Russia's Geopolitical Designs Will Prevent Venezuela's Crisis From Acting As A Catalyst For Higher Oil

I recently wrote on how Venezuela’s deepening economic and political crisis could very well be the long-awaited catalyst required to push oil (USO) prices higher. The likelihood of the state unravelling and the oil industry as well as state owned energy company Petroleos de Venezuela or PDVSA grinding to a halt is almost a certainty if nothing changes soon.

There has been considerable debate among analysts and industry insiders as to whether this has been priced in to crude but if Venezuela’s oil production collapsed it could rebalance energy markets overnight. There is a very real probability that this could occur because of the deepening political and economic crisis engulfing the country which has seen various opposition groups arming themselves in preparation to topple Maduro. If that occurred, it has been estimated that it could wipe out anywhere between 1.5 million and 2 million barrels of daily global oil production.

PDVSA office in Venezuela, note the logo on the building which states; “socialism or death”.

However, there is one element which will more than likely prevent this from happening which been overlooked the intervention of Russia and consummate player of power politics Vladimir Putin.

Russia has become Venezuela’s key ally and lender of last resort

Russia is the only notable nation that has gone as far as to openly support Maduro’s regime which many other nations along with Venezuela’s opposition consider to be illegitimate. That perception gained even greater weight after Maduro’s formation of a 545-member legislative super-body which appropriated the powers of a congress dominated by an elected opposition. The new constituent assembly has exceptional powers including the ability to rewrite the constitution and dissolve state institutions.

National Assembly of Venezuela. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Recent revelations show that deeply troubled PDVSA along with President Maduro’s regime have been in secret negotiations with Russia to obtain loans to shore up the state owned oil company’s finances. The survival of PDVSA is critical to continuance of Maduro’s government because oil exports are the only means of earning desperately needed hard currency to prop up an economy on the verge of collapse. To date it has been estimated that Moscow has loaned as much as $17 billion to Caracas since 2006 and there are signs that more funds are on their way.

In exchange for their financial assistance, Russia has been using its position as a lender of last resort to take full advantage of the socialist government’s self-inflicted crisis to acquire some of the best quality oil assets available in the world. Maduro has been more than willing to use the nation’s prize oil assets as collateral to secure loans from what can only be described a predatory Russia which has caught Venezuela at rock-bottom. accepting considerable loans in exchange for proving oil assets as collateral.

While this has helped to prop up Venezuela there are signs that even on Russia’s generous terms Caracas is incapable of meeting its financial commitments. To date Caracas has been unable to repay the majority of those loans and only recently leading to Maduro asking Moscow to restructure its loans, highlighting just how insecure his regime’s position has become.

Caracas and PDVSA are in a precarious position

Financing from Russia has become an indispensable lifeline for Maduro now that Venezuela’s currency reserves have fallen below $10 billion. Payments on government debts are piling up at a rapid rate leaving Caracas facing a rapidly building liquidity crisis, particularly with $7 billion of those reserves held in gold bullion which would need to be liquidated on international markets.

PDVSA claims to have made the latest $842 million amortization payment which fell due last week despite the cash not showing up in bond holders accounts but there is still no word on an additional $107 million in interest payments that were also due. The financial pressure on Caracas is rising at a rapid rate because there is a further $1.2 billion of notes maturing during the first of week of November and additional payments falling due after that. There are signs however that Caracas will make these payments using a mixture of foreign currency reserves, export earnings from oil and Russian loans.

Nonetheless, it appears increasingly doubtful that the deeply crisis ridden country can maintain payments for much longer. Production from Venezuela’s aging oil fields is falling at a calamitous rate. September 2017 production according to the latest OPEC data fell to 1.9 million barrels daily which was a 3% decline compared to the previous month and a massive 20% drop compared to 2015. This sharp decline can be blamed on a failure to invest in maintenance and production sustaining field development because the funds simply are not available as well as a lack of skilled labor.

Source: PDVSA.

Falling production means one thing that Caracas’ export income from crude is falling at a precipitous rate which is disastrous for a country that has no other viable exports and is facing a major liquidity crisis.

U.S. sanctions are making the situation more unstable

The looming liquidity crisis is being exacerbated by U.S. sanctions which essentially prevent PDVSA from refinancing its considerable debt. There have also been discussions among policymakers in Washington about the extension of sanctions to banning Venezuelan oil imports or curtailing crucial light oil exports to the failing Latin American nation.

If either of these events occurred, it would be calamitous for a country already on the brink. U.S. oil exports total around 606,000 barrels daily or a third of Venezuela’s total production, whereas the imported light oil is a critical ingredient used in the processing the heavy crude produced by PDVSA to prepare it for export. If those sanctions were implemented, it could well cause Maduro’s regime to collapse.

However, they would also create an unprecedented opportunity for Russia to further extend its influence into Latin America, a region that has been long considered to be exclusively the U.S.’s backyard. Putin has already eagerly embraced the situation, moving to bolster the Maduro regime and make it a crucial regional ally. He has done that by using loans with Venezuelan oil assets as collateral to prop up the regime.

This has not only enhanced Russia’s geopolitical reach but also boosted its oil production and reserves as well as given it further access to U.S. energy markets despite existing sanctions against Moscow. Venezuela is now the second largest source of oil for Russian state controlled energy company Rosneft which is reselling over 225,000 barrels Venezuelan oil daily much of which is destined for the U.S.. The oil giant also has a 49.9% stake in PDVSA’s U.S. based refining subsidiary Citgo as collateral for a $1.5 billion loan made in 2016.

Geopolitics and Russia’s national interest prevails

In my last article I speculated that the collapse of Venezuela, which would bring its oil industry to a grinding halt, could reduce global oil production by up to 2 million barrels daily. This could be the long-awaited catalyst required to rebalance energy markets and remove the supply overhang created by OPEC’s decision to suppress oil prices by further opening the spigots way back in 2014.

Nevertheless, Russia’s growing support of Maduro’s deeply embattled regime will prevent this from occurring. This could even see Russia or more likely Rosneft providing the crucial technical and financial backing required to perform much needed maintenance and field development on Venezuela’s ailing oil infrastructure. After all a fiscally challenged Moscow can’t afford to lose the significant investment that it has already made to prop up Maduro. Then there is the opportunity that Venezuela’s crisis has created for Moscow to boost its own oil assets while extending its geopolitical influence.

