Big 5's Third Quarter Was Very Typical

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) posted third-quarter results that were a little below consensus estimates, but probably a bit better than investors feared Tuesday after the close. Revenue declined about 3.1% y/y to $270 million, driven by a slight calendar shift and negative comp store sales growth of 2.9%. Earnings per share fell by $0.10 to $0.28 per share on a $2 million decline in net income. Overall, I thought there were a few interesting takeaways from the quarter, specifically that gun sales were soft, vendors are more keen on working with Big 5, labor costs headwinds continue to weigh on SG&A, online sales are still meaningless, and management believes that the stock is too cheap at current levels. Let’s dig into these topics, and why I believe Big 5 remains a decent net-net play.

Gun sale softness



2016 was a fairly strong year for gun sales, particularly as a mass shooting occurred in June that many thought would drive harsher regulations, coupled with a consensus view that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 Presidential election. Of course, the current regime has made gun control a non-issue; so without potential regulatory changes, there is no longer an impetus to purchase firearms.

I am slightly surprised that Big 5 specifically guided to weaker firearm and ammunition sales in Q4, given that there was a mass shooting just one month ago in Las Vegas. However, I believe consumers rightly perceive that there will likely be no legislation, at least on a national level, dealing with this topic. Thus, demand for guns should remain muted.

However, this is actually positive for gross margins. Gross margins increased 20 basis points y/y to 32.4% of sales due to a favorable merchandise mix shift towards more apparel and less firearms. This should provide earnings with a slight buffer against a reduction in comparable store sales growth.

Vendors want to work with Big 5

Big 5 has never been perceived as a premier retail partner like Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) or Foot Locker (FL). However, the changing wholesale environment that is crushing companies like Under Armour (UA) is actually favorable for Big 5. CEO Steve Miller noted on the call, regarding margins:

Some less clearance activity helped the margin, our continued effort to leverage vendor partnership consisting within our sector and demand has been enhanced as a result of the comparative rationalization. We are finding that more vendors who want to work with us, they've improved purchase firms all benefiting margin.”

I think this will be a slight apparel tailwind for Big 5 during the holiday season. Although companies like Nike (NKE) have made it clear that they will consolidate vendors in the future, Big 5 will benefit as the large apparel companies look for a way to grow in the near term.

Labor cost headwinds continue to weigh on SG&A

As I have noted previously, Big 5’s huge exposure to California comes with a cost – rising labor expenses. Per my note in May of 2016:

Big 5's largest expense is in-store labor, and this is likely to increase by 50% for much of the labor force over the next 5-6 years. Overall, I estimate that this could add an incremental $30-50M in annual costs to Big 5's operating structure. Given recent trends, that equates to 125-200% of operating income.”

This was clear again in Q3 2017, as labor and benefits drove the majority of Big 5’s $1.1 million y/y increase in SG&A. Big 5 will have to work hard to minimize its labor costs without sacrificing the in-store experience, but this is not an issue that will put the company out of business in 2017. It could very well be a story that doesn’t really play out until 2020.

Online sales are still meaningless

If you have visited Big 5’s website, then you have probably (rightly) drawn the conclusion that Big 5’s e-commerce presence remains a bit of a mirage. CFO Barry Emerson captured Big 5’s online presence succinctly:

And the sales trends have been positive in e-commerce, but the profitability is clearly not material to our - wasn't material to our 2016 financials and certainly not material to our 2017 financials. While we anticipate a healthy improvement in e-commerce sales from the prior year, we still don't anticipate e-commerce to be material to our 2017 sales or profitability. We continue the testing all of the e-commerce business model and hopefully - in addition to being accretive just trying to make sure that we are providing a meaningful shopping channel for our customers.”

Big 5 doesn’t know what to do here, and I doubt it will invest much figuring it out. Rather, I anticipate the business will be further run for cash.

Management thinks the stock is cheap

Even though management did not say this explicitly, it repurchased a whopping 666 thousand shares of stock during Q3 compared to 10 thousand shares the rest of the year. I believe management is good at deciding when to repurchase stock vs. increase the dividend and this ramped-up buying activity demonstrates that management thinks the stock is cheap. Without question, if it believes that the business model can sustain labor headwinds, then the stock is cheap, spending much of the quarter below book value.

In addition, every share leads to an outgoing cash flow of $0.60. Thus, by repurchasing stock, management spent approximately $6.8 million for an immediate cash savings of $400 thousand – a return of more than 6% after-tax.

Why I’m still long

The stock popped in trading the day after earnings, which essentially cancelled out the terrible prior trading day that was caused by Under Armour’s poor results. Management drew a bit on its newly revised (and improved) credit revolver to build inventory for stores benefiting from competitive closures. We will see if this turns out to be a wise idea.

Nevertheless, book value remains around $9 per share (assuming a slight discount to inventory), and the company has generated ample cash to support its dividend, which now sits at 8.3%. I continue to believe shares have an attractive set-up to move higher in the near term. I own the stock, but I firmly classify myself as a trader in this instance – not an investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGFV, FL, UA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.