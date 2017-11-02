Visit To Grifols' Headquarters During Tumultuous Time In Catalonia

I had the pleasure of visiting Grifols' (GRFS) headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. Grifols is one of the largest, vertically integrated biotechs specializing in plasma in the world. Growth has been phenomenal and profit margins high.

According to the Financial Times, Grifols' stock trades for 25.3 euros, there are 687.55 million shares, and the market cap is 15.47 billion euros ($17.94 billion). It takes $1.16 to buy one euro. Earnings per share are .8228 euros, and the price to earnings ratio is 30.7. The dividend is .3156 euros, and the dividend yield is 1.247%.

Growth has been outstanding. Sales grew from 2.62 billion euros ($3 billion) in 2012 to 4.05 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in 2016. All the while, outstanding shares didn't budge. We like growth that is not dilutive. Earnings per share grew from 0.38 euros to 0.8 over that time frame. Trailing twelve month free cash flow is 452 million euros ($524 million), and the free cash flow yield is 2.9%. Not bad for a growth company.

In the first half of 2017, gross margins were 50.3% and EBITDA margins were 29.4%. That's outstanding! Revenues increased 12.3%. Great growth.

Daniel Segarra, director of investor relations, explained to me in great detail what it is that Grifols does. The plasma industry works like this - donors are paid to give plasma for a fee. The plasma is then "fractionated," which means the plasma is separated from water and refined into medicine. The medicine is then sold.

Because of laws, the U.S. is the best place to collect plasma. The European Union does not have laws favorable to paying donors for frequent visits. The Chinese are leery of giving blood and plasma due to a dirty needle problem in the 1990s.

According to Segarra, Grifols has 26,000 donors in the U.S. that average 0.8 liters per visit for a total of 9 million liters of plasma a year. There is an extensive screening process to make sure that the donors are healthy. The plasma is then stored for 60 days in negative 30-degree Celsius temperatures. I asked Segarra if this process even killed the AIDS virus and he stated that it did.

Grifols has 190 plasma centers in the U.S. and is planning on adding another 40 by 2019. The company has three fractionation plants which process the plasma. A fourth is being built in North Carolina. There are 13 million liters of fractionation capacity, and the company plans to add another six million by 2022.

The plasma is separated into several "Factors". Factor I is medicine for hemophilia. Factor II is neurological disease and III is for immunoglobulin. Factor IV is for people who do not produce enough of a substance in their bodies called Alpha I. The last factor is Factor V, also known as albumin. Albumin has the highest amount of plasma and the least amount of water. Albumin is the only Factor that is allowed to be sold to China. It is used to treat shocks from accidents, liver disease, and there is even trial drug to help Alzheimer's patients. I strongly suggest you read this Financial Times article to understand the industry a little better.

There are 100 million people in China with blood issues and the country uses half of all albumin. Australian CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY), Baxalta of the U.S., and Grifols together control about 88% of the market in the U.S. The barriers to opening a plasma center are very high and finding a company to fractionate the plasma is difficult.

Grifols also has a diagnostics division and a hospital division. The diagnostics division tests blood and plasma for other organizations such as the Red Cross of Japan (a client). The hospital division produces products such as intravenous solutions.

As I was leaving Grifols, I took a train back to Barcelona. The train was crowded with protestors fighting for Catalonian independence from Spain. Catalonia is a very interesting region. The Catalan language is a mixture between Spanish, French, and Portuguese. Victor Grifols, chairman and majority shareholder, has been for Catalan independence for several years.

There is a dual class of shares, so the shares you get don't get a vote at the Annual Meeting. This is unfortunate. Because of a lot of M&A, the debt is BB rated. The company has a plan to pay down debt.

I like Grifols. It's hard to believe that the stock barely gets a nod in the U.S. It is followed by several investment banks. The barriers to entry are high and the need for these medications will not decrease. We don't own shares but are following the stock waiting for an entry point.

