Buy And Hold Indicators For Texas Pacific Land Trust

It is not impossible to find buy and hold indicators, though, and some are proposed here.

The core business for Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) is real estate, but it is not a REIT. Its only real asset is land, much of it dry, arid, and not very habitable. The Trust has been selling off that land since 1888, yet it remains one of the largest land owners in Texas. It has spent its cash primarily on buying and retiring shares in addition to paying a very small dividend.

The Trust is too small for most portfolio managers, but it has been very good to investors who have invested in it. The stock could be had for $30 as recently as 2010, but then Apache Corporation (APA) announced a new gas and oil discovery in September of 2016. The Trust’s stock price, which had just doubled, went from under $200 to more than $300 in less than two months. Then in June of 2017, the Trust announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to provide water sources to operators in the Permian Basin. The stock price again surged, hitting a high of $434.99 in October.

By all accounts, the Trust is hard to value. Donald Hodges of Hodge Financial told Business Insider in August of 2014, “Mathematically, to me it’s just one of those stocks where you can’t really say what it’s worth, but you know it’s worth a lot, and you just better hang on for the ride.”

Part of the issue is that the fundamental numbers are unknown. The Trust holds the land at zero value, but some of it is worth a good deal more than that. Another issue is that investors have had a minimum of information about the new water business. Then there is the fact that the Trust relentlessly buys back shares, as it always has and as it was created to do.

While it may be difficult to determine what price target is fair, there are indicators when to buy and when to hold.

Buy Indicator #1: Insider Buys

Peter Lynch has often been quoted as saying, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” Insiders of the Trust have bought shares several times over the last couple of years and have not sold them. They have had a proven track record of buying shares at a good price.

Both CFO Robert Packer and Trustee David Barry bought 100 On March 3rd, 2017 shares for $292-$293.76. The stock dropped to a low of $266.59 on March 14th. However, the two men bought just before the annual dividend payout, and four months before the announcement of the formation of the water business. They are now up 35-36%.

Trustee James Norwood bought 200 shares on February 3rd, 2015, for $122.73. He is now up 223%. CFO David Peterson bought 33 shares in November of 2014 at $146.95, and another 17 shares the following December at $111.33. He is now up 171% and 256%, respectively.

Insiders also bought in 2011, 2008, and 2005. I have not found any insider sales over the past 12 years.

Buy Indicator #2: Surprise Announcements

Investors have responded favorably to surprise announcements, even with a minimum of information.

On September 6th, 2016, the day before the Apache announcement, the stock closed at $178.04. It jumped to $220.71 in two days, dropped to $197.00 the day after that, and then started back up. It never looked back. The run lasted until October 25th, when it closed at $304.50, gaining 71% in less than two months.

On June 7th, 2017, the day before the Trust’s announcement of its new water business, the stock closed at $285.44. The stock continued to slide two more days and then started up. It has seen more ups and downs since, until hitting its high of $434.99 in October, gaining 52% in less than five months.

Buy Indicator #3: Technical Indicators Showing Lows

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence Indicator [MACD] and Relative Strength Indicators [RSI] have presented five major lows to investors, any of which would have been a nice entry point.

Chart from BigCharts.com

Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Since its high of $434.99, the stock declined 9% to $395.68 on October 30th, just before the earnings announcement. The MACD, [RSI], and Slow Stochastic on the one-year chart all showed that the stock price was about to move upwards. However, the MACD and the RSI in the five-year chart showed the price forming a peak and trending downward. I suspected to see a short-term bounce within the longer, downward trend in the coming weeks.

Then after the market closed on October 30 th, the Trust announced revenue of $42.5M, up 197.2% year-over-year. I thought that was enough of a surprise to pull the stock up, and it did go up on the 31st. The price went all the way to $430.75. But then it settled back down to $407.22, a 2.92% gain for the day.

The one-year indicators and the earnings announcement are still pulling against the five-year indicators. Given the mixed signals, I suspect the stock will bounce back and forth in a sideways trajectory for some months, perhaps until the next earnings announcement. We have seen that sort of price movement before, even as recently as a few months ago. For those with the stomach for it, such a period may be a good time to pick up some shares.

Hold Indicators

A number of investors have argued against using the P/E Ratio, for some very good reasons. The Trust’s earnings depends on such factors as the Trust’s practice of passively selling land and the current price of oil. Another example is a $7 million settlement that was included in last quarter’s revenue. Such factors are practically impossible to predict. Having said that, investors have twice shown reluctance of buying the stock when the P/E hovers in the mid-60s. Compare that to a market that is willing to pay a P/E of 280 today for Amazon. Investors in the Trust do not buy at any price. Some may be taking profits, and some may be waiting to see more revenue to come in. Better buys may be found by waiting until the P/E drops below 60.

In addition, the MACD has shown peaks numerous times over the years that have indicated oversold conditions. (See the chart above.) The stock may be at one of those peaks today.

In Summary

Since Apache’s announcement in 2016, investors have been treating the Trust as a new growth stock. Valuing the Trust by standard means is practically not possible to date, and so is determining a price target. Insider trades, positive response to surprise announcements, and technical analysis may well prove to provide better indicators for investors to watch when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.