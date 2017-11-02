Passive Investing And Price Distortion

By Mary Fjelstad, senior research analyst

With the remarkable growth of passive investing, examined in an earlier post, it is understandable that market participants and observers are concerned that this development may impact the market's ability to price assets (stocks). The buy-and-hold nature of passive investments dictates that, unlike active investments, they do not add and remove stocks based on estimations of securities' undervalued or overvalued status. Specific evidence for pricing distortions caused by passive investing is to date thin on the ground, however. Demonstrating that a given price or that the market as a whole diverges from fair value is a challenging task, as fair or true value of a stock or the market is not observable.[1] Determining how much of that deviation is caused by passive as opposed to active investment is also a formidable task.

One way to estimate the impact of passive investing on valuations is to identify specific instances or moments of inclusion or removal of stocks from popular indexes and measure the impact on prices. The assumption here is that it is possible to identify stocks that are so alike that they should carry the same - or at least be close in - value; the difference in values must then be attributed to being in or out of a given index. The most persuasive empirical evidence in the US equity market for such index inclusion/exclusion pricing effects is the S&P 500 Index inclusion premium and the Russell 2000® Index annual reconstitution pricing pressure.[2]

The S&P 500 inclusion premium

The S&P 500 Index is a sampled rather than an inclusive and comprehensive index regarding constituent holdings.[3] Some call the S&P 500 an active portfolio, rather than a market index, because of this aspect of its methodology.[4] From the universe of US stocks that meet S&P's minimum thresholds for liquidity and capitalization, the committee in charge of the S&P 500 Index selects 500 stocks for inclusion in the index; changes are made in S&P 500 constituents at the discretion of the committee, sometimes with short notice to the market. From 1990-2005 Wurgler et al. estimated an average 9% jump in valuations for stocks newly added to this index, while stocks that were removed suffered an even greater loss in price. This is far in excess, Wurgler claims, of any premiums/discounts due to increased/decreased liquidity impacts from inclusion/exclusion in the index. This research, unfortunately, doesn't give insight into whether changes in company fundamentals - which may underlie S&P inclusion/exclusion decision making - can be tied to valuation changes. Newly published research suggests that the timing of the pricing effect of S&P inclusion may have changed during a sample period of 2010-2013.[5] If there is an S&P price distortion effect, it could be argued that is not a consequence of passive investing per se, but rather a result of the S&P 500's discretionary aspects, in that this index is a sampling of the constituents of the market it claims to measure - i.e., it is not truly passive.

The Russell 2000 Index reconstitution effect

There is abundant research both academic and practitioner on the pricing effects of the annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution: stocks entering the Russell 2000 Index tend to carry a premium, whereas those moving up from the Russell 2000 Index enter the Russell 1000 Index at a discount. FTSE Russell has made changes in index methodology to reduce price pressure at reconstitution, and research supports the position that the pricing distortion caused by this event has been significantly reduced thereby.[6] Similarly to the S&P 500 inclusion impact, pricing pressure at Russell US Indexes reconstitution is a function of index methodology, but Russell has modified their construction rules to mitigate pricing distortion effects. The Russell US Indexes are reconstituted annually at the end of June. Changes to the Russell US Indexes' constituents are communicated to the market in advance of the day of reconstitution. Thus, active managers can adjust their holdings prior to the end of June, but purely passive portfolios must make changes only on the actual reconstitution day.

Additional research

Passive asset growth has taken place concurrent with many other dramatic changes in the investment world, all of which impact the market in terms of pricing, volatility, and trends. Among these are a revolution in technology; increasing access to - and speed of - information; the appearance of new investment structures and vehicles such as ETFs; changes in active management investment strategies; and the proliferation of index products, most notably, smart beta indexes. New, carefully designed research is needed to disentangle what impact these changes have had on the market, prices, and the economy from the impact of the contemporaneous growth of passive market share.

Other approaches to identifying and measuring the impact the growth of passive investment has had on US equity pricing are discussed in detail in our paper, The growth of passive investing: Has there been an impact on the US equity market?

[1] Grossman and Stiglitz 1980 presented the classic case why a market can never be fully efficient, nor prices fully accurate, see Grossman, S.J. and J. E. Stiglitz, "On the impossibility of informationally efficient markets," 1980, The American Economic Review, June.

[2] See Wurgler, J., "On the economic consequences of index-linked investing," 2011, in Challenges to Business in the Twenty-First Century: the Way Forward," ed., W.T. Allen, R. Khurana, J. Lorsch and G. Rosenfeld.

[3] S&P Dow Jones Indices, "S&P U.S. Indices: Methodology," 2017, August.

[4] See Ferentchak, L., "When 'passive' investing isn't passive: Active aspects of the S&P 500," 2016, Proactive Advisor Magazine, October 5 as an example.

[5] Kim, C.W, X. Li and T. T. Perry, "Adaptation of the S&P 500 index effect," 2017, The Journal of Index Investing," Summer.

[6] FTSE Russell Research, "Russell reconstitution effects revisited," 2016, April

