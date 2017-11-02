The S&P 500: Another Month, Another Record, But What About November?

"But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one." - Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems including fat tails and serial correlation. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication is that by using the normal distribution to explain movements in the stock market, traditional portfolio theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) the downside risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems of fat tails and serial correlation. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot's book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains the fractal nature suggested by Mandelbrot, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investor we don't see the process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why "expert" predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, "Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating". To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

November 2017

October has come to a close and much like the preceding months, it has been another month of gains and another record level for the S&P 500. With ten months of the year now behind us, the S&P 500 has recorded gains in nine of those months. The only month the index was down was in February when the index fell by 0.04 percent. With regards to records, October also brought with it another record high, this one achieved on October 27 when the index closed at a value of 2581.07. For the month, the index rose from a September close of 2519.36 to an October close of 2575.26. This represents a gain of 2.22 percent. For regular readers of my articles, it is noteworthy that the October close is almost equal to the entire median increase for the fourth quarter C-J suggested in my fourth quarter preview article published last month.

With the October results as a backdrop, two questions came to mind as I looked toward November. First, what is the likelihood that the market will have yet another positive month? As noted above, February is the only declining month for the index this year; prior to that the last losing month was in September 2016. Second, what is the likelihood that at the end of November, the index will be higher than the October 27 record of 2581.07? With that in mind, here is a look at C-J's November simulations.

What is immediately noticeable from the November simulations is that the distribution of returns, and their associated probabilities, looks very similar to the October results. While the median percentage change for November calls for an increase of 0.65 percent, up from 0.38 percent as noted in my October article, the column above on the far right shows that the change in the November distribution of probabilities is very small - the largest change being only a 1.4 percentage point increase in the 3 to 4.9 percent range. This suggests a November similar to October, although C-J's October results (using the median) underestimated the 2.2 percent return that actually occurred. With regard to the questions I raised earlier, the table also provides some answers. First, C-J estimates a 56.4 percent likelihood of the S&P 500 ending the month of November with a positive change. While that is below the historical probability of a positive change in the index for a month, the odds favor a continued trend of monthly increases in the S&P 500. Second, given that result, C-J estimates a 53.6% result that the S&P 500 will end the month of November higher than the October record close of 2581.07. So in response to the question in my title, "Another Month, Another Record. But What About November?", C-J's simulation results suggest the answer is yes.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail results in more detail. For purposes of these articles, I define the negative fat tail to include losses of 5% or more. While a 5% decline is technically not a negative fat-tail event, it certainly marks a level of losses investors recognize in their portfolios. Furthermore, while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly return. Broken out into more detail, the November negative tail results can be seen as:

The analysis suggests a continued environment of reduced risk as it applies to negative tail events. If we define a negative tail risk event as a loss of 5 percent or more for the month of November, the estimated probability is only 4.2 percent. That is slightly less than half of the rate implied by historical outcomes as well as the rate implied by traditional finance theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in an S&P 500 Index fund in a retirement account.