Analyzing AGNC Investment's Results For Q3 2017 (Including November 2017-January 2018 Dividend Projection)

When compared to my account projections, AGNC’s Q3 2017 results were a slight outperformance. My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 9/30/2017 and discuss trends that have occurred during October 2017 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and ten other sector peers regarding recent BV fluctuations.

On 10/25/2017, AGNC reported results for the third quarter of 2017. AGNC reported comprehensive income and a BV as of 9/30/2017 of $0.99 and $21.19 per common share, respectively.

Introduction/Recap:

On 10/25/2017, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the third quarter of 2017. AGNC reported net income of $286 million, other comprehensive income (“OCI”) of $90 million, comprehensive (total) income of $376 million, and a book value (“BV”) of $21.19 per common share as of 9/30/2017 (tangible BV of $19.78 per common share).

In my prior AGNC Q3 2017 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the third quarter of 2017: 1) net income of $328 million; 2) OCI of $13 million; and 3) comprehensive income of $341 million. In my prior AGNC Q3 2017 and 10/20/2017 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a BV of $21.10 per common share as of 9/30/2017. As such, I believe AGNC’s quarterly results were a slight outperformance when compared to my projections (well within my stated range).

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

Side Note: Through 11/1/2017, ten other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public 9/30/2017 BV per share amounts. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and ten other mREIT companies during the third quarter of 2017 (in order of largest percentage increase to largest percentage decrease):

1) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 3.49% (BV of $8.60 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $8.64 per share; $0.04 per share variance within range)



2) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 3.32% (BV of $14.87 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $14.80 per share; $0.07 per share variance within range)

3) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) (hybrid mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 3.09% (no projection provided for this mREIT)

4) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) (hybrid mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 3.05% (BV of $21.61 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $21.50 per share; $0.11 per share variance within range)

5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 2.06% (BV of $11.42 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $11.45 per share; $0.03 per share variance within range)

6) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 non-tangible BV increase of 1.88% (non-tangible BV of $21.19 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $21.10 per share; $0.09 per share variance within range)

7) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 non-tangible BV increase of 1.71% (non-tangible BV of $13.71 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $13.80 per share; $0.09 per share variance within range)

8) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) (hybrid mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 1.08% (no projection provided for this mREIT)

9) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV increase of 1.06% (no projection provided for this mREIT)

10) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV decrease of (0.87%) (BV of $9.15 per share as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection of $9.15 per share; $0.00 per share variance)

11) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q3 2017 BV decrease of (1.49%) (no projection provided for this mREIT)

Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the third quarter of 2017, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $305 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $318 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a minor outperformance in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I projected AGNC’s on-balance sheet mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio would slightly increase during the third quarter of 2017. In contrast, AGNC’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio increased by a slightly higher percentage than I projected which ultimately led to a slightly higher interest income figure being reported (still within my stated range). When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, both my projections were extremely close to AGNC’s actual reported percentages (consistent movement amongst most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers as well).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $131 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $140 million. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans increased during the third quarter of 2017. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 1.27% as of 6/30/2017. This rate increased to 1.36% as of 9/30/2017. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see link provided above). However, since AGNC increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by slightly more than I anticipated (as discussed above), the company also had a slightly higher weighted average repurchase agreement balance during the third quarter of 2017. This ultimately led to a slightly higher interest expense figure being reported versus my projection (still well within my stated range). With that being said, AGNC’s actual net interest income of $178 million was nearly an “exact match” to my projection of $174 million.

Third, my projection for AGNC’s MBS sales account was a minor net gain of $25 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a minor net gain of $22 million. This was basically another exact match. As such, further discussion of this account is unwarranted.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a modest net gain of $127 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a modest net gain of $131 million. Due to the complexities involved within this particular account, I believe this was a very accurate projection. Only having a $4 million net variance within this account is an extremely hard “feat” to accomplish due to the complexities surrounding how one values a company’s derivatives portfolio. I would also note projecting AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all theses derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, the company’s TBA MBS slightly outperformed my expectations while its interest rate swaptions and U.S. Treasury securities slightly underperformed my expectations. All four derivative sub-account projections were very close/close to my projected valuations (especially when considering each account had notional/face amounts that were valued in billions). Regarding AGNC’s TBA MBS, the company continued to increase its net long position during the third quarter of 2017. In comparison, I projected a slightly lower net increase to this position. This ultimately led to higher net dollar roll (“NDR”) income being generated versus my projection and a slightly larger net valuation gain. Regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps, the company performed “in-line” with my expectations during the quarter.

Fifth, as discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I stated if the company’s actual “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” and “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” accounts were above or below my projected figure, this variance would automatically be offset within the company’s “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” account. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized accounts.

So, when combining these three accounts together (see boxed blue reference “3”, “5a”, and “5b”), I projected the company would report a net valuation gain of $53 million in regards to the company’s entire investment portfolio. In comparison, AGNC reported a net valuation gain of $81 million. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 9/30/2017 ($53.1 billion, I believe only having a $28 million variance within these three combined accounts is a hard feat to accomplish/pretty accurate. As echoed above, this minor variance (proportionately speaking) was mainly the result of AGNC increasing the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio by a slightly greater amount versus what I projected.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts were $4, $10, and $7 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $3, $10, and $7 million, respectively. Since there were no surprises within these three accounts, further discussion is deemed unwarranted.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $341 million or $0.92 per common share during the third quarter of 2017. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $376 million or $0.99 per common share. A $0.07 per common share variance regarding AGNC’s comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2017 versus my projection was well within my stated range and should be viewed as a minor outperformance.

When including projections within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a BV of $21.19 per common share versus my projection of $21.10 per common share. A $0.09 per common share variance regarding AGNC’s BV as of 9/30/2017 versus my projection was well within my stated range and should also be viewed as a minor outperformance. The $0.02 per common share variance within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet was mainly due to the fact the weighted average per share price of capital raised from the company’s “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program during the third quarter of 2017 (7.6 million shares) was greater versus my projection. Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

First off, it should be noted AGNC completed a common and preferred stock equity offering during the third quarter of 2017 (also had a preferred stock redemption). Simply put, AGNC had additional capital to deploy during the quarter. As such, AGNC increased both the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio and its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the third quarter of 2017. However, due to the capital raises, AGNC’s “at-risk” (total) leverage remained unchanged during the quarter. AGNC had a non-tangible at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including the company’s intangible assets, goodwill, and off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position, of 7.5x as of 6/30/2017 and 9/30/2017. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the third quarter of 2017, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (9/30/2017 Versus 6/30/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 9/30/2017 versus 6/30/2017, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon of $0.1, $1.6, ($0.2), ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $1.4 billion. This was mainly due to portfolio “runoff” which was more than offset by some purchases within lower coupons. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of $0.8, $4.6, $1.3, $0.2, less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value increase of $6.8 billion (rounded). Again, this net increase was mainly due to AGNC’s larger on-balance sheet MBS portfolio and net long TBA MBS position as of 9/30/2017 when compared to 6/30/2017.

Since it would appear AGNC purchased some lower coupon MBS during the third quarter of 2017 (which typically have higher durations), I believe management has tentatively come to the conclusion lower/relatively unchanged mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields will be prevalent heading into 2018. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment (typically have lower durations). With that being said, as will be discussed below, management continued to have a cautious risk management strategy as 2017 comes to an end which “counterbalances” the recent increases/changes to AGNC’s MBS portfolio .

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the third quarter of 2017, AGNC slightly decreased the company’s hedging coverage ratio by slightly altering the underlying composition of its derivatives portfolio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the third quarter of 2017, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (9/30/2017 Versus 6/30/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 98% as of 6/30/2017. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio slightly decreased to 92% as of 9/30/2017. Even though AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio decreased during the third quarter of 2017, due to the fact management increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio and net long TBA MBS position, a net (short) position increase occurred within its interest rate payer swaps and U.S. Treasury securities. The weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio was unchanged at 5.7 years as of 6/30/2017 and 9/30/2017. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment.

Conclusions Drawn:

I believe AGNC’s results for the third quarter of 2017 were a slight outperformance when compared to my projections. When all account projections are combined, I projected AGNC would report comprehensive income of $341 million or $0.92 per common share during the third quarter of 2017. In comparison, AGNC reported comprehensive income of $376 million or $0.99 per common share. All of the accounts that I projected were either very close or close to actual reported results.

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the ten other mREIT peers discussed earlier, was average (“middle of the pack” per se). Regarding compositional changes within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios during the third quarter of 2017, while management became a bit more aggressive when it comes to its MBS portfolio (increase in balance and a minor shift to lower coupons), the company remained pretty cautious when it comes to its risk management strategy (continued high hedging coverage ratio). This high hedging coverage ratio was the correct move in October 2017 as there was a minor-modest net decrease in MBS pricing which was offset by minor-modest valuation gains within most net (short) derivative instruments. With that being said, readers should understand there was a minor negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during October 2017 (slight widening of spreads).

When it comes to dividend considerations, I believe AGNC reported a fairly strong quarter. AGNC’s net spread and net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, when excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization adjustment, was $0.63 per common share for the third quarter of 2017. While this was a slight decrease from $0.67 per common share during the prior quarter, this figure was still above AGNC’s combined monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the third quarter of 2017. I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s investment portfolio (as reiterated by management). AGNC also experienced slight improvements to the company’s quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”) and quarterly ERTI + NDR income figures when compared to the prior quarter. As such, mainly due to these figures/projected figures for the fourth quarter of 2017, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for November 2017-January 2018:

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Share Dividend for November 2017: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Share Dividend for December 2017: 70%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Share Dividend for January 2018: 70%

With that being said, readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2017 dividend will almost certainly be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 10/27/2017; $21.05 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately one week ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $21.05 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $19.45 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which was set to begin in October 2017).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. On 10/23/2017, I selectively sold 7% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.31% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.278 per share.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO-B; Series B preferred stock. My TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI-A; Series A preferred stock. My CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, ARR, CMO, CYS, DX, MITT, MTGE, NLY, or ORC. I am currently long AGNCB, CHMI-A, and TWO-B.