Frontier: Now What?

Frontier Communications (FTR) was the big disappointment of the day and year with the stock collapsing another 27% today. The telecom provider is making some correct moves, but the company doesn't appear able to get out of its own way.

My investment thesis promoted that the previous results were better than the market fears for one prime reason. The question though is whether the stock is worth the risk considering the big hit to guidance for annual cash flows.

The market freaked out when Frontier cut the dividend payout and completed a reverse split back earlier this year. Adjusted for the split, the stock had a 52-week high above $57 and now trades down below $9. An incredible stock that generates positive free cash flows.

Cutting the dividend to $0.60 per quarter saves the company $300 million annually providing a lot more flexibility to handle the debt load. To which, Frontier repurchased $45 million worth of debt during the quarter instead of repurchasing shares. A very smart move to start eliminating the leverage issues.

The Q3 results showed some progress. EBITDA stabilized with Q2 levels at $914 million. The company cut $19 million in costs during the quarter due to synergies from the EarthLink merger and claims to be on pace to reach the $350 million goal.

All sounds good considering the previous goal of achieving over $800 million in free cash flow for the year with dividend payouts now at only $190 million or so. Frontier though laid the hammer down on shareholders with the revelation that the free cash flow target collapsed to $730 million to $750 million. The midpoint dropped to $740 million from $850 million previously for an incredible $110 million cut in just a few months since the August guidance.

One needs to keep in mind that these cash flow levels still far exceed the dividend payout requirements that amount to an amazing 26% yield with the stock down at $9. The problem is that Frontier didn't provide the market with confidence on the guide down reason.

A big part of the cut was hinted at on the earnings call due to the higher capital expenditures to end the year to improve customer service operations. No big deal so far.

In terms of our adjusted free cash flow guidance for full year 2017, we are lowering the range to $730 million to $750 million which now includes the capital expenditure range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion and a $50 million net cash tax benefit.

When questioned by analysts, the CFO claims the problem was more related to missing the EBITDA targets of reaching $950 million per quarter to hit the $3.8 billion annual EBITDA target. Business isn't stabilizing fast enough to hit those targets and even worse the second explanation doesn't match the original one.

The company guided towards Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $910 million to $930 million. A big disappointment from the $950 million goal, but one the company can recover from by hitting targets in this quarter and proving out the ability to implement $350 million worth of merger synergies.

The key investor takeaway is that Frontier Communications offers incredible value, but the market lost all confidence in the stock after cutting the key financial target. The telecom needs to prove the ability to exceed these new targets or the market will constantly fear sinking results and the stock won't rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.