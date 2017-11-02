Blueknight Energy Partners: Insiders Stacking Shares. Profits Next

Next year, the oil side of the business will grow as much as the asphalt side of the business.

Is Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) a steal at these prices? Or is it a value trap (or maybe something in between)? The enticing yield does not mean much if the capital loss will exceed the yield. That tends to happen a lot with these small companies. This time around that high yield may not only be secure but also that security may be increasing.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, November 1, 2017

As shown above, this volatile stock has really not gone anywhere over the last few years. That may put the company ahead of a lot of oil patch peers. But that is very small comfort to investors who would like to see more than the generous distribution rate. The breakout from that pattern may be at hand.

Source: NASDAQ Website, November 1, 2017

Over the last 12 months, insiders have been purchasing the stock far more than they have been selling. The one big sale was by Mark Hurley, CEO, who still owns quite a few shares. He may have wanted to diversify his holdings somewhat or needed to sell some shares to pay taxes on his total earnings.Either way, he still has a substantial stake in the company by nearly any measure.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners, August 2017 Presentation

But the biggest holder of all is the one accumulating shares at a breakneck pace. Back in July 2016, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc. purchased the general partner. At the same time, the company dropped down several asphalt terminals that greatly enlarged the size of the partnership. As shown above, the largest shareholder is now the general partner.

"Purchase price for the two terminals is expected to total $32.5 million, consisting of $10.5 million of BKEP common units to be issued to a subsidiary of Ergon in a private placement at a market price and $22.0 million in cash. The acquisition of the Bainbridge, GA, facility is still subject to the execution of definitive agreements, which is expected prior to December 1st, but the principal terms of the transaction are finalized." - Source: Blueknight Energy Partners, October 31, 2017, Press Release

In addition to the insider purchases shown on the NASDAQ, there is a very big vote of confidence coming from the general partner. $10.5 million of partnership units is quite a statement from any shareholder. That general partner is in a far better position to understand the future prospects of the company than probably any outsider. Plus the conference call made clear that the general partnership may do more deals involving limited partner units in the future. This partnership has a whole lot of flexibility involving future growth potential acquisitions.

This new general partner has been in charge for about a year and already the partnership has about 10 new asphalt terminals to show for that year. The two hurricanes Harvey and Irma may have slowed progress. In addition, other parts of Texas evidently had abnormally wet weather not related to the hurricanes. Mr. Market likes to see results right away. A little rain and wind do not usually lower the expectations.

But all that water means that two very important states have some infrastructure repairs that will involve the use of asphalt. This company is well positioned for any infrastructure repair emphasis that develops for any reason.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners, August 2017 Presentation

As much as the company has visibly grown the asphalt business, another part of the business has some excellent as well as significant prospects. One of the company's two pipelines is currently not operating. That situation will be rectified by late next fiscal year. In addition, the trucking segment has seen revenue rates stabilize lately.

The big news here is this company is well situated to service the Scoop and Stack production in Oklahoma. These two production intervals have costs and returns that rival the Permian. So Scoop and Stack production should also grow unless commodity prices collapse and stay low. This area is not as well known as the Permian but its prospects are excellent. Plus so far the wells in this area have not demonstrated any connection to the earthquake problems on the other side of the state. This part of the company may have had a soft year so far, but the long-term prospects are just excellent.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners Second-Quarter 2017 10-Q

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners Third-Quarter 2017 10-Q

It is important to note that cash flow increases tremendously in the third quarter from the first half of the year. Whether that seasonal increase will maintain itself as the acquisitions continue is another matter. But for now, quarterly cash flow fluctuations are definitely a reality.

The other thing to note is that unearned revenue from related parties and unearned revenue account for much of the cash flow shortfall.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners October 31, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The reason cash flow becomes so important is because of the market's fixation on distribution coverage ratios. The first half of the year, Mr. Market has an absolute canary over the tight coverage. But the second half of the year traditionally provides the income for a very comfortable coverage. Right now the company management appears to want to use that cash flow for more acquisitions and growth until the market prices the distribution better. Investors may want to study what is going on here to take advantage of the price fluctuations to increase the returns offered by these limited partner units.

Long term, though, prospects are much brighter than they were before Ergon purchased the general partner. The combination of acquisition activity and the Oklahoma business growth provides a much brighter future than the company has had in the past.

Summary

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners, October 31, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The limited partnership has some important synergies with the general partner. So the prospects going forward could be far better with the new general partner than they ever were in the past. Ergon appears to have a much better knowledge of the businesses of the limited partnership.

Along with the acquisitions, there have also been some dispositions. But from here on in, the cash flow should be steadily increasing. Distribution safety should increase to the point Mr. Market revalues the yield of the units. Management has no intention of raising the partnership distribution for the time being unless the market would reward that increase. On the other hand, there appears to be plenty of cash available for acquisitions. The cash retained should compound earnings growth for the time being. When combined with a general partner that readily accepts units as payment, the resulting flexibility to grow is tremendous.

The stock could well break out of its trading pattern of the last few years. Ergon appears to have made a commitment to grow the partnership. The company itself is reviewing some newbuilds as well as some acquisitions. So there is an excellent chance that these partnership units could double over the next five years.

Mr. Market has yet to realize the safety of the current distribution. By the time that happens, the distribution should be on a growth path. The partnership is in a great position to benefit from the coming infrastructure repairs throughout the country.

In addition, management wants to reduce the financial leverage a little more. The company is well within compliance of its debt covenants. But the new general partner is evidently more comfortable with a little less financial leverage. The debt market should reward that lower leverage with slightly lower interest rates. The current price has really eliminated much of the downside. The market has yet to price more distribution safety or growth potential in. So the units should offer an asymmetric return that will probably be very rewarding.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.