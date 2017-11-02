Oil Today: Lollapalooza In Full Effect

There’s a moment. A moment where people’s inherent biases come together and pushes human behavior from one extreme to another. Charlie Munger famously termed this the "Lollapalooza effect", and if you've ever had any questions about what it looks like, then just take one look at what's happening with oil today ... Lollapalooza is in full effect.

No More

As oil prices crashed from over $100/barrel in 2014 to $26/barrel in early-2016, we witnessed one of the greatest wealth transfers in history, as producers (national oil companies and public/private companies and their stock/bond holders) essentially subsidized the price of oil, producing oil in excess and at monumental losses only to pay for it later via tattered balance sheets and capital losses. Collectively, many of these producers have since screamed “No More”.

First it was the oil producing countries, namely the OPEC and non-OPEC countries, that decided in late-2016 to curtail production, which signaled an end to the subsidy. As 2017 progressed, these pledged cuts finally materialized into real tangible action as production and, in turn, exports fell accordingly. Public/private E&P companies joined the party later, as equity and bondholders held out for some hope that oil prices would rebound. High inventories, however, proved more resilient than investor patience, and eventually they too succumbed to the new mantra.

Economics showed once again why it’s undefeated. You can try to bargain with it, maybe even delay it, but eventually you know it can't be cheated. Eventually all money-losing endeavors will stop being endeavors, and in Q3, almost every energy producer collectively said "No More".

So here we are, in the midst of Q4, listening to conference call after conference call of E&P companies armed with the same script. You know the ones, and you know the cliches. "We are focusing on operational execution and excellence, return on investment, shareholder value and shareholder return." Rinse and repeat. Repeat and rinse. It’s all the same, and why shouldn’t it be? That’s what your owners (i.e., your shareholders and to some extent bondholders) are demanding, that's what they're chanting ... No More.

Party On

Now you’d think these "No Mores" come only when your bellies are full and your appetites satiated, and with elevated inventory levels, you’d be forgiven to think that that’s today. Go ahead you say, say No More, we have plenty! Guess what though?

Globally, we’ve just thrown the world’s largest block party and everyone's actually shown up for Global Growth 2017. Developed countries adorably mingling with emerging markets; it’s a multi-cultural United Color of Benetton commercial with endlessly free oil (which is what oil is when it’s $60/barrel and it really costs more than $75/barrel to produce “enough”). Consumption is through the roof, and all of the reporting agencies (e.g., IEA, EIA, ABC, DEF) can't erase their old growth projections fast enough.

But wait Open Square, what are you talking about? Oil inventories are still bloated and above most historical five-year averages, so DJ turn up that music! Fair point, but what good are those historical averages when inventory draws are unprecedented? Unprecedented as in without precedence, as in the largest and fastest draws we’ve seen in the past three decades?

This isn’t a gradual decline; it's Tom Petty’s Free Fallin' song played on our party mix tape (maybe we just dated ourselves there by saying "mix tape").

None of it matters though. None of what we're saying matters because things are what they are. This little soiree is just beginning because guess what? This block party is about to become Lollapalooza. In the next few months, when the world realizes that it just actually might need more oil, they'll find out that producers and their owners (whether it’s a Wall Street investor, a Saudi sheik, or a man named Putin) have all agreed ... No More.

Is that really so surprising though? Because isn't that how all the best clubs get you? First, they lull you into complacency with a low cover charge, but once in and demand soars, the bar tab always seems to start climbing. Let's be clear, oil won't stop at $60/barrel; if inventories keep drawing, and all indications are they will unless demand falls off dramatically, we'll see $100/barrel again. The house needs to get paid, and pay we will because nobody will want the party to stop. Keep partying though everyone, because eventually someone's going to turn on the lights, and as shareholders in E&P companies, we'll be there to send you the bill.

