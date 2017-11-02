A Repeat Of The 1970s Inflation Or Worse?

John Rubino, Chen Lin and Michael Oliver return on this week's radio show.

Price action in markets often seems counterintuitive. Alasdair explained why stocks often decline even as earnings begin to rise, because stock prices have much more to do with flows of money than with fundamentals. Last week, Richard Maybury opined that an increase in monetary velocity may be starting, which could trigger general price inflation not unlike the 1970s. Indeed, your host's Inflation-Deflation Watch now appears to be entering an inflationary breakout. If so, what does that mean for Fed monetary policy in light of debt levels never seen before in America? John gives his thoughts on those issues.

Michael says where momentum is taking gold, stocks and bonds. Chen explains why he thinks Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) is now a screaming buy, plus share his thoughts on a couple of his favorite mining stocks in an effort to boost your portfolio returns.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney's James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s, he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Chen Lin had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the back burner to devote himself full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?" Chen's track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, he was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012. You can visit his website here.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.