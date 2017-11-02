GlycoMimetics: ASH Update

Investors and readers interested in the story should stay tuned for the announcement of third-quarter results on November 8th prior to market open, along with a corporate update.

Regardless of whether the company is acquired or not, top line data in multiple melanoma in mid-to-late 2018 and other catalysts could push shares higher.

I reiterate that while GlycoMimetics's shelf offering might have caused weakness in the share price, comparisons to Celator lead me to believe the stock is heavily undervalued.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) have risen by 4% since I told readers to buy the dip in late October.

GLYC data by YCharts

In the updated piece, the main point I tried to get across was that while the stock price pulled back significantly in the previous month, the bull thesis had not been adversely impacted.

Sure, the company filed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering on September 28th, which led to concerns that management would again seek funding from capital markets. However, I reiterated that GlycoMimetics's June 30th cash balance of $119.1 million compared favorably to research & development expenses of $5.7 million (SG&A of $2.5 million). As a result, I believed that further dilution might not have been as imminent as some bears were leading us to believe. I noted that at some point, more resources would be necessary if they decided to "go it alone", and also that a higher cash position also could allow them to negotiate from a position of strength in the event of interest from a potential acquirer.

I also pointed to the valuation gap between Celator (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a $1.5 billion deal) and the roughly $400 million market capitalization for the smaller firm, noting that GMI-127 appears to be superior to Vyxeos when comparing data across trials. CR+CRi rates were significantly higher, with no incremental toxicity observed for GMI-1271 when added to standard of care 7&3. However, I still cautioned readers about comparing early-stage studies in a lower number of patients to data from more complete pivotal programs. If you account for cash on hand, the resulting enterprise value of around $260 million appears even more undervalued.

Lastly, we also discussed the strong rationale for testing GMI-1271 in multiple myeloma, an indication with a much larger opportunity to be addressed where E-selectin expression is associated with poorer clinical outcomes. The drug candidate is currently involved in a phase 1 open label trial (n=24) to be utilized in combination with chemotherapy for treating these patients, with top line data to be come by mid-to-late 2018.

Another catalyst is the announcement of third-quarter results on November 8th at 8:30 in the morning, along with a corporate update.

Taking a look at data from the recently released ASH abstract, it is readily apparent that response rates are along the same lines as those reported at ASCO earlier in the year. Two oral presentations will be given, one on results from the phase 1/2 study and another showing preclinical data which demonstrates how E-selectin enhances sensitivity to chemotherapy.

Dr. Helen Thackray, senior vice president of Clinical Development and chief medical officer, had the following to say:

The data from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial continue to show a remission rate that is superior to historical controls as well as an excellent safety profile, most notably meaningful reductions in severe, grade 3/4 mucositis. These response rates are consistent with rates reported at the ASCO meeting. Our Phase 2 population consists of very high-risk patients based on multiple criteria, including age, disease status, and cytogenetic risk factors. We are pleased to see that response rates in both populations remain higher than risk- and age-matched historical controls.

The remission rate in all relapsed/refractory AML patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose was 41%, while the overall response rate was 50%. For newly diagnosed AML patients, the remission rate was 68%, with an overall response rate of 80%.

GlycoMimetics Remains a Conviction Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase an initial pilot position in the near term. The recent release of the ASH abstract substantially lowers risk, in my opinion, as now we can see that responses to GMI-1271 appear durable (one of the points from the bear thesis). Readers wishing to add to or fill out their positions should do so in the near future as well. The stock could still run nicely into the ASH meeting, with further catalysts coming in 2018 as GMI-1271 progresses in AML and other indications.

One key risk here is the possibility of disappointing data for GMI-1271 in multiple myeloma, as investors want to see success in a patient population that represents a larger market opportunity. While it is true that durability concerns are lessened at this point, any safety concerns or setbacks with ongoing trials would still be looked on unfavorably. While the company has a strong cash position currently, it is still possible in the near to medium term that it again chooses to tap the capital markets in order to strengthen its position. I reiterate my concern that if management decides to truly go it alone instead of partnering or being acquired, investors could have to wait significantly longer to realize profits on their positions in the stock. Several large pharmaceutical companies have stated they are looking for bolt-on acquisitions (Example 1, Example 2, Example 3), but long-time readers know that I've cautioned against investments where the main rationale rests in being taken out. Investors in Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) have felt that pain all too well when management fails to execute and a white knight doesn't show up.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.