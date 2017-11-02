Exelixis: Strong Earnings Coupled With Promising Prospects

Positive Celestial trial indicates that cabozantinib is going to gain approval as the treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

On Nov. 1, 2017, Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), a firm focusing on the innovation and delivery of stellar medicine to treat various cancers, reported robust third quarter earnings. In response, market bulls ran shares up (during the afterhours trading) by $1.77 to $26.00 (for 7.60% profits). Amidst these developments, we’ll reassess the investing thesis, go over key corporate developments, and address potential concerns.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from StockCharts)

Substantial Unlocked Value Remains In The Cabozantinib Franchises

In 2012, Exelixis gained the first FDA approval for lead drug cabozantinib (as the treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer) to be sold under the brand Cometriq. Despite subpar sales, the company gained the additional approval (as Cabometyx) on April 25, 2016, for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (“aRCC”) in patients (who have undergone prior angiogenic treatment). This is a critical milestone because the aRCC franchise proved to deliver significant sales in the subsequent years.

The said molecule, cabozantinib, is a kinase inhibitor that simultaneously blocks various cancer targets (MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET). By synchronously attacking different points, cabozantinib (like combinations therapy) reduces the time available for cancers to evolve, thereby rendering the rogue cells ineffective. The drug works quite well that Exelixis is currently investigating its potential application to 20 different cancers as listed below.

That being said, we hold firm to our thesis that the few early approvals are simply glimpses of the substantial unlocked value in the cabozantinib franchises - one that completely differentiated itself from any currently approved cancer therapeutic.



Quarter Highlights



For Q3 2017, cabozantinib procured $96.4M and $152.5M in total sales and revenues, respectively. Most sales came from cabozantinib’s indication in aRCC (i.e. $90.4M). Sales from the metastatic medullary thyroid cancer segment contributed to only $6.1M.

Net income was $81.4M, thus equating to $0.26 earned per share. The mentioned figure significantly was improved compared to the same period a year prior (where the firm posted a net loss of $11.3M, or $0.04 per share). Notably, the promising earnings are due to the increasing sales of cabozantinib since its launch about a year ago.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has $422.3M (in cash, equivalents, and investments): the figure is slightly lower than $479.6M for the same period last year. Nonetheless, this is in line with our expectation, because it takes significantly more capital to advance an enriched pipeline.

Market Expansion With aHCC

Besides the robust revenues from two approved conditions, Exelixis is aggressively expanding cabozantinib’s indications. Accordingly, the strong results for the Celestial trial gives further credence to cabozantinib as a stellar anticancer med. With strong clinical outcomes, Exelixis intends to file for the supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) with the FDA within the next several months.

We believe that cabozantinib has a high likelihood of FDA approval (and to be able to ramp up sales). It is not far from the truth that cabozantinib will dominate the $644M aHCC market (growing at the CAGR of 8.1%) - this market is currently serviced by the sole molecule sorafenib (Nexavar), besides miriplatin (Miripla).

Untreated aRCC Market

Back in Aug., Exelixis also submitted the sNDA for cabozantinib as the potential treatment of aRCC (in previously untreated patients). As follows, the company received the FDA priority review (with the PDUFA date set for Feb. 15, 2018). Data for this submission was based on the Phase 2 Cabosun trial. Our prognostication is that cabozantinib will gain additional approval, which will add more value to the increasing revenues going forward.

Potential Risks

The main risk is that cabozantinib may fail to achieve positive outcomes for the various trials (and unable to procure more approvals). In such cases, the stocks can tumble by more than 30%. Conversely, a positive data catalyst can move the stock up by a similar magnitude. The other risk investors should be aware of is that despite approval, it can be quite difficult to cut into certain markets to achieve significant sales.

Final Remarks

Despite the favorable earnings, apprehensive investors showed concern as to whether the stock can appreciate after such a robust run-up (over the past few years). When looking at the stock chart, one notices that the share price increases in zigzag patterns. Share price doesn’t go continually up in a line, as it is the norm for the stock to shed some steam after a mammoth appreciation. The stock will most likely trade upward again to reach new highs due to positive upcoming catalysts.

This earnings report indeed shed new light as to where Exelixis is going. With increasing cabozantinib revenues due to the various market expansions, we expect Exelixis to post increasingly robust earnings going forward. The success seen with this firm thus far is simply icing on the cake. The outcomes of 20 cancer indications are to be reported in the foreseeable future. A few may post disappointing results. And yet, the majority of the data and regulatory catalysts will be winners to enable this stock to excel.

As the final note, the key to achieving market outperformance is to hold on tight to stellar stocks as long as the fundamentals remain strong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.