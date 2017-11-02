PREIT - Getting It Done And Paying 8.6%

The REIT took 2017 guidance down, but it's not as bad as it seems.

PREIT's earnings are out and they are decent, with sales per square foot reaching $475, closer to the magic $500-mark.

It has been a while since I last wrote on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) (here and here if you want a real blast from the past - 2012 - here - I have been following them for a while) or PREIT, so I thought I might provide an update on the REIT's earnings and a couple of thoughts. The REIT seems to be getting more popular lately, so more information never hurts, right?

Let's jump right in and get 'er done.

Highlights from the earnings release are:

Same Store NOI, excluding lease termination income, increased by 3.2% for wholly owned properties and 2.5% for the entire portfolio, including joint venture properties, compared to prior year.

Same Store NOI for the quarter was impacted by $1.3 million as a result of bankruptcies.

Non-anchor leased space for malls was 93.9%, 190 basis points over quarter-end physical occupancy.

Opened 578,000 square feet since the beginning of Q3, including five new tenants in four reconfigured anchor boxes, two H&M stores and a Zara.

Average renewal spreads for tenants under 10,000 square feet at wholly owned properties were 4.6% for the quarter and are 5.3% year-to-date through September 30, 2017.

Leases executed for future occupancy exceed 712,000 square feet and over $11 million in annual gross revenue.

PREIT revised FFO guidance from $1.66-1.72 to $1.53-1.58. Guidance was taken down due to $0.05 dilution from asset sales and $0.05 due to the redemption of PEIpA. I view this as a good reason to take guidance down.

PREIT isn't just grinding it out, they are getting it done.

One of the big metrics for the mall space is sales per square foot. PREIT is priced like a class B/C mall REIT, when this metric is closer to class A. In the release today, we found out that sales per square foot reached $475, a 3.3% increase over the prior year.

Much of this has been driven by PREIT's sale of underperforming assets. As of September 30, the mall portfolio quartiles had the following characteristics:

Note that stats on malls 11-20 are weaker on occupancy and comp sales. These properties will continue to be a drag on earnings and portfolio metrics.

By selling their underperforming malls and letting the cream rise to the top (admittedly, of a much smaller portfolio), the sales/psf will - and does - look better.

PREIT has also been doing a decent job re-tenanting their anchor space:

All of the Sears (SHLD) stores were PREIT owned, and the REIT was able to buy them out and reposition the space. It does, however, take time to reposition and re-tenant these spaces, so any anchor going dark will have an impact.

PREIT has also cleared the debt decks until 2019, giving them breathing room to get the spaces filled and repositioned:

And they have headroom under their covenants (would like to see more though):

Here is what I see as an issue:

With a FAD payout at 87.5%, can one really wonder why investors are nervous about the dividend?

I have recently seen it stated that the payout ratio is nowhere near 87%:

There are a couple other factors impacting the discount. For instance, you might have heard that PEI is paying out around 89% of AFFO. That’s wrong. That comes from using a computer program to read the financial statements. The program regularly fails at FFO or AFFO. The dividend rate per year is $.84. Guidance for 2017’s AFFO per share is a range of $1.66 to $1.72. The midpoint is $1.69. That is a 49.7% payout ratio on AFFO.

It's not a computer program, it is the REIT responsible for failing to read the financial statements properly. As they state:

FAD is a measure of a real estate company’s cash flows generated by operations and capacity to pay dividends. The Company calculates FAD by starting with FFO as adjusted and subtracting (1) straight-line rent, (2) normalized recurring capital expenditures that are capitalized but necessary to maintain our properties, (3) operational tenant allowances, (4) capitalized leasing costs, and (5) amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles.

This is how most would calculate AFFO. The company's as-adjusted FFO only adjusts for employee separation expense and hedge ineffectiveness. Using the company's AFFO is akin to using bad data.

The key to capital appreciation with PREIT is their ability to increase FFO, which should also help their multiple expand by showing they are not a dead mall walking (doubly beneficial). I believe that they are near the bottom of this current cycle in terms of FFO reduction and we should see FFO/AFFO (the real AFFO) start to increase. This will help to improve the payout or coverage ratio and fuel multiple expansion.

Of course, many investors are avoiding the retail REIT space due to the various issues facing their tenants and the future of brick-and-mortar retail generally (which I believe to be overly pessimistic). For these investors, there is another choice which focuses on remaining a going concern with some money coming in the door. The preferred stock of PREIT.

The outstanding preferred stock of PREIT is:

With the following pricing:

Most folks are going to look at the Series D as it has a longer lock-out, a decent yield-to-call and trades close to par (the Series B is somewhat cuspy, on the edge of being able to refinance and having a negative yield-to-call).

Nearly 6.8% on the Series D should be attractive to yield investors who don't want the equity risk. The common dividend is also nearly 2x the preferred dividend, providing a decent cushion for the preferred.

Bottom Line: I am long PREIT due to my belief that they have been making the right moves within their portfolio and they will begin to yield results. I expect them to get traction in Q1/Q2 of 2018 as their re-development programs come online and drive FFO/AFFO. In my opinion, the equity and preferred of PREIT continue to be attractive at current prices. I must state, however, that the size of the PREIT portfolio warrants caution as a portfolio of 20 malls does not afford investors a significant cushion should any mall experience difficulties.

I have to be clear - nothing is a slam dunk, least of all a mall REIT. There will be bumps along the way and retail REITs will continue to be volatile due to the retail environment. An investor should have a higher risk tolerance in order to commit capital to this sector and in modest amounts. The market is not stupid, short-sellers are not crazy and pricing is rarely ever insane (to the downside), PREIT is cheap, but owners' mettle will be tested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, CBL, WPG, SKT.

