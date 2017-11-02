Multimedia Weekly Digest: Portfolio Beliefs And Allocation Strategies

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

We're focusing this week on various asset allocation strategies and beliefs. Cullen Roche recently covered this topic in a talk he gave in Las Vegas. Among other things, he discussed the passive investing craze, the importance of diversification in global asset allocation and why investors should extend their duration in a bond portfolio.



Jesse Felder had Tobias Carlisle, head of Carbon Beach Asset Management and the author of several books, including Deep Value, Concentrated Investing and his latest, The Acquirer's Multiple, on his podcast this week. They discussed the successful value investing methodologies employed by investing greats like Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn. Tobias also shared his views on the "death of value," focused investing and position sizing.

Chen Lin, who writes the Chen Picks newsletter, joined Jay Taylor on his weekly podcast to discuss his investing strategy, primarily focusing on the pharmaceutical and energy sectors, and names a few of his top picks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.