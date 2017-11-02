Amazon Vs. MercadoLibre

Last month, Amazon news knocked down shares of MercadoLibre, but thanks to its hedge, the impact to the portfolio was limited.

Here, we update the performance of our first top names portfolio, with a focus on two of its components, Amazon and MercadoLibre.

Bloomberg Notes One Consequence Of Amazon's Post-Earnings Surge

Update On Our First Top Names Portfolio

Each week since June 8th, we've been sharing hedged portfolios constructed out of our top names with our Marketplace subscribers. Here, we update the performance of our first top names portfolio, with a focus on two components in particular, Amazon (AMZN) and its Latin American competitor MercadoLibre (MELI). First we address a question about the merits of owning both stocks in a concentrated portfolio.



Whatever Happened To Diversification?

As we noted in a recent article, A Better Approach To Portfolio Construction, our hedged portfolio method generates competitive returns and strictly limits risk while eschewing diversification. Because each position in a portfolio is hedged, the focus is on populating the portfolio with the securities with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, regardless of whether some of those names happen to be in the same industries. Those securities with the highest potential returns, net of hedging costs, comprise our top names. Let's take a look at our top names hedged portfolio from June 8th, and then show the impact Amazon and MercadoLibre have had on it in the last month.

Our June 8th Top Names Portfolio

This was our top names portfolio on June 8th. The idea here was to maximize the expected return for someone with $1,000,000 to invest who was unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 9% over the next 6 months. Based on those parameters, this is what Portfolio Armor presented us with.

In addition to Amazon and MercadoLibre, our system included five other of our top names at the time as primary securities, based on their net potential returns: Apple (AAPL), Align Technology (ALGN), Illumina (ILMN), Netflix (NFLX), and Nvidia (NVDA). The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.



In its fine-tuning step, it selected LuluLemon (LULU) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Each Security Is Hedged

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. Here's a closer look at the MercadoLibre hedge:

Note that MercadoLibre's total position value in this portfolio (400 shares @ $280.37, for $112,148 + put value of $11,560 - short call value of $2,920) was $120,788 on June 8th.

Amazon Taketh Away...

After news of Amazon's expansion plans in Brazil broke in mid-October, MercadoLibre shares had dropped 14.4% from the start of the portfolio on June 8th.

MercadoLibre's Hedge Kicks In

When shares of MELI dropped, its put options rose in value. Thanks to a jump in the value of the MELI put position (circled in red above), the net position value for MELI (circled in blue) was $114,234 on October 12th. $114,243 represents a 5.43% decline from its initial position value of $120,788 on June 8th.

So, although MELI had dropped by 14.5%, the hedged MELI position was only down 5.43%.



Amazon Giveth...

This chart updates the portfolio as of November 1st. Note the spike in the green line a couple of days earlier.

That spike occurred on Friday, and the single biggest component of the gain since has been the boost in Amazon's net position value (circled in blue above), since its earnings release after the close on Thursday. Align Technology was up even more on Friday, as we noted in a recent article (Lessons From Last Week), but it didn't have as much of an impact to the portfolio, because it was more constrained by its hedge, as you can see by the spike in its short call option value between October 12th and November 1st.

Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose Much

These hedged portfolios are meant to last no more than 6 months, so we'll post a final performance update for this one next month. So far though, this one is up 7.5%, which is in the ballpark of the expected return of 6.11% Portfolio Armor estimated for it in June, and ahead of the market over the same time frame, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which was up 5.65%. Bear in mind, too, that the portfolio returns are net of hedging and trading costs so far. The reason we wanted to highlight this one now, though, was the divergent impacts of Amazon and MercadoLibre: the portfolio benefited from Amazon hitting all-time highs, but the damage from MercadoLibre's decline was strictly limited. That's the "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach we aim for in our Marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.