Newmont Mining - Clear Sailing, Not Much To Complain About

Investment Thesis:

Newmont Mining is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with quality assets and a unique project pipeline.

As we all know, owning gold works well as a hedge against inflation/US dollar and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding. This belief is true at least for the long-term, albeit it is highly debatable for the short and midterm.

I always have allocated 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals (Gold, Platinum, and Palladium mainly) for this exact purpose and it has been rewarding. the practical question is to select good gold stocks with limited risks and long-term growth potential. Gary J. Goldberg, CEO, said in the conference call:

In short, Newmont has a stable asset base with considerable upside. We've provided a seven-year production profile in keeping with our focus on long-term value creation. And we believe this outlook differentiates Newmont. Our focus on long-term value creation shows up in our leading reserve profile.

Thus, investing in the gold majors such as Newmont Mining makes sense, as long as the balance sheet is showing a cloudless horizon ahead.

This article intends to explain why I believe Newmont Mining is a perfect case.

Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2017.

Newmont Mining 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.91 1.56 1.45 1.46 1.67 1.79 1.79 1.66 1.88 1.88 Net Income in $ Million 72 219 −254 52 23 −358 −344 46 177 206 EBITDA $ Million 679 462 190 480 587 626 −396 579 677 649 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.8% 14.0% 0 3.6% 1.4% 0 0 2.8% 9.4% 11.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.14 0.42 −0.50 0.10 0.04 −0.67 −0.65 0.09 0.33 0.38 Cash from operations in $ Million 438 810 272 526 777 850 633 373 526 685 Capital Expenditure TTM in $ Billion 1.09 1.16 1.16 1.31 1.31 1.25 1.13 1.03 0.93 0.86 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million 116 527 −150 246 494 581 332 193 343 491 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 3.34 2.99 2.38 2.49 2.95 2.18 2.81 2.97 3.17 3.05 Long term Debt in $ Billion 6.38 6.35 5.86 5.70 5.57 5.12 4.62 4.62 4.62 4.05 Dividend per share in $ 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.075 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 506 530 531 531 533 533 532 533 535 542 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Gold Production K Oz 1,116 1,221 1,247 1,136 1,193 1,246 1,433 1,234 1,350 1,339 AISC by-product $/Oz 909 828 876 828 876 925 914 900 884 943 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,179 1,104 1,084 1,194 1,260 1,329 1,193 1,221 1,250 1,276

Gold Production details:

All-in sustainable cost, AISC, has climbed to $943/ Oz in the 3Q'17 which is the highest level since 1Q'15. Newmont Mining AISC is considered too high and the company should find a way to reduce it to the low $800's as some of its peers are doing. If we compare to Barrick gold (ABX) we can see a noticeable difference, representing $171 in 3Q'17.

Gary Goldberg, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our all-in sustaining costs also reflect increased investment in exploration and advanced projects in keeping with our focus on creating long-term value. Year-to-date, all-in sustaining costs of $909 per ounce is well within our 2017 guidance of between $900 and $950 per ounce.

Production was slightly down sequentially but was 7.5% up compared to 3Q'16. A good performance again. Full year 2017 guidance is still between 5.0 million ounces and 5.4 million ounces.

Merian celebrated its first full year production, which had a record production this quarter.

The production was impacted by lower planned ore grades, mainly at Pueblo Viejo, Hemlo, and Lagunas Norte. The company expects 3Q'17 production to be the lowest in 2017. We should see higher production in the fourth quarter.

Carlin is obviously the main producing mine and delivered record results again.

Newmont Mining Attributable Gold Production 3Q'17 2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 Carlin 268 220 212 261 273 204 206

Project in Peru and Twin Creeks underground:

In the conference call, the company indicated that it has approved the Quecher Main project in Peru, which will extend Yanacocha's mine life to 2027. Quecher Main is designed to maintain Yanacocha's gold production at about 200K ounces per year at incremental an AISC of between $900 and $1,000 per ounce. Also, the results at Chaquicocha are promising.

Twin Creeks underground mine is underway. Grid development began a month ahead of schedule and the company mined first ore in August. This project is expected to improve mill recovery, extend processing life at Twin and reach commercial production in mid-2018.

Note: Newmont Mining is also producing Copper (not indicated here).

Newmont Mining - Technical analysis.

NEM is sitting just above its strong support at around $35.60. If the support holds NEM could bounce back to around $40 eventually, but if the stock cannot hold this value, then the ensuing negative breakout may imply a bottom around $32. This is a difficult situation mainly based on the future gold price which is highly volatile.

Commentary:

Newmont Mining announced record revenues of $1.88 billion for the third quarter, beating expectation.

Copper sales volume, representing about 4% of Newmont Mining's total revenues, yielded 12K tonnes in 3Q'17 with a higher realized price compared to last year for a lower production.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound to fit a long-term investment.

NEM Free cash flow is impressive with $1.36 billion on a yearly basis. This is the main reason why the company decided to increase dividends by 50% to now $0.075 per quarter or $0.30 annually which is still very conservative.

The net debt is now reduced to $1 billion, which is clearly another strong advantage. Long-term debt maturity is mostly due after 2022 besides about $600 million due October 2019.

I recommend NEM as a long-term investment.

