New Report Spotlights Russell Investments' Multi-Asset Investing Approach

We're pleased to share that Clear Path Analysis, a leading publisher in the financial services and investments sector, features commentary from two members of our multi-asset solutions team in its latest report, Multi-Asset Strategies North America 2017.

In the first interview, Brian Meath, chief investment officer, multi-asset solutions, weighs in on the features of a multi-asset investing strategy for institutional investors and explains how it differs from a traditional siloed approach. Aspects of a multi-asset approach, Meath says, can include:

"In-between" asset classes, such as more extended types of fixed income; instruments that have characteristics of both equities and bonds; or derivative-based strategies

Measuring performance by outcome-oriented objectives (versus beating a benchmark)

Improved transition and implementation costs

A tailored approach to meet the specific needs of clients

In the second interview, Rob Balkema, portfolio manager, multi-asset solutions, discusses how a multi-asset strategy can function as a portfolio management tool. Among the offerings that enables it to work this way, Balkema says, are:

The ability to customize how risks are handled

Added diversification-beyond the traditional 60/40 equity/bond split

Overlays and derivatives that can help quickly change asset allocation exposures

Flexibility in the use of passive management in some areas and active management in others

The report also includes interviews of several other industry experts on how multi-asset strategies can be applied to:

Manager selection

Multi-strategy credit

Increased pension plan funding

Defined contribution plans

A new benchmarking index

You can read the complete interviews with Brian and Rob below and the full report from Clear Path Analysis here.

