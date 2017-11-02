Ford - This Looks Really Good

Not only trucks and SUVs keep performing very well, I also expect that car sales are going to be positive over the next 2-3 months.

In this article, I will review Ford's sales for the month of October. These numbers are very important because we might be looking at another strong month after last month showed blow-out sales that supported the strong Ford rally.

Source: Ford Media

All Key Segments Are Up (But One)

In October, Ford (F) increased total vehicle sales to 200,436 units. This is 6.2% higher than the same month one year ago. Note that this is the second month of rapid growth after last month's 8.7% sales incline.

Retail accounted for 148,105 unites which translates to 3.5% growth. Fleet sales increased 14.6% to 52,331 unites while trucks (once again) outperformed with 11.4% growth and more than 93,000 units. SUVs get a solid second place with 63,339 units and 5.3% growth.

And October is not different when it comes to car sales. Car sales came in at 43,849 which is another 2.4% decline.

Sales Highlights Include The Latest 2018 F-150

I have to admit that I am getting used to reporting record F-150 truck sales. In October, we saw another juicy sales number of 75,974 unites. This is the highest number since 2004 with an average ticket price of $55,200. This is $1,600 more than one year ago which translates to a 3% increase.

The Ford Explorer saw 13.1% higher retail sales with more than 30% higher sales in the Southeastern and Central regions. Total Explorer sales increased 5% to almost 17,000 units.

Even though these Explorer numbers are strong, they still cannot keep up with the 36.9% increase of Ford Edge sales. Normally, I am not a big fan of comparing sales of models with relatively 'low' sales but since both have sold more than 10,000 units in October, I think it is fair to say that Ford has two SUV models that are selling very well.

Ford Is Moving From 'Terrible' To 'Doing Quite Well'

Another thing I want to discuss is the increasing strength of the Ford brand. We see that Ford cars are recovering to only a 0.6% decline in October while being down almost one fifth on a YTD basis. This trend is also visible when looking at SUVs and trucks and (obviously) total brand sales. I think that we are going to see positive car sales in November or December.

Source: Ford October Sales Overview

Lincoln Is Down - So What?

Yes, Lincoln did not perform so well in October. The brand sold 1.8% fewer vehicles compared to one year ago. This was only due to lower car sales while SUVs saw 13.1% higher sales. You should not worry about this because the general trend from cars to trucks is not sparing Lincoln. Moreover, the Lincoln brand only sold 3,207 cars while is told 5,702 SUVs. This only shows the strength of the trend that is benefitting the Ford brand while it has almost no impact on Ford's top line given the low volume of Lincoln cars.

Source: Ford October Sales Overview

Ford Is Outperforming 'The Market' By A Wide Margin

Despite the strong performance of Ford, there is no denying that the total market is showing weakness again. Total car sales dropped 9.1% in October while light-duty trucks added 3.6%. Among large vehicles, it seems that only pickups were able to grow. Yes, their growth rate is just 2 points shy of double digit growth but all SUV segments but luxury SUVs are down. I think that it is a bit early to call this a market top because Ford is just performing too well. Structural weakness would hit the major car producers harder.

Anyhow, I am everything except pleased with these numbers and I will further monitor these numbers and take a structural look under the 'hood' of the automotive industry over the next few days.

Key Takeaway

I am really pleased to see that Ford's truck and SUV sales are further performing very nicely. In addition to that we see that cars are improving while almost coming in at 0% growth.

This trend will continue in the fourth quarter with help from record consumer sentiment, strong economic growth and increasing oil prices. I therefore expect that car sales will be positive over the next 2-3 months as I already mentioned.

The only bad news is that the total auto market seems to weaken a bit since only pickups seem to perform very well.

In terms of Ford's stock price, I would not recommend to stand in the way of this break-out. At least not on the mid-term. The chances are really high that we are going to see $13.50 over the next few months.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.