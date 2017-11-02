Mazor Robotics Is Going Parabolic

We do fear that much of this is already priced into the shares though.

There is already a good deal of clinical data and market acceptance.

Mazor Robotics has created a viable niche for itself in the space of robotic surgery solutions, concentrating on spine and brain surgery.

Mazor Robotics (MZOR) is an Israeli medical robotics company with two products:

Both are used for spinal surgery (the older Renaissance is also used for brain surgery), for the difference, here is an overview:

The shares have been on a tear:

And not entirely without cause. After a long development period these systems are now selling, and sales are increasing at a fast clip:

And sales could increase even faster because the company looks on the way to have a very good third quarter, results of which will be made public on November 7.

But during the Q2CC, management already said that in the first week of the third quarter, the company had already received orders for 6 systems. In Q2 as a whole, the company received 19 system orders (16 Mazor X and 3 Renaissance).

The company also has a backlog of 14 systems, the revenue of which is all going to be recognized in the second half of the year.

Medtronic

Then there is phase II of the cooperation deal with Medtronic (MDT), this is the phase where Medtronic assumes full commercial responsibility world-wide. This phase II is supposed to start in February 2018, but there was already talk about accelerating that during the Q2CC:

Given the success of this phase of our agreement with Medtronic, I believe, it is reasonable to expect that the move to Phase II could take place earlier than the February 2018 timeline originally agreed.

And indeed, on August 30 the companies entered phase II, per company PR:

Mazor Robotics Ltd., a pioneer and a leader in the field of surgical guidance systems, today announced that it has entered the next phase of its strategic partnership with Medtronic earlier than planned and their existing agreements have been amended accordingly. The agreements provide for the conversion of the commercial relationship between the parties, with Medtronic assuming exclusive worldwide distribution of the Mazor X system, and Medtronic making a $40 million third tranche investment in Mazor. These developments are a result of the early achievement of certain sales and marketing milestones by both companies, as well as higher than expected global market acceptance and demand for the Mazor X system. Medtronic and Mazor originally entered into a strategic agreement in May 2016.

While Mazor will have to give up a few points in gross margin, it gains through:

A much larger marketing effort, especially outside the US (at present, 91% of their systems are used within the US).

A reduction in its own S&M efforts and teams. During Q2 the talk was on halving their capital sales team, 30 of its sales people will move to Medtronic.

An investment from Medtronic totaling $72M or roughly 11.9% of outstanding shares. This is likely to rise to $125M and 14.2% of outstanding shares with the execution of warrants.

Management didn't want to be drawn into speculation where the Medtronic global sales and marketing effort could take the company in terms of systems sold, but there is little doubt that there is a good deal of optimism:

"The strategic partnership between Mazor and Medtronic has already resulted in 59 Mazor X system orders since the October 2016 launch and reflects an accelerated sales cycle due to customers' eagerness to adopt our solutions for the spine market," added Mr. Hadomi. "Now, as commercial responsibility for the Mazor X in the spine market shifts to Medtronic, the annual minimums for sale of Mazor X systems agreed to by the two companies are expected to drive substantial improvement in Mazor's financial results during the next several years.

And indeed, the company came out with preliminary Q3 figures. It received 22 new orders during Q3 (19 of which were for Mazor X) and expects revenues of $17.2M. The backlog is 17 systems (15 of which for Mazor X).

Here is what management thinks of the potential, from the PR:

The implementation of annual minimums for purchase of Mazor X systems by Medtronic with a cumulative potential of hundreds of Mazor X systems over a four and a half-year period.

This isn't far-fetched, given the 59 Mazor X systems the two companies sold since October 2016 already. Much of the optimism also seems justified.

There is solid clinical data on the effectiveness of the systems.

There is increasing acceptance by hospitals and surgeons, many of the latter were not terribly receptive at first.

Medtronic is a partner with significant cloud and global reach.

Since these are specialist systems for spinal operations, there is little in the way of competition, and what exists still has a long way to go before it gets where Mazor is today, see figure below:

Another thing to realize is that the growing installed base of systems produces a rising stream of recurring revenues:

Disposable kit sales growing at 38% in Q2 to $3.6M.

Service revenues growing at 69% in Q2 to $2.7M

Together these count for $6.3M or 40.6% of revenues for the quarter ($15.5M), that is certainly not negligible. This does remind a little at Intuitive Surgery's (ISGR) business model:

While Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system is impressive, the real reason for the stock's success thus far is its ingenious business model. Intuitive makes a pretty penny on the sale of each da Vinci system, but the real profits flow in through the sale of one-time-use instruments and service contracts. These ancillary products are recurring in nature and offer a high margin, so as Intuitive's worldwide base of installed machines grows, so do its revenue and profit.

These da Vinci systems are pretty sophisticated, but they don't do brain nor spine surgery, so they're not direct competition for Mazor.

Valuation

What isn't negligible either is the stock's valuation. Far from it. Here we compare two companies which have similar revenue growth, both in hypergrowth mode still:

Shopify shares are already generally deemed expensive, but those of Mazor are more expensive still.

And Shopify (which, one should keep in mind, is considerably larger and operates in an entirely unrelated business) at least produces moderate cash flows from operations.

Mazor isn't yet at that point, even if the Q2 figure was plagued by "increased accounts receivable and inventory to support the growing installed base and the backlog orders in the second quarter of 2017." (per Q2CC).

So one can only regard the shares as very expensive. This is one of the few shares on which sell-side analysts generally have considerably lower targets compared to today's stock price (in the $60s). From FinViz:

While not denying that the valuation is way out there, we actually do see a case for it as it's not unlikely that revenues and earnings will experience some form of hockey stick growth:

Sales are already accelerating.

With Phase II already in place, Medtronic could take this to another level yet.

A sales acceleration will produce at least some operational leverage.

While we're not experts on robotic surgery, it seems to us that the company's capabilities have potentially much wider applicability.

There are already quite a number of companies producing robotic surgery solutions:

Intuitive Surgery the established market leader.

Verb Surgical a joint-venture by Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

TransEnterix (TRXC) a newcomer which might have a heads up on Intuitive Surgery as it has lower operating cost (as the instruments are fully reusable).

So if they do venture out beyond spine and brain surgery they will meet a lot more competition from much bigger and in some cases way more established players. We don't see this happening anytime soon (they will be busy improving their existing systems anyway), but perhaps they can establish another niche or entry point.

This reasoning has a flip side, the possibility that one of these players enters Mazor's niche in brain and spine surgery. Management doesn't seem overly worried as they didn't even mention these bigger competitors in their analysis (see slide above).

Conclusion

The shares of Mazor Robotics have exploded, and while there are a lot of analysts out there whose targets imply a return to earth, we think the party can last, as it seems pretty reasonable to expect accelerating sales.

Alas, the shares have already run up too much for us to chase the shares here as too much is already priced in. But on a pullback, they could become interesting again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.