Yes. So the new products are Alta HR and Ionic, which we started shipping some quantities at the end of the quarter. But most of those quantities get shipped in Q4.

Sherri Scribner

So it’s only to those two products?

Bill Zerella

Correct.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

From Barclays, we’ll hear from Matthew McClintock.

Matthew McClintock

Hi, yes. Thanks for taking my question. Two questions, actually. The first one, James, on the opportunity for glucose monitoring, that market, can you kind of elaborate a little bit more on how you see your technology helping to address that? And then my second question, it’s just on the 42 – I think, it was 42% of the people who bought your products this quarter were repeat users. Could you remind us what the highest percentage in your public history of – was of repeat purchases?

James Park

Yes. So on glucose and diabetes management, there’s a couple of components to successfully addressing that issue for consumers. One is the actual hardware. And there, we’ve taken a partnership approach, where we work with Medtronic and, more recently, with Dexcom and their sensors, and worked hard to integrate those data streams into our data stream and have it displayed on the Fitbit app, and in the future, via our SDK on Ionic and other Fitbit products in the future. And actually, that’s a big step forward for a lot of people managing their diabetes. Access to that data traditionally has been incredibly difficult. And so just being able to have that data, being able to merge into other data streams and be available real time is a big step forward.

But I think, secondly, the bigger opportunity might come in, in the form of programs and coaching on top of the data in the devices that really guide people to changes in either their nutrition, their activity and other lifestyle behaviors that have the opportunity to keep people from moving from prediabetic to diabetic or even the possibility of reversing diabetes itself. So I think there’s a lot of exciting opportunities here. And I think our partnerships, along with our FDA pre-certification acceptance, really lay the foundation for a lot of cool things to come. And in terms of repeat customers, actually, 42% is the best number to date.

Matthew McClintock

Thank you very much.

Operator

We’ll go next to Stanley Kovler with Citi.

Stanley Kovler

Bill, I just wanted to clarify one thing heading into Q4, if there’s any residual effect of the WYNIT bankruptcy that we should be taking into consideration.

Bill Zerella

Yes. So no, we’ve flushed through all the accounting on this. We’ve certainly recorded all the exposure, and its net of expected proceeds based on discussions with our insurance carriers. So we don’t see any drag on future earnings as a result of the bankruptcy.

Stanley Kovler

Got it. And can you guys just comment on some of the trends that you’re seeing across various price categories in your business across the portfolio as well and how we should think about that?

Bill Zerella

Yes. Stanley, can you just kind of restate the question?

Stanley Kovler

Sure. Can you just go through the trends that you’re seeing across your portfolio on different price segments and different price categories in your business? I guess, if I segment it low end, mid-range and then the high end would be what we’ve been talking about mostly about the Ionic. Just curious what the trends are in the traditional business and towards the low end of the business as well.

Bill Zerella

Yes, I would say the best way to think about the trends is looking at our ASPs, which are growing, obviously. Now part of that is because we’re starting to move upstream into higher-end devices. But that was relatively small in terms of the impact in Q3. I would just say, directionally, pricing for the most part is holding up pretty well in the tracker space. We have been a little more aggressive with some of our older products in terms of supporting the channel, especially in the first half, in order to clear out excess inventory, which we talked about.

So there’s still some of that, but that’s not significant at this point. I mean, our best-selling product, which is Charge 2, holds up – is holding up pretty well. The channel itself will do promotions from time to time. But I would say in the tracker side, we’re holding up fairly well. And then, of course, we’re just entering the smartwatch market. And you can see what the price point is of Ionic, of course, which we think is still very competitive versus other offerings out there.

James Park

Yes. And to follow-up on that, we’ve actually seen traffic demand increase sequentially every quarter this year, so that’s a promising sign. Stanley.

Stanley Kovler

Great. Last quick follow-up just about the Ionic itself. Can you give us a sense of the early channel fill? I guess, the percentage of channels that you filled with the product.

Bill Zerella

Yes. So I think what we can say at this point is we were pretty restricted in terms of supply that we put out to the channel at the end of September and we weren’t able to satisfy all the channel requirements around the world. So we selectively shifted to the channels that we thought were most important out of the gate. And obviously, we’re doing our best to ship products across all channels heading into the holidays.

Stanley Kovler

Thanks. Good luck guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] From Stifel, we’ll hear from Jim Duffy.

Jim Duffy

Thanks. Hello guys. A couple of questions for me. First, James, is there anything you can share about what you’re seeing from developer engagement with the SDK? And any early indication on the development of third-party apps?

James Park

Yes. So as I mentioned on the call, we have over 1,400 developers now signed up. And actually, if you look on Twitter, there’s a bunch of developers now posting some of the early clock faces and apps they’ve been developing. And we have an internal list and – that we’ve been tracking. So pretty excited about the progress of the developer community so far. Before the holiday selling season, we’re going to have a full-blown launch of the Fitbit app gallery, which is going to be a combination of some new first- and second-party apps with select partners beyond the ones that have already launched, along with opening the floodgates to submissions from third parties. So I think right before the holiday selling season, there’s going to be a lot of new and fresh excitement around Ionic.

Jim Duffy

Great. And I did join the call late, so I apologize if this is repeating things. But with – my next question is around your app ecosystem. With the enhancements that you’ve made, including some of the social enhancements, is there any data you can share that suggests that’s driving increased engagement with the app?

James Park

What we can share is I think the last bit on the call where I talked about our active user number being higher and increasing. We don’t publicly state the number except annually, but that increase in the active user base is a really promising sign. But again, the R&D that we’re making in software is having some results. The other thing that we’re seeing is that we’re seeing continued growth of our social Feed as well, seeing really great engagement there. Over 1 billion posts so far since launch. And the other comment I made is that it’s not just about engagement and attention. All of these things are also improving actual increased activity and health outcomes for users.

Operator

From Longbow Research, Joe Wittine.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Nick Todero [ph] on behalf of Joe. I know you guys don’t provide full details about upcoming product launches, but can you speak in broader terms about cadence? In the past, you’ve mentioned multiple smartwatches. Could you have multiple versions side-by-side? Or do you plan to iterate one after another?

James Park

Yes, so can’t give too many details on the product road map, but we are going to have a fuller product lineup of smartwatches, one that coexists side-by-side, not just ones for that we’re upgrading.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s helpful. And as a quick follow-up, how should we think about the trajectory of basic trackers going into 2018? Do you expect sell-through to stabilize? Or should we brace for another letdown?

James Park

Yes, so based on the data, we’ve already demonstrated that the tracker category for us is stabilizing and, in fact, again, as I mentioned as answer to the last question it’s actually increasing. It’s increased sequentially quarter-over-quarter. We don’t see anything right now that we expect that – where we expect that to change. I think positive momentum there is going to be driven by more investments to the software and just making the software experience beyond the mere device much more engaging. And you can see some of that results in our premium business, where we’ve put a lot of that active guidance into our new Fitbit Coach offering. And that’s seeing large upswing in the number of subscribers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Good luck guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll go to Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Anderson

Yes. Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. James, I want ask about the FDA pilot program. I know some of this is a little bit out of your hands, but I wonder what your thoughts are around timing of when that matters for you, and then ultimately what the goal is if you can articulate that? And I’ve got a follow-up.

James Park

Yes. So the FDA pre-cert program is actually a big deal. I think before that had been announced, I think there was a lot of concern and maybe skepticism from people around the industry of what role the FDA would play and whether there would be – they would be an accelerator or a hindrance. I think with the announcement of the program, it’s a very positive indication that the FDA really wants to be an innovator and help innovation in this category. And we’re fortunate enough to be selected as one of nine companies. I can’t give exact time lines, but what I can say is that the FDA is pretty committed to providing a really accelerated pathway for approval, and we’ve been in conversations from the very early days with the creation of this program to try to make that happen.

Charlie Anderson

Great. And then I have a question about gross margin. Obviously, there are a lot of puts and takes by product mix, and then you mentioned how premium services, albeit small, were helping to contribute here. So taking that all into account as we think about the next year or so as the mix changes maybe a little bit more smartwatch, maybe a little bit more premium service, just help us understand how you’re viewing sort of gross margin over time.

Bill Zerella

It’s Bill. So yes, so first, to reiterate our target, our target gross margin is 45%, which we actually hit in Q3. But as you mentioned, smartwatches will be below that target. So it all depends on what the mix is between smartwatches and trackers, which, on average are above that target. So I guess, a couple of things on both sides of the ledger here. Certainly, the more successful we are on smartwatches, it could drive our gross margins lower, but really, what we’re focused on is gross profit dollars in order to get leverage back into the P&L.

So I would say that’s number one. Number two, as we look at investing and expanding our non- device revenue streams like premium, then those typically carry higher-margin profiles and depending upon how successful we are on that side, that can move us back the other way. So those are a couple of dynamics. The last thing I’ll mention is DPPMs, defective parts per million dollars. Yes, as we talked about and touched on, on the call, we’re trending in the right direction in terms of improving that metric, which has a positive benefit on gross margin. And that is something that has kind of a pretty significant toll historically on gross margins in terms of warranty cost. So that will be a tailwind going forward in our expected margin profile going forward as well.

Charlie Anderson

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s presentation. We do thank everyone for your participation, and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.