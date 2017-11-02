Market Review And Outlook: Storms, Growth And A Shifting Fed

By Ted Vogel, Portfolio Specialist, Municipal Fixed Income

"Jaw, jaw is better than war, war."



- Winston Churchill

Interest rates increased across the yield curve in the third quarter of 2017, with movement most pronounced in short maturities. Market attention was focused on uncertainty surrounding devastating hurricanes, persistent geopolitical risks, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy decisions and the unveiling of the Trump administration's tax reform proposal. The two-year U.S. Treasury note yield increased from 1.38% to 1.47%, the 10-year rose from 2.31% to 2.33%, and the 30-year moved from 2.84% to 2.87%. Most economic data releases were in line with consensus expectations.

Nearly a decade after the financial markets experienced the "Great Recession," the FOMC announced its decision to start unwinding some of the stimulus it created to ward off disaster. At the conclusion of its September 20 meeting, policymakers said they would begin reducing the Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet in October, initially by just $10 billion per month. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the normalization process would depend on the economic outlook and remain data-dependent. Policymakers also left the key short-term interest rate unchanged, at a range of 1.25-1.50%, and indicated that they expect to raise borrowing costs once more this year, followed by three increases in 2018.

Mixed Data

U.S. economic data releases were mixed in the third quarter, as the August reading for retail sales, for example, was disappointing, but durable goods orders picked up. Consumer sentiment fell slightly on concerns about potential negative economic impacts from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. However, the ISM Manufacturing PMI reading rose to 60.8 in September, ahead of consensus and its highest level since May 2004. Headline CPI increased 0.2% to +1.9% year over year (YoY), and Core CPI remained at 1.7% YoY, while the Fed's preferred measure, Core PCE, came in at 1.3% YoY, still well below the Fed's 2% target. September nonfarm payrolls were lower than expected; payrolls decreased 33,000 versus a positive 80,000 consensus. Unemployment ticked down to 4.2%, but average hourly earnings growth accelerated to 2.9% YoY, meaningfully higher than the 2.5% YoY pace in August.

The broad municipal bond market posted a 1.06% total return in the third quarter and a 4.66% return year to date, according to Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Index data. The index outperformed Treasuries and many other investment grade fixed-income sectors. Price action continues to be influenced by constrained new issue supply. With regard to sector, revenue bonds outperformed both general obligation and pre-refunded bonds. As has been the case for most of the year, lower-rated bonds outperformed those with higher ratings.

Overall underwriting activity declined in the third quarter. New issue volume fell to $86.64 billion from $116.43 billion during the same time period in 2016, representing a drop of about 26%. A drop in refunding activity as well as an uncertain legislative climate in Washington, D.C., continued to contribute to lower issuance. The calendar was led by issuers from California, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Lighter Issuance Supports Muni Fundamentals

Municipal Supply ($ billions)

(Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch)

Outlook: Tighter Policy, Good Technicals

Given the slow but steady economic growth backdrop and subdued but stable level of inflation, we see no reason to doubt the FOMC's stated intention of one additional interest rate hike this year. That said, changes in fiscal policy or potential volatility caused by the withdrawal of monetary accommodation might cause adjustments to that forecast. In addition, the enormous economic toll of recent natural disasters might also figure in the decision-making process.

Specific to the municipal market, technicals continue to look promising for the remainder of the year, in our opinion. As was characteristic of most of 2017, reduced new issue supply should provide a firm bid for municipal product. We plan on keeping a close eye on both tax reform and infrastructure investment legislation, but we believe several months may pass before any legislation becomes a reality. We continue to favor research-based, bottom-up investing in order to find attractive buying opportunities.

This material is presented solely for informational purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were, or will be, profitable. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Publications and Web sites referenced herein are intended solely for your information and should not be construed as an endorsement by Neuberger Berman. Neuberger Berman is not responsible for the content of these publications or Web sites.

Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

A bond's value may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality and other factors. You may have a gain or a loss if you sell your bonds prior to maturity. Of course, bonds are subject to the credit risk of the issuer. If sold prior to maturity, municipal securities are subject to gain/losses based on the level of interest rates, market conditions and the credit quality of the issuer. Income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and/or state and local taxes, based on the investor's state of residence. High-yield bonds, also known as "junk bonds," are considered speculative and carry a greater risk of default than investment-grade bonds. Their market value tends to be more volatile than investment-grade bonds and may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality, political events, currency devaluation and other factors. High-yield bonds are not suitable for all investors and the risks of these bonds should be weighed against the potential rewards. Neither Neuberger Berman nor its employees provide tax or legal advice. You should contact a tax advisor regarding the suitability of tax-exempt investments in your portfolio.

This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. This material may not be used for any investment decision in respect of any U.S. private sector retirement account unless the recipient is a fiduciary that is a U.S. registered investment adviser, a U.S. registered broker-dealer, a bank regulated by the United States or any State, an insurance company licensed by more than one State to manage the assets of employee benefit plans subject to ERISA (and together with plans subject to Section 4975 of the Internal Revenue Code, "Plans"), or, if subject to Title I of ERISA, a fiduciary with at least $50 million of client assets under management and control, and in all cases financially sophisticated, capable of evaluating investment risks independently, both in general and with regard to particular transactions and investment strategies. This means that "retail" retirement investors are expected to engage the services of an advisor in evaluating this material for any investment decision. If your understanding is different, we ask that you inform us immediately.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC is a registered investment adviser. The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2017 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.