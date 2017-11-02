K2M Group Holdings' (KTWO) CEO Eric Major on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO)

Eric Major

Hello and welcome to K2M's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Let me begin with a brief agenda for today's call. I'll start off with a summary of our revenue performance for the third quarter of 2017. Then I will discuss the progress we made during the third quarter in a number of key areas, including product innovation, surgeon education efforts, and the multiple strategic announcements we've made in recent months. I'll then turn the call over to Greg Cole, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail and review of our 2017 guidance. We will then open the call for your questions.

We reported total revenue growth of 5% on a constant currency basis in the third quarter which represented softer growth than we expected, driven primarily by slower than planned acceleration of new distribution in the U.S., disruption of certain account activity and cancelled procedures related to the Hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Our operational execution during the first nine months of fiscal year 2017 has been very strong, a special in the year is product innovation and strategic activities. I'll share an update on our recent progress on both of these fronts.

Our growth continues to be driven by two factors, growing our innovation portfolio of technologies and techniques and increasing our sales force productivity as we leverage the investments we have made in our U.S. distribution network. We continue to gain significant share in the spinal fusion market as evidenced by our above market revenue growth trends and we have reaffirmed our revenue guidance in this afternoon's press release which calls for a constant currency revenue growth in the range of 8% to 9% in 2017. We also continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities that represent the appropriate mix of incremental growth and potential return on invested capital.

Turning to a review of our third quarter performance, we reported 5% growth in the U.S in Q3 driven by mid-single-digit growth in our degenerative procedure category, 14% growth in our MIS procedure category and 3% growth in our complex spine category. Our U.S. business was impacted by the hurricane that hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in late August and early September, and we estimate our growth in the U.S. would have been in the high-single digits year-over-year if not for the disruption experienced in the Gulf Coast area in Q3.

We also experienced some customer account disruptions in excess of what we plan and expect to see quarter-to-quarter, and some of the account disruptions have already begun to re-ramp their business back to the historical level. We are expecting this business dynamic to improve throughout Q4. Third quarter revenue growth was also impacted by a longer than expected ramp up in new distribution in the U.S., primarily related to new independent agencies that have taken longer to on-board than was originally contemplated in our guidance assumptions for 2017. The good news is that these agencies are in place and are ramping up in productivity in the fourth quarter. Effectively we believe that this represents a short-term dynamic that we were running about a quarter behind where we had expected to be in Q3.

The summer deformity season was very solid in 2017 with the months of June, July and August together posting average year-over-year growth rate in the mid-teens. Despite the solid deformity season trends we experienced in the summer months we experienced significant declines in our Complex Spine business in September, year-over-year which drove overall results for the quarter down.

Although K2M's growth trends are not always consistent with or correlated to broader market trends, we believe underlying procedure trends in the degenerative category appear to have softened in the third quarter. Despite the appearance of modestly slower procedure trends in the broader U.S. degenerative market in recent months, we remain encouraged by our competitive position in the - as the established market leader in product innovation, a position we further enhanced throughout 2017 with our multiple new product clearances, and our recent strategic activities, which together we believe enhance our foundation for growth in the years to come.

Let me share an update on our progress in recent months in the areas of product innovation, product and IT acquisitions and in important strategic partnership. Starting with product innovation, we have made significant progress on the new product development front over the last few months. We have expanded our portfolio of 3D printed products and we announced our first two clearances in the expandable inner body market and we announced important five 10-K clearances in our complex spine portfolio.

Over the past two years, we established our market leadership in 3D printing, K2M was the first leading spine company to market a 3D printed spinal implant and we now offer the most comprehensive portfolio of 3D spinal devices. We provide 3D solutions for complex, MIS and degenerative spine procedures. Building on our leadership position in 3D printed spinal technologies, we made an important strategic announcement this quarter, one that we believe represents an innovation landmark in our company's history. We have leveraged our leadership and expertise in 3D printing, combined with many years of research, development and commercialization of expandable technologies to introduce the world's first to market 3D Printed FDA-Cleared Expandable Interbody.

Given the large market opportunity that expandable interbodies offer, we believe that this is an important strategic development for K2M and potentially disruptive to the expandable interbody market.

Specifically during the quarter we announced our first two introductions into the expandable interbody space with FDA 510(k) clearance for MOJAVE PL 3D and the SAHARA AL expandable stabilization system. MOJAVE PL 3D is the first to market 3D printed FDA-Cleared Expandable Posterior Lumbar Interbody System that features K2M's Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology.

MOJAVE PL 3D is designed to allow for independent control of the anterior and posterior height of the Lombard spine, a new capability not available with any other product in the market today. The implant features infinite adjustments within the expansion range and maybe locked at any desired height and lordosis to aid in the restoration of sagittal balance. Our alpha phase is progressing and feedback from surgeons has been very positive and we continue to plan for a full commercial launch in early 2018.

The SAHARA AL expandable stabilization system represents a technological advancement over static interbody options, allowing for in-situ lordotic adjustments to match a patients' sagittal profile through one fusion device. SAHARA AL is a zero profile device with multi-screw fixation designed to provide stability to the anterior column while featuring a comprehensive range of lordotic adjustments.

In addition to growing our 3D printed leadership and entry into expandable interbody this quarter, we announced important additions to our complex spine portfolio as well. In July we announced FDA 510(k) clearance and the CE mark for the NILE Proximal Fixation Spinal System, a Spinal system specifically designed for proximal construct augmentation. NILE Proximal Fixation has a versatile application in complex procedures from scoliosis to adult degenerative. It can be used to provide additional fixation in a MESA, MESA 2, EVEREST or DENALI Spinal system construct through sublaminar passage.

In September we announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the YUKON OCT Spinal System. YUKON OCT offers surgeons an advanced system aimed at facilitating fusion with posterior fixation in occipito-cervico-thoracic region of the spine with the goal of helping to achieve 3-dimensional spinal balance.

We have made significant progress in the area of new product innovation over the first nine of the year. This progress reflects the focus of our organization on growing our market leadership in area of product innovation. Importantly, this progress has been further enhanced by our product and IT acquisition activities in the third quarter. In August K2M announced it entered into an exclusive license agreement to a robust portfolio of 17 issued and pending patents for expandable interbody technology. The licensed IP is expected to provide K2M's interbody portfolio with expansion capabilities that exceed many expandable devices currently on the market.

The license is another example of K2M's focus on being a market leading innovator and provider of expandable solutions for a diverse range of TLIF, lateral Cleft and other procedures. K2M also announced its intent to integrate its 3D printed technology, Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology in to new products developed with this intellectual property. This will further strengthen the company's leadership in the 3D printing of spinal devices.

Last week, K2M announced it acquired the PALO ALTO Cervical Static Corpectomy Cage System. PALO ALTO Cervical is a cervical vertebral body replacement device and is the first and only Static Corpectomy Cage in the world to receive a cervical 510(k) clearance from the FDA. This is an important addition to our product portfolio, in that it allows us promote PALO ALTO for cervical use unlike any other static Corpectomy Cage on the market. The addition of PALO ALTO Cervical is a timely one, in that we planned to pair this cage technology with our recently cleared YUKON OCT Spinal System, giving us a complete product offering for this important part of the complex spine market as we enter the 2018 deformity season.

Building on the new product announcements in recent months, we also were very pleased with the progress we are seeing during the Alpha launch of our Balance ACS platform. The Alpha launch began in Q1 and we have been extremely pleased with the surgeon uptake. Surgeon reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. As a reminder our Balance ACS platform applies 3 Dimensional solutions across the entire clinical care continuum to help drive quality outcomes for spine patients.

BACS provide solutions focused on achieving balance of the spine, by addressing each anatomical vertebral segment with a 360 degree approach of the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, emphasizing total body balance as a critical component to surgical success. The BACS system provides services from preauthorization tools and preoperative planning to 3D anatomical modeling and postoperative reporting to help facilitate quality outcomes and support the intraoperative process.

Our main focus during the Alpha launch has been around BACS preauthorization and BACS data management. Surgeons find value in these offerings, because they help streamline the surgical preauthorization process with the goal of validating the Balance concept through data collection. We're the only spine company to offer this preauthorization application and we see strong surgeon interest in our BACS offerings today.

We made an important strategic announcement last week. Specifically, a global compatibility and co-marketing agreement with Brainlab. Brainlab spinal navigation provides an image guided open navigation platform for spinal surgery. With over 5,300 navigation and OR integration systems installed worldwide, Brianlab has established itself as a leader in the surgical navigation field. The agreement will allow K2M to leverage the broad and differentiated portfolio Brianlab offers in the areas of imaging, software and navigation systems. K2M's navigated spinal systems will be designed to address both open and minimally-invasive basis spinal procedure approaches. The two companies will collaborate in the commercial release of future navigated K2M spinal systems, which would be compatible with Brianlab.

We're excited to work on compatibility of intraoperative image guided navigation and imaging platforms by Brianlab, with K2M spinal systems. We believe this partnership will further enhance our three-dimensional Balance ACS platform by providing surgeons and hospitals with state of the technology to support the full continuum of patient care.

Finally, with respect to our core focus on complex spine and our ongoing efforts to support surgeon education and to increase awareness within the global spine surgeon community of K2M's innovation spinal technologies, over the last four months, K2M participated in several key industry meetings, where we showcased our newest spinal solutions, industry leading 3D printed portfolio and Balance ACS platform.

In July, K2M served as a Double Diamond Sponsor to this year's IMAST meeting. K2M hosted four hands on workshops facilitated by global leaders in spine surgery. The workshops were well attended and address the latest technologies and techniques for treating a variety of spinal pathologies as well as clinical applications of the Balance ACS platform and the Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology.

In September, K2M showcased the Balance ACS platform and hosted an interactive 3D spinal Balance workshop at this year's SMISS meeting. K2M's activities at the SMISS meeting also included a workshop called Preparing Your Practice For Changes In The Healthcare Landscape. This workshop was facilitated by Dr. Paul Stross, Spine Surgeon at the Spine [ph] Institute on the Emerald Coast and focused on BACS preauthorization and BACS data management.

Also in September, we were proud to once again serve as Double Diamond Sponsor for the 2017, SRS Annual Meeting and Course. We were showcase - where we showcased many of our adolescent and adult deformity products, our 3D printed portfolio, and MOJAVE PL 3D. In mid-October, we were pleased by Mr. Lee's [ph] research presented at Eurospine. Data from five clinical studies on K2M's CASCADIA Interbody System, featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology, BACS surgical planar and RAVINE Lateral Access System were presented and supported favorable findings.

In late October, K2M showcased - K2M's differentiated spinal technologies including the company latest offerings in industry leading 3D printed, Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology portfolio or products including the Balance ACS platform, the MOJAVE PL 3D, the recently acquired PALO ALTO Cervical Static Corpectomy Cage System and recently launched EVEREST Minimally Invasive XT spinal system, as well as the YUKON-OCT spinal system.

To summarize, while we have had some exciting things happening on the product side in the third quarter, the third quarter revenue growth was softer than we expected, driven primarily by a slower ramp of new distribution in the U.S., the disruption of certain account activity and canceled procedures related to the hurricanes. Despite the appearance of modestly slower procedure trends in the broader U.S. degenerative market in recent months, we remain encouraged by our competitive position and the established market leader with our product innovation, a position we have further enhanced through 2017 with our multiple new product clearances, and in recent months with our product acquisition and strategic partnership which together we believe enhance our foundation for growth in the years to come.

With that I will turn it over to Greg for a more in-depth summary of our financial performance during the quarter, as well as a review of our guidance for fiscal year 2017. Greg?

Gregory Cole

Thank you, Eric. Our total revenue for the third quarter 2017 increased $3.3 million or 5.6% to $62.6 million. Total revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by greater sales volume from domestic new surgeon users and newer product offerings, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from our existing U.S. and UK customer base and a reduction of revenue in Japan.

Revenue in the United States increased $2.5 million or 5.4% year-over-year to $48.5 million and represented 77% of total revenue in the period. Third quarter U.S. revenue growth was driven primarily by the addition of new surgeon users and sales from new product offerings. By procedure category, complex spine sales increased 3% year-over-year to $20 million. MIS sales increased 14% year-over-year to $7.7 million and degenerative sales increased 5.3% year-over-year to $20.7 million. By way of reminder, our degenerative business is reported in two procedure categories, MIS degen and open degen. Together, our degenerative business increased 7% year-over-year in the third quarter.

U.S revenue in the company's complex spine, MIS and degenerative categories represented 41%, 16% and 43% of U.S. revenue respectively in the third quarter. Third quarter revenue growth in the United States was limited by disruption of certain account activity and other canceled procedures related to the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico in late August and early September. We estimate third quarter U.S. growth would have been in the high single digits year-over-year excluding the impacts of this weather-related business disruption during the period.

Sales growth in complex spine was driven primarily by increased surgeon usage of our EVEREST Deformity System, and our NILE alternative fixation system. MIS sales were driven primarily by increased surgeon usage of our CASCADIA minimally invasive interbody products. Degenerative category growth primarily reflects increased surgeon usage of our CASCADIA interbody devices and our SAHARA AL Expandable Stabilization system. Our Q3 same-store same-product pricing headwind was in the low to mid-single-digit range, similar to the trends we have experienced since 2014.

Regarding revenue results outside the United States, international revenue increased $0.8 million or 6.4% year-over-year to $14.2 million, representing 23% of total company sales in the period. International sales increased 5.2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. International revenue growth was driven by increased revenue in Denmark and Italy, primarily reflecting increased implant replenishment purchases.

Turning to our financial performance throughout the rest of the P&L in the third quarter, our GAAP gross margin was 67.4% compared to GAAP gross margin of 67.1% last year. GAAP gross profit includes amortization expense on investments in surgical instruments of $3.5 million, in each period or 5.5% of sales, in the third quarter 2017, compared to 5.8% of sales in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of amortization expense, our non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was approximately 73% in the third quarter of 2017 which was comparable to the prior year quarter.

GAAP operating expenses increased $3.7 million or 8% year-over-year to $49.6 million. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by a $2.2 million increase in sales and marketing expenses compared to last year, primarily reflecting higher commission costs on our increased revenue. Our G&A expenses include the impact of intangible amortization of approximately $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $2.6 million last year.

GAAP net loss was $8.5 million or $0.20 per share, compared to a loss of $7.9 million or $0.19 per share last year. Our GAAP net loss includes the impact of non-cash foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which was a gain of $671,000 this year, compared to a loss of $547,000 in the third quarter 2016. The difference was driven by the impact of fluctuations in foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar on our inter-company subsidiary payable balances. This year's net loss also reflects the interest expense on our convertible senior note placed in August of last year and our capital lease for our headquarters.

Our third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $904,000 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million last year. As of September 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents on hand of $33.9 million compared to $45.5 million as of December 31, 2016. We had working capital of $107 million as of September 30, 2017 as compared to $115.9 million as of December 31, 2016. At September 30, 2017, outstanding long-term indebtedness included the carrying value of the convertible senior notes of $38.6 million and capital lease obligation of $34.1 million. The company had no borrowing outstanding on its revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2017.

Turning to our full year 2017 guidance expectations, as detailed in our press release this afternoon, we've reaffirmed the revenue guidance range that was updated as part of our preliminary revenue announcement on October 8. We expect total revenue on an as-reported basis in the range of $255 million to $257 million, representing growth of 8% to 9% year-over-year compared to total revenue of $236.6 million in fiscal year 2016.

Total revenue on a constant currency basis is expected to increase 8% to 9% year-over-year in fiscal 2017. We've updated our fiscal year 2017 net loss and adjusted EBITDA expectations in this afternoon's press release. We now expect total net loss of approximately $37 million to $35 million compared to prior expectations for net loss in the range of approximately $34 million to $31 million; Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1 million to $3 million compared to prior expectations for adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $6 million to $10 million. We have provided a reconciliation of expected 2017 GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA in our earnings press release to assist in understanding the impact of certain non-cash items on our outlook for adjusted EBITDA.

Finally, for modeling purposes, the company expects growth in its U.S. business of approximately 8% to 9% year-over-year in 2017. The company expects growth in its international business of approximately 9% on a constant currency basis in 2017. Our target for GAAP net income profitability will most likely push from Q4 of 2018 in to 2019, the timing of which will be fine-tuned as we complete our 2018 operating plan.

For the full year 2017 we now expect the weighted average share count for earnings purposes to be approximately 43.3 million shares. With that, I'll turn the call back to Eric for a few closing comments. Eric?

Eric Major

Thanks Greg. In closing, we remain committed to being a global leader in complex spine and our continued focus on providing minimally invasive solutions that help surgeons to achieve three-dimensional Total Body Balance. As we look forward, we believe we remain well-positioned to post above market growth rate in the U.S. as we continue to differentiate K2M as a market share gainer in the spine space. Outside the U.S., we are encouraged about the long-term growth outlook in both Australia and Japan following the progress we have made in those countries in recent months.

We continue to expect strong tailwinds to revenue performance from our focus on new product introductions and investments in our U.S. distribution infrastructure. We also continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities that represent the appropriate mix of incremental growth and potential return on invested capital. Importantly, we are also expect to show improving profitability, which bolsters our confidence in the ability to drive sustainable growth in both the top and bottom lines, and believe our success in this area should drive our long-term performance.

With that operator, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Matthew O'Brien from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matthew O'Brien

Thanks so much, good afternoon guys and thanks for taking the questions. I guess the hurricane impact is known. The disruption on the complex side is known. I guess the account disruption that you mentioned is a little bit new maybe to me. But can you just talk a little bit more about what happened there and how quickly you can fix whatever happened there?

Eric Major

Sure Matt. This is Eric. I appreciate the question. Every year we're going to have account disruptions, we're going to have accounts come and go, business is growing very strong for us. We had some account disruption in Q3 that already has come back around, that is ramping. So we feel good going into Q4 and 2018.

When we talk about account disruption, if there is a product area where we don't have a product segment or we don't have - as we bring out these new products we're able to fill needs to our surgeon base. That's what's most important for us. And really the 3D printed portfolio and building out those products within the 3D portfolio has allow us to really fill gaps and move surgeons from, for example off of peak based products over to this Cascadia. So it's allowed us to go to multiple accounts, not only new accounts but also older accounts and move them over to take to them in particularly our Cascadia portfolio.

Matthew O'Brien

So could you not manufacture enough that 3D printed [ph] or was there something beyond that?

Eric Major

No, new accounts that we're looking, they had an illusion technology that they were using, a repeat technology. They were looking at alternatives technologies. And then as we were launching new Cascadia products and making them available and going from Alpha to full launch, moving them over to our new 3D products.

Matthew O'Brien

Got it okay. And then as the follow up question, the international performance, I know you guys were excited about Australia and Japan, as we look forward. But the comp this quarter was, the easiest one of the year and the performance was, I guess a little bit below what I was expecting. So that business is basically kind of back to 2015 levels as far as revenue goes. How should we think about that business evolving into '18? Is it still a double digit grower or it is more of a high single digit or even mid-single digit grower?

Gregory Cole

So we see lots of opportunities in that market overall, Matt. I think one of the challenges is when you work with—and this is the same thing we've unfortunately had to talk about a little bit before. But when you work with distributors the way we do, the timing of orders that we get from this distributors doesn't match perfectly their procedural volumes. They'll place orders so much sporadically every quarter or every other quarter. It really just depends on what their ordering patterns are.

So any one quarter doesn't necessarily reflect the true underlying procedure levels. I think what you're seeing overall in that business is that we continue to see some really good growth the international business this year as we've talked about in the guidance we're expecting it to still be a high-single digit grower around 9%. That's a great trend for us considering we don't even have yet the Japan business back online to where we like it to be going into next year, and a few other markets as well.

So we actually think this is a good market overall and does provide lots of opportunity long-term. It's really execution for us going forward.

Matthew O'Brien

Got it, thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of K. Krum from William Blair. Your line is open.

K. Krum

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. So first I guess one of the headwinds in the third quarter of course related to the slower than expected ramp in new distributions. Can I just talk us through how you're feeling about that now about a month or so preannouncement. Assuming you've met with several of those accounts at recent conferences. I mean what sort of visibility do we have now at the end of the fourth quarter at this point? And what level of comfort do you have that these new distribution partners are back on track?

Eric Major

Sure K, this is Eric. So what we have spoken to about the new distributors. We as K2M is growing and getting the larger presence in the marketplace, we continue to see agent partners coming to us from J&J, from Medtronic, Stryker those larger players and migrating over. But they're also larger agents. And so some of that have taken longer to get through, bringing through the on boarding, whether it's getting through the final contract negotiations, training their people, moving large amounts of inventory and getting access into their hospitals.

I think the difference has been that in previous years, 2014, 2015, 2016 we weren't moving the size agents that we are now, we are moving some larger agents. That's really the difference and what we have found is that it's taking a little bit longer.

So the answer to your question now for visibility going into Q4 and 2018, those agents that we talk about are up and running now, they are up they are running and we do have visibility in seeing them start to get traction. So I would think of it more about being maybe a quarter off of where we were with those partners.

But we are up and running, we continue to feed that funnel with new distributions, whether it's direct reps or agents coming in the funnel and going through that and hiring on a regular basis. But that's how - the best way to think about that disruption is about a quarter of how it took longer with some of the larger agents to come over on to the team.

K. Krum

Okay, that's helpful. And then I guess I mean we're all really excited about MOJAVE and the 3D printing. But I think the PALO ALTO acquisition kind of split under the radar, and I do think it's underappreciated. So can you just talk a little bit about the cervical indication that this product has and just whether or not you are seeing this differentiated label, help you gain traction at new account? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure I am going to ask Lane Major to comment on that one.

Lane Major

Yeah, hey K. Yes so we are very excited about this opportunity. I think this is one of those opportunities that present itself as a group that's very much focused in spine. As spine guys solely we feel like we have our finger on the pulp and what's after and what's going on. And this is one of those that we identified this opportunity to move forward with the only static core corpectomy cage with cervical indications in the United States. When you layer that against the YUKON-OCT product announcement that we have recently made, where've we begun that alpha launch as well. You can see where those synergies are ideal with one another, because that area of posterior cervical those two marry hand in hand for complex spine procedures.

So we are very excited about that opportunity and we will be continuing to move forward with those two together.

K. Krum

Thanks Lane.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Our next question comes from the line of Mike Matson from Needham. Your line is open.

Mike Matson

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I guess I just wanted to start with the Brainlab agreement. I wonder if you could provide some more detail on that and maybe, the timing of when you expect to actually have some products on the market that are compatible with your implants?

Eric Major

Sure, so these kind of three events are big deal for us. We have been talking about MOJAVE 3D expandable. The last question on Cardinal [ph] very important strategic move for the company. And then this Brainlab component for us is very exciting. It's a global relationship. And what it does is that now allows K2 to really go head to head and compete in that space of imaging and navigation and if you recall back on multiple quarterly calls, our earnings calls and meetings we have talked about the fact that imaging where K2 was exploring imaging navigation opportunities, areas in that space. And by being able to close this relationship with Brainlab, we now have access to an installed base of over 5,000 units.

So if you just pause and think about that, anybody new coming to market with any of those types of technologies, navigation, robotics imaging and how long it takes one at a time, even 10 at a time to get to an installed base of over 5,000 units. With that installed base, we now are able to work through a compatibility with our products to work with those units and really go head to head with the other players in this space, the other primary player has been Medtronic with the OR. And we think that it puts us in a very unique and important position going forward.

So early 2018, as we work with our engineering teams, to come together and look at tying our products to work with the Brainlab technology. I think what we bring to the relationship clearly Brainlab brings a spectacular technology, and I think we bring really a company focused exclusively in the area of spine, a management team that has - many of us have been doing only spine for over - some of us over 20 years. And then experienced buying groups. So I think what we bring to Brainlab, is that level of spine expertise and spine focus across these centers globally. So together we think it offers a very exciting opportunity going forward.

Mike Matson

Okay, thanks. And then just given what we saw with the signing on of these larger distributors in the third quarter, one; what's your pipeline look like there? Do you have more larger distributors that you expect to bring on in the next three or six months? And then have you made any sort of, or do you expect to make any sort of changes to the on-boarding process, or kind of assumptions around, how quickly they join and they ramp in terms of sales?

Eric Major

Yeah, absolutely, I mean, listen, first of all we're coming back from SRS and NAS, and at both meetings, we had very, very long days and a very positive way, of not only surgeon interest in our technologies, but a number of sidebar conversations with again, those leading potential sales partners, agencies, direct reps on a global basis, and particularly in the U.S. that are coming to us from Medtronic, J&J, Stryker, Zimmer

And they're really coming to us for this leading technology we continue to bringing and things like, the PALO ALTO product, Brainlab and 3D print. But yeah, there's a lesson learned here, we're right in middle of the AOP process, the annual operating plan for '18. In fact, here in November we're finding our three year plan, as well as our '18 budget, and annual operating plan. And as part of that, the lessons learned of that pipeline, of bringing new large agencies and large partners on board, the funnel is quite large.

We already have a number a negotiations underway in that funnel today. It's well fueled going forward. Again I think the lesson learned of '17 is just it's now understanding, kind of there's a correlation between the size of the partnership and how long some of the take. And that's well understood, now going into this next year and in the funnel. We're actively having those discussions on a regular basis.

Mike Matson

Great, thanks a lot.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Josh Jennings with Cowen. Your line is open.

Joshua Jennings

Hi, thanks. Good evening. I was hoping to just start-off, you guys have at NAS and again here today on the call, delivered on product innovations, tuck-in acquisition, distribution agreements/ partnership, I just wanted to get a sense though with all that in mind [ph] has the longer term outlook in terms of sustainable revenue growth trajectory for the U.S. business changed at all after a slower 2017 to date?

Eric Major

The question is about growth, we continue to focus as a growth business. We're building a very strong portfolio. We built a portfolio that allows us to compete on a global basis to compete for tenders, contracts, national contracts. Frankly the Brainlab relationship is going to help us do that. This Cardinal technology, while a - only a small component puts us in a very interesting position, while allowing us to be the only product that is clear in the cervical spine, as a Static Corpectomy. So I think it's important to the hospitals when we're applying for RFPs and tenders and contracts, to know they're working with an on-label technology.

And as we go into next year, our objective is to outperform the broader market, and to take market share. I mean, we've to continue to be company that seeks to take market share, provide leading technology, so that surgeons, hospitals and agent partners, and direct rep partners are coming to K2M. So that is the primary focus of our business.

Gregory Cole

And just in terms of 2018 guidance, we haven't really put out the guidance as of yet. We'll be doing that at the end of the year with our release on the full year figures. I mean, again our expectation is to be outperforming the broader market in spine, and we think we've a portfolio of products that gives us tremendous opportunities to do well, going forward. We think the key to sustainable success is through that innovation driver and these partnerships in the innovation engine that we have. I think the bellwether ultimately for our successful outcome [ph] from that product innovation and the continued release of additional products that are additive to the company's portfolio.

Joshua Jennings

Thanks for that. And just my follow-up questions on BACS, and as you move out into full launch in 2018, what are the kind of some of the internal metrics of success that we should thinking about, is it revenue, is it opening new accounts, is it hardware pull through, any type of kind of success metrics you can share would be helpful. Thanks a lot guys.

Lane Major

Yeah, no, thanks for the question. As we noted, and this is Lane, we are incredibly enthusiastic about what we are seeing. But again as a reminder we are very much still in without our alpha phase evaluation. We are gathering that feedback now, but the early signs are trending just as we had hoped. And it's giving us access to surgeons that we otherwise didn't have access to, and it's allowing us to really better understand our business. So we will continue to do that as this evolves and we add module 2 and so forth, we only believe this is going to continue to provide value to our surgeon customers.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Matt Miksic from UBS. Your line is open. Mr. Miksic your line is open.

Matt Miksic

Hi, thanks for that. Thanks for taking our questions. So I had - if I could just get follow-ups on some of the questions that have already been asked. Eric, you talked about the Brainlab. I think there was a question on the Brainlab partnership, you have clearly established installed base which is the strength. I guess I would ask given that we hear so much about robotics and about reduction of radiation and some of the newer platforms out there, given that Brainlab is a pretty well-known name, what is the catalyst that would say K2 plus Brainlab equals competitive edge and then I have couple of other quick follow ups, if I may.

Eric Major

Yes. So there's a couple of interesting things about Brainlab. So as our teams have come together and we explore the Brainlab relationship and get to understand the technology more we are getting more excited about the installed base of the technology today. So to give you an example when you work to understand the technology as it compares to an O-arm [ph] once span of an O-arm versus once span of a Brainlab technology you are looking at a dramatically less exposure from a radiation perspective on that same span and yet that span provides you a full meter of the patient's spine.

So in line with what we are thinking about on total body balance, when you think about complex spine cases as well as minimally invasive cases, how important is that even on a one or two level case to know that on once span I can get the - generally there femoral head. In other words your pelvis up into the upper part of your spine with once span, at dramatically less radiation to a O-arm, which on one span of the O-arm you are going to get about 30 inches right, so compared to a meter. So you are going pick up call it, four or five levels of the spine.

So, we think that ties in very interestingly to everything we want to do around complex spine and total body balance, on an - even a one or two level case. So that in of itself combined with when our technologies are able to marry up here by the first part of 2018, it allows our agent and - agent partners and sales reps to really go to every one of those accounts around the country that have a Brainlab today and make our product immediately available into those accounts, as well as new accounts that don't have the Brainlab technology, bringing K2M, what I consider leading technology in the area of our EVEREST MI portfolio, EVEREST minimally invasive portfolio with Brainlab could become the very strong partnership for surgeons to look at minimally invasive solutions.

And then to answer your question on robotics, I have not changed my message along, that I have said that from a minimally invasive perspective the future of navigation imaging and robotics was very important, that K2M will continue to be able to deliver - outperform the broadest spine market on growth, deliver best-in-class growth, and we went first deep on our organic abilities in the 3D space, the 3D printed technologies and we continue to do that. And so Brainlab offered us the ability to without any enormous capital investment of acquiring our own navigation like technology. We think it was just the right strategic move, and now we can go head to head with Medtronic with a, we believe, leading technology and compete in the space.

So remember today's robotics is navigation. Today's robotics is you take imaging and navigation and the robotic arms today across the board, tell you where to go. So either you navigate it with a free instrument to tell you where to go, or the arm goes to a certain spot and says go here. Future of robotics, which everybody kind of buzzes about, that's interesting, right, when a robot starts to put the implants in themselves. And I think as we continue to explore the space and understand what the real future of the robotics is that's something that we're going to continue to explore but in the near term all the robotic systems like you saw in the floor of NAS, all the robotic systems across the globe that are commercialized today or becoming commercializing are navigation technologies. There are a fixed arm that helps you go in a certain direction.

So we think the Brainlab combination is very interesting, we know they have advanced technology, they're looking at as well. And so we're going to continue to explore the area of robotics, what that means as it ties to navigation, but we think today this relationship really puts us in a very unique and important position to go head-to-head now with the largest companies because of the Brainlab connection.

Matt Miksic

Okay, that's helpful color. And the follow up was just maybe combining a couple of comments earlier in the call, about some questions around the overall market growth. And also some difficulty in predicting the speed of the reps of some of these new reps or the transition or onboarding of some of these new reps. And if you look at those two, what I would call sort of uncertainties, whether it's - whatever the drivers of the market, and there is a lot of theories out there about the slowness in the end market, when you look at '18 if you're beginning your planning process, I guess how do you, you got to sort of discount some of these uncertainties.

I'd love to understand how you're thinking about yields from new reps, onboard or to be on boarded, and sort of risk to the end market as factoring into your guidance?

Eric Major

So Matt, absolutely. All those factors I think that we think about in fact when we thought about our full year 2017 in fact, we took some of these dynamics that we saw in Q3 and carried them forward into Q4 as well, because frankly there is a little bit of those uncertainties that we don't have a perfect handle on yet.

And we think about the same thing going into next year. I will tell you that we do believe that as we think about 2018, we believe the best way to counter whatever the undercurrent could or could not be with respect to that degenerative category is through product innovation. And things like - products like that BACS, Brainlab help to create that additional stickiness that we're looking for and that category in particular to help us offset some of these other dynamics. Innovation and product differentiation will by far be our best approach to combat those different uncertainties.

Now as we think about next year, we do expect to outperform the rest of the market in the same manner that we have historically. And but we are going to be very sensitive and cautious in thinking about 2018 with respect to just the general market conditions.

Operator

And our last question comes from the line of Glenn Novarro from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Glenn Novarro

Great, thanks guys for taking the question. I just wanted to ask one more time on 2018, the reason why you're getting a lot of questions on 2018 is because there has been numerous medtech, small kind of medtech companies that have missed the third quarter because of hurricanes. They've guided down on 2017 just like you've done, but they've also given 2018 preliminary guidance as well. And we set the bar there.

So my question is as you guys have a stated goal of growing revenues low to mid-teens. And given the challenges of 2017, should we be thinking more like 10 to 12 instead of low to mid-teens. Just wanted to give you guys the opportunity to provide any more specific color for 2018, and then I had a follow up on the competitive landscape.

Eric Major

Sure. So maybe Greg and I can both take this. I think the best way to think about 2018 for K2M is our objective to outperform on the growth compared to the broader market, that every day we say if we're going to deliver leading technology and be ahead of the market then our sales team as part of that goes out and delivers and outperforms to the broader market. I think we're well positioned to do that. There was a reason we spent so much to time talking about all these technologies.

We are setting ourselves up as the innovator in spine. We really are. It's 3D printing, K2 is a company without a solution in the navigation imaging robotics. Now we have a best-in-class partner in that space who's very excited to be working with us, because with us they have a company that is focused on spine, a company that understands spine and that lives and breathes spine every day. Combined with Brainlab's technology, I think there is lot that can happen there.

You combine that with the 3D-printing, the YUKON Cardinal deal, you start to think about what that Cardinal YUKON deal can do for K2 and positioning us with a clearance, which is so important right, an FDA 510(k) clearance that nobody else has and you tie it out with the launch of something that we think is very exciting, which is YUKON opposed to your cervical that we had in NAS, these things are setting us up.

So as you look at how to think about 2018 going into next year, I think we set up on the technology side, we have a lesson learned on these larger agents that are coming to us and these larger sales people on that road to bringing them on board, and we are building the pipeline for that. So I think as you - when you think about 2018 going into the next year the best way now while we are still working on that ALP is like how you are going to grow. First thing we look at is, we've got all these resources, got all this interest, we've got to now dial in and outperform the broader market on growth. Greg, anything else on '18 guidance right now?

Gregory Cole

Yes, I mean I really do think it is an outperformance story, I think I might sound cautious in some ways but we're going to - we need to see how the rest of this year closes out, we need to see our fourth quarter performance. You got to remember we have a data point of one. We did not see weakness in the degenerative categories in Q1 or Q2, we just didn't see it. And in fact our Q2's degenerative performance was about 14%. We're pretty happy with the overall performance. And then going into this quarter thinking about complex spine, we saw some pretty strong performance in July and August, and felt really good about the business even into the later parts of the third quarter.

So we're taking our limited data points here which we don't think is a very good barometer for the broader market but we're taking that performance and will carry it through rest of the year, we'd like to see where that ends up and then we'll speak very openly about what we've seeing and how we see 2018 shaking out. But we really think these innovative technologies, are pieces that the market has not thought about or built-in to the processes for next year.

Glenn Novarro

Okay. That's good commentary, let me just, last question. Eric, at NAS, Stryker's and J&J just didn't see any new notable, kind of walked away, they are clear share losers next year. But it looks like Medtronic with the help of the major relationship maybe sort of stabilized a bit. So I'm just curious kind of what your takeaways were away from NAS and your thoughts on the competition? Thanks.

Eric Major

Sure, I mean look, at the end of the day we're competitive. And one thing I wanted to add to Greg comments was we gave you the numbers here July and August for us looks good, especially in complex spine. It was September, it was the hurricane, it was these other factors, it was the distributors that we thought were going to be nailed [ph] by July and August and September, about a quarter off but now they are up and running. We think we're well positioned. When we were at NAS people were coming up and you saw there, our booth was very crowded with a lot of interest from surgeons, and those were new surgeons as well as agents and sales reps coming to us.

So I think it's a technology that a draw on these people and at the end of the day you're going to see seasonality in our industry, but I think you got to lead with technology first, technology and best in class service.

It's hard to go to all the companies on one-off, so speak to your specific question on Medtronic, back I do think we have the best portfolio, if you truly look at BACS, 3D-printing and now some of these new relationships and launches of things like YUKON and EVEREST MI XT we really are giving our partners a tremendous portfolio to complete with. I don't know that you are seeing that from those other companies that you mentioned. I don't think you are seeing them go walk in to that ASH floor or IMAST floor with a lot of new technologies, right, maybe just rebranding something they already have.

Medtronic, when we get the questions about how Medtronic, so I think where Medtronic has done well is leverage this navigation piece. You are not seeing other new technologies come out of here, you're seeing them leverage the technology piece to your point on mazor x and on the O-arm, kind of leveraging that into these hospitals with saying to the hospitals, looking what we can deliver to you in navigation imaging and robotics.

So K2 this year, we've been talking about this and for us this relationship with Brainlab was so important, because while we were continuing to outgrow the broader market, the only large player we saw that was really making any strides was Medtronic by - and the way they were doing that was not core organic implant technology, it was through leveraging their O-arm installed base. So that's why I think the takeaway here on this Brainlab relationship, it allows us to now go head-to-head with them in the market, and with all these other broader companies that are making enormous capital investments into a robotic space platform, that are all navigation machines.

So I am not saying a robotic arm in the future is not important, to help as part of navigation but at the end of the day they are navigation technologies, and by bringing this Brainlab piece around, it allows us to address your question of competing with the one large company that was starting to leverage something, which was the O arm, I think navigation and mazor x, and I think we are doing that with our relationship with Brainlab.

And then I think more broadly we are positioned for those other companies you mentioned which is why we are getting this flow into the funnel from the J&Js, the Stryker's, the Zimmers, they are coming and even the Medtronic team, because of the fact that we are fresh responsive new technologies, and really want to be a spine focused innovator in this space.

So I think that's how we play against those broader large companies.

