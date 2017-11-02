Dividend Aristocrat Performance: October 2017

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market.

Consistent dividend growth investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." The Dividend Aristocrats, members of the S&P 500 that have managed to increase their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years, have collectively generated market-beating performance. As seen in the chart below, the underlying index of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index, which is replicated by the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over a period nearing 30 years. (All total returns in this article included reinvested dividends.)

While I believe the aforementioned exchange-traded fund is a relatively simple way to get exposure to the segment of this market, some investors would prefer to build their own holdings in the underlying stocks. They could disfavor ETFs, opt to forgo the 0.35% expense ratio, or simply believe that they can time entry/exits or modify weights of the underlying constituents to further outperform the market.

For any or all of those reasons, some readers might opt to hold the underlying stocks directly, and this article seeks to provide a snapshot into the recent performance of the 51 current Dividend Aristocrats. Perhaps, that could offer Seeking Alpha's income investing community another tool to examine dividend growth investments.

Below I have tabled the 51 constituents, with current indicated dividend yields, price-to-trailing-earnings ratios, and performance over the trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month time frames. These returns are through the end of October.

In last month's article, I noted the "Amazon Impact," which had influenced a wide range of consumer products companies, retailers, retail REITs, and the healthcare supply chain within the Dividend Aristocrat subset. While competitive pressures from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continue to influence these long-term industry stalwarts, the impact of the e-commerce giant was not alone in influencing returns in October. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), two businesses certainly under pressure from Amazon, were among the top performers for the month. As we began to kick off third-quarter earnings, disappointing results and weaker forward guidance were key drivers for some of the lagging stories.

Laggards among the Dividend Aristocrats in October included:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) -14.2%;

AT&T (T) -13.0%;

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) -8.4%;

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) -7.8%;

Cardinal Health (CAH) -7.5%.

For the month, 33 of the 51 Dividend Aristocrats posted a positive total return. Laggards Walgreens and AT&T were two of the seven constituents which have posted negative returns over the trailing twelve months.

The biggest gains among the Dividend Aristocrats in October included:

Wal-Mart +14.2%;

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) +10.4%;

W.W. Grainger +10.0%;

3M Co. (MMM) +9.7%;

V.F. Corp. (VFC) +9.6%.

On average, the Dividend Aristocrats lagged the broader market slightly in October. As I noted in the "Performance of Factor Tilts," the mega-cap tech companies drove the cap-weighted index higher, outpacing the Dividend Aristocrats despite fairly broad-based gains from these companies. The tech stalwarts do not qualify for the Dividend Aristocrats, given their relatively short lifespans and tendency to reinvest cash flow in their faster-growing businesses.

I hope this series can be useful to Seeking Alpha readers in gauging relative performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, and I will seek to suss out key themes for readers when applicable.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL, SDY, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.