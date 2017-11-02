iPass' (IPAS) CEO Gary Griffiths on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iPass, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 01, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Kirsten Chapman - MD and Principal, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Gary Griffiths - CEO, President and Executive Director

Darin Vickery - CFO, VP and Secretary

Patricia Hume - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

James McIlree - Chardan Capital Markets

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group LLC

Marc Silk - Silk Investment Advisors

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the iPass Quarter Three 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kirsten Chapman. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Kirsten Chapman

Thank you, Bethany. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to iPass' Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Call. This is Kirsten Chapman from LHA, iPass' investor relations firm. I'm here today with CEO Gary Griffiths, CCO Patricia Hume, and CFO Darin Vickery. We've distributed the press release over the wire service and it's posted on the website at investor.ipass.com. Please note we have also posted our earnings presentation. This call is being broadcast at investor.ipass.com, and a replay will be available on the website until the next earnings call.

Before we get started, I want to emphasize that some of the information and statements you will hear during our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our projected performance of the business, financial outlook, and revenue and profitability targets. These statements generally may be identified by the use of the words expect, intend, believe, anticipate and other similar words denoting future events or results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect our opinion as of today, the day of the conference call, and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results or any revisions to those forward-looking statements in light of any new information or future events.

Please refer to the press release posted on the website and to the SEC filings under the caption Risk Factors in our annual reports on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 14, 2017, and to be filed in the future, for a detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results. On this call, we will provide non-GAAP measures, GAAP results, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures that can be found in the press release and on the website.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Gary Griffiths. Please go ahead, Gary.

Gary Griffiths

Thank you, Kirsten. Since our third quarter net revenue expectations fell short on EBITDA, without preamble I'm going to cut to the chase and tell you how our team plans to achieve our goal of profitability. First, we will lower commitments to our network suppliers without materially changing our global footprint coverage. We expect to renegotiate supply contracts in the second half of this year, and we have, but not to the extent we'd hoped. As a result of these efforts, we expect our network access costs in 4Q '17 to be about $1.3 million less than Q3. While the negotiations did not happen as quickly as we'd hoped, as contracts expire and are renewed with more favorable terms in the first quarter of 20178, we believe our cost structure will significantly improve.

Second, we've continued to control our operating expenses, which have continued to decline in 2017, even after the significant OpEx reductions we made in 2015 and 2016, actions that removed over $22 million of annual expenses when compared to 2014. As a result of these efforts, we think our business gets to a breakeven at around $15 million of quarterly revenue, and here's how we intend to attain that goal.

First, the technology stability issues we experienced in the first half of the year are largely behind us, and we've seen our partners begin to ramp even if only modestly. With the technology stable, the focus shifts to our partners' marketing and deployment plans. In addition to realizing revenue from our current partnerships, we added some new ones this quarter, including Ooredoo, which we announced last month. I'd also note that Diner's Club has integrated iPass capability in their credit card platform, which will allow their members to access our network.

Second, issues in the second quarter that impacted our legacy pay-per-use customers have been mostly resolved, and despite seasonality issues that make the third quarter our weakest quarter, Q3 usage was actually 11% better than Q2, despite September hurricanes, which grounded many flights. And from there, we've seen enterprise usage accelerate in the fourth quarter, especially in in-flight WiFi.

Third, our treasured alliance with HP, which was mostly dormant in 2017, is waking up. We recently signed a contract with HP that will include iPass Smart Connect and HP's innovative device-as-a-service, or DASK, business. DASK provides simple and secure solutions to enterprises for all of their desktop and mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Meanwhile, we're making progress with HP in getting iPass into the hands of consumers and smaller businesses in regions of the world beyond Asia Pacific, which we expect will start rolling out in early 2017.

Fourth, the partnership with iPass that TechData announced yesterday is important. TechData, one of the world's largest and most influential distributors, has added iPass to their product lineup, which they will be selling in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Moreover, given TechData's strong relationships with device manufacturers, they also have the ability and the intent to sell Smart Connect technology embedded on these devices.

Fifth, we expect that a new partnership with a globally recognized brand, one that our investors have anticipated for a long time, will be publicly announced very soon. And finally, we believe that our emerging business opportunities in big data are solidifying. Now recall that Smart Connect, in order to improve the quality of service for our customers, collects massive amounts of data. This data is valuable in many diverse use cases, and as such, we built a data and data analytics product line we call Veri-Fi. We set modest revenue objectives for Veri-Fi this year, and we expect to meet those goals.

I am very pleased to report that we closed with a major global mobile network operator the first part of what we expect will be a two-part seven-figure Veri-Fi deal. I remind you that because Veri-Fi is essentially software, the margins are very high compared to our legacy business. As we made our plans--as we make our plans for 2018, we'll be expecting Veri-Fi to play a larger role, as well as emerging opportunities in the internet of things and machine-to-machine technology, which benefit from both the invisibility of iPass Smart Connect technology, combined with the world's only seamless global network.

Despite our cash burn in the first three quarters of 2017, we believe we will have sufficient capital to reach profitability. We are actively pursuing deals that include upfront payments to us. Our current HP Asia Pacific deal is a good example in which cash is received day one as units are shipped, even though revenue is only recognized over several months. We believe that there are other opportunities for select commercial technology licensing deals with strategic partners. And one of our important enterprise customers signed a new and expanded contract today, which includes a cash payment of $2 million, due by mid-December. Of course, I realize that 2017 has been a rocky year for us, as our ability to call the timing of our turnaround has not been as accurate as we would have liked.

As I've noted, we've taken significant steps towards correcting the issues we've faced, and we believe we are well positioned to grow in the fourth quarter and beyond. We are on the right track with Smart Connect stable and Veri-Fi in the wings. I'll turn it over to Darin for a more detailed look into the mechanics of some of the actions I've discussed. Darin?

Darin Vickery

Thanks, Gary. Total revenue for the third quarter was $13.4 million, down slightly from $13.5 million last quarter. On enterprise revenue, UNLIMITED grew $500,000, or 22%, on ACV conversion, while Other pricing plan customers declined $1.6 million, or 19%, on a combination of churn and our lowest seasonal quarter due to the European vacations. In addition, we had a one-time non-recurring $300,000 downward adjustment in Q3 revenue, related to the cumulative effect of prior years on an accounting change we implemented in the quarter. This change was related to moving one of our major suppliers from a one-month lag to current month billings as we now receive their usage data in real time.

Strategic partner revenue grew $1 million, or 43% over the prior quarter. But roughly $800,000 of that increase was in non-recurring revenue, including our first significant Veri-Fi deal, some professional services, and some annual commitments out of backlog that matured during the quarter.

We continue on track to get our revised revenue number of $54 million for the full year 2017 that we signaled last quarter. Less encouraging, as Gary mentioned, we have had a difficult time negotiating relief on our current network access costs, or NAC contracts, through September 30. In addition, we had some special summer promotions to test price elasticity that we ran on our strategic partnership business that drove some heavy usage in increased NAC and our pay-as-you-go suppliers, resulting in a total NAC expense of $10.3 million for Q3, up $700,000 or 7% over Q2.

Early in Q4, we have succeeded in getting some of our NAC commitment reduced, and I've already locked up $600,000 of quarter-over-quarter savings for Q4. We also expect pay-as-you-go NAC to be down roughly $500,000 in Q4 versus Q3. Combining those two efforts with ongoing renegotiations, total NAC in Q4 is expected at just under $9 million.

While suppliers have been reluctant to reduce previously agreed 2017 commitments, we have been very successful in early renegotiations for 2018 NAC. Exiting Q3 '17, our total committed NAC for all of next year is just over $6 million. So we have significant flexibility in renegotiating capacity and dollar commitment.

Given many of our significant NAC contracts renewing early 2018, we have expectations of an annual NAC expense that looks more like fiscal 2015 than fiscal 2017, including our flexibility on capacity for next year. And we can achieve those targets with only minimal impact on our valuable estate footprint, still have adequate capacity for our growing usage consumption, and build optionality into the contracts to allow us to up-commit as our usage capacity requirements grow.

Speaking of usage consumption, ours consumed in our seasonally low third quarter grew to 943,000 average monthly hours, an increase of 11% over the prior quarter. While roughly half of that growth was related to special summer promotions I mentioned earlier, we still had a solid quarter of users using our footprint. 68% of the hours consumed were driven by the new iPass business, meaning our enterprise unlimited and strategic partner customers. That trend continues to hide the fact that customers on our Smart Connect technology invested in our unlimited WiFi experience, are receiving significant value in their connectivity solution.

Operating expense for the quarter was $9.5 million, up $700,000 or 8% over the second quarter. The biggest driver of the increase was $689,000 of non-recurring legal and related costs, primarily to conduct an independent investigation of allegations of improper accounting practices. Those allegations were found to be 100% without merit. While it is unfortunate that the Company was forced to take such costly actions, the Board of Directors took the allegations seriously, as well they should, and completed an exhaustive process, as would be expected by the shareholders.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $6.7 million, compared to $5.2 million in the second quarter. And on adjusted EBITDA for Q3, the loss was $4.9 million, compared to a loss of $4.4 million in the prior quarter, bringing our year-to-date loss to $12.7 million adjusted EBITDA.

See a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA numbers in our earnings press release. Given the above, we will likely not achieve our restated guidance of $11 million adjusted EBITDA loss for the year. As a result, we are updating that guidance to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.5 million for full year 2017.

We exit Q3 with $7.1 million of cash, and expect to burn a net $3 million in the quarter, exiting 2017 with approximately $4 million of cash in the bank. We have had some success in negotiating prepayment discounts with our renewing UNLIMITED enterprise customers, and expect to have a build in deferred revenue on cash collected in the fourth quarter of at least $2 million. And as Gary mentioned, the solid progress on deals like HP, which to remind everybody, was always a cash upfront deferred revenue build mechanism, should continue to strengthen our balance sheet and cash position into 2018.

While it's too early to make a call on some of the revenue items in play for next year, we are comfortable saying that our adjusted EBITDA breakeven quarterly revenue number for the future is just north of $15 million. We say that with confidence given our ability to influence both OpEx and NAC over the coming quarters. Add to that the ramping of deferred revenue activity and we feel confident in our cash preservation strategy and runway to achieve our business objectives.

With that, back over to you, Gary.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks, Darin. In summary, trust that we are committed to and maniacally focused on getting this business self-sustaining. To get there we are reducing committed network expense, continuing to tightly manage operating expenses, introducing new revenue streams, and finding creative ways to generate cash.

Bethany, would you mind opening up the line for questions now?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take a question from Jim McIlree with Chardan Capital.

James McIlree

I know this might be difficult to parse out, but I'm trying to understand what capacity you have right now that's--I'm going to use the word dedicated. That might not be right. But dedicated to the unlimited and strategy partner users versus the rest of the customer base. And then, secondly on that, the capacity renegotiations that are underway, how does--is that mostly for the unlimited side, or is that on the entire customer base?

Gary Griffiths

Yes, Jim. So when we buy network from our suppliers, we buy it in bulk. And so, that bulk capacity buy is good across all of our customer base, whether that customers is a pay-as-you-go customer, an UNLIMITED customer, a strategic partner, or an enterprise. So we've talked about it in the past. Roughly about 80% of our usage at this point is wrapped up in what we call supplier 2.0 plus, or capacity type deals, and approximately about 20% of our usage we're paying for on a pay-as-you-go basis. But both of those purchase mechanisms support our entire customer base, not separately our UNLIMITED customers from any of our other customers. Does that make sense?

James McIlree

Yes, that does make sense. And I get it. I'm trying to figure out if maybe some of the capacity changes because they are either geographically your customer oriented or supplier oriented. It might have more of an impact on one segment versus another. But you seem to be implying that's not the case, that it's all kind of the same things.

Darin Vickery

Yes. I mean, it's a great point because we do look at it geographically. As--for example, when we originally signed the Hewlett Packard deal in Asia Pacific, we made sure to go into the Asia Pacific geography and buy up some capacity with expectations of ramping usage. At this point in time, we're pretty well diversified geographically with our capacity buys. Absolutely, if we are looking at buying footprint in Russia, we don't have a lot of users and a lot of customers in Russia. We certainly wouldn't buy that on a capacity basis. We buy that on a pay-as-you-go basis. So we make those decisions one-off in geographies, based on where our users use and what our data tells us about how much those users are using.

Gary Griffiths

And Jim, it's Gary. The only other thing I would add to that that's related is, as you implied, we certainly have customers that have different patterns of usage than others, right? And the reason this is important is if we know that a customer is going to be heavily using a network in which we have excess capacity. We can certainly adjust the pricing to accommodate that. So we get a lot of pricing flexibility by understanding usage patterns and knowing where we expect people are going to be.

James McIlree

Okay, thank you. And you talked--Gary, you talked about--or I don't know, maybe it was you, Darin. You talked about testing elasticity of demand over the summer, and I was wondering if you could share with us any conclusions or thoughts on what the tests revealed.

Gary Griffiths

There's elasticity. Go ahead, Darin.

Darin Vickery

Yes. So we ran some promotions with M&O, MV&Os, et cetera, to do some of the stuff exactly you're talking about. To say, if we did a deal like this, where would we get people using and how much would we get them using. Because that gives us information to feedback into the loop of where do you go to renegotiate these contracts going into 2018. So to Gary's point, oh, in this geography, if we do these kinds of deals, we need this kind of capacity on community versus in flight versus hotels, et cetera. So when you run things like that, you do build a large intelligence database that helps the NAC team and the supplier relationships team go back out and renegotiation going into those 2018 renewal cycles.

Gary Griffiths

And I believe--correct me if I'm wrong. And I shouldn't be asking this question live to Darin. But not only was third quarter 11% greater than second quarter, but it must have been a record quarter in terms of usage that went up.

Darin Vickery

Oh, absolutely, 943,000 hours, close to a million. 850, our prior quarter average per month, was by far our largest quarter to date. So we're nearing in on a million hours, where if you look two years ago we were barely at 400,000 hours average per month per quarter.

James McIlree

And let me ask one more before I get back in line. So on this $15 million of revenue in order to achieve breakeven, what split are you assuming between the unlimited and strategic partnerships as a percent of that revenue versus everything else? So at $15 million you breakeven, but that assumes X million from UNLIMITED and strategic partners. What's that X?

Darin Vickery

Yes. So right now we're at about 45% on the split of UNLIMITED and strategic partner versus the legacy and other iPass pricing plans. That split happened somewhere around 50%, 55%, so another 10% in new iPasses we're calling it, UNLIMITED, and strategic partner.

Gary Griffiths

And let me just say this. If you want to start twisting the fine tuning dials on your model, Jim, one of the things that we're seeing, which is very good news, is the churn on UNLIMITED customers is extremely low. We're running--virtually all the churn is in legacy customers. We're seeing the UNLIMITED customers at certainly less than a percent. And overall churn, by the way, even though we--I didn't address it in my brief remarks, overall churn for the year continues to be well under control and we are expecting in the fourth quarter continued positive results on churn.

Operator

We will take next question from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

Thanks. One of the issues you talked about last quarter was customers having trouble integrating your SDK. So maybe you can go over what iPass has done to make progress on helping its customers more easily integrate the SDK.

Patricia Hume

Sure, Brian. It's Pat. A couple of things. One thing is we set aside a special team of engineers. We call them the DEVR team. The DEVR team works directly with the customer as they start to put together their integration project plans. We opened up a slack channel, which is a very common instant messaging solution used amongst engineers around the world. So we use our slack channel to keep live communications. So as questions come in, we can answer them in a highly timely fashion. Because as you know, our engineers are both in California as well as India. So we're trying to give round the clock support to our customers.

The third I would say major initiative is that we have decided that we would certify all applications. So we started to have--once the code is done by our third party SDK partners, we bring it into iPass, we test and certify it as if it was our own application. So those are some of the three I would say key things that we've done. And then, there was some minor housekeeping, more thorough documentation, regular project meetings, et cetera. So I think we do have it under control.

Gary Griffiths

We talked a little bit about this, Brian, on the last call. We've also been more selective of the partners that we bring in for the SDK. In other words, it's important that they have their own qualified engineering team or have access to a third party that can actually do the integration, not that it's not that difficult, but it does require an engineer.

Brian Kinstlinger

Now with that said on the improved support for the SDK, you mentioned last quarter for that reason as well as others you've had delays. In addition, you took our some ACV from your backlog. Can you give us an update on the progress you are making on some of those customers where you saw delays or took out ACV?

Patricia Hume

Sure. One of them--one of our customers has recently closed. I think we maybe even announced [indiscernible] as a large [indiscernible] in Germany. That was a big step forward for that particular SDK partner. We have a partner who is working with us very closely in Australia, and they as well are making some very good progress with their trials right now. Gary, are there--?

Gary Griffiths

Well, I mentioned Diner's Club. Diner's Club is an interesting use case because it is a credit card perk, but it's also the first credit card customer that we've had that's actually taken the SDK and embedded the capability within their credit card application. I said platform on the call just not to confuse it with a credit application. But they have an app and within that app they have the iPass capability to just make it easier access for their customers to the perk that they're getting.

Darin Vickery

Yes. Just to add some data to our backlog and the conversion, as we talked about on last quarter's call, that's obviously been an impediment to our revenue growth this year. We've got a slide in our earnings presentation, which is up on our website, that show that we'll exit the year at roughly about 43% of that $8 million of backlog coming into the year that was converted into revenue. As we talked about on the last earnings call, we probably have lost about 5% to terminated customers. So that still puts us at 50% push out of that $8 million backlog into 2018.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And then, maybe recently you haven't had as many press releases. But over time, you've had some nice press releases about some really solid strategic customers. How do you get these partners to more aggressively or even effectively market the UNLIMITED, the Smart Connect, WiFi? It seems to be valuable, but it seems that some of the progress they are making on selling and usage and acceptance by the consumer hasn't been fantastic. So how do you change that?

Patricia Hume

Well, it's a really good question. We work very closely with our SDK partners marketing organizations. Number one, we provide them content. They need content from us because their core business is not WiFi. They're using WiFi as a value added service to be able to in many cases provide customer loyalty, customer stickiness. I'll give you an example. Bezick, whom we've talked about, the customer of ours in Israel, we worked with them providing new content. And they actually have been doing some tremendous stuff on marketing using both television as well as billboards to get the news out about iPass. Because they are Israeli, during Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year's, they had a very special advertising program.

We did see great usage increase because of their marketing. There's other brands that I can't mention, but who have also sort of stepped up on their game as it relates to their marketing initiatives. And we do see increase. So your observation is spot on with respect to getting more and more marketing. There'll be more upcoming promotions during the holiday. You'll start to see some of our bigger brands announce some holiday promotions, because this is the time of year that they believe is really super valuable for the offerings that they take to market.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great.

Gary Griffiths

And let me just put another spin on this just to be fully transparent. We mentioned the technology stability issues and the difficulties we had in getting a brand new technology out to so many different partners in so many different geographies. And candidly, when there are hiccups, as there were, it takes a while to get back the trust and confidence of those partners. And so, we're seeing that and we're working through it. But that's just the reality of what has happened.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. Two housekeeping items. The first one, Darin, you mentioned ending the year at $4 million in cash. Does that include the increases from deferred revenue, as well as I think you mentioned something about a $2 million collection? I didn't get quite the details that you expected in mid-December.

Darin Vickery

Yes. So it does include that $2 million and I said it would be at least $2 million from that. So the assumption is one customer who has already got a signed deal and that collection will occur in mid-December, a very good customer of ours and a long-term customer of ours that wanted to do a renewal early for 2018. There could be others like that in the pipeline, but there's no other assumption in that cash number of others like that. So when we talked about HP, as that rolls out, it will start to look very similar.

If you remember back when we first launched Asia Pacific, we were doing a build into deferred revenue on cash collections of roughly $750,000 a month--a quarter on just the Asia Pac piece. So as you can imagine, Gary mentioned DAS, and we've got rest of world in the pipeline. As those kind of things start to rollout, we'll see some more deferred revenue build.

Gary Griffiths

And I'd just add on that $2 million customer, as Darin said, a longstanding customer, we talked last quarter about the so-called full deployment where we're moving hoping that our enterprises move from the international business travelers to complete deployment, so that all of their employees have access to iPass. This was a case where this enterprise pleaded up to a full deployment model. So now, all of their employees are using iPass. And they're about the--I guess they were about the fifth or sixth large customer who has done that.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. One last question. Darin, I just didn't write it down fast enough. What were the NAC costs in '16? You said expected in '17. And where will you be annualized in the fourth quarter?

Darin Vickery

Annualized in the fourth quarter, I said $9 million in the fourth quarter. So if you were to annualize that, that would be $36 million. But obviously, that's not a run rate concept because we've got a lot of those renegotiations going into 2018 that will bring that number down quite a bit. Just to recap what the numbers were from '14, '15, and '16, we spent $29.6 million in NAC in '14, $28.5 million in '15, and $33.2 million in '16.

Brian Kinstlinger

$33.2 in '16. And you mentioned that you hope to look more like '15 in '17--I mean '15 in 2018?

Darin Vickery

More like that, both in terms of total dollars and in terms of falling back a little bit off the extreme excess capacity we have now to a capacity that's more in line with our needs for the year.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Okay, thanks, guys.

Operator

We will take next question from Marc Silk with Silk Investment Advisors.

Marc Silk

Hi, guys. Definitely a better conference call than the last one. Gary, most of my investments in turnarounds have needed more time for the turnaround to come to fruition. So that doesn't really concern me. But I feel the future cash balances is what really spooked investors after the last conference call, creating this oversold stock price. And as it appears 2018 is the year you could start to generate cash. And it looks like you aren't overly concerned since you yourself added 100,000 shares to your iPass investment. So I guess can you comment on the cash situation and give investors in iPass a better understanding of the risks of this investment going forward? So for instance, you never know in a legacy customer how you can get surprised like we did this year. So the question is do you look to borrow money from a bank, do you look to do a strategic partnership or something else?

Gary Griffiths

Well, the--in terms of cash--so we'll be creative in our ways to generate cash. We certainly always look to our customers and to licensing deals, anything that is, as I said in the script, cash rich. And we also, of course, are doing what we can in the type of businesses that are much higher margin, as I said, with Veri-Fi and so on. So we're--we owe it to you guys, the shareholders, to take whatever steps are necessary to make sure that we have the necessary capital to get to self-sustaining and trust as you do that we're doing all of that.

Marc Silk

So one pretty important thing that got overlooked in the last conference call, you mentioned that Smart Connect software is embedded in the operating system. Can you discuss the importance of this further? Because what I got from this by not having to wait for the end user to download your software, there's an opportunity to potentially recognize more revenue than in the past and at a quicker pace maybe.

Patricia Hume

So we have been continuing to innovate our technology, as you would expect. And as we learn more about the market and the needs in the market, it became apparent to us that if we could make iPass invisible, and if you recall, that's been our mantra, unlimited, everywhere, and invisible, that this would in fact impede the need to have to download and go to the stores to get the application, et cetera. So we have been working very closely with a couple of our partners to make the technology invisible.

When I say make the technology invisible, I mean that we take advantage of development engineering techniques whereby we are very deep into the operating system level, which then precludes the need for an application. And this initiative is important in various markets. Certainly IoT means a headless architecture. In other words, they don't want an app. For machines to speak to machines there is no human intervention, there is no application. So we continue to make progress with our invisible commitment to our strategy. And as you correctly said, this will expedite the ability to adopt the technology more quickly, and equally as importantly opens up new market opportunities for us like IoT.

Gary Griffiths

And just one point to add to that, it's a point that we often overlook because we take it for granted, but having the technology that can invisibly connect a device that can't have human intervention, people often forget that that's only half of the equation. The other half is you need to have permission to access a network. And so we all know how difficult it can be at times to access WiFi, and that requires a human to do it. For a device, it really isn't even feasible to think that a device can access a WiFi network because a device can't put in passwords and so on. So the fact that we have this global network and the technology to connect makes it a very attractive option for any kind of machine to machine or IoT device.

Marc Silk

Okay. So let's see, on the surface the Ooredoo deal looks very exciting. To be a skeptic here, so did the Tata deal. So can you explain to us how these two deals are different, the revenue potential for Ooredoo, and also maybe update us on the prospects, difficulties, and learning experience from Tata?

Gary Griffiths

Yes, let me just first say on Ooredoo, quickly the difference between Ooredoo and Tata, Ooredoo is a mobile network operator. They have, I don't know, around 100-plus, 120 million subscribers. So think of them more like an AT&T or a Deutsche Telecom. They have subscribers all over the Middle East. They're headquartered in Qatar but have regional users in Iraq and Tunisia as well as the Emirates. And Patricia keeps poking me because she wants to say something.

Patricia Hume

No. Marc, the major difference between the Ooredoo SDK partnership and Tata, we have a direct relationship with Ooredoo. They are directly integrating the technology into their solution, into their go to market model, whereas with Tata, if you recall, Tata took our SDK and built it into their unified communications solution, and then they had to go to market to sell the solution. So in--the difference for us is we have direct control on Ooredoo. We can provide them very rapid response to service, similar to Brian's question, the whole new process of SDK implementation is being leveraged here. For me, that's a major difference. We have a lot more direct control.

Gary Griffiths

Marc, it's not going to be immediate, because as I mentioned, Ooredoo is somewhat fragmented in terms of markets across the Middle East. So they'll be doing rollouts kind of on a region by region basis and literally starting in countries like Iraq.

Marc Silk

So if all these countries work, is this a mini-whale?

Gary Griffiths

I really want to wait to see how this starts because I make nay guesses on whether Ooredoo could or couldn't be.

Marc Silk

And then, you want to talk about Tata? Because I know, I think at the least, you've mentioned that from Veri-Fi you're at least getting a lot of information, so that's a win. But where are we on the Tata prospects going forward?

Patricia Hume

So Tata has won deals as we have reported in the past. I just had a call with Tata this week to check on the continued progress. When we're dealing with these large customers of Tata's, or when Tata is dealing with large customers, it is very consistent with our dealing with mobile network operators. They test the product. So they go through long testing cycles. BFNL, which is one of Tata's customers, just finished a very large test on the solution. The feedback was very positive. But from a standpoint of what should we expect, we're not in a position to talk about that, but we are getting positive signs that there is progress in the customers that Tata has already won with respect to the testing and the outcome of the testing.

Gary Griffiths

And we're collecting a lot of data.

Patricia Hume

And we're collecting a lot of data.

Marc Silk

Okay. So now after the signing of the Ooredoo deal, Pat maybe you can enlighten us on the potential for more opportunities in the Asian region for iPass.

Patricia Hume

Very good question. We have, as you know, I believe we told you on last earnings call that we made some changes. We have a new leader in the Asia Pac market, Mr. Tan, Nicholas Tan. Nicholas has opened up some very good opportunities for us in Asia. We're starting to see a growth in the pipeline. I was actually over there recently meeting with prospective customers and new partners. Asia Pacific is a unique region. You need to have a national presence. They do tend to buy through channels, through partnerships. So I'm feeling cautiously optimistic about the progress being made in Asia Pacific. And we had good meetings with our other existing partners like Telstra while we were in Australia, and again, feeling good about that partnership and the potential that we see there as well. So I think early days with the new leader. He's only been in his job now for three and a half months, but I'm very pleased with the progress that he has made so far, highly targeted, very focused individual.

Gary Griffiths

Yes, I am as well.

Marc Silk

That's encouraging. So I listened to your webinar, your most recent webinar a few times basically talking about how iPass is combating new security threats. So a thought came to my mind. So with the mobile work force and popularity of bring your mobile devices to work, have you considered selling your VPN separately to customers who might not want or understand your entire offerings? Maybe by getting your foot in the door with the VPN product, then there is a potential to possible upsell later on.

Patricia Hume

So Marc, it's a great question, because it's--and it's a very fair question, because security is in the hearts and minds of everyone, not just our enterprise customers, but certainly we as consumers are worried about it as well as individuals.

Now, the way that we have architected our solution, the VPN is part of the product. It isn't something we would extract and sell separately. And therefore we bring that in as a very viable value proposition to help the enterprises in particular understand that with iPass not only will they gain the productivity and the predictability in their costs through our SaaS pricing model, but security is a very key attribute of the overall value prop.

Now, security is something that we believe has potentially more legs for us. So I would just watch this space as it relates to what else we may be doing with the product as it relates to enhancing the security value and then in turn the value to the customer.

Gary Griffiths

And I think that's why we ran that webinar on security. We think it's increasingly important, getting a lot of positive reaction from enterprise accounts. And we'll continue to push security in 2018 [ph].

Marc Silk

Okay, so yesterday's news on TechData was very exciting. What are their feelings about your product in regards to maybe their strategy and expectations, because it sounds to me like if they bring in some big customers it could just be a win-win for you guys.

Patricia Hume

So Marc, I think you know my background is channel. I've been working with channel partners like TechData for 25, 30 years. When we went to TechData, it was interesting to see whether or not we would really be able to gain the interest of this--the largest IT distributor--one of the largest IT distributors in the world. What was fascinating when we went in, we met with different constituencies within the company, and one of them of course was the mobile--the mobility team.

And when we met with the mobility team, it was--it took the leadership there about 20 seconds to say this is a great offering and would really add value to our VAR channel--our value added resellers who are their customers. And they believed wholeheartedly that augmenting the go to market solutions for their VARs with iPass would be a win-win-win all the way around.

We have had subsequent meetings with TechData, and the approach is going to be we will identify and train their VARs. They have 115,000 VARs around the world. So if you think about the opportunity to leverage a field sales force, think about having--we're not going to have 115,000 VARs, because they don't all focus in the area that we are, but this is a natural extension of our sales force. And it will also help us address markets that we can't reach, both geographically because we don't have feet on the street, but also as it relates to subsegmentation. We will be able to do more in the mid-markets. They will be a channel to market for us in the mid-markets. And so our hope is that when you deal with distribution it's about more volume for our business. And this is something that we could not have achieved without the support and the power and the brand of TechData.

Marc Silk

And it kind of confirms that your technology is really a game-changer. So we established that the Smart Connect was ready to be sold to your customer base in the first quarter of 2016. What about--remind me, what about the SDK. When was that really ready to sell to your customer base?

Gary Griffiths

Well, certainly later than we launched it. But seriously, it took us about six months to really get the technology stable in the marketplace for, and when I say stable, it's not a criticism again of the engineers, it was having a product, the SDK, that met all of the various needs that we encountered when we actually got it into the field. I'd say that it was really--realistically, it was probably May of 2016, I think, when we officially launched it. But it took about a year, literally, before it got to the point that it was able to meet the various needs that we had seen in various geographies. I don't think that's unusual in hindsight, in my own technology experience.

Marc Silk

The reason I'm bringing this up is because I think the big picture is--so realistically, the Smart Connect you've been selling for about a year and a half, and the SDK for basically less than a year. And I think that even though again, you surprised us last quarter, I think the big picture is you really haven't had much time selling these type--this type of technology, and maybe you were overly optimistic because of what your customers were telling you. But I still feel that you guys have made some very good progress in the short period of time, whereas--.

Gary Griffiths

Thank you. I think we are making progress. And again, it was painful progress, but we have--the sales results don't show it yet because what we're finding is we get a lot of deals done, and there's been more of a tendency for customers not to make an up-front commitment--in other words, not to book an ACV. We've actually done just shy of 100 new deals so far this year. We were paying--we have been paying, continue to pay our sales reps a commission based on ACV, and what that has done, we found, is if they're trying to get an ACV because that's what we're telling them to do, we could theoretically, and in some cases in reality, be closing deals faster with no ACV or a very small ACV, but generating revenue a lot sooner because it's a shorter sales cycle.

Patricia Hume

Marc, I think we have another really awesome proof point of the technology and the value to the market. We've worked with HP for a lot of years now--a couple of years. And for HP to say not only was iPass a great partner for our APAC deal, and the Rest of World contract, but they chose us for their DAS initiative and that is an incredibly important strategic initiative for HP. And HP is not going to put their eggs in bad baskets.

Marc Silk

Correct. And the DAS is the enterprise? So you have both class [ph] of HP?

Patricia Hume

That's correct.

Marc Silk

Very impressive. Last question, and I'll let someone else jump in, but this is very important. So the Veri-Fi, I think, is probably ahead of pace. I mean, it's very exciting, this big deal. I don't know if it would be helpful if this customer let you say who they are, because then it gives you more credibility, or maybe just the size of the deal gives you credibility, but it seems to me like this could really be an exciting surprise next year. Because I'm just trying to think of a, the opportunities which you can talk to us about a little bit, but even more importantly, I don't know how someone manages their network and doesn't necessarily know maybe what's good, what's bad, what's indifferent, where to grow, without this type of knowledge.

Patricia Hume

Yes. So agreed, which is why we were successful at the deal that we have spoken about today. We are early days, so what I would say is stay tuned and there will be more to come on Veri-Fi and the progress that we'll be making with Veri-Fi going forward.

Marc Silk

All right, thanks a lot guys. Good luck going forward.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks, Marc.

Operator

And with no further questions, I would like to turn the call back over to CEO Gary Griffiths for any closing remarks.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks, Bethany, and thanks to all of you who joined the call today. We've certainly already scheduled to talk to many of you over the next couple of days. So thanks again for your attendance. Appreciate it. Talk to you next quarter.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

