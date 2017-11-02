ExOne And The New Breed

ExOne (XONE) is set to report third quarter earnings after market close on November 9th. Only two analysts still follow the company, and the mid-point of their estimates calls for a loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $16.1M, with current quarter sales guided to $20.7M. This article will use the company's history in combination with new industry developments to provide an outlook.

Recent History

ExOne's results for last quarter were:

a loss of 40 cents per share, misses by 24 cents

on revenue of $10.8M, which misses by $4M

Some of the loss was in conjunction with the write-down of obsolete inventory in conjunction with updates to the company's platform, but that accounted for less than a third of the bottom-line loss, and of course, none of the top line miss. Expenses associated with the platform change are something I'd warned about long ago.

To my mind, the most important point from the ExOne conference call was that operating costs won't be cut any further. Management projected more losses for the third quarter, and a turnaround in fourth. As a result, the $25M+ on balance sheet will decline to around $20M at year-end, or less than $1.25 per share. Management also revised revenue growth down to 20-25% for the year, but maintains its stance on achieving positive operating EBITDA by year-end. Given that ExOne's business is typically strong around year-end, I'm more concerned about the long-term picture than with whether or not that goal is momentarily achieved.

It's the job of management at publicly run companies everywhere to put a good spin on things. The new leaders at ExOne know at least that much, unlike their predecessors. So, you can probably expect management to maintain its forecast in this report. I say this because the trend has been towards less candor. At the end of January, ExOne issued a press release touting a renewed focus on sand-printing and customer interaction, I noted that the associated 8-K told a different story. The company recorded well over a million dollars in charges associated with closing down its Las Vegas service center and exiting its finishing operations. I foresaw this move in my 3Q16 earnings coverage, which is where prior management admitted that it would not manage to meet its projects of breaking even for the year. Given how much capital the company had poured into the service centers in recent years, long investors had every reason to be disappointed. They bought management's story when ExOne narrowly achieved momentary operating profitability in the 1Q17 report, but I foreshadowed the coming competition and XONE subsequently dropped from over $15 to below $10.

Industry And Company-Specific Outlook

It's pretty clear that I'm no longer alone in my concerns. Management spent a large portion of its prepared remarks in the last call playing indirect defense against Desktop Metal. For those who don't know, this another MIT startup with more than 130 patents filed. The company has raised $115M including from GE Ventures. General Electric (GE) has been promoting "point of use" manufacturing in addition to smart factories, but we'll soon see if such initiatives make the cut, when Flannery offer investors the latest turnaround plan. I've had something to say about that in my Marketplace Service as well.

There is certainly some unproven hype for Desktop Metal, but the prototyping systems are already in the wild. First of all, the speed comparisons are to laser-based systems, not ExOne's chemical binder jetting process, but if the representations are correct, they should still be more than competitive. More importantly, I've seen no ISO certifications so far. Those would be needed for real industrial manufacturing, and the process could take months or even years. Even so, academic and business backing mean that the promises can't be ignored either. Here's what we've seen so far that makes me think DM is a potentially dominant competitor:

Price: the prototyping model is just $120K, which is at the low end of ExOne's range for Innovent ($100-250K). However, the forthcoming DM production model is expected to be just $360K whereas ExOne's comparable machines run well into the millions.

the prototyping model is just $120K, which is at the low end of ExOne's range for Innovent ($100-250K). However, the forthcoming DM production model is expected to be just $360K whereas ExOne's comparable machines run well into the millions. Materials: although the DM prototype uses Bound Metal Deposition (powdered metal pre-bound into rods), the production model will use a broad range standardized powdered materials, thereby cutting into ExOne's proprietary materials business.

although the DM prototype uses Bound Metal Deposition (powdered metal pre-bound into rods), the production model will use a broad range standardized powdered materials, thereby cutting into ExOne's proprietary materials business. Safety: DM promises a much less hazardous process that avoids the need for specialized ventilation and handling, thereby easing the extended installation and training issues that have plagued ExOne and other approaches.

DM promises a much less hazardous process that avoids the need for specialized ventilation and handling, thereby easing the extended installation and training issues that have plagued ExOne and other approaches. Quality: DM-produced items are 99.8% dense! This speaks to the suitability to ExOne's core industrial markets. There is also some implication that parts from production models may not even need additional finishing, though that remains to be seen.

When you put these attributes together with the groundbreaking speed claims, it's clear that ExOne has a new, better-funded, award-winning, and potentially dominant competitor. ExOne management attempted to spin its experience as a positive, but that's at least as much a history of missteps as it is a positive.

To wit, the company has taken selling "beta" Exerials at no margin as part of its redesign of the process and it has not yet begun active negotiation on commercial sales for these. It further admitted that the machines will need to be customized by end-user application. Compare this to the rampant growth and interest that Desktop Metal, and others are seeing, and I think the writing is on the wall.

Summary And Risk Factors

As signaled with the last report, and approved by subscribers, my affordable long-side ExOne coverage is being discontinued and further updates will now be exclusive to my Short Side service here on Seeking Alpha. It remains to be seen how management will spin the upcoming report, and how the market will react, but positive EBITDA in your strongest quarter doesn't pass muster. To survive, a company needs to actually be profitable, and it needs more than just that to be a good long investment.

The rebate rate has jumped from single digits to over 80% before subsiding back to 30%, at present. It's been higher before much larger drops; such figures are likely to make any decline in XONE choppy. Situations like this require experience and careful monitoring to extract maximum profit, but declining traded share volume is just one more sign of a potential death spiral.

I'll remain interested in the science of this industry, but new additive manufacturing entrants like Desktop Metal and Essentium are looking like better reading these days. They only raise the bar for ExOne and even if the company does manage to compete, it will probably need to resort to toxic, dilutive financing such as its At-the-Market facility to do so. Such dynamics take years to play out, but my eventual price target for XONE is now near-zero.

As discussed in my macro updates, I've been espousing a shift in investing priorities to out of favor sustainable high yield as one more way to play defense against increasing market risk. Though there is a place for disruptive tech companies, it's been a long time since ExOne has fit that profile. The most recent piece of ExOne news is that the company's Executive Vice President of Strategic Development and Capital Markets, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary is leaving to pursue other opportunities. That's what long investors should do too, but for talented short sellers, the opportunity continues.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.