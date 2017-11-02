Omega Healthcare: Why We Will Not Add On This Decline

While Omega may still make sense as part of a diversified portfolio but there too many risks to increase our position size.

We examine the facts and reiterate our stance that it is not time to throw caution to the winds.

Rules of Acquisition

Before we talk about Omega Healthcare Inc. (OHI), we shall take this opportunity to reiterate Trapping Value's-Rules of acquistion #1.

SWAN, of course is the acronym for "Sleep Well At Night." While the community debates whether a specific stock is a "SWAN", to us all stocks we like are "SWANs". The only differentiating factor is the position size. We simply adjust it so we can sleep well at night without boosting Ambien sales.

A brief history of our affair with OHI

We bought OHI through selling puts in February 2016 with an effective price of close to $28. The price back then seemed like an incredible gift. What was not to like? Demographic tailwinds, a management committed to boosting the dividends and a price to AFFO multiple that defied logic. As we researched this area further it became clear to us that this was not a "free lunch", leading us to exit all but 30 shares in April 2017. This made it effectively the smallest position in our personal accounts. Why bother owning it at all then? The rationale was that the position size was so small that we would never lose sleep on it, but as long as we owned it, we would follow the developments here and potentially someday this would be worthy of a much larger investment. Additionally, we estimated that OHI would deliver 7-8% returns over the long run and we were comfortable owning that as part of a diversified portfolio.

Our warnings about OHI

We first wrote about this stock in July, where the crux of our logic was that while we own some OHI, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is far superior due to tenants that have 6 times as much rent coverage. Following articles and comments have brought this up multiple times and we even did a "worst-case analysis".

The painful third quarter

Unless you had moved your residence to Delta Quadrant, you would have heard the constant chatter hitting the news about OHI's tenant problems in the last 3 months. Yet the results seemed to surprise the markets. The key issue was Orianna Health Systems which had been placed on a cash basis, and OHI's revelation that it was in discussions regarding moving some or all of the Orianna portfolio to new operators. The rent from Orianna will fall from $38 million to about $32-$38 million annually once this transition is complete. The annual AFFO and FAD guidance were taken down and a large impairment charge was taken. That said, this should have been priced in, so why the overreaction?

Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose

To answer that, let's look at operator coverage for OHI tenants in Q2-2017.

Source: Q2-2017 OHI presentation

and now in Q3-2017.

Source: Q3-2017 OHI presentation

At first glance, it looks like an improvement as the "priced-in" Orianna is taken out from the under 1.0X category. But the big expansion in the 1.0X-1.2X category is what caught our eyes. That category expanded from 16.7% of revenue to 27.0% of revenue. The average itself did not move much but the average here is about as useful as saying that "Average net worth of Warren Buffett and my family is over $40 billion."

If that was not enough, OHI's management brought up Signature's issues as well as one other tenant.

Our second top 10 operator, Signature Healthcare, has also fallen further behind on rent in the third quarter predominantly as a result of anticipated tightening restrictions upon their borrowing base by their working capital lender, thus reducing availability. At this time, it is important to note that the vast majority of Signature’s past due rent balance is covered by a letter of credit in excess of $9 million. Despite the current liquidity situation, we believe we have a path to continue our longstanding relationship with Signature under a long-term consensual restructure that involves multiple constituents and to keep Signature out of a formal court-involved reorganization. This out-of-court restructuring may involve the following components of consideration, a certain amount of deferred rent, CapEx funds in a working capital line of credit. This scenario would involve the approval of other third-party constituents, including Signature’s other significant landlord, Signature’s working capital lender, the Department of Justice and certain other third-party claimants. While we cannot predict the ultimate outcome of these third-party constituent discussions, we feel that we have made significant progress and are optimistic that an out-of-court resolution can be realized. In addition to the Orianna and Signature ongoing restructure efforts, we have one other non top 10 operator that has fallen behind on rent, and that has required future rent payments to be placed on cash basis accounting.

While we are not worried about the collection or non-collection of rent, the replacement of Signature or drastic rent cuts is what bothers us. We normally would like to add to positions as this was a much cheaper price and the stock fairly reflected more problems, however we were not too impressed with management's discussion or handling of the issues. We were even less impressed by the incredibly silly 1 cent increase in dividends. The Funds Available for Distribution (NASDAQ:FAD) is currently at 89%. Between Signature Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and potentially a few other distressed operators, we can see another $25-$40 million in annual cuts. While the bulls will rush to say that the distribution is still "covered", the cushion is now incredibly thin after what we see as inevitable more rent cuts.

A rating cut?

While a cumulative annual $50-70 million in announced and future rent cuts might not seem like a lot of a company approaching $600 million in FAD, interest coverage will drop 3.0X to 2.8X at the mid point of that. At a 10% CAP rate that is an impairment of $600 million. Occupancy in skilled nursing is still trending down as government is controlling expenditures by making it difficult for seniors to qualify for payment.

Source: Senior Housing/NIC

Would S&P get ahead of this trend and downgrade OHI? Probably not. but it is a risk and it is really in OHI's best interest to build a cushion rather than eat into it with dividend hikes.

Conclusion

To paraphrase from Star Trek, "Rents are being cut, interest coverage is down, a large impairment charge has been taken." To which the bulls respond,

Ok. But please keep it a SWAN by limiting your position size. We are not adding until management stops boosting the dividend and the operator issues are properly addressed.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI. MPW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our MPW position is 15X the size of our OHI position.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.