Does General Electric's Stock Belong In The Teens?

There is no way around it, General Electric Company's (GE) latest earnings report was horrendous. The company’s net income missed analyst’s estimates by roughly 40%, but perhaps even more troubling was the lower guidance GE provided. The company significantly lowered full year 2017 earnings estimates from an EPS of about $1.56 down to an EPS of roughly $1.07.



GE’s unfavorable predicament appears to be further compounded by the prospect of a potential dividend cut due to cash flow constraints at this difficult juncture. The company’s stock has lost more than a third of its value this year, and is currently trading right around $20 a share. So, will General Electric’s stock fall decisively into the teens, or is it likely to rebound and possibly trade significantly higher in the near future?



A Clear Wake up Call to GE Management

Effective management, company culture, corporate spending, and other instrumental operational factors typically originate from the top, and stem from the person or people in charge. Unfortunately, in GE’s case results dictate that the company’s prior CEO Jeff Immelt did not quite fit the shoes of his predecessor, legendary manager Jack Welch.



Source: theartof.com



Under Welch’s 20-year reign as CEO, shares of GE surged form a split adjusted $1.30 per share to $46.75. However, Immelt’s 16-year occupation of the chief executive position produced somewhat of the opposite effect. Instead of acquiring high growth, and/or value producing businesses Mr. Immelt was selling of various valuable growth producing assets, such as NBC, parts of GE Capital, and others. Jeff Immelt’s policies are directly responsible for making GE a noticeably smaller conglomerate, suppressing the stock price by over 50%, and having the company shed more than $150 billion of its market cap since taking over as CEO in 2001.



Moreover, in addition to mismanagement, there were clear corporate excesses under Immelt. It has been widely reported that he routinely had an empty second jet follow his private plane around, in case the plane he was flying on developed problems in midair. If the CEO is making such decisions regarding corporate spending, one can only imagine what the culture has been like at GE for the last 15 years. Cost cutting, more efficient management, better decision making, and a more responsible culture are just a few of the key elements that need to materialize at GE to turn the company around.



Source: bloomberg.com



Will Things Get Better at GE Going Forward?



GE is a huge conglomerate with numerous businesses, and roughly 300,000 employees in various countries spread out across the globe. Therefore, it is not a particularly easy company to manage. Nevertheless, Jack Welch did an excellent job growing the company and building shareholder wealth, hence it is possible, and incoming CEO John Flannery is getting his shot to show if he is the right person for the job.



It is important to mention that John Flannery is not just the new CEO, but is also a highly decorated veteran at GE, has been with the company for 30 years, has held various senior leadership positions within the company, (including head of all business development for all of GE since 2013), and has spearheaded some notable turnaround projects at the company.



The fact that Mr. Flannery took over the top spot at GE may be criticized, as some investors would have preferred an outsider to come in who could bring a fresh perspective and “shake things up” at the firm. However, I would argue that the company is so diversified and complicated that it is likely Mr. Flannery understands the inner workings of GE much better than any potential outsider could, and may be the ideal candidate to engineer an effective turnaround at the company.



Moreover, Mr. Flannery shared some very encouraging ideas in a recent CNBC interview. GE’s new CEO appeared calm and confident, as he indicated that the main concerns revolved around corporate spending, capital allocation, GE’s culture, as well as relatively poor management of its existing businesses. In addition, the new CEO has wisely replaced some of Jeff Immelt’s key lieutenants at the company, and has vowed to sell off $20 billion worth of assets in the next 2 years.



This interview came out the day of GE’s Q3 earnings, and the stock actually finished up 1% after opening down by roughly 8%. It appears that the initial reaction to the interview was quite positive, and judging by the movement of the stock that day, Flannery inspired some confidence with his analysis of the situation. However, the stock has not performed well since, being down 8 days in a row, slicing 16%, or roughly $30 billion off the company’s market cap in that time frame.



Fundamental Analysis



Even with the lower adjusted earnings estimates GE’s fundamentals and valuations don’t appear overly negative, in fact, there appear to be some positive elements:



Market Cap: $175 billion



Forward P/E: 17.71, using revised next year’s $1.15 EPS, S&P 500 P/E: 25.8



Profit Margin: 6.49%



Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: 14%



Total Debt: $134 billion



Net Income: $7.87 billion



52 Week Change: -30%



Short % of Float: 1.17%



Dividend: 4.5%, roughly $8 billion



We can see that the adjusted EPS figures make GE’s stock appear very cheap in relation to the broader S&P 500 average. The company’s profit margin, although somewhat healthy, should be improved by the initiatives management has pledged to accomplish. It is very possible that GE’s current profit margin could increase from 6.5% to roughly 8% - 9% in the next two years.



One positive element that could be derived from the latest earnings report is that GE’s revenue growth was actually quite robust, 14% yoy. However, the company does have a rather large debt burden, which has been weighing on profitability, suggesting that the company should work to increase efficiency in order to pay down some debt.



The net income has fallen below $8 billion, indicating that GE may have to cut its dividend slightly, perhaps by 25%. It could however forego the dividend cut and payout investors from asset sales, but that may not be the most pragmatic approach. Finally, we can see that the stock has performed horribly over the last year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 50%.



Technical Viewpoint



From a technical standpoint we can see that GE’s stock is grossly oversold on a short-term basis. The stock is down 8 straight days, 16% in those 8 days, is down 20% since early October, and is 35% lower than where it began the year. In addition, technical indicators such as the CCI and RSI are screaming extreme oversold conditions, as the CCI is at 20.29, a level rarely seen in big cap companies. Furthermore, sell volume has been extensive in the stock in the last few weeks, much heavier than average, and appears to be showing signs of exhaustion. Ultimately, it appears the stock may be searching for a short-term bottom here, and it may find it within the next few trading days.



GE 1 Year Chart



Source: stockcharts.com



GE 5 Year Chart





General Electric’s Value



GE’s value lies in its brand, its various businesses, and the ability to efficiently manage its underlying business units, to produce profit, and create value for its shareholders. Understandably, due to recent mismanagements the company’s value has somewhat deteriorated, yet GE still has great value creating potential.



Source: courant.com



For starters, General Electric is one of the world’s most valuable brands, in fact, Forbes recently rated GE as the 7th most valuable brand in the world, with a value of $34.2 billion. Furthermore, the company has 13 primary business divisions: GE Capital, Lighting, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Digital, Global Research, Power, Baker Hughes, Energy Connections, Additive, and Renewables. Moreover, many of these diversified core businesses have sub units that could be considered formidable standalone companies on their own, if they were not under GE’s umbrella.



GE’s Flannery is looking to sell off $20 billion worth of assets over the next 2 years, which reportedly includes the company’s locomotive segment, a unit which delivered $4.7 billion in revenues last year. GE’s other noticeably soft spots included its power business which saw a 51% decline in profits yoy, and its oil and gas business which swung to a $36 million loss from a profit of $353 million a year ago.



If GE is not able to achieve growth or derive value from certain business units due to operational difficulties, managerial shortcomings, logistics, or what have you, it should sell them to someone who can do better and will pay top dollar for the underlying assets. GE has valuable properties that can provide substantial value to the right suitor, therefore, the company should not have significant difficulties selling troubled businesses.



Moreover, GE’s poor performing assets are worth much more sold off than what they are being valued at now. The company can surely get rid of its problematic units and use its newfound capital to reinvest in its core businesses, or buy better, faster growing enterprises to compliment current operations and stimulate growth.



The bottom line is that the company has tremendous value, it just needs to unlock it by allocating capital to the right places so its units don’t stagnate like they have been the last decade and a half.



GE’s Past Earnings



General Electric has an extremely stable earnings record, perhaps that is why the stock has received such a thrashing following the company’s latest results. The magnitude of the latest earnings miss may suggest that there are serious fundamental, systemic issues at GE. However, on the other hand, judging by past results the latest earnings miss could be attributed to a one off, “kitchen sink” type quarter, related to a CEO change and a temporary turbulent atmosphere at the company.



Nevertheless, prior to October’s results GE missed earnings estimates only once in the last 7 years, and that was a miss by 1 cent, every other quarter was either inline or a slight beat above consensus.



However, the company did bring its full year 2017 estimates much lower, by about 31.4% for this year, and next year’s forecasts have been lowered by roughly 32%. With the bar now seemingly much lower than where it was just a few weeks ago, future earnings may very well surprise to the upside, especially if the new CEO is able to execute his proposed objectives.



November 13th Conference Could Become Catalyst for a Rally



GE’s update on November 13th may turn into a catalyst for a move higher in the stock, as management is set to discuss initiatives to get the company back on track.



It currently costs GE about $8 billion annually to issue its dividend, naturally this poses a problem as the company’s cash flow, and net income are in decline. Therefore, it is possible that GE will cut its dividend. However, the cut, if it does occur may only be 25%, and a decrease of this magnitude should not seem overly alarming to market participants, and if presented the right way, may even send a favorable message to investors regarding GE’s future prospects for a turnaround.



With a 25% reduction in the dividend GE would in turn save $4 billion in dividend expenditures over the next 2 years, thus should be able to cover future payments from its ongoing operations. Furthermore, the company could then use the $20 billion from asset sales to invest in its core operations or acquire growth oriented complimentary components for its core units. Currently the stock is very oversold and expectations for GE are extremely low, therefore any news market participants perceive as relatively productive, or neutral should be a constructive catalyst for the stock. It is very possible that the run up in the stock could begin roughly a week before the meeting, as the shares are exhaustively oversold already.



The Bottom Line



GE is down but it’s not out, in fact, it is a great American brand, worth tens of billions of dollars. The company is a multinational conglomerate with numerous multibillion dollar businesses under its umbrella. The problem is that GE has been mismanaged over the last 15 years, the culture suffered, corporate excesses ballooned, valuable units got sold off, some of the existing ones were poorly managed, growth suffered, and value got lost.



However, with a new CEO, and an improved management team GE can now begin to alleviate its negative issues. It appears that the new management team knows what the key glitches are and how to fix them, moreover, the earnings estimates have been lowered drastically, to the point where the company may be likely to surprise to the upside going forward. At the same time GE’s stock has been getting clobbered, suggesting that a technical reversal may take place. Therefore, technical factors coupled with any favorable fundamental elements that may materialize at or leading up to the November 13th presentation are likely to take GE's stock significantly higher in the short term, as a rebound from oversold levels into the mid twenties appears likely.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.