Agnico Eagle Mines: This Is Impressive

Agnico's development projects are progressing well and should provide strong growth in the coming years.

Agnico raised its quarterly dividend by 10% and its balance sheet remains in strong shape, despite heavy CAPEX spending.

The company produced record quarterly gold production with AISC falling below $800 per ounce; production guidance has been lifted and costs lowered.

Agnico Eagle Mines: Q3 Results Impress

So far this earnings season, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) has taken the top spot in terms of the strongest earnings report in my opinion. I think the company had a solid Q3, with production and cash costs impressing, and major projects advancing on-time and on-budget. Also, the balance sheet is great shape despite heavy development CAPEX this past quarter, and the dividend has been increased.

For some background, Agnico is a $10+ billion senior gold miner operating mainly in the mining-friendly countries of Canada, Mexico, U.S., Sweden and Finland. The company has eight mines and is on-track to exceed 1.6 million ounces of gold production in 2017. It also has a strong project pipeline which should easily push this annual production to 2+ million ounces by 2020.

I previously covered Agnico's Q1 earnings and expressed similar thoughts; Q1 results saw payable gold production of 418,216 ounces of gold, with all-in sustaining costs of $741 per ounce, and strong cash flow and earnings of $76 million, or $.33 per share. The company ended that quarter with over $800 million in cash and cash equivalents, with just over $1 billion in long-term debt.

I'm checking in on Agnico following Q3 earnings, and here's a summary. There's a lot to like here, as it looks like Agnico has improved on its previous earnings this year.

Payable gold production of 454,362 ounces, with total cash costs per ounce of $546 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $789.

The La Ronde mine was a particularly strong performer, producing 105,345 ounces of gold at production costs per ounce of $377 and total cash costs per ounce of $328; YTD cash costs are $413 per ounce. This compares favorably to 2016's total cash costs of $501 per ounce. The company says it benefitted from higher tonnage and grades sequenced from the 293 pyramids during the quarter; in September, it produced 46,100 ounces of gold grading of 6.88 g/t gold.

Full-year production is now expected to exceed 1.68 million ounces of gold, up from the previous estimate of 1.62 million ounces. Total cash costs per ounce are now expected to be $570 to $600 (previously $580 to $610) and AISC are expected to be $820 to $870 per ounce (previously $830 to $880), according to the company.

Operating cash flow was $194 million, however, this quarter saw some heavy investments in development projects and its cash used in investing activities totaled $265 million, so free cash flow was negative (I talk about the major investments made in Q3 below).

Strong results were reported at its 50%-owned Canadian Malartic mine, where it is partnered with Yamana Gold (AUY). The company's share of production was 82,000 ounces of gold, with total cash costs of $577 per ounce.

Investors should note that Agnico is actively drilling at its promising Odyssey project at Canadian Malartic, and an updated Odyssey mineral resource estimate is due by year-end, with permitting activities to begin at that time as well, according to Agnico. This is also welcome news for Abitibi Royalties (OTCPK:ATBYF), which owns a 3% NSR on the 1.03 million ounce deposit, as well as Golden Valley Mines (OTCQB:GLVMF), which owns 49% of Abitibi. Odyssey is likely to expand the production rates and mine life at Canadian Malartic.

The company's Meliadine project is on schedule and running on-budget, according to the company. This exciting high-grade gold project has 3.4 million ounces of gold in reserves at 7.32 g/t. Key permits and a production lease was received in Q2 2017, and mine development 3% ahead of plan. Metallurgical recoveries are expected to average 96%, which should result in average annual gold production of approximately 400,000 ounces in years 2-14. Meliadine's 6.9 ounce resource base indicates potential room for upside as well.

At Agnico's other main development project, Amaruq, drilling intersected high-grade gold, including 7.3 g/t gold over 16.1 meters at a depth of 627 meters, and 20.6 g/t gold over 6.2 meters at 452 meters depth, which is beneath the planned pit outline. Amaruq has 2.1 million ounces of gold in indicated resources at 3.88 g/t, plus 2.1 million ounces in inferred resources at 5.63 g/t.

As mentioned, Agnico's quarterly dividend was increased to $.11 per share; the stock now yields close to 1%. There is further room to increase this dividend given Agnico's strong earnings; with full-year EPS of $1.09 and an annual dividend of $.44 per share, Agnico's payout ratio is a conservative 40.3%.

Agnico ended Q3 with $866 million in cash and cash equivalents, plus it has $1.2 billion in undrawn credit facilities with a maturity date of June 2022. The company also ended the quarter with $123 million worth of investments, plus $511 million in inventories. Its total debt is $1.372 billion, a slight increase from last quarter, however, all of this debt doesn't mature until 2020 and the company has plenty of liquidity and cash flow from operations, so I think it will easily be able to refinance or even repay part of the debt by that time. The balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the industry.

Agnico spent heavily on development capital at its Meliadine project ($144.7 million in Q3) Amaruq ($25.7 million ), Canadian Malartic expansions ($6.5 million).

The total initial capital cost of the Meliadine project remains unchanged at $900 million, and has been raised by $12 million this year, according to the company.

The total capital budget for 2017 is now approximately $372 million for this project, which is expected to initiate production by 2019. However, this is money well spent as the 3.4 million ounce gold project (reserves) is forecasted to produce 400,000 ounces of gold, on average between years 2-14, with total cash costs of $531 per ounce over the life of mine.

To summarize, I thought this was a strong quarter from Agnico, with record quarterly gold production, exceptional results out of its LaRonde mine, increased production guidance and lowered cash cost guidance, a dividend increase and positive updated on its two major development projects.

Year-to-date, Agnico's stock is up 5.51%, compared to a 3.72% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), and a 4.58% loss in the junior miners index (GDXJ). I'm expecting Agnico to continue outperforming its peers, as measured by these indexes, for the reasons mentioned above. This is a solid senior gold producer that's definitely worth a look here.

