A Look Into The Turnaround At Corning Inc.

Business Overview

Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) is a manufacturer of specialized ceramic and glass products used in various industries. These products are typically high tech in nature, and are used in various consumer electronics, fiber optics applications, the automotive industry, and laboratory products among others. The company employs approximately 45,000 worldwide, and is located in Corning, NY.

The company is sorted into five business divisions. They are listed as follows:

Display Technologies

Environmental Technologies

Optical Communications

Life Sciences

Specialty Materials

Display Technologies represent approximately 34% of net sales. This division is primarily driven by the manufacturing of glass substrates, used to make the LCD displays found in LCD television sets, desktop computer monitors, and laptop computers.

Environmental Technologies represent approximately 11% of net sales. This division manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products that are used to control automobile emissions. As a leader in this industry niche, the use of these substrates is required by the specifications of the vehicle engine manufacturers.

Optical Communications represent approximately 32% of net sales. Corning was a pioneer in the development of fiber optics in 1970. The division develops fiber optics solutions for demands throughout the industry. The division services two categories of demand - carrier network (voice/data communications) and enterprise (commercial/government solutions).

Life Sciences represent approximately 9% of net sales. This division develops and manufactures laboratory products and specialty surfaces used in scientific work throughout the biotechnology and biology industries.

Specialty Materials represent approximately 12% of net sales. This division develops and manufactures niche products used throughout various industries including aerospace, semiconductor, display optics, and cover glass. The biggest product in this division is "Gorilla Glass" - used primarily in display devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

Fundamental Quality

A company being fundamentally sound is the most important (in my opinion) criteria when selecting any potential investment. While some stocks with poor fundamentals can work out as trades due to deep valuations, companies that continually grow their business in a profitable manner while maintaining financial responsibility - will simply outperform over the long term.

"F Score": The F Score is a nine point criteria that is designed to assess the financial strength and well being of a company.

Net Income Positive In Current Year: Y/N Y (1 point) Positive Cash Flows From Operations In Current Year: Y/N Y (1 point) Return On Assets Higher YoY: Y/N Y (1 point) Cash From Operations > Net Income: Y/N Y (1 point) Lower Ratio Of Long Term Debt: Y/N Y (1 point) Higher Current Ratio YoY: Y/N Y (1 point) Less Shares Outstanding YoY:Y/N Y (1 point) Higher Gross Margin YoY Y/N N (0 point) Higher Asset Turnover Ratio YoY: Y/N Y (1 point)

With an "F Score" of 8/9, Corning is in a very strong financial position. Corning is producing positive net income, cash flows, and improving its return on assets. This signals the company is profitable. Corning is lowering its long term debt, and increasing its current ratio (a liquidity measure for paying debts). This signals that the company is on solid financial footing, and strengthening its balance sheet. Lastly, the company is increasing its operating efficiency. Its asset turnover is improving while its gross margin only took a very slight hit from the prior year. Alone, each of these criteria mean little. But when there is a significant trend resulting in a high score, it signals an excellent launch point for further analysis.

"Cash Return On Invested Capital": The next criteria we want to look at, is cash return on invested capital. Essentially what this measures, is the ratio of cash returns for a company, to the invested means to generate them. In other words: the company put in "X" resources, and generated "Y" cash returns from them. Ideally, we want to see a percentage that is in the low double digits or higher. Also, we hope for improvement over time.

What we see here is that cash generation is cyclical in nature. Why might this be? As a manufacturer, Corning must invest cash into the business from time to time. This shows up if we now look at the same chart, but now add a CAPEX to revenue ratio.

We see an inverse relationship - since CAPEX is subtracted out to calculate free cash flow. So during periods of little CAPEX, the company is doing an adequate job of generating cash flows. When Corning invests into the business, those cash flows are greatly diminished.

"Free Cash Flow To Revenues": If you haven't noticed a theme yet, what we are looking to verify is the ability for a company to generate adequate cash flows. Similar to how blood is the source of life within the human body, cash flows are the same for a company. Earnings can be manipulated more easily with accounting measures, and skewed by various factors such as one time charges, or events. Because of the cyclical nature of cash flows for Corning, we will calculate FCF to Revenue for the past few years in the chart below. What we are looking for, is cash flows production to reach 10% or more of revenues. At that level, you can feel comfortable in the ability of a company to generate sufficient cash flows:



FCF (in millions) Revenues (in millions) FCF/R 2012 1,405 8,012 17.5% 2013 1,768 7,819 22.6% 2014 3,633 9,715 39.8% 2015 1,559 9,111 17.1% 2016 1,391 9,390 14.7%

As you can see above, even taking out the outlier year in 2014, Corning has been able to turn a healthy percentage of revenues into free cash flow. This is important when the company wants to raise its dividend, or buyback shares while funding CAPEX.

"Leverage": Even if a company is able to produce healthy cash flows, it is important to make sure that liquidity is sufficient. A company that produces a lot of cash is likely to enjoy liquidity as long as management isn't reckless.



Something to keep an eye over time, Corning's debt to equity ratio has inched higher over the past decade.

The balance sheet has - over time - taken on more and more debt. This isn't necessarily a bad thing given the low interest rates enjoyed during much of the past decade. Low interest rate debt can provide opportunity to fund ventures at a low cost. In addition, the cash position as continually grown as well. All things considered, Corning has plenty of liquidity.

Putting it all together, Corning is a financially sound company. The company is generating healthy cash flows, despite operating in a cyclical manner. The debt load is manageable, and the company has a strong cash position.



Dividend Analysis

When a company pays a dividend, it is the most direct return of value to a shareholder that exists. The company is literally paying you cash from its profits as a perk of ownership. The benefits of dividends are multi-faceted. As mentioned, dividends are a cash payment. They can be pocketed as realized returns, or (better yet) reinvested to further compound future returns. Additionally, dividends signal that a company is profitable and growing sufficiently. While not always the case, companies with long track records of increasing dividend payouts have a strong correlation with excellent market performance over time.

"Dividend Data": Below, we examine a snapshot of the dividend performance of Corning:

Consecutive Dividend Increases 7 Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) $0.155 Approximate Yield 1.94% 5 YR Dividend Growth Rate 19.1%

10 YR Dividend Growth Rate N/A DGR Acceleration N/A Payout (% of FCF) 52.7%

The dividend currently pays out $0.155 per share quarterly. It has been raised for the last seven years to reach this point. There is not enough of a history for a 10 year growth rate, but its five year growth rate of 19.1% is impressive. Investors should consider that this dividend has been built back up from a small number, so some caution should be shown towards that growth rate when looking forward.

The dividend payout is just over half of cash flows, so there is plenty of room for future increases. If cash flows continue to ebb and flow in a cyclical manner, investors can expect the dividend to grow rapidly in the "good times", and slow down a bit in the "lean times". Currently, management is committed to raising the dividend at least 10% both in 2018, and 2019. Overall, the growth should continue to average out to a number in the high single digits over the long run.

With a dividend yielding under 2% at current prices, Corning is not an enticing option for investors prioritizing income. The yield is quite a bit less than that of a 10 year bond after a recent run up in interest rates, and the stock price of Corning.

Still with that said, the dividend is very well supported by the financials, and has room to grow at a rate well above inflation for the foreseeable future. The yield may turn off income investors, but has the growth to generate strong total returns over a long investment horizon.

Growth, Opportunities, Threats

As long term investors, we need to keep an eye towards the future. Past performance is important when gathering data to formulate a thesis - but ultimately its the future that separates a good investment from a poor one.

"Top Line Growth": The front line driver for any company to grow profits, is the top line. When revenues grow, the "powder" is already in the barrel to produce more profits. Not only that, but pure organic growth is always better than engineered profit growth from accounting manipulation, or share buy backs. Organic growth is true and straight forward.

Comparing year over year revenues, revenues in 2016 (last complete fiscal year) grew 3.6% over the prior year. Looking back five years, revenues have grown at a rate of 3.54% per annum over that time period. While nobody will mistake Corning for a growth stock, revenue growth is in line - if just a hair above - the historic US GDP growth rate of 3.22%. This implies that revenues are growing in line with the US economy on average. This is to be expected of a "mature" company.

"Share Count Reduction": Corning has made it a priority to continually reduce the share count over time.

Specifically over the last five years, the share count has drastically dwindled. As of this report, Corning is about two thirds of the way through an initiative to return $12.5B to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividend raises. Reducing the amount of outstanding shares decreases the size of the company "pie" with gives a boost to earnings.



"Earnings Growth": Earnings growth is an obvious component to driving share prices higher over time. Corning's top line growth, cash generation, and aggressive share buybacks have helped push EBITDA and EPS higher over time.

Earnings per share have grown at a healthy per annum rate of 12.78% over the past five years (partially inflated by one outlier year). Moving forward, the buybacks and cash generation should give Corning the ability to grow earnings at a rate in the high single digits (average earnings growth over last 10 years is 10.78%). There are numerous opportunities and threats for Corning that can influence this growth one way or another.

"Growth Opportunities": As we peel back the layers of the state of Corning's operations, we come to see varying opportunity in some of the business units. Investors must remember that the "roots" of Corning go back more than 100 years as a glass manufacturer. Compared, even as recent as to 10 years ago, you will see a different investment landscape than what is painted today. Corning has recognized that industry is gravitating towards glass applications as technology advances. In response, Corning has made a huge resource investment into Research and Development by means of amassing more than 7,500 technology patents worldwide. Even though Corning is a manufacturing company, they are now more than that. Corning strives to be at the cutting edge of glass applications, looking to corner new markets as they develop.

One such area is fiber optics. A pioneer of fiber optics in 1970, the market is now seeing immense growth. According to a research report from "MarketsandMarkets.com", the fiber optics market will grow at approximately 9.8% per annum through 2021. Not only that, but Corning will realize sizable gains in its Optical Communications segment over the next several years, as Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has committed to purchasing at least $1B worth of fiber optics as it is currently constructing its 5G wireless network infrastructure. The Verizon business in addition to overall industry growth, will make the Optical Communications segment a lucrative segment for Corning over the coming years.

Another area of opportunity lies in the Specialty Materials segment. Its top offering "Gorilla Glass" is for the displays of various smartphone manufacturers and models including the Apple (NYSE: AAPL) iPhone. Gorilla Glass is wildly popular because it is chemically treated to make it more durable, and able to be applied in thinner layers. While Gorilla Glass has found immense success in the portable devices category, the future growth potential is in the automotive industry.

Touted as being twice as robust, yet 30-40% lighter in weight compared to traditional automotive glass - the happy medium between cost, and technological benefits could be reached in the coming years. The glass is just breaking into the industry, used to make the windshields of some "super cars" such as the BMW i8, and Ford GT. As automakers strive to meet increasingly strict emission regulations, the weight advantages of Gorilla Glass could draw automakers into making it the next standard of automotive glass.

These two major growth opportunities could help round out the company's earnings moving forward as the competitive LCD display market puts pressure on margins.

"Threats To Growth": As exciting as these potential growth areas are, there is still some risk exposure. Currently, Corning's LCD display business is the most heavily leaned on of all the business segments. Within this segment are a couple of issues. First of all, the industry is extremely competitive with pricing constantly moving lower (you probably have noticed how inexpensive HD TVs have become). Second, approximately 65% of the net sales within this segment are made up of a total of three customers. So the best case scenario is the competitive nature of the industry continuing to squeeze margins, while the worst case scenario being a hypothetical loss of a major customer (whether it is to competition, or bankruptcy) causing a massive disruption to earnings. This is the reason why you see Corning putting so many resources into diversifying out of the space, rather than having to rely on the LCD business.

Corning has relied more heavily on innovation in recent years as well. While this should be celebrated, the downside is that patents do expire. Over the next few years, Corning does have a handful of "important" patents expiring between now and 2019.







The competitive edge that innovation brings, requires that the cycle of innovation continues in order to maintain that edge. Corning will be tasked with this, and any failure to innovate, or execute in a competitive industry is always going to be an inherited risk of investing in Corning.

As time passes, the risk/opportunity for earnings growth will ultimately depend on the ability of Corning to diversify away from its reliance on the LCD display products. Still, earnings growth as been healthy. The share buy backs will continue to help push earnings higher. As long as Corning can execute, the long term market dynamics appear quite favorable for the emerging business segments of Corning.



Valuation

Ultimately, even the best companies can make for poor investments if the investor pays into the wrong valuations. That is why valuation should be heavily scrutinized with any potential investment. We dive into the valuation of Corning from a few different angles to see where on the value curve it falls. By taking a look at various valuation metrics, we can piece together multiple pieces of data to more effectively reach a consensus evaluation of value.

"Enterprise Value to EBIT":

The first metric we look at is enterprise value to EBIT. For those who don't know, enterprise value is a way of valuing a company - similar to if you were interested in purchasing an entire company. The value includes factors not picked up by a traditional earnings multiple such as how much debt a company has. This is then compared against the company's earnings before interest and tax to determine a valuation. The lower the ratio, the better and a ratio of 10X or less is generally a good target as to what to look for. As you can see, Corning currently sits at around 8.675X. This is an encouraging indicator to build off of.

"FCF Yield": Next, we will look at the company's yield on free cash flows. This is calculated by dividing the free cash flow per share by the stock price of shares. This is a valuation measure that essentially is telling you how much "bang for your buck" the cash flows of the company are. When this is performed, I am looking for a yield of at least 10%.

Interestingly enough, when we calculate this the yield on free cash flows is nowhere near our target value of 10%. This is partially explainable in the sense that a poor generation of free cash flow can push this number lower. In the chart, we can see that the yield has moved lower over time. We will compare this against other valuation metrics over the same time frame to see if there is any relation.

P/E Against 10 YR Median: +15% Dividend Yield Against 10 YR Median: EVEN PEG Ratio Against 10 YR Median: -14%

Shares are trading approximately 15% above their historic P/E norms, but 14% below the earnings growth multiple. Perhaps the market is under estimating the future performance of Corning.

"Dividend Discount Model": Now that we have taken a look at valuation based on enterprise value, cash flows, and historic trading ranges - we will discount the future dividend stream to present value. We will use a two stage model to calculate a theoretical intrinsic value for Corning shares.

We will use a three year "high growth" phase of 10% per management's comments regarding dividend payout through 2019, and an assumed long term growth rate of 7%. We will use a discount rate of 11%, as our benchmark for return on investment:

This model indicates that the intrinsic value of shares is $27.65. With shares trading around $31.70 per share at time of writing, shares would be presumed 14.6% overvalued at this time.

Again, the idea is to take many "snap shots" of perceived value. By testing with different methods and variables, we can begin to paint a picture. At the time of writing, Corning had just recently popped 5-6% on the heals of a strong quarter. Based on what Corning has done in the past, one could argue that shares are a touch overpriced at the current level. What investors may be willing to pay depends on your goals, holding period, and level of belief in the potential growth that exists in the fiber optics and Gorilla Glass spaces.



Summary

Adding it all together, what do we have in Corning? We have a manufacturing company that has reinvented itself to take advantage of favorable market opportunities in the fiber optics and automotive space. The company is financially sound, even if cash flow generation lacks consistency. The company is successfully growing the dividend and buying back shares, which will continue to return value to shareholders. While the company is not grossly overvalued, it is no bargain after recent price activity. If the stock regresses some, it could make for an intelligent long term investment.



