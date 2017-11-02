AK Steel: Price Target Revised To $6

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) shares were crushed following the third-quarter earnings report. It seems that everything that could go wrong actually did go wrong: the company reported a surprising loss of $5.8 million and gave a grim outlook for the fourth quarter, shipments declined along with realized prices, while costs went up. On top of that, AK Steel will have to incur an outage expense of $50 million. The conference call was not particularly reassuring, further contributing to the downside in shares:

I’ve been positive on the stock in the past, and this performance took me by surprise. I have to say that my previous $7.50 target for the company’s shares is now out of question for 2017. For the target to be reached this year, the stock must rise about 70% from current levels, which is not going to happen with the negative catalysts involved.

So far this year, AK Steel reported GAAP earnings of $0.37 per share. Given the company’s commentary on the fourth quarter, the next quarterly earnings will likely be negative. Current analysts’ estimates call for a positive $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter, but I have no doubt that these estimates will be revised lower in the coming weeks. A negative $0.10 looks to be possible in the fourth quarter, bringing yearly earnings to $0.27 per share. If this is true, the stock currently trades at 16 P/E - not rich, but also not a screaming buy.

However, the future is much more important than the past in the stock market. If the company is able to shrug off the misfortunes of the second half of 2017 and report 2018 earnings close to the current expectation of $0.74 per share, then it’s a buy with a forward P/E under 6. However, that's a big if. For this to happen, the automotive market would need to get back on track after the setback in 2017, AK Steel must reach better prices when its contracts are up for renewal, and the recently acquired Precision Partners must also contribute to the bottom line.

Looking at the weekly chart for the company, I see a significant technical support in the $3.90-4.30 range. But where will the fundamental support come from? The stock will remain burdened by the dismal fourth-quarter outlook until new catalysts arrive. At the same time, AK Steel shares fell so fast that the negative expectations might be already fully priced in. As I stated above, the company encountered almost every possible negative catalyst in the second half of this year. However, several positive catalysts might be on the way, including increased pricing when its contracts are renewed and less steel coming from China through other countries as China continues to put pressure on environmental-unfriendly production.

With this in mind, I’d look for shares to stabilize in the above-mentioned $3.90-4.30 range and will look to open a long position when shares are able to develop some positive momentum. The fourth-quarter report will most likely be bleak, but the longer-term fundamentals of the steel industry remain intact. Demand is certainly there, so with a little help from reduced imports (when that finally happens), AK Steel will regain pricing and, therefore, earnings power.

Unfortunately, I have to revise my $7.50 target to $6.00 (still based on a forward P/E of 10) due to increased uncertainty over the company’s performance next year. At the same time, the revised target - if met - provides a healthy upside from current levels. In my opinion, AK Steel remains interesting for new entries, although longer-term holders will have to be patient before the stock returns to previous levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.