Oclaro's (OCLR) CEO Greg Dougherty on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Jim Fanucchi - IR

Greg Dougherty - CEO

Pete Mangan - CFO

Analysts

Patrick Newton - Stifel

Troy Jensen - Piper Jaffray

Alex Henderson - Needham and Company

Paul Silverstein - Cowen and Company

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

Michael Genovese - MKM Partners

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Jim Fanucchi

Thank you, operator and thanks to all of you for joining us. On the call today are CEO, Greg Dougherty; and CFO, Pete Mangan.

Statements about management's future expectations, plans or prospects of Oclaro and its business, including statements about future financial targets and financial guidance; Oclaro's plans for future operations, together with the assumptions underlying these statements, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include statements concerning financial guidance for the fiscal quarter ending December 30, 2017 regarding revenues, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income, customer demand for Oclaro's products, projected market conditions and Oclaro's future financial performance and operating prospects.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described in Oclaro's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, recent Form 8-K and other documents we periodically file with the SEC.

In addition, today we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

I would now like to turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Dougherty

Thanks, Jim and thanks all for joining today's call as we report our first quarter fiscal quarter results. The Oclaro team once again produced a very good quarter, demonstrating significant year-over-year improvements in revenue, gross margin and operating income. For the quarter we delivered a $156 million in revenue, up 4% from June and 15% about the same quarter last year.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 41%, resulting in a non-GAAP operating income of 22%. It is very important to note that this was our fourth consecutive quarter of 40% gross margin, and 20% operating income. We're very proud of these accomplishments.

The Q1 revenue was fueled by the continued strength of our CFP2-ACO, and QSFP28 product lines. This revenue growth came despite well-known headwinds facing our industry; first China where we saw revenue down by about 12% from last quarter and second the 100 gigs CFP family of client-side transceivers which was down by over $9 million sequentially. Despite the CFP decline our Datacom revenue grew by 3% sequentially thanks to very good execution by our operations team on the ramp up of the QSFP28 family.

For the quarter our telecom revenue was up 5%. Total 100 gig sales in Q1 were up 4% sequentially and 28% over the same period last year now accounting for 81% of our total revenue. Our 10 G product sales were up 4% over the last quarter.

Q1 also marked the first time that a hyper scale data center customer accounted for 10% of Oclaro's revenue. Overall, we enjoyed very good growth in our direct sales to lead scale companies who represented three of our top 11 customers for this quarter.

Another exciting achievement during the quarter was we brought up a new ERP system. As part of the implementation, we also focused on enhancing and standardizing our business process. Going live last month with the combination of the 12-month project during which we effectively finalized the operational integration of the various acquisitions that occurred or made over its history.

We believe that we will see cost and efficiency improvements going forward as leverage these important initiatives as part of our one clear program. While we’re very pleased with the September results, we're looking at a challenging market in our fiscal Q2 and Q3. Towards that end after Pete reviews the Q1 results, I will provide some added color about Q2 and we planned to address our market opportunities and challenges.

Pete Mangan

Thanks, Greg. Good afternoon, everyone. Here are the financial highlights for the first quarter and fiscal year 2018. Revenue for the quarter was $155.6 million up 4% from a $149.4 million in the prior quarter, and up 15% compared with the first quarter last year.

Sales from a 100 gig and above products increased $5 million over the prior quarter to $125.6 million representing 81% of total sales. As expected our client-side CFP family declined by $9 million in the quarter and by over 25% for the second consecutive quarter. But this decline was more than offset by our growth in QSAP and ACO products. Excluding the CFPX family our 100 gig and above products grew 16% quarter to quarter and by 89% from the prior year period.

Major regional sales showed Americas number one with 47% up from 39%, China 27% down for the third consecutive quarter and sequentially reduced from 32%. Southeast Asia at 15% and EMEA at 11% in the quarter.

In Q1 we had five customers representing 10% of revenues with our top customer contributing 17%, of revenue, two customers having 11% and two others having 10%.

Our Q1, '18 non-GAAP gross margin was 40.6%. essentially flat with the last quarter and up from 34.4% in Q1, '17. The improvement over last year was paced by the growth in our newer under 100 gig products.

During the quarter GAAP operating expenses were flat with the previous quarter at $31.3 million and up from $27.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 due to investments in R&D over the past year.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $28.5 million in Q1, 2017 or 18% of sales which improved from last quarter and the prior year period of 19%. I'm happy to report that at the end of the quarter, we implemented a new corporate ERP that will significantly upgrade to very old legacy systems. As such, please note for Q2, '18 OpEx we expect approximately 2 million of transitional cost to support this cutover and 600k per quarter of ongoing incremental costs covering depreciation and other expenses.

As a guideline for calendar year 2018 we expect non-GAAP operating expenses will be in the range of 30 million to 32 million per quarter. GAAP operating income in Q1 increased to 31.2 million this compares with 29.9 million in the prior quarter and 17.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Our non-GAAP operating income was 34.6 million or 22% of sales in Q1. This represents an increase from 33.3 million last quarter and 20.9 million in the first quarter last year.

On a GAAP base net income in Q1 was $26.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share, this compares with 56 million or $0.33 per diluted share last quarter that also included a tax benefit of $25.7 million mainly from the capitalization of our Japan NOLs. GAAP net income in the same quarter last year was 3.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share.

Normalizing the tax impact Q1 '18 non-GAAP net income was 34.5 million or $0.20 per diluted share. This compares with 33.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the prior quarter and 20 million or $0.14 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Now turning to balance sheet for Q1, '18. Total cash came in at 280 million an increase of 22 million over the prior quarter. The change in cash was primarily driven by adjusted EBITDA of 41 million offset by the funding of CapEx of 18 million.

For fiscal year '18 we're now lowering our CapEx projection to a range of 55 million to 65 million for the year with an exit rate in June of approximately 10 million per quarter.

Lastly, depreciation was $6.2 million in the quarter and is projected to increase by 1 million to 1.5 million per quarter for the rest of this fiscal year.

Regarding working capital in the quarter, accounts receivable was flat at 123 million and improved by two days to 72 days of sales.

Inventory of 104 million or 103 days decreased by two days and accounts payable and accrued expenses were a 140 million an increase by two days compared to the prior quarter due to timing of payables in the quarter.

That completes the review of the first quarter. Now turning to our guidance for Q2 fiscal 2018, which ends on December 30, 2017. We currently expect revenues to be in the range of a 135 million to 143 million. We expect non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 36% to 39% and we project non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of 19 million to 23 million or approximately 15% of sales.

This concludes our financial update. I would now turn the call back to Greg for his additional comments and closing remarks.

Greg Dougherty

Thanks, Pete. As you can see from our guidance we are currently facing reduced customer demand and some level of market uncertainty. I will like to address the headwinds that we saw last quarter and comment on what we are currently seeing in the market including the low visibility and choppiness that we're experiencing in both China and the data center markets.

First China, as we look at the next two quarters our visibility is not very good. Contrary to some recent analyst report having significant anticipated growth in the region, we're not hearing the same predictions from our customers. We continue to have excess inventories for certain product. We view the many of the tenders been announced as essentially business is usual and not transformational.

Given our limited visibility, we're not prepared to call bottom for revenue in China. As a result, we continue to expect revenue from China to be flat to slightly down in Q2. We currently believe that revenue growth will resume during the second half of calendar 2018 driven by a 100 gig and beyond coherent products, our QSP28 and our industrial temperate range 25 gigs transceivers used in 5G applications.

The second topic is the client-side CFP family. The other anticipated head wind encountered last quarter was the continued reduction in demand for our client-side CFP portfolio. We expect this trend to continue, as a result we project CFP family revenue to be down by about $10 million in Q2 and lower by 30% to 40% sequentially in the March quarter, as China also begins to shift to QSFP platforms.

Third area is data centers, as you can see from our Q1 results, our exposure on that data center world both through direct sales and indirectly through traditional network equipment manufacturers has grown substantially.

Unfortunately, we’re also seeing developments in this market, similar to those recently discussed by several other suppliers. In particular, I would like to highlight our near-term lesser visibility and the lumpiness of orders within any given quarter.

A new wrinkle is that we expect demand for QSFP28 LR4, which currently accounts for the majority of our QSFP sales to be slower over the next few quarters as select data center customers work off inventory. We're also seeing some customers adopting CWDM4 as an alternative approach to LR4. This development creates added uncertainty and some downward pressures on revenues for Q2 and potentially Q3.

On the topic of CWM4 we continue to work with several work scale customers on design wins for intro data center applications. Our transverse are viewed as one of the highest performing parts on the market, we expect to have better visibility on our prospects for significant business interest the intra data center market in the first quarter of calendar 2018.

We entered another very strong quarter for ACL sales, driven by the metro market, data center inner connects and also the upgraded telecom networks in India. While we expect the metro markets to remain fairly steady, we see some lumpiness in data center interconnect. The biggest, thought the biggest uncertainty for us is the timing and the extent to which follow on contracts will be release by fewer customers that build out in India. This current lack of visibility creates one level of demand uncertainty for us in Q2 and Q3.

On our 10G products, they will continue to be relatively flat and are projected to remain in the range of the high 20s to $30 million per quarter through Fiscal 2018.

As you note, we're also in the middle of our favorite time of the year the annual pricing negotiations. We feel very good about early results and we expect the average price pressure will remain in the normal range of 10% to 15%.

Despite our reduced revenue guide for Q2 we continue to believe that the fundamental demand growth drivers for fiber optic modules and components remain intact. We still see bandwidth demand coming from preparations for 5G networks, new architectures for MSOs in the metro access space and the continued shift in data centers for 100 gigs.

As we've said in our prior calls the earlier days of IT wireless technology and infrastructure are bringing us new opportunities to supply 25 gigs and 100 gig industrial temperature range transceivers. We expect this business to ramp over the next couple of years. The importance of temperature range transceivers has brought us into a new market opportunity in the cable space; next generation deep fiber architectures that will be deployed by cable operators will also require industrial temperature tunable 10G transceivers. This represents a new growth opportunity for us later in calendar 2018.

Our 400 gig products for both client and line side are shipping and generating modest growing revenue. We expect our 400 gig client CFPA transceivers, lithium niobate modulators and tunable lasers to increase in revenues throughout the coming calendar year. While 400 gig is just starting we're already actively working on new technologies and products which are focused on extending our leadership position not just for 100 gig and 400 gig, it could become the leader in 1 terabit and beyond.

Moving from revenue, we remain very confident in our business model and are excited by our products roadmap. While we see the market slowness as short-term phenomena we're committed to maintaining strong financials as we move forward. We believe that we'll be able to maintain our gross margins in the high 30s to 40% and deliver operating income in the teens.

In closing, I want to thank our customers and shareholders for their support. And I would like to again congratulate and recognize the Oclaro team for the excellent results achieved in our first quarter. I'm proud of what we've accomplished and remain very optimistic about our future.

That concludes our prepared remarks. I'd now like to turn the call back to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Patrick Newton with Stifel.

Patrick Newton

Greg and Pete, I guess jumping in can you help us bridge the gap from the just reported results to the midpoint of your December quarter guidance, I'm hoping you're down about 16.6 million, at the midpoint you did give us some good data points on CFP being down about 10 million sequentially you talked about QSFP28 being down, I'm just trying to get a little bit more detail around what your 100 gig components are doing what the ACO is doing etc., to just help us bridge that gap.

Pete Mangan

Yes, you got the first part of it being CFP family continues to decline, I mentioned down 10 million. The downward pressure on QSFP28 as they burn off some QLR material, will create softness in Q2 and potentially Q3, as it transitions to CWDM. There's some uncertainty as well on ACO waiting for follow-on orders whether they're for India or or DCI, metro continues to be relatively steady but those are the additional comments, 10 gig in general remains flat as Greg noted.

Patrick Newton

And can you help us level set the size of your CFP business, its current revenue run rate in September.

Pete Mangan

We haven't given an absolute number we shared with you last quarter but it doubled, sorry, Patrick, on CFP, so CFP went down to 24 in the September quarter.

Patrick Newton

And then going to 14 in December and then down another 30%, sorry.

Pete Mangan

30% to 40%, yes.

Patrick Newton

Okay perfect and then Greg on the QSFP 28 side, you talked about a little bit of lumpiness, you talked about some dynamics of shifting CWM4 having non-greater applications to LR4, I'm curious if you're seeing anything outside of lumpiness, is there anything from increased competitive dynamics that may have more long-term implications and specifically, we're starting to hear about volume shipments from some silicon photonic suppliers, I'm curious if that might be impacting demand trends at all.

Greg Dougherty

So again, I always have to separate this into the three-different products Patrick, so if I start with LR4, and actually we were a little bit surprised about this, we do have an inventory buildup from select customers on the LR4 part, so that’s one thing that is putting a dampening on our revenue flow over couple of quarters. So that’s not due to competition, that’s due to inventory.

We also seeing some of the people and this was something that I think we’ve talked about in the past but LR4, we didn’t view that as a growing market overtime because we thought that CWDM4 would pick start taking applications particularly when people control both sides of the link. So, we’re seeing CWDM4 come in to replace LR4 applications and so that’s another piece there.

The silicon photonics people we are not really seeing them, I mean the primarily PSM4 there is different types of specs at the -- I call the 2 kilometer distance, some of the world scale guys have QSFP light, other people have even higher specs than what the CWDM code and calls for, and so we tend to play at the higher end of those CWDM applications, we talked about for a while but we're getting closer, we're working with several big players and we should have a lot more color in the early part of calendar '18 in terms of how successful we can be in the CWDM arena.

Patrick Newton

Sorry just a point of clarification on that Greg, so you're saying that its lumpy, it's not necessary competitive on the CWDM4 side and you would infer that this is still a long-term gross market.

Greg Dougherty

The lumpy is really LR4 the CWDM, we haven't been a player yet, so all of our revenue is essentially LR4 and we're gearing up to be a player in calendar 2018.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Troy Jensen with Piper.

Troy Jensen

A couple of question here may be for Greg, just on the ACOs, do you think the pause you are seeing there has anything to do with competition, or is it just timing of some buildup?

Greg Dougherty

Actually the biggest pause is in the area where we don't have any competition, so the biggest reason for the ACO piece is more market related, there's some, as we talked about on our last call, there's some competition that is picking up some share at one of our customers and we discussed that on our last call, one of our competitors got qualified in October and so we'll see some -- and that reduction is built into our forecast, but it's a small office share there because of the contracts we have protecting our market share. So, our contracts give us very high market share making it impossible to lose market share but we don't necessarily guarantee volume beyond the minimum quantities.

Troy Jensen

And Greg, I got a question for you, for the 400G market, ACOs versus DCOs, means that 100G and 200G was kind of a nice fight on which architecture is best but what's your stance on 400G market, will it be as big a market for ACOs, or does it look more [indiscernible].

Greg Dougherty

So, for 400G gig, when the market moves from 200 gig we think the market now breaks into multiple pieces, we think there'll be a lot more application specific solutions, what I mean by that is at 400 gig, we think an OSFP or QSFP platform will be used for the 80 kilometer and below type links, we think that CFPADCO will likely be used for the metro capable multi rate capable of 100, 200, and 400 and then we think that there'll also be applications for 600 gig and 1.2 terabit combination of coherent components, so for onboard optics, or DCO transceivers, and so we're working on all of those products as part of our portfolio.

Troy Jensen

So, I guess just to simplify that response if you think about the dollar amount of the ACO market in 200G and below versus the opportunity for ACO at 400G, is it bigger or smaller?

Greg Dougherty

I don't think that it'll be very large at 400 gig. So much, much bigger for 200 and 100.

Troy Jensen

And then so your strategy on the DCO stays, I know you've got a partnership with [CNF], can you just update us on timing of deliverables.

Greg Dougherty

We're not prepared to talk about the DCO plants, but we're working with numerous DSP providers to be in that marketplace, most importantly Troy where we are developing a platform and portfolio of high speed components, capable of 64 gigawatt and we're so basically looking at enabling 600 gig and 1.2 terabit, and the longest REIT item is the [indiscernible] and there we've already developed quite a portfolio of chips and now we are in the packaging stage and we'll be rolling them out over the next six months or so. I should also add the silicon photonics does not look very promising in the 600 gig arena.

Troy Jensen

So, the last question, you made comments in your prepared remarks that you expect sequential growth in the second half, was that fiscal year or calendar year?

Greg Dougherty

That was for China, that's what we said in the prepared remarks that we think that we will see some growth in China the second half of the year and that’s driven by a few things, one is that we do think by then inventory will be depleted. Some of the newer programs, there has been lots of talk about the DCO market in China, so a lot of our component tree is going to use in the DCO platforms. And then also as you look at the 5G beginning to lift off, we expect that to be a good place for us.

Troy Jensen

And just to be clear Greg did you say, growth in China in fiscal second half or fiscal year.

Greg Dougherty

Calendar, I'm sorry.

Operator

Our next question will come from Alex Henderson with Needham and Company.

Alex Henderson

Was hoping you could give some sense of what you’re thinking relative to the pricing environment across some of these product areas and how that might [indiscernible] as we look out into the March quarter. Particularly I would assume your ACOs have relative stability but you might see quite aggressive pricing on some of the other products, can you talk to that a little bit?

Greg Dougherty

I think we're already seeing a lot of the DPA negotiations going on now, in fact several are completed. I think we didn’t see anything abnormal in the price negotiations other than the I think the biggest pressure and we said this I think on the last call, has been around the QSFP portfolio and that’s more volume related on CWDM4 than anything else. And then you're also seeing some significant price pressure on the CFP family of transceiver, so we talked about that before as well. There I think people are just trying to move capacity, I think that beyond that it's been nothing out of the ordinary for us and what we said in the prepared remarks is that given the negotiations we have already concluded, we were seeing basically the price pressures like putting in the script, being in that normal 10% to 15% range.

Alex Henderson

If I exclude the ACO where you got locked in contracts, longer term contracts now would be the case for the other products as, the rest of the product line which is not locked in.

Greg Dougherty

And I think Alex it's really important to remember that the ACO does not have locked in single price, it has a locked in price curve, so ACO pricing comes down over time as well.

Alex Henderson

Right so, if I'm looking out into the 10 gig, 25 gig [indiscernible] market, when do you think that the temperature stabilizes products start to be pulled, is that something in the back half, is that what’s causing your optimism around the back half of '18 calendar year or is it that you think that the other products areas will start to pick up as well, can you give us some sense of what's driving the timeline on that recovery?

Greg Dougherty

On China its three the things, one is that inventory should be pretty well burn off by then, second thing is the 5G architecture build up brand should be happening, so this 25G and the 100G industrial temperature transceivers and then the third thing that I mentioned was some of coherent component of business we think is going to pick up quite a bit the back end will be there based on DCO penetration.

Alex Henderson

And just coming back to the LR/CWDM4, are you seeing a change in behavior, at the -- web 2.0 type customers as a result of a change in the architecture of their data centers slowing down, procurement process or alternatively are you seeing a situation where there's share shifts within the categories that are diminishing the opportunities there, can you give us any sense of how you see the aggregate spending at those customers because -- when we look at the web 2.0 customer numbers that have been reported and been incredibly robust growth rates, and demand we think would track growth over time, so what exactly is happening to cause such softness out of that geography or out of that customer set?

Greg Dougherty

I think Alex that the big -- I am going to give you a lousy answer but it's basically I don't think we have very good visibility and don't know very well. I mean we're not the first company to talk about the web scale demand being muted at best and I guess we're seeing a combination of the inventory build, shift in architecture meaning going from LR4 to CWDM4 has some impact but I also think that there's been maybe some slowdown there may be a bigger inventory correction as the web scale guys don't want to make the mistake they made at 40 gig which was being caught short on parts that -- there's a possibility they've gone a little overboard.

Alex Henderson

It's not a transition between 40 gig and a 100 gig causing that architectural problem, it's more various classes of 100 gig?

Greg Dougherty

That's our opinion again and -- I don't profess to have the best opinion on that one but that's what we think.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We'll continue on to Paul Silverstein with Cowen and Company.

Paul Silverstein

A couple of questions if I may, just to clarify some things you said earlier, first off in web 2.0 those three customers you referenced can you give us any incremental insight in terms of the particular use cases deployments, [indiscernible] DCI applications, but can you in terms of what you're selling to them?

Greg Dougherty

It's a wide range of products whether it'd be for DCI there's 10 gig tunable products that are going into some video application that they have and then there's a bunch of LR4 QSFP business so probably the three major areas Paul.

Paul Silverstein

And then on your comment about the shift from LR4 to CWDM4, but on the other hand you pointed out that you don't think there's any competitive issues, what gives you confidence that the LR4 issues an already the shift to CWDM4 and the customers are simply not buying?

Greg Dougherty

I mean that's what I meant by the shift. I think demand has gone down. I think Paul for LR4 -- LR4 is a different spec than a CWDM4, so you have to have LR4 on both ends of a link, it's not like there are four goes away completely for the web scale guys, also LR4 is used in many of the telecom platform, so it still goes from there and so our LR4 doesn’t just go to web scale customers. I think that the people that can control both lines or both ends of the line, there when you, you don’t need to worry about a IEEE standard or an interoperability with somebody else's equipment then you use CWDM4 and so you see that shift and there it's not -- it replaces applications for LR4.

Paul Silverstein

Alright and then Greg on your pricing comments, I just want to make sure I understand, when you talk about the 10% to 15% range continue to apply, that’s all in, that’s taking into account the more aggressive pricing, we're expecting from some of the product lines.

Greg Dougherty

Yes.

Paul Silverstein

Historically you commented that, I think over the last couple of years been on the more of the 9, 10 to 15, I trust that’s no longer the case but can you give us an incremental color in terms of where in that 10 or 15 come.

Greg Dougherty

It's in the pocket, it's not -- so QSFP and CFPs are going to come down a fair percentage, that’s already been well established based on competitiveness on QSFP and CFP just the way the markets imploded. Beyond that I would say it's no different than the last couple of years.

Paul Silverstein

Is the translation that all liners still expecting on the lower end of the 10 to 15?

Greg Dougherty

We're in the pocket, it's not on the either extreme.

Paul Silverstein

Okay alright, one last question, I think you were pretty clear in talking about the transition 400 gig and now ACO starts to roll over, but if we look at all of calendar '18, any thoughts from the market opportunity, given that you are still the dominant player in ACO. Any thoughts on how that translates into ACO run way.

Greg Dougherty

I think we shouldn’t forget that 100 and 200 gig is going be around for a very long time, there is distance limitations as you go to 400 gig and so, the question is do you move from transceivers that are specific to 100, 200 gig or do you move to multi rate 400 gig that can handle, for example the CNF, DSP handles 100, 200, 400 you can go thousands of kilometers in a few 100 at 400. So, the market will bifurcate that way but we think the ACO opportunity and platform is going be around for quite some time for 100 and 200 gig.

Operator

We will now hear from Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson.

Mark Kelleher

Just a clarification first, the inventory buildup of the LR4, that’s specifically at web scale customers correct?

Greg Dougherty

We said select customers I think in the -- so we're just leaving that out there.

Mark Kelleher

Okay and could you just, reiterate for me the timing of the CWDM launches and opportunities you have there?

Greg Dougherty

We're working on CWDM4 for inter-datacenter application and we said that we will probably have a lot more color to offer in the early part of calendar '18.

Mark Kelleher

Okay and then could you just talk about any flexibility you have on your expense lines, how much can you protect the bottom line, how much flexibility do you have to cut R&D or other expenses in the middle?

Greg Dougherty

But we're not going to cut R&D. I mean 15% operating income is better than pretty much anyone in this space so we're not apologizing for investing in our future Mark so we're generating cash and performing better than I think anyone has ever performed in this space in terms of operating income consistency, so we're very positive about where we sit right now and we see great product portfolio looking in front of us.

Pete Mangan

And Mark we mentioned for the calendar year 2018 looking at operating expenses in the 30 million to 32 million at quarter range.

Mark Kelleher

So, there's -- no flexibility that's -- if things don't pick up you'll continue to invest at this rate?

Greg Dougherty

Yes.

Operator

Michael Genovese with MKM Partners has our next question.

Michael Genovese

Just in China is there any notable difference between either inventory levels, order patterns or visibility between the top two OEMs there, or are they fairly the same from your perspective?

Greg Dougherty

So, at this point of the year I would say that there're both shaky on the -- we're shaky with both on the visibility side, we have some contractual commitments with both of the top OEMs with their products specifically at this point; for those products we've very good visibility but through the mass market I think that there's different inventory pinch points for the two of them and so it's very product line specific at each customer Mike.

Michael Genovese

On the CFP2-ACO sort of the lack of near term visibility did you say that bigger factor was GCI or is it India and can you just give a little bit more color around each of those things?

Greg Dougherty

We've said that DCI is lumpy but the biggest uncertainty for us is follow-on contracts to support India. Our customers that provide equipment in India.

Michael Genovese

Is that more or less one customer?

Greg Dougherty

Don't want to say.

Michael Genovese

And then okay finally from me just -- the gross margin guidance is pretty good, all else considered, so how do you keep gross margins, up to these levels with the step down in revenue and as far as in the community high margin product cycles here, how do you keep gross margins up to your guided level?

Greg Dougherty

In general, we reported 40.5, you can use as just a rule of thumb for about 10 million decline revenue is about 0.1 margin hit, and we continue to have overall good products and 36 to 39 is a reasonable range for us.

Operator

We will go to Simon Leopold with Raymond James.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. This is [indiscernible] in for Simon. A quick housekeeping item, did you guys provide any quantitative color on the growth rate for your QSFP28 or your ACO this quarter. I think I missed that.

Greg Dougherty

We just said that they were, we had a strong quarter with both and that both grew in the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you and then Greg, can you please help us understand the dynamics within your data segments. I think in the past you talked about, this transition from the CFP family of products to the QSFP28, mainly the LR4 and this was supposed to be a revenue headwind and largely tailwind towards a higher degree of integration with your LR4 designs, it seems that now you're seeing yet another transition from the LR4 to CWDM4 and I guess my question is how you positioning this compete in the market, given that the larger number of competitors on more price competition.

I think I understand that in the past, your exposure here been more in terms of enabling the competition to sales of components, I'm just wondering going forward, you're planning on compete with a cost-effective module and how you're orienting your current capacity to capitalize in this opportunity.

Greg Dougherty

I think that the jury is still out for us on CWDM4 and we will know more in the March quarter, where we sit with that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then one of your competitors reported earnings this quarter, they talked about what they saw as an optic independent from the CFP2 client-side transceivers in China, it seems that you guys didn’t see that this quarter, I'm just wondering if this is a matter of [indiscernible] or some sort of installed base where you originally didn’t have any exposure to.

Greg Dougherty

I actually read that that’s more or less old news, we talked about that at our previous last quarter's conference call that we didn’t want to chase the price and so, we had very small share of that for that part and we elected not to take any share. There was one company won the lion's share of it and I think that’s who you are referring to.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thanks that’s helpful and then on M&A, just want your thought from on the potential for M&A on this sector. Given the degree of fragmentation in this market, so it looks like little long-term prospects could be healthy and this potential upside from multiple opportunities including China, the hyper scale vertical 5G, so I guess my question is, is asset, under value of current levels given the potential prospect, why are we seeing more M&A activity in this space.

Greg Dougherty

I'll let Pete answer that, I don’t know how to answer to that one, sorry.

Pete Mangan

I don’t have a good answer for you either. There are people focused on other things we think it's, this space needs consolidation and we continue to entertain opportunities.

Operator

We'll now go to Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets.

Tim Savageaux

Trying to dig into a few kind of numbers in and revenue buckets here. First, I don't know that you sort of exclusively guided for the December quarter in terms of telecom versus Datacom. I think given your commentary here about this client-side CFP family and QSFP28, I would assume that most if not all of the sequential decline for December is coming on the Datacom side, is that a reasonable assumption?

Greg Dougherty

Tim with CFP coming down 10 million and being on the Datacom side, the more significant decline will come from Datacom.

Tim Savageaux

Well right I mean I guess I'm trying to just turn it back into the magnitude of the decline in QSFP28, as well, I think you had mentioned that you had 16% sequential growth in 100 gig ex-….

Greg Dougherty

Outside of [QPX] yes.

Tim Savageaux

Correct. So, there I would assume that your I guess aggregate sequential growth on both the QSFP28 and ACO side were solidly in excess of that CFP decline, is there anything else in there be it discreet in 400 gig or some kind of breakdown between telecom and Datacom? On 10 gig that's material or should we really just be focused on the QSFP28 and ACO buckets as the big drivers for September and I think more than offsetting the CFP client-side declines, is that a fair way to look at it?

Greg Dougherty

There's nothing other that's notable, just keep it as straight forward as [QFPX] being down 10, QSFP and ACO also being under pressure that remaining seven if you will have shared with ACO….

Tim Savageaux

I'm sorry to interrupt, I was talking about I guess I mean nine, not 10, for September I was first trying to focus on the September quarter in terms of the interplay between….

Greg Dougherty

Tim, I think the answer to your question, the CFP was down nine, as we stated on the call and the main drivers that offset that nine to allow us to grow by the rough number 15, 16, was ACO and QSFP. And there were some other products as well.

Tim Savageaux

Well that last sort of constant comment is kind of what I wanted to focus on, if there was anything notable from that perspective, that's…

Greg Dougherty

The majority came from those two products.

Tim Savageaux

And then one more from me, as you look at QSFP28 which I think you said at least last quarter may have doubled sequentially, so we don't expect that to be the case again but you saw some nice growth, I don't know that I had a very firm impression about how much of that was going to applications inside the datacenter versus sort of client side router, just sort of call it routing versus switching but is there any way for you to estimate kind of as you look at your cloud exposure in general and if you want to include ACO as purely DCI or whatever, if you look at intra versus inter datacenter, how would that break down either looking at your aggregate cloud exposure or within QSFP28 in particular.

Greg Dougherty

So, if I look at QSFP28, specifically the majority of that as we said is LR4 and the majority in the LR4 is gone to data center customers not to routing customers.

Tim Savageaux

Got it okay, two final questions for me. In terms, I would think you had some indirect exposure, to CWDM4, via the delays or device arena, can you talk about to the extent that’s material in terms of magnitude and where would we find that in the numbers to the extent that it was, I think some of these customers are getting some pretty big unit volumes and does that offer you any kind of sort of offset as this transition occurs.

Greg Dougherty

You won't find it, we haven't been breaking it out at this point but, if CWDM4, it would be size and that’s to play there in a big for intra data centers and yield price has break it up because it will be in a more of a focused area for us.

Operator

We will go to Richard Shannon with Craig-Hallum.

Richard Shannon

Greg I might follow up on, just on your last comments regarding QSFP28 and kind looking at, what are you plans are here at the module level intra versus inter data center, I am wondering if you can get a sense of which side you intend to play more on and just on the intra data center side, it seems like you’re implying that pricing could be difficult to compete and you may not necessary do that, so if you’re not going to play there, where do you see or play with CWDM4 modules.

Greg Dougherty

So, we’re planning to play with CWDM4 modules Richard and we will know a lot more about how bigger player we're in the March quarter.

Richard Shannon

Is that a primary determinant of pricing or is it more kind of partnership on technology with potential key partners.

Greg Dougherty

We’re working on multiple designings.

Richard Shannon

Okay fair enough, we will look forward to that next quarter, second question for me, I guess probably for Pete on the gross margin side, I didn’t have a chance to run the numbers you mentioned, in terms of the decline in gross margins from volume, but the guidance you have for the current quarter, is that entirely due to volume coming down or is there other impacts here like mix or pricing or anything that’s built in there.

Greg Dougherty

It includes more than just volume and includes obviously the whole mix of products but the number one factor is the top line.

Richard Shannon

Thanks for that last question for me, on China for you Greg. You guys have been relative to your peers best in predicting the trends in China over the last six months and kind seeing lack of visibility and now you're saying you saying you hope to see it improved by second half of calendar '18, this visibility that you get that suggests it could come back then, is that more of an analytical approach or you getting a direct feedback from customers or you could help us understand how you arrived at that conclusion?

Greg Dougherty

I think it's a combination of both of what you said and then also new applications Richard and so that's really gives us the belief.

Richard Shannon

So, that would assume -- that would mean that the inventory we're in that you're looking at is still going to go on for at least two to three more quarters is that accurate?

Greg Dougherty

So, we can't say anything with certainty to be honest, but I think we're more or less insinuating that we're not sure if bottom was September, December or March when it comes to inventory.

Operator

And we've a follow-up from Alex Henderson.

Alex Henderson

I was hoping you could just give us a couple of data points that you typically give us the top 10 customers with percentage or revenues?

Pete Mangan

That's not something we generally give.

Greg Dougherty

We give our 10% customers Alex [1.17%, 2.11% and 2.10%] Normally we have four but that's - I can't remember how much quarters in row for -- this time we had five and so that was the mix.

Alex Henderson

And then just wanted to make sure I was clarified on something you said earlier and I just wanted to make sure I had it right, when you were talking about recovery in demand you are talking about recovery in back half of calendar '18, that wasn't just China that was also referring to your overall ability to grow is that correct?

Greg Dougherty

No, that was China. That was China.

Alex Henderson

Are you expecting to be able to generate year-over-year growth in any of the remaining quarters of FY'18?

Greg Dougherty

We're not guiding beyond this quarter.

Alex Henderson

But is it reasonable to think that that’s probable given how much of the decline we've seen? So, wouldn't it correlate to when you see recovery in the back half of '18 as well?

Greg Dougherty

We can't comment on that Alex sorry.

Operator

Thank you. I would like to turn the floor back over to Jim Fanucchi for any additional or closing remarks.

Jim Fanucchi

Great, thank you so much operator and thank to everyone for participating in today's call. We do look forward to speaking with many of you at the several investor conferences that we'd be attending during the quarter that ends at the end of December, I think -- and we'll talk with all of you when you report our second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results in early 2018. Thank you and have a good afternoon.

Operator

Thank you. And again, ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference, thank you all again for your participation. You may now disconnect.

