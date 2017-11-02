Politics Is The Main Uncertainty For GW Pharma

Most companies in the medical maruijuana space have a lot of negatives attached to them even without the political risk.

The future of the somewhat obscure Rohrbacher-Farr Amendment could have the ultimate say on marijuana stocks.

GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) continues to have an uncertain outlook because of possibly negative political considerations. However the politics could well play out positively for the company. Product developments for the company, centred initially on testing of "epidiolex" for childhood epilepsies, remain very promising. Recent events concerning the competition are unlikely to be much of a source of concern for the company.

The Trump Administration.

The single biggest uncertainty for the company is the Trump Administration, and specifically the attitude of the attorney general, Jeff Sessions. My article in July gave much of the breakdown on this, which I will not repeat here. Since then, there have been some further developments on the political front.

Much of the dichotomy in policy today lies in a conflict between states and the federal government. Despite being an advocate of states' rights in everything else, in August Sessions had written to the states' Governors declaring:

"The Justice Department remains committed to enforcing the Controlled Substances Act in a manner that efficiently applies our resources to address the most significant threats to public health and safety."

Effectively, that is saying the federal government could intrude upon individual states' legalisation or non-prosecution of cannabis. The recent move by Trump to highlight the harmful effects of the opiod crisis on the country is probably a better indicator of what is a real "significant threat to public health and safety".

Indeed, two recent studies have found that since Colorado legalised cannabis use, opiod related deaths in that state have declined in a meaningful way. Neither study can directly prove the causal link between the two but the assumption is likely. Sessions is not having any of this though, stating earlier this year:

"Marijuana is a cure for opiate abuse? Give me a break!"

29 states have legalised medical cannabis. However it is still a Schedule 1 drug, which means it is illegal at a federal level and supposedly has no medical benefit. A few members of Congress had instituted private bills to move cannabis from a Schedule 1 to a Schedule 3 drug. These do not look like they will progress far.

The Schedule 1 status also means that companies have other negative consequences. They do not get the usual corporate tax deductions. They do not get most basic banking services. Medical researchers find it hard to get funds for clinical studies. These negative consequences are already baked into medical marijuana stock prices presumably, but things could get worse. Companies and states are on a knife-edge of uncertainty at the moment.

Apart from Sessions, it is known that Vice President Pence is personally opposed to any legalisation measures. Close Trump friend and financial backer Sheldon Adelson poured funds at the last election into state ballots against marijuana initiatives. This was not very successful as various ballot initiatives were passed. These included states such as Florida, North Dakota, Arkansas and Montana which supported the Republican Party. Of course for cash-strapped states, marijuana both recreational and medicinal can be a vital income gatherer. It is estimated that California will get up to US$1.1 billion annually in taxes on marijuana.

The Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment protects legal medical marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. It has been in existence since 2014 but Sessions is trying to have this overturned. In September the House Rules Committee blocked a vote on the Amendment, meaning it could be allowed to lapse. In that case the federal authorities could go after the states. However, the Senate Appropriations Committee has approved the Amendment, and it could still get into the fiscal 2018 budget.

There are personal consequences as well from the Rohrbacher-Farr Amendment, which has been supported across party lines. For instance attorneys in California advising medical marijuana companies in a state where it is legal, could subsequently be jailed after prosecution by the Justice Department. At present the Justice Dept, under the Amendment, is not authorised to spend any money at all investigating the issue.

One way GW Pharma's product could be delayed from coming to market could be that approval needs to come from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) after the FDA process is completed. This took about one year recently in the case of "syndros" from Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY). The DEA would be unlikely to seek to block an FDA approval, but can certainly delay its implementation.

Another potential bearish factor encompasses all pharmaceutical companies. That is the bashing of such companies for their drug pricing and political moves to force them to lower prices of new drugs. Both Republicans and Democrats have jumped on this bandwagon.

All this could play into GW Pharma's hands. If cannabis in its pure form - or in its constituent elements of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - is not allowed to be used for medical purposes, then GW Pharma's slew of drugs could have the market almost to themselves. This is backed up by the company's patent strength.

There have been various assertions that GW Pharma's lawyers have been trying to bring this about on a state by state basis. This has been done on the basis that lead drug "Epidiolex" is a "proprietary oral solution of pure plant-derived cannabidiol" and should be given preference over the CBD which occurs naturally in cannabis.

GW Pharma may have a key advantage by their use of patents. The company has been garnering numerous patents in the USA. This covers various of their drug formulations for a wide range of diseases. It is somewhat ironic that one department of the U.S. government, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, has effectively been strengthening the hand of GW Pharma. Other departments of the U.S. government are continuing the so-called "war on drugs".

These patents cover a wide range of conditions. They could make it impossible for the competition to produce competitive products based on CBD and/or THC combinations. If marijuana gets legalised throughout the USA for medical purposes (which is likely at some point but not while Trump is President), then these patents could be a powerful tool for GW Pharma.

The World Picture.

The Patriot Act also puts pressure on U.S. banks not to do business with companies involved with cannabis overseas. The legalisation of recreational and medical marijuana in Uruguay for example has recently brought the issue into focus there. It might become more of an issue when Canada fully legalises recreational cannabis next year. Mexico legalised medical marijuana in June this year. So the USA is now an outlier in North America. No doubt many American citizens will go north or south of the border for their medical marijuana treatment.

In October medical marijuana was fully legalised by the parliament in Peru. Elsewhere in Latin America cannabis oil can be used for medical purposes in Colombia, Chile and Puerto Rico.

Other recent developments have included restricted legalization in Brazil and prescription availability in Germany for use for chemotherapy and multiple sclerosis spasticity. In Israel, where medical marijuana has been legal for quite some time, there has been a strong ramping up into research and treatment.

In Europe GW Pharma is quite far down the line in their approval process with the European Medicine Agency (EMA). They are expected to file a Marketing Authorization Application with the EMA shortly.

"Sativex" is a sign of the dichotomy between the USA and much of the world. This oromucosal spray from GW Pharma for use against multiple sclerosis spasticity and cancer pain is approved in 28 countries. Another 14 are pending. It will not be approved in the USA though. In fact "Sativex" is an alternative to opiod pain-killers, and we all know how much harm they are doing in the USA. Its small financial imprint for GW Pharma shows how important FDA approvals are for a drug. It has also been hit by its unit cost. For instance, it is approved in the U.K. but considered too expensive to be prescribed on the National Health Service.

The Competition.

There are quite a few companies vying for the medical marijuana space, both in the pure form of the substance and with synthetic cannabinoids. A few of them have had material news recently. Most of them have quite a lot of negatives apart from the political risk faced equally by them all.

Some writers on this site have been keen proponents of Insys Therapeutics. I have previously warned against this company, most recently in July. The recent arrest of its founder and six senior executives for alleged illegal marketing practices seems to bear me out on this one. Their stock price as illustrated below seems to show that its proponents here were not giving very fruitful advice:

At the time of writing the stock has been suspended by NASDAQ. The company has set aside US$150 million as liability exposure for the Department of Justice. This has not been accepted by the Department of Justice. The company had admitted the final amount may be materially in excess of that figure. The market cap of the company was US$417 million at the time of the suspension.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) might be more of a challenge to GW Pharma with their synthetic drugs. They recently announced promising test results for their fenfluramine product from a synthetic process. This is targeted initially at Dravet Syndrome. This childhood epilepsy is one of the conditions for which GW Pharma are currently awaiting Phase 3 approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for "epidiolex". Also like GW Pharma, they are targeting schizophrenia, in their case with a patented drug delivery system.

As I wrote in October last year, they are perhaps the most viable competitor to GW Pharma. The Zogenix stock price has leapt after recent test results. GW Pharma's stock price initially declined on the development, but later recovered. However the Zogenix ZX 008 product is only likely to be put forward for approval in late 2018. That is if all goes to plan first. In the first instance it would only be for treating Dravet Syndrome. GW Pharma's "Epidiolex" will be well entrenched by then if approvals go the way the company hopes. Approval for fenfluramine may also run into problems with side effects. It was previously used as an anti-obesity drug but had to be takan off the market because of adverse side-effects, admittedly in larger doses.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is another company with its advocates. They recently had promising mid stage test results for the synthetic cannabidiol ZYN 002 drug. This was only a mid-stage study and the company is way behind GW Pharma in the long testing process. Earlier in the year this company had disappointing results for their synthetic cannabidiol candidate for adult epilepsy. They are concentrated on delivering drugs through an interesting transdermal gel application.

The synthetic cannabidiol developers have some possible advantages. The only FDA approvals so far have been for these, namely "marinol", "syndros" and "cesamet". Many potential users though express concern over using a synthetic product over a natural product.

Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) has always had its supporters. This Canadian company has a US$2 billion market cap. This makes it the world's largest publicly traded cannabis company. Its revenue is ever-increasing but it has never got close to making a profit. Its stock price has just climbed sharply following the news that Constellation Brands has taken a 9% stake in the company.

This is an interesting new development and is thought to be leading the way to selling cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Earlier this year alcohol companies were major funders of anti-marijuana ballots around the states. Such companies have previously and not surprisingly seen legalization of cannabis as a direct threat to alcohol sales. Canopy's large production of marijuana would make it a strong play in the unlikely event that cannabis for recreational use gets legalised in the USA.

Nemus Bioscience (NASDAQ:OTCQB:NMUS) is another company with its proponents and which I have written about previously. This very early stage company has a reputable core of personnel and operations. They are the only U.S. company authorised to grow cannabis for medical purposes, in conjunction with the University of Mississippi. They are targeting various conditions, in particular glaucoma. They are also targeting treatment of childhood epilepsy and multiple sclerosis spasticity, in common with GW Pharma. The key issue though is their financing problems. The recent Form 8-K shows how their recent attempt to raise US$20 million through a share placement with Schneider Finance LLC seems to have fallen through. The hunt is now on for them to find alternate sources of finance to remain a going concern.

Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) is a company that has its proponents. In a previous article looking at the various companies involved in medical marijuana, I was criticised for not putting more emphasis on this company. They do have some longevity on their side and are actively involved in marketing hemp oil on an international basis. The 5 year chart below shows they have not been kind to investors:

GW Pharma's immediate Phase 3 FDA targets are for childhood epilepsy. Specifically this is for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. At the end of October the company announced the latest progress in this, through the completion of the rolling new drug application submission to the FDA. This was an important latest step on the road to approval. Cowen & Co came out with a new price target encompassing a 50% stock price uptick. They calculate "epidiolex" could garner sales of up to US$1 billion per annum for the company.

GW Pharma do however have a range of drugs looking at a wide range of other conditions. As I detailed in an article in February this year, oncology is a huge and exciting field for cannabinoid treatment.

As a previous article outlined in detail, conditions being targeted include:

Glioma.

Schizophrenia.

Autism.

Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy.

Various cancers.

Adult epilepsy.

The enclosed detail from the GW Pharma web-site details some of this:

The above chart shows the fact that GW Pharma has much wider developments than the competition. It has the finance to follow it through at least in the short and medium term. It is also important to note that the competition is in general targeting the same conditions as GW Pharma. Some see this as a disadvantage to GW Pharma, because of the assumed competition to GW Pharma's drug pipeline. To me it is actually a favorable indicator. It shows that it is not just GW Pharma who think that cannabinoids can have favourable outcomes for specific conditions.

Conclusion.

For companies to flourish they need to have a good product or idea, strong leadership, and access to finance. GW Pharma has all three in abundance. My article here gave the details on the sound financial situation. As of 30th June, the company had US$369.5 million in cash. Total cash outflow for the year is expected to be an increased US$170 million as expenses ramp up for the "epidiolex" launch.

The political and legal complexities are likely to be more of a positive than a negative factor for the company. There might be a clampdown on any drugs made from cannabinoids but that is unlikely. More likely is a continuing federal clampdown on marijuana in its natural form.

In that case GW Pharma would have the advantage through its "Epidiolex" cannabinoid drug if approved by the FDA. There would be little or no direct competition. Its patent protection puts it in an even stronger position long-term.

Like everyone else in this space GW Pharma is dependent upon a decidedly uncertain political climate in the USA. Whichever way the wind blows though it is arguably poised to benefit.

