“Booyah! Iron Mountain Gave Me A Raise"

I am maintaining a BUY, and I am elated to get a whopping 6.8% raise.

Even after this growth in the dividend, Iron Mountain expects the payout ratio to be a little below the prior guidance.

It was no surprise when I saw Iron Mountain (IRM) announce a 6.8% increase in the quarterly dividend per share. In a recent article, I explained:

“Strong AFFO growth continues to drive dividend growth and this will provide meaningful significance to the narrowing of Iron Mountain’s valuation gap.”

Even after this growth in the dividend, Iron Mountain expects the payout ratio to be a little below the prior guidance with the previous lower dividend per share rate.

So when I saw the divided boost and after reading the third-quarter earnings results, I thought to myself:

Iron Mountain REIT

In February 1996, Iron Mountain became a public company, raising capital in part to initiate this consolidation. In December 2014, the company said the registration statement of Iron Mountain REIT, Inc. was declared effective. As a result, a special meeting of the company's stockholders was held on January 20, 2015, at which time stockholders voted on a proposal to adopt the plan of merger between the company and Iron Mountain REIT, among other proposals, according to a Form 8-K.

That was just a "rubber stamp," though, since Iron Mountain was already a REIT in many ways.

The biggest hurdle for the Boston-based company was receiving a Private Letter Ruling (or PLR) from the IRS, and specifically, a ruling regarding the characterization of the company's steel-racking structures as real estate. Earlier in 2014, Iron Mountain achieved IRS approval for REIT status retroactively as of January 1, completing the process that began in 2012.

By converting to a REIT, the company must now pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is now deemed somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its peer classification.

Today, Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 45 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide).

According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

The company's business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. It stores and manages the following information assets:

Records & Information Management remains IRM's core business (75% of revenue), and Data Management (15% of rev.) and Shredding (10% of rev.) are complementary pillars for the company's mode of repeatability. Iron Mountain has a well-balanced platform that consists of over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in 53 countries.

This REIT Has Exceptional Shelf Life

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain's business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. IRM customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

The company has an operating business, and that means it effectively controls real estate through long-term leases with multiple lease extension options and direct ownership in strategic locations of about one-third of its properties. IRM controls ~86 million square feet (27 million owned and 59 million leased), and the average building size is ~60K square feet.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Since it owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drive the value for the company. Because IRM has hundreds of customers it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

Also, IRM has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain. Now you know what I mean when I say, "This REIT has exceptional shelf life."

An Improving Balance Sheet

In Q3-17 Iron Mountain opportunistically executed several meaningful debt transactions which together provide increased capital flexibility and term out borrowings that you see below:

Iron Mountain amended its credit facility with improved covenants which increased flexibility and better recognized the value of the real estate holdings thereby reducing the lease adjusted leverage ratio.

Also, the company redeemed 200 million Canadian dollar senior notes due 2021, utilizing the revolving credit capacity. Additionally, the company redeemed $1 billion of senior notes due 2020 at a 6% rate and issued new senior notes at 4.875% due 2027.

Lastly, Iron Mountain extended and increased its AR securitization program. In total, these actions extended the average maturity to 6.5 years, reduced the average cost of debt by about 30 bps, resulting in approximately $18 million in annualized interest expense savings.

The attractive pricing reflects bondholders' understanding of the health of the business and durability of cash flows. As of the end of Q3-17, Iron Mountain had reduced its lease adjusted leverage ratio to 5.5x from 5.8x in Q2 and increased the capacity available on the capital structure remaining.

Roughly 70% of adjusted EBITDA in the U.S. is in U.S. dollars, demonstrating the limited impact foreign exchange fluctuations have on Iron Mountain’s results. The company continues to match its foreign-denominated debt to create natural currency hedges to mitigate translation exposure while also being tax-efficient.

The company’s debt structure is 70% fixed and 30% floating and the company expects it will term out a portion of borrowings with longer-term debt and attractive rates, thereby extending average maturity. Note: Iron Mountain’s S&P rating is BB-.

Latest Earnings Results

During the quarter, Iron Mountain made meaningful progress on the execution of its strategic plan across all facets of the business.

As a refresher, the plan is focused on extending the durable business model through continued investment in core developed markets, expanding into faster growing emerging markets and adjacent storage related businesses such as data center and art storage, and capturing opportunities to provide new, innovative solutions to both new and existing customers.

In Q3-17, the company achieved internal storage rental revenue growth of 3.5%, which reflects revenue management focus and 1.3% growth in internal records management volume.

The company’s 12-month volume growth now includes Recall (acquisition) volume in the base which increased by about 20%, making percentage growth figures a bit lower.



The chart below is a review of the highlights related to Iron Mountain’s strategic plan. In developed markets, which include both North American RIM and Western European segment, the company achieved weighted average internal storage revenue growth of 3.2%, with 1 million cubic feet of net internal volume growth on a trailing 12-month basis.

Iron Mountain recently secured an additional multiyear contract from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. IRM will be responsible for relocating more than 4.5 million patent files, which includes capturing file level metadata, packing, removal, and transportation of all records to the IRM secure federal government compliant storage facility.

This contract reflects IRM’s unique ability to address the government's needs for improving the security and accessibility of government owned records with superior chain of custody and highly responsive service while helping to reduce its operational expenses and real estate footprint.

During the quarter, IRM also opened the first phase of its Northern Virginia data center campus in late September with the first third of that building being fully developed and more than 50% pre-leased.

When adding existing capacity from the Boston, Boyers, Pennsylvania, and Kansas City locations to current and planned expansion capacity associated with recent acquisitions and Northern Virginia development, IRM has the potential to provide roughly 110 megawatts of multi-tenant and hyper scale data center capacity.

IRM’s gross profit margin improved 210 basis points year over year, primarily driven by synergies from the Recall acquisition and the flow through of the revenue management program, partly offset by $3.5 million charge association with the recent natural disasters.

In particular, the company's service gross profit has improved by $10 million year over year to $102 million. In addition, SG&A as a percentage of total revenues decreased 20 basis points year over year excluding Recall costs due to the benefits of transformation initiatives and synergies.

Compared to a year ago, IRM’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3-17 grew about 10% to $323 million. That’s growth of over 8% on a C$ basis and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 230 basis points to 33.5%.

AFFO was $210 million in Q3-17, an increase of $32 million or about 19% from last year. The strong growth resulted from the almost 10% increase or $29 million of growth in adjusted EBITDA and more than funds the 7% dividend increase announced recently.

Over 80% of adjusted gross profit is derived from storage activities with a 75% gross profit margin.

IRM’s guidance expects to be closer to the upper end of the range of $760 million, as the company expects total maintenance and non-real estate investment to be roughly $150 million for the year, benefitting from better efficiencies and discipline following the acquisition of Recall.

In turn, IRM expects an improved dividend payout ratio relative to AFFO considering also the dividend increase.

As I said, I was expecting a raise from Iron Mountain, one of the most predictable dividend growers in my Durable Income portfolio. Let’s look at the FFO/share forecaster (powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you can see, I included Industrial, Self-Storage, and Data Centers as peers. IRM ranks well (#6 out of 13) in terms of FFO/share growth. Now let’s compare the dividend yield:

Booyah! Who doesn’t like a 5.9% dividend yield?

Now take a look at the P/FFO multiple:

Iron Mountain is not a screaming bargain, but aren’t you glad you listened to me last year when I said BUY-BUY-BUY…

Where do we go from here?

Anyway, my point is this: paper is not dying. As I have said before, as long as there are bankers, there will be Iron Mountain. The document storage business is not going away and Iron Mountain continues to diversify its business into complementary silos (including data storage) with the hopes of growing a highly sustainable platform.

I am maintaining a BUY and I am elated to get a whopping 6.8% raise. I’ll send a copy of this article to my pay Jim Cramer with a big ole’ Booyah back at ya!

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

REITs mentioned: COR, CONE, TRNO, EGP, PLD, DLR, QTS, NSA, FR, EXR, CUBE, and LSI.

