Cavium (CAVM) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 01, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Angel Atondo - Cavium, Inc.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Analysts

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus, Weisel

Adam Gonzalez - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Company, LLC

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cavium, Incorporated Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Angel Atondo, Please go ahead.

Angel Atondo - Cavium, Inc.

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cavium's third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Leading the call today are Mr. Syed Ali, President and CEO of the company, and Art Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that various remarks that we will make on this call will constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, and will be based on information currently available to us. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that may be made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

We refer you to our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, in particular to the section entitled Risk Factors, and to other reports that we may file from time-to-time with the SEC for additional information on these risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

In addition, during this call we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial data can be found in our earnings release issued earlier today, and we ask that you review it in conjunction with this call.

I will now turn the call over to Syed. Syed?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Angel, and thanks to everyone for joining us today.

In brief, Cavium's third quarter revenue was $252 million, up 4% sequentially. Non-GAAP gross margins were 66% and non-GAAP net income was $55.8 million or $0.76 per share, up 14% sequentially. Art will discuss our Q3 financial results, along with Q4 guidance in more detail shortly.

In Q3, we saw a very similar environment to Q2, with balance growth across both the enterprise and service provider markets as well as the datacenter market. Growth in the enterprise and service provider markets was driven by accelerating OCTEON III sales in the enterprise and security markets, and a stable environment in the storage market.

In the service provider markets, wireless infrastructure continued to be strong. In the data center market, we continued to see strong growth across our new product portfolio as well as an Ethernet connectivity products.

Now, as usual, I will cover the progress we are making across our product lines. Our embedded processor business continued to be very healthy, achieving record revenue across the full product line, including the traditional MIPS-based OCTEON and newer ARM-based OCTEON TX processor product lines.

Multiple new design wins were added during the quarter for both OCTEON and OCTEON TX, including designs of the new rapid growth areas such as vCPE and SDRAM in addition to wireless transport, enterprise switching, security and storage platforms.

Our OCTEON Fusion-M business continued to be strong in Q3 both in terms of expanded deployments from our lead customers as well as new designs with new smaller OEMs. Late stage system development and testing continued across the new CN75xx and Baby Fusion-M CN73xx-based platform designs that will service key applications including fixed wireless broadband and infill and rural deployments.

We were also pleased to announce that Cavium Solution partnership with China Unicom was recognized with a Best in 5G Initiative, RANNY Award at RAN World, Barcelona. This solution consists of a complete Cavium-based SDN/NFV platform POD based entirely on Cavium silicon, including ThunderX ARM workload optimized servers, XPliant switches and OCTEON Fusion baseband SoC-based Remote Radio Head Unit. This award showcases our market leading end-to-end solutions for 5G infrastructure.

In Q3, we continued to make progress on our ThunderX server product lines across customers, ecosystem partners and ODMs. ThunderX2-based platforms have now sampled widely to both HPC and cloud end-user customers. Multiple large datacenter customers are currently using the ThunderX2-based clusters and optimizing their workloads for ThunderX2.

For high-performance compute customers, we continue to be the strongest alternative to x86 processors. The OEM and ODM platforms based on ThunderX2 for end customers with full ecosystem support are on track for production in Q1 2018. We look forward to having a strong presence at the Supercomputing 2017 Conference in November in Denver with solutions being showcased by multiple partners.

Next, I'll cover highlights from our Ethernet NIC business. We continued gaining traction in all target market segments. We won critical designs at Tier-1 OEMs for hybrid cloud applications with the Microsoft Azure Stack. These wins were driven by the unique capability of the FastLinQ family to provide low latency connectivity for compute clusters of all sizes with Universal RDMA Technology.

We also won designs at major Tier-1 OEMs while using it in their enterprise applications. This quarter, we also gained momentum in storage with wins at three major Tier-1 OEMs. Additionally, our 10 and 25 gigabit Ethernet adapters were launched with the latest Dell and HPE platforms.

We continued to strengthen our leadership in the Smart NIC market with more wins with our LiquidIO II product. We won two cloud design wins, including a major cloud provider in China. Our pipeline for LiquidIO II continues to strengthen as well with traditional engagements in hyperscale cloud, telco cloud and enterprise OEMs.

Moving on to the Fibre Channel business. The Fibre Channel business remains stable across all segments and geographies in Q3 with slightly better-than-normal seasonality. Q3 was marked by significant design win activity across our Asian OEMs, and it continued transition to Gen 5 16 gig Fibre Channel across our customer base. We've also GAd (07:13) a number of Gen 6 32-gig Fibre Channel products with our key OEMs during the quarter continuing to fill out the Gen 6 ecosystem.

In Q3, we achieved significant industry milestone with the ratification of the Fibre Channel NVMe standard. Fibre Channel NVMe will allow NVMe-based flash storage to be optimally accessed over a Fibre Channel, extending the benefits of an already proven and robust technology. Fibre Channel continues to be the preferred storage interconnect in the enterprise.

Next, I'll talk about LiquidSecurity. In Q3, we had our first LiquidSecurity deployment by a mega cloud provider in the U.S. Additionally, LiquidSecurity products were selected by two other major cloud providers protecting sensitive applications moving to their clouds. We won these designs against entrenched industry incumbents by providing a highly differentiated feature set. Overall, we have a strong pipeline of mega datacenter customers at various stages of evaluation, and we expect a second major cloud provider to launch in Q1 2018.

Now moving onto the XPliant product line, Cavium added to the production availability, the XP60 and XP70 product lines this quarter. XPliant customers continue moving new designs forward, including releasing additional systems to volume production. We expect another major OEM to announce production availability by the end of the year based upon our new XP70 product.

Now, I would like to move on and give a brief outlook on the market environment that we are seeing for Q4. We are expecting another quarter of sequential growth. The growth in the enterprise segment is largely being driven by continued ramps in our OCTEON III product lines across multiple markets. Growth in the datacenter markets will be driven by new product ramps and continuing growth in Ethernet connectivity.

On that note, I would now like to turn the call over to Art Chadwick, who will provide a detailed discussion of Q3 financial results and guidance for Q4. Art?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Syed, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'll first go through Q3 financial highlights and then provide guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017.

As Syed mentioned, Q3 was another excellent quarter with record revenue and record non-GAAP earnings. Revenue in the third quarter was $252 million, up 4% sequentially and up 50% over the same quarter last year due to both strong Cavium organic growth as well as the addition of QLogic.

Sales into the enterprise and service provider markets accounted for 77% of sales, and sales into the datacenter were 23% of sales, this quarter, very similar to the split in Q2. Non-GAAP gross margins were 66.0%, up 10 basis points from Q2. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $103.8 million, up less than 1% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating margins were 24.8%, up 150 basis points from Q2. Non-GAAP operating income was $62.5 million, 11% higher than in the second quarter. Net non-GAAP interest and other non-operating expenses were $6.2 million.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $0.5 million. The GAAP net loss was $6.2 million or $0.09 per share as compared to a loss of $11.1 million or $0.16, per share in Q2. Non-GAAP net income was a record $55.8 million or $0.76 per share, up 14% from $48.9 million or $0.67 per share in the second quarter.

For the detailed reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, I'd like to refer you to the financial press release we issued today. But in summary, non-GAAP results exclude $62 million in non-GAAP adjustments, comprised of $29.9 million in acquisition-related amortization; $27.4 million for employee stock-based compensation expense; and $4.7 million in acquisition and integration costs.

The quarter end, AR balance was $186.5 million, up from $173.8 million in Q2. DSOs for the quarter were 68 days, up from 65 days last quarter. Inventory was $94.9 million, essentially flat with inventory of $94.1 million in Q2.

Our cash balance increased by $25.6 million during the quarter. This was the result of generating a record $66.3 million in positive cash flow from operations, partially offset by the use of $35.8 million for investing activities and $4.9 million for financing activities. Of the $35.8 million used for investing activities, most of this was for the purchase of PP&E including the expansion of our San Jose campus and our new facility in Irvine, California. We ended the quarter with $152.7 million in cash and equivalents.

I would now like to provide more guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017. We expect sales in Q4 will be between $257 million and $263 million. At the midpoint, this would be a 3% sequential increase over the third quarter. We expect non-GAAP gross margins will be flattish with Q3 at approximately 66% plus or minus 25 basis points.

We expect Q4 non-GAAP operating expenses will increase approximately 1% or so sequentially, which include (13:47) expenses at approximately $105 million. Interest and other non-operating expenses are expected to be approximately $6 million. And income taxes in Q4 are expected to be approximately $1 million. We expect income taxes in 2018 will be between 4% and 6% of non-GAAP income. The Q4 non-GAAP share count is expected to be approximately 74 million shares. And based on those assumptions, we expect Q4 non-GAAP EPS will be between $0.79 and $0.83 per share.

And on that note, I'd like to hand the call back to the operator for our Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we'll first go to Blayne Curtis with Barclays.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Nice quarter. Syed, I wanted to ask you about the service provider market. You said that Fusion-M was up, but you didn't mention it in the guide, you just said (15:06) some tough data points there. Just kind of curious your outlook on the overall market, obviously, you have company-specific ramps and then you mentioned some wins with Fusion-M and you also have 5G in the horizon and maybe you could just also talk about next year if any of those start to contribute?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. Blayne, in the service provider market, generally, Q4 and to a certain extent, Q1 are seasonally softer than Q2 and Q3. So, overall, on the wired side, we see pretty good trends, right, in terms of the fact that we don't have exposure to – much exposure to the Chinese optical market. And in the wireless infrastructure side, we see more of a seasonal type of performance in Q4 and potentially in Q1 also.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got you. And then I want to ask you, you mentioned some wins with LiquidIO II. I was just kind of curious with LiquidIO I maybe had a headwind for a while. Just kind of curious, if you look at the whole product line, does that grow for you? And maybe you could just talk about some of the timing of those wins, and contributing to revenue there to?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, on the LiquidIO II and the LiquidIO I combined, we are back to growth starting in Q3. So, when you had A plus B, we are back to grow there. And this is with our lead customers in LiquidIO II, as we add additional ones, and as the initial one ramps more, we should start seeing that growth accelerate in 2018.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Syed.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

And just a statement, you did mention something about 5G. I really would like to highlight that on the 5G side of the equation, we probably have the most complete end-to-end solution for the wireless infrastructure market. And as you can see, we have complete solutions, actual PODs that have pretty much 100% Cavium-based with ThunderX ARM servers, XPliant switches, Ethernet NICs and the OCTEON Fusion-M. So, we are spending a fair amount of resources in developing a very robust solution for this end market.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Syed.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Blayne.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Blayne.

Operator

We'll take the next question from Anil Doradla from William Blair.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hey, guys, congrats from my end too. So, Syed, clearly, lot of products, as we look into 2018, many of these are going to be ramping up. But if I actually decoupled your product cycle versus end-market demand environment, is it fair to say that you're incrementally positive on the end market? And as you go into 2018, you feel that this positive demand environment should persist irrespective of your product cycles.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

I think, the way to look at it, Anil, is a little bit different. If you take a look at all our end products, whether it's ThunderX, whether it's LiquidIO II, whether it's LiquidSecurity, whether it's switching, our market shares if you take a look at in all these areas are very small, right. So, irrespective of what happens in the market, we have a long way to go. So, I think our growth will have legs even despite – even if there is a macro softness in the environment for our new products.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. And on the QLogic, you guys talked about 8% to 10%, I mean, you're not breaking it down. But is it playing out as per plan or is it little ahead of plan?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

It is a bit ahead of plan. We are probably closer to 10% to 12%.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Fantastic. Congrats from my end guys.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Anil.

Operator

We'll next go to Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, good afternoon guys, and congratulations on the solid quarter and outlook. You guys have gotten a great design win footprint in dollar content profile with your largest day facing (19:06) customer with Fusion-M on their 4G platform. And in their latest earnings call, they actually specifically called out 2018 as the year where they're going to out there aggressively looking to expand their success in 4G with their new 5G platforms, especially in the developed countries? Can you guys just help us understand, how your 4G design win with your lead customer here looks relative to your current 4G platforms?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. So, regarding the 4G platforms with the OCTEON Fusion-M, which is in production, one of the things that our end customer is doing is aggressively trying to expand their footprint across Asia and North America. So, in 2018, we expect for them to see success in being able to do that. And regarding the 5G initiative, we are very, very well covered at that customer for 5G.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for the insights there and good to see the strong traction with LiquidSecurity with, of course, the mega cloud datacenter customer here. So, given the focus on stronger security measures by, I would assume most of your customers, I would think that the adoption rate here is going to be pretty strong. So, why not generating much revenues this year? Do you think that LiquidSecurity can generate tens of millions of dollars as we head into 2018? I mean, that would be a pretty good contributor to the incremental growth that we've got modeled?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. When you take a look at LiquidSecurity, as I've mentioned in my previous earnings calls, it's a very high ASP product and a very high margin product. So, it doesn't take a lot of units to actually drive meaningful revenues. So, our expectation is that, obviously, our lead customer is in production now. And he's only installed us in few datacenters. And there's a lot of expansion into other datacenters across their datacenter footprint in 2018.

Additionally, the second large mega cloud, guy, customer is finishing development and is expected to start launch in Q1 2018 plus we have several others. So, yeah, we think that LiquidSecurity could be a very meaningful adder with double-digit millions in 2018.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, Syed.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Harlan.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Harlan.

Operator

We'll next go to Gary Mobley with Benchmark.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. The question about gross margin. So, we've been sort of at a plateau now for the past two quarters and as implied in your fourth quarter guidance. And so logical question is, are we sort of topping out here the 66% gross margin, or do you see any sort of mix change impacting – influencing that either way in 2018?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Sure, Gary, this is Art. Fair question. First of all, I'd like to point out that gross margins have gone up about 200 basis points over the last year. They're up 200 basis points from Q3 of last year to Q3 of this year. So, I think, we've managed some good cost improvements and improvement in our gross margin.

And I think going forward; there is an upward bias to our gross margins as we continue to reduce costs, as we continue to introduce higher end products that have higher gross margins. But the world is not perfectly linear. So, I guided relatively flat in Q3 to Q4 really. And that's really based on mix. But I think going into next year, we do expect our gross margins will continue to expand probably somewhere in the range of 20 to 30 basis points a quarter give or take.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Got you. I Appreciate that. Thanks, guys.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

We'll next go to Christopher Rolland with Susquehanna International Group.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hey, guys. I also want to echo solid results and guidance. So, it seems like there's an increasing opportunity to perhaps to ASICs right now, particularly for hyperscale guys, probably not Bitcoin and stuff like that for you guys. But AI chips or video transcoders, I've heard out there, can you talk about your ability and also your willingness to do these ASICs? Broadcom's had some great success here. Could you emulate what they have done in this market?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

When you take a look at complete product portfolio, right, it is a very, very large mix of different IPs and technology. So, when we enter a new product line, whether it was LiquidIO or whether it was LiquidSecurity, what we'll start off as a fundamental base is the IP we have.

And probably 70% or 80% of the IP for the most of our new products comes from our existing products. And then we are able to kind of understand the market trends and add more vertical application-specific hardware to it to make it a very compelling solution. So, we are continuously looking, and I have talked a little bit about AI in the past that we have a good set of IP and we will be able to develop some very interesting products with that.

So, we – like I said, we keep our eye out. And obviously, we have to see the specific timing of when we start doing new things, especially considering the number of new products that we are bringing to market.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. I am definitely looking forward to more details there. And then if you could talk about, I think you introduced the XP60 and XP70 XPliant, I think, they're enterprise products, talk about, how you view that market ramp and contribution there to?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. The XP80 primarily targeted – the XP80, which is the first product, primarily targeted the 25-gig front-end and 100-gig back-end or the 100-gig front-end and 100-gig back end. The XP60 and XP70 essentially bring the 10-gig market into the 100-gig domain. So, as the core moves to 100-gig, there are still many datacenters that only require 10-gig in the front side of the switch. But if the core switches to 100-gig it requires a 100-gig uplink. So, this is a very unique product that we have brought to market that brings 10-gig markets, which are significantly larger than the 25-gig and 100-gig market into the 100-gig edge (25:55).

So, we have one large OEM, who has finished development or is towards the end of it, and should launch their product line in – towards the end of this year based upon the XP70 product. And we are engaged with a number of customers also on the XP60, which is a lower end version of the XP70 more for enterprise wiring closets and a small and medium enterprise.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Thanks so much and congrats.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Chris.

Operator

We'll take a question from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus, Weisel

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. On your Fusion-M, you've got one flagship customer that's doing very well. Are you expecting any of the other customers for the service equipment providers to convert to Fusion-M?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. As I've said, again, in the past, this – amongst the large OEMs, this is our largest customer. And we focused also on the smaller OEMs to kind of fill it out for the OCTEON Fusion line. In the 5G side of the equation, getting a lot of work on the OCTEON Fusion-M II, if you will, for 5G. And we expect a much wider traction there because we are early on in the cycle.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus, Weisel

Okay. May be to understand – for that, if you go to Fusion-M II, is that replacing OCTEONs, or is that replacing a competitor's solution?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

We will have solutions for both the control and transport and the modem.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus, Weisel

Okay, (27:36).

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

So, a very complete solution set for 5G.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus, Weisel

Okay, great. May be if I could just ask one other question about the split in your QLogic business with the NVMe over Fibre Channel, do you expect that to be a gross market, and is that – that will be a significant portion of the overall QLogic business?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. Fibre Channel has been very – is a very stable and mature storage interconnect technology with a lot of history, and it has great performance, great latency. And we definitely are seeing that Fibre Channel will still be the lion share of the business compared to Ethernet for NVMe but having said that, we have solutions both with Fibre Channel and with Ethernet, so we should win either way.

Kevin E. Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus, Weisel

Great, thank you.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

We will to Vivek Arya with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Adam Gonzalez - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Hi, yes. This is Adam Gonzalez on for Vivek. Thanks for letting me ask question. Just, this might have been covered by some of the earlier questions, but just if you could sum up your new product categories that's, Fusion-M, ThunderX, XPliant, LiquidIO, can you give us a sense for where you're more positive about growth in 2018 with actual revenue traction versus just design wins, maybe if you could break more them (28:57) that would be helpful. Thanks.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, so when you take a look at our new products, right, obviously from a revenue view point, Fusion-M is far ahead pretty much of everything. But when we take look at 2018, we should start seeing very significant contributions from across our other products, whether it's LiquidIO II, whether it's ThunderX, whether it is LiquidSecurity, whether it's XPliant. So, all of these are in the early stages. And like I said, we expect them to add a nice growth factor on top of all our other products.

Adam Gonzalez - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Got it. And I guess, my follow-up would just be on QLogic. Can you just talk about maybe some of the revenue synergies you've seen this far, and if your outlook for the next year, is any different from what you talked about in the past? Thanks.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

That's a good question, actually. We've seen some really good revenue and sales synergies with the QLogic line. Obviously, on the Ethernet side, we are seeing a significant revenue and sale synergies. And you'll be seeing over the next few quarters, many of our Cavium customers or Cavium classic customers, who use NICs will start adopting the Cavium QLogic Ethernet NICs, for example. And similarly on the storage side, we're getting very good traction on the CPU part of the equation. As you know, storage is a large CPU market, and it has been pretty much untouched by us so far.

And now with the relationships, with the technology and with providing end-to-end solutions, we have a very nice portfolio for this storage control plane CPUs. And they vary from like an 8-core OCTEON TX all the way to the highest ThunderX type of SKU as they compete primarily with anything from an Intel Atom-based lower-end type product to the mid-range Xeon D to the high-end Xeon. So, we have a very, very complete product line when you take our OCTEON TX and ThunderX products to be able to address the entire segment of that market. So, we are really starting to see some significant sales synergies that took us about six to nine months to be able to do that, but we are very satisfied with the results.

Adam Gonzalez - Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.

Great. Thanks.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

We will take a question from Jordon Zelin with Needham & Company.

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Company, LLC

Yeah, hi, guys. This is Jordon on for Quinn. I'm trying to know if you could talk about the ramp of Purely, and how to fix your overall business and, in particular, the QLogic side.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, the ramp of Purely has started, and it affects us in two ways. One is on the Ethernet NIC side and the other is on the Fibre Channel connectivity for the Purely platforms. And that is primarily 16-gig and 32-gig Fibre Channel connectivity. So, it's in the early stages of ramp. So, there's, I would say, several more quarters of growth that will come based upon these platforms for us.

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Company, LLC

Got it. And then just on ThunderX2, I was wondering if you can provide an update on when you expect volume production to begin?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, we expect – like I've talked about in the tech conferences over the past few quarters, we expect in the first half of 2018 for our products to be in production with the ramp starting in Q1 and accelerating towards Q2.

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Company, LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

And we will take a question from Hans Mosesmann with Rosenblatt.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Thanks. Hey, Syed, if you can just clarify on the Purely platform as you relate it's not (32:34) your NIC or Fibre Channel business but on the competitive dynamic with ThunderX2, where would you see – do you go up ahead against that platform? And how does it do relative to the previous platform that Intel was offering? Thanks.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, regarding our ThunderX2, that has been benchmarked now not only on standard benchmarks but also on more customer-specific benchmarks. It is performing pretty well. It is very competitive against the Skylake Purely platforms. So, we are very pleased with where we stand in terms of competitiveness with that.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then one last one. If you can provide us in terms of timing out what kind of – how long do we have to wait for you to have, what you would call important market share?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Well, important market share for Intel is very different from important market share for Cavium, right? I would (33:36).

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

They have a 100% (33:37). I would focus more on, what I call, meaningful revenues, right? And meaningful revenues, we expect for them to really start in Q2 of 2018. Q1, there should be some, but Q2 is where we expect much more significant acceleration just looking at all the feedback that customers have given us.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thank you.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Hans.

Operator

We will take a question from Betsy Van Hees with Loop Capital Markets.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

My congratulations as well on the strong quarter and on the guidance. And I just wanted to ask, you said, you guys have done – I actually lost count of how many beats and raises (34:24) you've been able to do. And I'm just wondering, is it – is the quarters are just playing out exactly as you guys had anticipated or is there something the strength of the business model with QLogic that's allowing you to overcome things that you thought were going to happen, but it didn't happen. That's my first question.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, regarding – regarding our quarter, one of the things that you have to look at regarding our past few quarters is, we have a boatload of products, right? And in every quarter, there are some puts and takes.

Some products do better than expectation, and some do worse than expectations. So, having said that, when we take a look at our quarters that over the past quarters and as we kind of look ahead, I think the diversity is really helping us, right.

Obviously, if we were dependent – if we take a look at our business about two quarters ago, I am sorry, about five years ago, we were very narrowly based in two or three markets with a few customers. If we take a look at our customer base right now, and – when I take a look at whom we are selling to, whether in smaller quantities or mid-size quantities or larger quantities, it actually is very, very impressive. And the amount of customers that we are engaged with, I mean, these are very, very big names that five years ago, we wouldn't even have a dream of penetrating. So, it's the best – breadth of the product line, it's the quality of the product, it's the competitiveness of the product that is helping us gain this traction.

And obviously, we are not in the consumer market, where all of a sudden, you get this big order for an Apple iPhone 8 or 10 or what have you, and number shoots through the roof. So, there's a mix, there's puts and takes, and we have to plan accordingly when we give our guidance.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks for the additional color. That was very helpful. Art, I have a couple questions for you. How many greater than 10% customers that you guys have this quarter?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

We had three.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay, great. And then in terms of the OpEx, you guys have been growing the top line revenue, of course, and OpEx is growing with that, and so this is the second quarter that you're guiding about or having about a 1% increase. As we look at March – the March quarter, would we expect that OpEx to go up a little bit higher because of the first time, I mean, the (36:48) like that, charges that normally come with that, or are you going to be able to maintain that 1% increase?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah, fair question. So, I'll recap very quickly. One of our stated goals has been to increase OpEx at/or less than half of our top line growth. And we've done that for a number of quarters now. Q3, as I just mentioned a few moments ago, sales were up 4% sequentially and OpEx was up less than 1% sequentially.

If you look at our Q4 guide, we're guiding at the midpoint, top line to be up 3% sequentially, and we're guiding OpEx to be up 1% sequentially. So, we've done better than the stated goal. But Q1 of every year is a little bit of an exception to that. Because at the beginning of each year, we have employee raises, hope, I get kicks back in. So, there's a little more of a step function in OpEx in Q1 than any other quarter.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

And also when you take a look at it from the revenue side, Q1 – Q4 to Q1, typically, if you take a look at our history has been kind of flattish to incrementally up to incrementally down. So, Q1, the model of less than half does not fit. But again, moving from Q2 to Q4, we are definitely driving towards that goal.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much. That was very helpful and once again thanks for taking my questions, and congratulations again on the strong quarter and guidance.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Great. Thanks, Betsy.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Joe Moore with Morgan Stanley.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. I wonder first to just, a detail question on DSOs, were up a little bit that number has kind of bounced around. It was lot higher last year, came down a lot earlier this year and climbing backup. Can you just talk about that pattern? And how comfortable are you with the levels now?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Sure. DSOs went up three days. They were 68 days this quarter. One of the things that has been impacting us, and I mentioned this actually on our conference call, I think, one quarter ago is, that our larger customers are extending their payment days to us. And, now the good news is, they're our large customers and we love them, but they've got a little influence over how quickly they pay us. And some of our large customers actually pay in 75 to 90 days.

And as we sold more and more to those larger customers, that alone increases DSOs. So, that's one of the things we're wrestling (39:07) with. I mean, the good news is, our customers always pay our bills. They have – they don't get product until they pay their bills. So, it's not a bad debt issue at all. It's just that some of our larger customers are paying us at a more extended payment terms than they did historically.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Understood. Thank you. And then in terms of the ThunderX2 comment that, that sort of ramps in the second quarter next year. I mean, the first iteration of Thunder was harder than, certainly than I thought it would be to get to critical mass. And obviously, these are markets that take time to penetrate. You've had some notable positive milestones with ThunderX2. I guess, what gives you the confidence that the ramp does happen next year? And just, can you contrast that with maybe what you saw with the first iteration of Thunder?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. If you take a look at the first iteration, Joe, it was a quick time to market product. We got it out very quickly. We didn't do much, many architectural changes. And performance per core, as you know, was significantly lower than Intel, right.

So, also the ecosystem was completely absent. So, there was a lot of work to do to get the ecosystem in place. The ThunderX2 on the other hand, it really competes with the higher-end of the x86 product. So, that is one of the reasons why obviously both on a single core basis and on a per socket basis – so that's why we feel more confident. Other than that, the initial customers are late customers – in the previous generation, it was more like, hey, we're going to start. We're going to do 2,000. And if it looks good, we're going to add 2,000 more. Those were much more smaller deployment commitments, if you will. Whereas, with the ThunderX2, our customers are making much more significant commitments, which we expect to drive meaningful revenues.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Joe.

Operator

We will go to Matt Ramsay with Canaccord Genuity.

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. Syed, I wanted to ask a little bit about, I guess, a strategic or a longer term question. And I think it's quite right that you point out and it shows great progress in the business that you guys are diversifying the company and have many different enterprise-focused products that are attacking different segments in the market.

And you've talked about how that's benefited the business, and Art has as well. I wonder if you sort of contrast that with the size of company that you guys are, how do you feel you are equipped to take more multiple of those product lines and scale them significantly, if you're able to win business with large customers. I mean, things like that take field engineering and channel and lots of other types of support to deal with some of these larger customers. So, I just wonder if you could contrast those parts of your business, diversification versus the resources to scale. Thank you.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yeah. Obviously, there's always a give and take here, right. And when you take a look at what our revenue expectations are for 2018 and 2019, they are primarily driven on the new product side by customers that are already in production or very, very close to production. So, overall, now for the next couple of years or so, at least, we are pretty well set in terms of having products that are in production with some amount of lead customers. And we have a phenomenal pipeline of customers in every product. So, moving them into production is going to be our primary goal for that.

And having taken a couple of products – a couple of customers to production on each product line, the subsequent customers become much more easier, right. Because the solution becomes much more stable, much more mature. The hardware, software aspect of it become more mature, and it can go to production much, much faster. So, normally, the first design win of any new product takes the longest and subsequent designs, actually, that time to revenue is reduced.

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Got it. That's helpful. And just as a follow-up, I wanted ask a little bit about XPliant. You guys have through some, I think, great product innovation kicked yourself into the door with a couple of lead customers with that product. I just would like to understand how we should envision you scaling sort of market share with each of your target accounts as we move into 2018? Is there opportunity to expand that, are you sort of meeting some ceilings or some levels of resistance about how much penetration you can get with each customer just to understand the opportunity there? Thank you very much.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

I think, Matt, the opportunity is, as you know, very large. And there is one competitor, who is entrenched very, very entrenched in that market. But having said that, when you take a look at what we have achieved in the last couple of years is being able to penetrate some really market-leading OEMs.

And I don't believe any new switch vendor can boast of a record like that. So, we will continue to expand the designs, expand the revenue at these customers. Also, at our customers and customer, the name brand of Cavium has a viable and strong switch second source is becoming much more evident. So, we expect to see continued growth there plus the newer XP60 and XP70 lines should add a significant TAM on top of just the mid-range and the high-end products that we have currently.

The other area that we haven't really talked about much is we have some designs now in the embedded business. So, things like in edge routers as a fabric or in rack as a fabric, we are starting to see some revenue emerge from those embedded designs also. And as you know, the embedded market, is a very strong market for us with all our OCTEON type product lines.

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Thank you, Syed.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session. If you would like to hear a replay of this event, please call 719-457-0820 starting tonight at 05:30 PM Pacific any time through December 1, at 05:30 PM Pacific.

Thank you and that does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation.

