Juno Therapeutics' (JUNO) CEO Hans Bishop on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Keith - Head, IR

Hans Bishop - CEO

Steven Harr - CFO

Sunil Agarwal - President, Research & Development

Robert Azelby - Chief Commercial Officer

Hyam Levitsky - Chief Scientific Officer

Mark Gilbert - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Gena Wang - Barclays

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Peter Lawson - SunTrust Robinson

Robyn Karnauskas - Citi

Ren Benjamin - Raymond James

Dane Leone - TIG

Cory Kasimov - JPMorgan

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

David Nierengarten - Wedbush

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Juno Therapeutics 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference may be being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host of todays call Ms. Nikki Keith, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Nicole Keith

Thank you, Tanya. Welcome to our third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining today's call from Juno are Hans Bishop, our Chief Executive Officer; Steve Harr, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sunil Agarwal, our President of Research and Development. Bob Azelby, our Chief Commercial Officer; Hyam Levitsky, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Mark Gilbert, our Chief Medical Officer will be available during Q&A.

Earlier today, Juno released its financial results for the third quarter 2017 by means of a press release that can be found on our website at www.junotherapeutics.com. During this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding business plans and strategies, clinical trial results and the implications thereof; the timing of clinical development and regulatory approvals; the potential of Juno's technology platform, defined cell product candidates or combination approaches; Juno's ability to advance its product candidate through development, approval and commercialization; plan presentations at ASH and at SITC; and projected cash burn.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, we use non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because they enhance the ability of investors to compare our results from period to period and allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics we use in making operating decisions. Please see our press release for reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Hans.

Hans Bishop

Thanks, Nikki. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2017 results call.

It's an extraordinary moment in time in medicine. Over the past few months, we've seen multiple approvals and regulatory progress for new types of cell and gene therapy, each of which represents a truly significant step forward.

It's no exaggeration to say these new approaches in therapies are going to change the way medicine is practiced. Most exciting to all of us here at Juno is that we're only at the beginning of this new field. The impact of these new technologies and medicines is going to increase. Our understanding of what makes a good CAR T cell or TCR is evolving fast. The technologies available for manufacturing these products is also developing at a rapid pace. These technologies are going to be critical for supplying the significant and growing unmet medical needs that gene and cell therapies are going to address.

Just a few years ago, to many, it was unclear if CART T cells could be applied broadly or is, in fact, limited to relatively small group of patients. It's increasingly clear that we have the potential to impact a broad range of tumors that afflict a large number of patients, including lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma.

We estimate that there are approximately 50,000 patients in the U.S. and a similar number in the EU5 plus Japan, that have failed first-line therapy and need better treatments.

Our pipeline covers all of these indications, and we arrived at in-potential registration trials currently or will be in 2018 for almost all of the indications that make up these markets.

ASH abstracts were available early today and include an update on JCAR017. We're excited about the data we're generating here, which Sunil is going to review in detail later on this call.

The clinical update is important for 2 quite different reasons. First, we believe the data are positively differentiated and underscore the potential for this product candidate. The dose level 2 in the core group, which is representative of patients we're enrolling in our pivotal cohort, at 3 months, we are seeing an 80% overall response rate and a 73% complete response rate.

For the full data set, 1% experienced severe CRS and 14% experienced severe neurotoxicity, all of which resolved. Notably, 64% of patients have no evidence of CRS or neurotoxicity.

Second, these data underscore the broader value of the technology platform we are building at Juno. We believe the positive data we're reporting are in, no small part, a consequence of the degree of control we have over the total cell dose and composition of the cells that make up that dose.

The type of cells included in the final product matter, they dictate the clinical profile of CAR T cell products. These JCAR017 data show a clear relationship between dose and response that further underscores the importance of controlling product composition as critical to optimizing a therapeutic window of these products.

We believe this platform technology will be a source of competitive advantage, both as we move forward in earlier lines of NHL and the new indications, for example, multiple myeloma. We're pleased to now be in the pivotal cohort of the TRANSCEND trial, and of course, look forward to updating you with more data at ASH.

As you know, JCAR017 is moving beyond the third line DLBCL setting. Whilst the market is focused on this important first indication, we're investing in a broad clinical development program to support moving to earlier lines of therapy and to move into new diseases such as CLL.

We're also moving beyond CD19. We continue to invest in a broad clinical program, focused on multiple myeloma. For our first BCMA-directed CART T, we will begin enrolling patients using the Juno manufacturing technology platform early next year.

Our partner institution is MSK in the Hutch have also begun treating patients with our binders, and we're optimistic that these studies will provide important insights into our lead Juno program. We and our partners have 5 clinical trials for 5 -- sorry, ongoing clinical trials. So 5 product candidates targeting 5 different targets that could be potentially useful in treating solid tumors. It's still early days, but we should have initial data from some of these trials early next year.

To do all of this, executing a broad clinical development program and innovating and manufacturing requires capabilities and capital. We've got a strong team at Juno with deep capabilities and a real will to win for patients. They are great, ex North America, ex China partner in Celgene, and we have a strong balance sheet with around $1 billion in cash and equivalents.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sunil, who will cover our progress with our pipeline.

Sunil Agarwal

Thank you, Hans. As Hans stated, this is an exciting time for the field of cell therapy, and most importantly for patients who need better treatment options. We are very pleased about the scientific presence we will have at SITC and at ASH this year.

At SITC, we will present 7 abstracts, including 1 oral presentation. And at ASH, we will present 15 abstracts, including 3 oral presentations. First, let's discuss JCAR017, our lead product candidate in relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma.

We are encouraged by the efficacy and tolerability data from the Phase I TRANSCEND study that were posted online earlier today. In the recently published ASH abstract, based on a July 7, 2017 data cut, when we reported on 69 patients treated with JCAR017 with relapsed or refractory DLBCL at dose level 1, 50 million cells or dose level 2, 100 million cells. We look forward to presenting additional data at ASH in December from the later data cut from this ongoing trial.

Let's start with the efficacy data from the core group in the ASH abstract. As a reminder, the core group includes patients with DLBCL, not otherwise specified and transformed from follicular lymphoma, who are ECOG Performance Status 0-1. These core patients represent a highly refractory group, with key factors that are associated with poor prognosis, including older age, having a double or triple hit, never achieving a complete response with their past treatments and being chemo refractory. For example, approximately 60% of these patients had never achieved a complete response with prior treatments. These core patients represent the patient group we are enrolling in our pivotal cohort.

For the core group, there were 49 patients valuable for efficacy across gnosis, at dose level 2 which is the dose level we are evaluating in the pivotal cohort, we have observed an 80% overall response rate at 3 months and a 73% complete response rate at 3 months. Data continued to support a dose response relationship with dose level 2, demonstrating higher complete response rate.

In addition to these efficacy data, we are also encouraged with the tolerability profile to date. Across the entire data set of 69 patients, 64% of patients had no evidence of any grade of CRS or any grade of neurotoxicity. Only 30% had any grade CRS and only 20% had any grade neurotoxicity. 14% of patients experienced severe neurotoxicity, 1 patient or 1% experienced severe cytokine release syndrome, which was grade 4 and resolved. No grade 5 CRS or neurotoxicity events were reported.

It is important to note that these tolerability data are without the use of any prophylactic tocilizumab or dexamethasone. While we have observed that dose response relationship and efficacy, in favor of the higher dose, we have not observed any increasing tolerability issues with the higher dose. Based on these tolerability data, we have started dosing JCAR017 in the outpatient setting. We will present data on a cohort of these patients at ASH.

In summary, JCAR017's defined cell composition, with the 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain, represent a unique combination that we believe are 2 key contributing factors to JCAR017's potential best-in-class profile for both efficacy and tolerability.

Moving forward, the pivotal cohort of TRANSCEND is ongoing at dose level 2. We remain on track to complete a BLA submission in the second half of 2018, with an approval as early as 2018. The key variables that may impact our overall approval goal include the time it takes to enroll the pivotal cohort, the timing of our FDA submission and the duration of the FDA review.

Moving on to our broader JCAR017 development plan. We are investing broadly to study earlier lines of potential therapy in DLBCL, more disease states and combination approaches. We expect to begin a third line CLL trial any day now. In 2018, we expect to begin trials in second line CLL and second line DLBCL, both transplant eligible and non-transplant eligible populations.

Additionally, we continue to explore many key questions, including, why some patients do not respond and why some patients who do respond lose their response over time. One potential path to overcome these issues is in combination approaches. As an example, building off the early combination experience with JCAR014, we and Celgene recently initiated a trial called PLATFORM, exploring JCAR017 and durvalumab, an antibody targeting the PD-L1 checkpoint in relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Turning to myeloma. Our goal is to leverage our learnings and capabilities generated from the CD19 franchise and apply them to the unique challenges in biology of multiple myeloma. BCMA is our primary target, and we are encouraged by data in the field today. We have taken the time before entering the clinic to create a next-generation manufacturing process that we believe delivers on key attributes, including product composition with minimized product variability. We will do this with a highly automated and functionally closed process that has been transferred to our manufacturing site.

This early work should allow us to scale quickly as we move through clinical trials. Our collaborators at MSK have begun a clinical trial with our first fully human BCMA car binder, with the initial data to be presented at ASH.

Additionally, our collaborators at the Hutch have also begun evaluating a different fully human BCMA specific binder that is highly preferential for membrane-bound over soluble BCMA. Both of these constructs used the 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain. The goals of these studies with our academic partners are to derisk these novel binders and to inform our transitional insights and combination efforts to accelerate our overall program in monotherapy and in combination therapy.

We intend to start a Phase I dose ranging study in early 2018, with JCARH125 using the binder in the ongoing Hutch study and using our defined cell manufacturing process. The plan is to define a safe and effective dose, and then to quickly and seamlessly evaluate this dose in a Phase II study, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2018, which also has the potential to be registrational.

Next, with respect to solid tumors, with our collaborators, we have trials ongoing against 5 different solid tumor targets: WT-1 in mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer and AML; L1CAM in pediatric neuroblastoma; MUC16/IL-12 in ovarian cancer; Lewis Y with lung cancer; and ROR-1 and a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung and triple negative breast. Based on the goals to provide data at the appropriate scientific forum, we are targeting the first half of next year, likely AACR.

Overall, the research and development organization continued to make great progress. With that, I'll turn it over to Steve to discuss our financial results.

Steven Harr

Thank you, Sunil. We ended the third quarter of 2017 with $1.06 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Cash used in operating activities and capital expenditures for the third quarter were $54.2 million.

During the third quarter, we raised net proceeds of $272.4 million from the sale of our common stock in a public follow-on offering and $31.1 million from the sale of our common stock to Celgene in a concurrent private placement.

A strong balance sheet will allow us to invest optimally in both our pipeline as well as the manufacture and operational infrastructure we need to bring these drugs to patients. Revenue in the third quarter was $44.8 million, which included a payment for a milestone from Novartis related to its license of our CD19/4-1BB patent, amortization of the Celgene upfront and license payments, and Celgene reimbursing its share of CD19-related expenses.

GAAP R&D expense for the third quarter was $140.3 million. Non-GAAP R&D expense for the third quarter was $98.4 million and included non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $10.6 million. Adjustments made from GAAP to non-GAAP for the third quarter include a $37.2 million expense related to a change in the estimated value of our potential success payment liabilities, which flows from the change in our stock price during the quarter.

A change in the estimated value of our contingent consideration liabilities, the amortization of the intangible asset, recorded in connection with the AbVitro acquisition and a non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to the partial vesting of a 2013 restricted stock award to a cofounding director, who became a consultant upon his departure from Juno's Board of Directors in 2014.

Our third quarter 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP G&A expense was $26.3 million, which included $6.9 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. Our GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $118.1 million or $1.12 per share. Our non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $76.3 million or $0.73 per share.

Our 2017 cash burn guidance, which is cash used in operating activities and capital expenditures, and excludes the impact of any inflows or outflows of upfront payments from business development, has been between $270 million and $300 million. We now expect to be in the lower half of this range or $270 million to $285 million. We expect cash burn in 2018 to increase as we prepare for the commercial launch of JCAR017 as well as the meaningful expansion of our CD19 and BCMA clinical development programs, as Sunil outlined earlier.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Hans.

Hans Bishop

Thanks, Steve. We look forward to updating on our progress at medical meetings later this year, obviously, importantly at ASH. Beyond that, 2018, of course, is going to be an important year to execute on the 17 program, in preparation for product launch and also on our broader clinical development plan.

Thank you for your continued support. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Q&A and back to Latanya.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Gena Wang of Barclays. Your line is open.

Gena Wang

Thank you for taking my questions. So maybe first question just on JCAR017. Could you give us a sense where you are in terms of the enrollment completion? In terms of a number of patient or percentage of enrollment and also the time line? Second question will be also regarding the outpatient setting. I think from the ASH abstract, we know that you already enrolled certain number of patients. So what are you looking for when we look at the data? We understand safety data looks pretty good, but what are the actual metrics you are looking for, like, for example, hospital admission rate that will make you feel confident that this setting will viable?

Sunil Agarwal

Yes. So this is Sunil. Thanks for the question. With respect to enrollment, as you know, we don't provide detailed enrollment projections. But what I can say to you is our guidance has not changed and our plan is to file a BLA in the second half of next year and have approval as early as 2018. And obviously, we have started enrolling the pivotal cohort, which is the core population at dose level 2. With respect to your second question on outpatient administration, I wanted to make a couple of points there, because it's really a good question you're asking.

One, of course, is the reason why we are studying outpatient administration is based on the tolerability profile to date, which is almost 2/3, specifically 64% of patients have had no CRS and neurotoxicity. And with respect to what we expect at ASH, it really is understanding their treatment course. There's no one specific variable. It's understanding what their CRS profile looks like, what their neurotoxicity profile looks like and how they do with respect to, if they do get in the hospital, what that also looks like.

My last comment to make here, because we get this question a lot, is around why do outpatient to begin with? And I think the exact answer is exactly what the people are wondering about is. Our goal is to protect patients. And if you think about it from that perspective, these patients post lymphodepletion are highly immunocompromised. And if you ask any physician, the last place you want to be, if you are immunocompromised is in the hospital, unless you must be there. So hopefully that helps.

Operator

And our next question comes from Chris Shibutani of Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Shibutani

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. Ultimately it seems the question is trying to understand how JCAR017 will compare with what will be out there from Kite-Gilead. Obviously, we won't see a head-to-head study. When we think about data and trying to quantitatively compare, can you talk about what you think will be the necessary differential in the profile in order to be competitive and differentiated?

Sunil Agarwal

So this is Sunil again. I can start and maybe I'll turn it over to Bob or someone else. But look, I can just speak to our data set. And I think what matters there, it's not an or, it's an and. You have to look at efficacy and you have to look at tolerability. And I'll just focus on the tolerability because I'll offer Bob the chance to add anything he wants. But I do think tolerability is equally important. And again emphasizing the fact that almost 2/3 have had no neurotoxicity or no CRS. I also just say there were no grade 5 events reported for CRS or neurotoxicity. And my final comment is, why do we believe this could be a best-in-class profile? And this gets us to defined cell composition, with the precise dose of CD4, a precise dose of CD8 and controlling product attributes that matter. I'll turn it over to Bob.

Robert Azelby

Yes. So just to add on to what Sunil was speaking about, we engage with our customers and our doctors and they look at the potential clinical profile that JCAR017 can provide with the data that we've shown to date. They clearly see an opportunity for patients to benefit from this, not only in the large academic transplant centers but the ability to democratize access outside of those transplant centers because many patients in rural settings or outside larger areas do not have the ability to get to large academic centers. So when they look at that, they figure out where these products can be given, and I think that will be a true testament to the differentiation of these products.

Operator

And our next question comes from Peter Lawson of SunTrust Robinson. You line is open.

Peter Lawson

Thanks. I guess, probably a question for Sunil or Hans. Just, what should we expect from the update we get at ASH for the transcend data? Would we get more patients? Or is it just the same patients with longer duration? Or do we get a longer later cutoff? Just kind of expectations around additional data for TRANSCEND?

Sunil Agarwal

Yes, sure. This is Sunil speaking. And the answer is yes on both. In order words, we will have more patients of data. And of course, with the patients we already have, they'll have longer follow-up. And finally, on efficacy, the focus is core within the dose level 2 if it's just a pivotal dose. And on safety, it's looking at the full data set to maximize the number of patients of information. And the reason why we believe that's a very good thing to do is because we see no differences in safety across the population and we want to look at the whole population. So the totality of the data.

Peter Lawson

And will we see the full pivotal data in 2Q '18?

Sunil Agarwal

So again, what our guidance is, is filing in the second half of 2018. With respect to when we present that data, that's to be determined.

Peter Lawson

Got you. And then just finally on the outpatient data, how many patients do you think we could see at ASH?

Sunil Agarwal

That's to be determined. So it will be handful of patients.

Operator

And our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas of Citi.

Robyn Karnauskas

So I have a couple of ones. I guess, the real question is you know the difference in safety between dose 2 and dose 1, and you mentioned that that's probably due to manufacturing. You're manufacturing in-house. How well -- what is your read then to the idea that I hear a lot from bearish people that these hospitals will eventually be able to make these drugs in-house on their own and compete that way?

And then the second question is, looking at the combination of the checkpoint with CART T, do you think the safety is acceptable? And what bar do you think -- what bar do you think in big picture that -- what safety bar do you think that you'd have to see for doctors to have uptake with checkpoint with CART T combo?

Hans Bishop

Well, Sunil, why don't you take Robyn's first question about -- I think as I understood, Robyn, do we observe any toxicity differences between dose level 1 and dose level 2? And I'd be happy to address the question about manufacturing.

Sunil Agarwal

Sure. Happy to do that. And just to make sure it's clear, is with respect to dose level 1 and dose level 2, we have not observed any increased tolerability issues with the higher dose. We have observed better efficacy data with the higher dose. I'll turn it over to you.

Hans Bishop

Yes, maybe one more thing. Robyn's question about combination.

Sunil Agarwal

Combination. So sorry about that, Robyn. So with respect to -- I think you asked what type of data do we need to see to initiate a combination? We've seen the type of data we need to see. In other words, we have initiated the PLATFORM study with durvalumab that will be started soon with patients enrolled.

We have based that decision on the data, thus far, with JCAR017 and the data with JCAR014 and durvalumab. So a combination of these data sets have allowed us, working with the physicians, to initiate our combo study, which again is with durvalumab.

Hans Bishop

Yes. And on your question about manufacturing, Robyn, I think it's extraordinarily difficult for hospitals to make a regulated product of this complexity. First of all, it requires, particularly to do this at scale in a highly controlled way, includes obviously dedicated equipment, highly trained people. The other point is, which I think is often lost, is how important the investment is in quality control and quality assurance. And those activities can represent close to 50% of the cost to making a Car T cell.

And you want those -- the investments you make in those capabilities and people obviously to be leveraged. And the advantage of a centralized approach to manufacturing is you are putting a high thoroughput through that plant or plants. The utilization of doing that, at multiple institutions where you're going to have much more variable demand, is quite challenging from a cost and capability perspective.

So we continue to have strong conviction that the best way to make these therapies of patients is in centralized facilities. The other point I'll finish on is the way these products are going to be made when you look into the future. It's going to change dramatically. You may recall, we bought a company in Germany called Stage Therapeutics that has this very noble reagents that -- and approach to automation. And the investments you need to make in those types of technologies are very significant. And they're going to yield I think the real improvements in turnaround time and cost of goods. And again, it would seem very challenging to think that a hospital could make those very significant investments in new technologies as they become critical looking forward.

Operator

And our next question comes from Ren Benjamin, Raymond James. Your line is open.

Ren Benjamin

Maybe just a couple of questions, starting off with the TRANSCEND pivotal study. I thought, at least earlier on in this field, we were very much focused on 6-month CR rates. And so I just wanted to, A, kind of get your thoughts on that versus 3 months? And maybe what the data is showing right now for 6-month CR rates?

And then also related to that, the core group patient definition. I thought initially when we're trying to define what the core group was, it includes some chemorefractory patients, not necessarily all. If you could help us just define that group? And does that definition get translated eventually into a label that might restrict in that patient population? Just your thoughts there.

Sunil Agarwal

Yes. So why don't I start with the CR 6-month. And I may make a few comments on the population, but I'll turn it over to Mark, if he wants to add anything on patient population as well. But with respect to durability of response, which is very important and that's what people care about. If you look at the [indiscernible] abstract across the core data, looking at 3-month and 6-month pulling doses because you want a reasonable sample size to start looking at longer term response, you see a 3-month CR complete response rate of 53%, pulling doses core group, and a 6-month CR rate of 52%. Again, at ASH, we'll have a later data cut, and we can start interrogating the DL2 dose in more detail with respect to longer duration of follow-up. With respect to patient population, I'll turn it over to Mark, who may want to address that.

Mark Gilbert

Yes. Thanks. This is Mark Gilbert. Just wanted to kind of break the answer to the question you're asking into 2 parts, because I think the first part you're asking has to do with whether the populations that have been studied with CART T cells in aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are similar or not. And then the second part seems to relate more to how does it translate into a label? So with the first part, I think for all of the studies that are being conducted today, I think it can be fairly said that all of these patients are quite ill, the population. All of them have, in many cases, been multiply relapsed patients. They -- the majority of them, particularly in the TRANSCEND trial, are chemorefractory. As Sunil mentioned, the majority of the patients that we treated have never been in CR from any of their therapies that they've received as well. As far as then taking that 1 step further, we believe that about 91% of the patients that are on the TRANSCEND trial actually have at least 1 characteristic that puts them in a group that would have a median survival -- predicted median survival somewhere in the range of 3 to 6 months. So these are very poor risk patients to start out with. But in trying to then translate that into a label, I think what we've seen, and I think we'll continue to see, that the definitions of the patients are probably going to label, is probably going to relate to the number of therapies that they've had prior to being eligible for these therapies. And you've seen this in the Kite label with failing 2 therapies prior to being eligible for their CART T cell product, at least with the label that was just awarded to them. And I do think that there'll be similar populations within the labels for these drugs at the present time. We're intending, moving forward, to move into additional populations we think are best-in-class. Safety and efficacy profile likely will be able to move us into earlier lines of therapy. As Sunil said, we're looking at both the transplant eligible population and the non-transplant eligible population for second line therapy or first salvage. And I think those are going to be the main areas where there'll be label expansion, particularly for our drug.

Operator

And our next question comes from Dane Leone of TIG.

Dane Leone

I just want to expand on the questions. One of the questions I get -- have been getting today was, can you guys parse out within the core cohort, which I think is about 15 patients, the difference between the TFL patients and then the DLBCL patients? The genesis of that question, I think, coming from people is related to the differences in responses that we've seen with Novartis in Kite's products.

Sunil Agarwal

So yes. This is Sunil speaking. I think it's important, first, just 1 clarify. It's 49 patients in the core group. I think you mentioned 15, but that this is at dose level 2 at 3 months. I just want to make that point clear. And with respect to that, I think parsing out beyond that is highly problematic. You get a too small patient numbers. It is 49 patients overall, 15 at DL2 at 3 months. But Mark, do you want to add to anything about the follicular or what was mentioned there?

Mark Gilbert

I think, the only thing I would like to add, Sunil, is that we will provide you with data at ASH for each of these different subsets that are broken out. I think, again, I want to go back not to run through all the different subsets of lymphoma that are within parts of the trial. I think we are very encouraged about the consistency across the different groups. And David, if you look at our ASCO poster, you'll see that they're really -- the [indiscernible] spot. You can see that within this data set, there's no difference.

Operator

And our next question comes from Cory Kasimov of JPMorgan.

Cory Kasimov

First one, I guess, is a follow-up on manufacturing. And recognizing this will probably change quite a bit over time as you're alluding to, Hans. Where are you right now at the turnaround time? And can you remind us if all the patients in the pivotal portion of TRANSCEND will be treated with the intended commercial product?

Hans Bishop

So the commercial process is in use now, Cory. And we expect to enroll all of the pivotal cohort with that commercial process.

Cory Kasimov

Okay. And turnaround time, are you able to update us on that or no?

Hans Bishop

I'm sorry. Our expectation is less than 21 days.

I'm sorry. Our expectation is less than 21 days.

Okay. And then just 1 other quick one is you alluded to potentially having some solid tumor data early next year, perhaps at AACR. Can you mention which of the 5 targets are probably first off that we can get an update on?

Sunil Agarwal

Yes, this is Sunil. That's to be determined. We're working with our collaborators to make those decisions.

Operator

And our next question comes from Salveen Richter of Goldman Sachs.

Salveen Richter

But with regard to your pivotal cohort interest, TRANSCEND, I think at ASCO you provided us the 3-month responder rate that was followed out to at least 6 months, and that was about 90% still in response. Just wondering if you could just update us on that now. And then on the safety side, you've mentioned that there is no difference across populations in the dose level 2 cohort. But there has been evidence of improvements in safety over time. So I'm just wondering whether you will break out dose level 2 so we can kind of monitor these patients as we follow the cohort out.

Sunil Agarwal

Yes, this Sunil. And Salveen, thanks for asking those questions. The answer is, yes to both. In other words, at ASH, with the additional data cut, we will be breaking out safety and efficacy by DL2. And of course, looking at core inflow overall, we will additionally provide data on the longer term durability, including more information on the percentage of patients that, if they respond at 3 months, for example, how many maintained response at 6 months. So we're right now collecting additional information, and I will comment just a short time in December.

Operator

And our next question comes from David Nierengarten of Wedbush.

David Nierengarten

I wanted to switch subjects a little bit from TRANSCEND to multiple myeloma. And it's pretty clear that your competitive or potential competitive advantage on DLBCL comes from safety and efficacy. There, obviously, other BCMA targeted CART Ts out there that have very high efficacy rates and data so far, and do it pretty safe. So I'm kind of wondering what advantages you see potentially in your construct on either safety or efficacy?

Sunil Agarwal

Sure. This is Sunil speaking. And a few things about our program that I think are important to note. One of course is we will be starting early next year, with a fully human binder. And with a overall construct, that is highly preferential for soluble versus membrane-bound BCMA, which we think could have biologic significance on efficacy short and long term. In addition to that, we will, over time, evaluate combination therapies. And last but not least is manufacturing processes. Again, we do believe a defined cell product matters. And that could be really impact safety, tolerability and efficacy and the totality of the fully human binder, the preferential binding of soluble BCMA. Adding on the manufacturing know-how, we think this could also be a best-in-class program.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tony Butler of Guggenheim Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Daniel for Tony Butler. I had a question concerning the date we'll see at ASH on the tumor microenvironment. So you highlight IDO and PD-L1 articulation in the abstract. I was wondering if you are also looking for other biomarkers? And in general, how do you think about the data and the tumor microenvironment when it comes to future combination trials? And then maybe second question on the outpatient setting. I'm just trying to understand. So if a patient would get treatment and then at least the hospital and develops CRS followed by neurotoxicity? How much time with the patient have to seek treatment or intervention, especially if it's far away from a transplant center?

Hans Bishop

So Hy, why don't you take Daniel's first question. And Mark, if you describe the protocol that's being use in the outpatient setting?

Hyam Levitsky

I'd be happy to. So Daniel, as you pointed out, we are presenting at ASH our initial observations around the characterization of the tumor microenvironment in our DLBCL patients on TRANSCEND and are looking broadly across essentially all known parameters of immunization pathways, including those you mentioned, IDO, PD-L1, but also looking at the frequencies of regulatory T cells, the adenosine pathways and 1 or 2 others that will be presented. The data are early, and I don't think the numbers yet tell the full story, but we clearly see examples where these pathways are operative. And also some where they are not be present at base line but are induced with the infusion of cells. And we're also looking, of course, carefully at the functionality of the CART T cells from patients who respond or even those that ultimately relapse as it relates to their abundance within the tumor and their functionality. So stay tuned. I hope you can join the presentation at ASH. We'll give more details on that.

Mark Gilbert

And this is Mark. Tony and Daniel, from the standpoint of the outpatient setting, and as I understood the question you were asking about the sequence of events for patients being treated in the outpatient for returning to the hospital or the potential to become hospitalized, I want to start out by saying that roughly 65% of patients are not developing manifestations of CRS or of neurotoxicity. That means, any grade severity across the board. So the majority of patients are not going to be encountered for that or encounter that. But the second part, for those that do end up having these manifestations, the onset of CRS, the median time is roughly 5 days for CRS. That's any grade. Those generally are occurring with fever as its first manifestation, which is the heralding manifestation that would take these patients back to the hospital. This is very similar to what is used with outpatient administration of chemotherapy today. It is a common practice for folks who are neutropenic and have a fever that they become hospitalized. And they need to stay within a certain distance of a hospital, have an active -- or a functional caregiver that can provide assistance in getting back to the hospital setting. We're anticipating that being very similar in this setting from the standpoint of CRS. There is a very small minority of patients that do not develop fever first, but actually develop neurotoxicity as their primary manifestation, but it actually shows up as a confusion, and it's a mild confusion that is seen early. And again, a caretaker or a caregiver is anticipated that would then get that individual back into medical care. And these are the general principles on which we built out our instructions to both patients and to the sites and we also are requiring that patients stay within a certain distance of the hospital for a short period of time, roughly 2 weeks after the administration of the CART T cells for that purpose.

Operator

And our next question comes from Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley.

Matthew Harrison

I have 2 I'd like to ask. I guess, first, can you just go back over what you see as the potential time line for BCMA? You're obviously running some binder derisking studies with your partners to then also start your own time line. And I guess, the main question here is how quickly do you think you can roll into a pivotal cohort, assuming these binders are derisked? And then the second question just relates to some time line related to some of the studies you point to for JCAR017 moving into additional indications. Can you give us a sense for how quickly you think you can move into earlier lines of therapy, assuming the TRANSCEND pivotal cohort stays on track?

Sunil Agarwal

This is Sunil. Yes, I'm happy to take those questions. First, for BCMA. Just to remind folks, so we have picked our construct, our manufacturing processes are locked and we're starting our Phase I study early next year. The goal of that study is to define a safe and efficacious dose. In the second half of next year, if that goes well, we will start our Phase II study, looking at efficacy in more detail. And that data may serve as a registrational study for approval. So that's really with respect to the BCMA time line and where we are. So we hope we have the construct, the binder, the manufacturing in place. There's no more derisking to do to start the study. With respect to DLBCL, earlier lines, second line and transplant eligible and in the transplant none eligible, we plan to start them in 2018.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jim Birchenough of Wells Fargo.

Jim Birchenough

A couple of questions. I guess, just asking maybe these questions of different way. When you look at the core group that your presented a data for in the abstract and then we'll get it at ASH, how do you compare that to the patient population in the yes card-out label, just to start with.

Sunil Agarwal

Yes. So I'm happy to take this on and start again. I'll speak to our data set and I think the most important thing I can say is, first, this is a highly refractory, high-risk patient group. Unfortunately, as Mark said very well, almost 100%, 91% have at least 1 high-risk factor and their median survival is between 3 and 6 months. So unfortunately, very bad patient population. With respect to how this patient population compares, it is highly comparable to the yes card label.

Jim Birchenough

And then just may be moving to the solid tumor indications you're pursuing, one of the problems obviously with cell therapies for solid tumors has been on target, off tumor toxicity and same patient deaths. And so can you confirm that you haven't seen any bad outcomes so far and should we assume that no news is good news in terms of safety of your solid tumor indications?

Sunil Agarwal

Yes. So this is Sunil again. So we have not seen any CAR T-related deaths, thus far, in our solid tumor program. I would say no news is early news, because this is not good news and the fact that these are early numbers of patients and we need to get a lot more data to fully understand this. So so far, we haven't seen anything, but again we need to be cautious and thoughtful. That's how we continue to evaluate these programs in solid tumors.

Hans Bishop

And Jim, I would say, the genesis of your question that, in other words, that one of the most challenging things about using CAR T cells in solid tumors is finding a safe target is something we strongly agree with. One of the, I think, we with our collaborators have been very methodical and careful in selecting the targets we study. As I've said a number of times before, one of the reasons we've invested in a fairly broad pipeline of these early solid tumor-directed CAR Ts and TCRs is to really do what we can to find the target that we are convinced is safe. And to your point, that means that we don't see on-target related toxicity. And we hope to be able to give you more information on that at the beginning of next year. And it is, I think, a key element into developing these therapies further. Because before you work on many of the interesting ideas in front of us about how to combat the microenvironment, et cetera, you have to be convinced that the target is safe. So that is the first objective we have, and we look forward to giving you more data on that early next year.

Operator

And I would now like to turn the call back over to CEO, Hans Bishop, for closing remarks.

Hans Bishop

Well, thank you for joining our call today, and we look forward to talking to you soon and reporting on our continued progress. Thanks very much.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.