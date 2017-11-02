CBL: I Would Not Buy The Preferreds At These Prices

Even with a 50% common dividend cut in three years, the common stock is still a better buy at these prices.

Introduction

How does one decide on whether to buy the common or preferred stock of a particular company? Many choose to buy preferred stocks because in the scenario that the common distribution is cut, the preferred distribution remains unscathed.

Is there a price when the common stock could see its dividend cut and still be a better buy than the preferred stock?

I show that one can use a simple dividend income analysis to figure out the answer to this question, which would go something like: "If the common stock cuts their dividend by 50% five years from now, then the preferred stock is a better buy."

Preferred stock investors may find that the preferred stock is pricing in a much more drastic common dividend cut much sooner than they believe possible - in which case they really should buy the common stock instead.

I have chosen to look at CBL (CBL) because of Ian Bezek's brilliant article on CBL, Irrational Prices: Mall REITs Edition, which exposed the ridiculous yield discrepancy then which somehow still exists today.

I hope the reader can take away that they must not invest in preferreds on "feeling" and to always first do the "common sense" analysis in this article. In the case of CBL, we will see that only the most extreme of risk averse investors should choose the preferreds over the common.

First a note on volatility: Does it matter?

Preferred stocks are known to be less volatile than their common shares. Have a look at their beta below:

(Google Finance)

Is this lower price volatility to be counted on in the future? This is hard to say because past performance does not predict future performance. There is no fundamental reason why preferred stocks must have lower volatility. Thus I do not buy the argument that it will continue to have low volatility just because it is low volatility.

If we instead look at the investor base of preferred stocks versus common stocks, this yields a much more palatable argument. The people and institutions buying preferred stocks are very unlikely to be frequently trading them. This is in part because preferred stocks are much less well known than common stocks and trade with much lower volume and liquidity. Also likely is that they are buying these preferred stocks only for their distributions, which do not experience the same fluctuations as their common stocks.

These reasons though are not "forced" or "required" and thus I think of them as a placebo effect.

Bottom line: while the preferred stocks have shown to have lower volatility than their common stock counterparts historically, there is no inherent reason why it must do so in the future. However, the placebo effect is strong and may prove to have value. Emphasis on may.

Valuation for this article: when CBL becomes a dividend growth stock

I should first start by saying that if the reader has maximum risk aversion and simply want to receive a stable dividend with the less scenarios of a cut, then they should choose the preferred stock over the common.

However, I suspect that there are many dividend and income investors who are also interested in total return. For these we will define valuation using the dividend income stream. Further, we will assume some sort of reinvestment of dividends.

Because in a dividend payout the investor receives the cash (not the company), they can thus use the dividends to reinvest in shares. This allows the investor to "create" the dividend growth themselves.

Look at this chart to see how simply reinvesting the dividends of CBL would "grow" the dividend stream 13.3% from $106 to $120.31:

(Chart by Author)

Yes, I realize that I have just called CBL a dividend growth stock.

Now that we are talking in the same terms, we can start our analysis.

Financial Statement and Management Analysis

I believe that even when analyzing preferred stocks, one must do a careful analysis of the business and its financial statements. If the goal of preferred stocks is a stable dividend yield, then we should make sure that our company in question has very stable cash flows that can adequately cover the dividend, right?

In my previous article on CBL, CBL: Wall Street Isn't Stupid, we saw that CBL's occupancy rates and funds from operations have been fairly stable over the years. We also computed their free cash flow for the past several years:



(Chart by Author, Data from 2016 CBL 10-K)

We can see that the preferred distributions are covered 6.46 times by free cash flow. The common dividend is covered by 1.07 times after subtracting preferred dividends.

What is my outlook? There is little reason to believe that business will turn significantly worse in a significantly short amount of time, especially considering the active efforts management has taken in redevelopments. The preferred distributions look extremely safe. As for the common dividend, for the moment it is covered even after accounting for redevelopments capital expenditures, and aside from looking at the financial stability as we did before, we must also understand the mentality of its management:

(Chart by Author, Data from Dividend Channel)

Before 2008, CBL was a great dividend growth stock, having increased its dividends at a consistent and rapid pace for 13 years. Then in 2008-2009, CBL was forced to cut its dividend from $2.01/share to $0.58/share, to stay flexible liquidity wise during a period of great uncertainty in the credit markets. Since then, management has worked very hard to rebuild their reputation:

In 2013 they earned an investment grade rating from Moody's which will helps their liquidity in the credit markets (Moody's).

They have been more very vocal about being able to self-fund capital expenditures mainly through funds from operations.

They have stated repeatedly in their investor conference calls about their commitment to the dividend.

If we have another look at the same chart, but this time focusing on dividend coverage based on free cash flows:

(Chart by Author, data from various CBL 10-K)

I highlighted the right column for the years leading up to the 2008 recession and the years after. Notice how for almost every year after 2009, CBL made a point of having the dividend covered after all capital expenditures (this was not the case before the recession).

Sure, investors do not like to see any dividend cuts, but I believe that this is a case where having to do the dividend cut in 2008-2009 has made management very careful of making the same mistake again - they are a much smarter and more careful management now than before. This is a management team that will do everything in its power to not have to cut its common dividend ever again.

Bottom line: Many investors directly choose the preferred stock because they are uncertain of how aligned the management is with regards to the common dividend (is it just for show?). In the case of CBL, I believe that this is not something one needs to be worried about because they have shown a great commitment to the common dividend through both words and action.

Dividend Income Analysis and implied stories

This is a great opportunity to do a simple dividend income analysis.

We will start out with $1000 worth of stock and analyze the ending annual income stream after 10 years. I will use the common shares at a recent price of $7.84 and preferred shares at a recent price of $24.68.

Further I assume that the share prices remain the same, for simplicity. If the common shares do end up going up in value, then as Jim Cramer likes to say, "that's a high quality problem."

First, we can easily calculate the ending income stream assuming we purchase only the preferred shares:



(Chart by Author)

$153.55 per year is the income stream from preferred stocks which we will use as the baseline.

Now let's have a look at the potential stories.

Use Case 1: Reinvesting the Common dividend into Common shares

For the following analysis I assumed that all common stock dividends were reinvested back into common shares.

Now I pose an interesting question: if CBL were to cut its dividend by 50% in 6 years, would the common stock still be a better buy than the preferred stock?

See the results below:

(Chart by Author)

This is surprising: even withstanding a 50% dividend cut in six years, the common shares still end up having a higher ending income stream than the preferred stocks.

Use Case 2: Reinvesting the Common dividend into Preferred shares

For the following analysis I assumed that dividends were reinvested back into preferred shares.

This would be a conservative compromise over just sticking with the common shares.

Again, let's assume a 50% common dividend cut after 6 years:

(Chart by Author)

In this case, the ending income stream is even better than just reinvesting in the common shares.

Use Case 3: When does the 50% dividend cut need to happen for the preferred stock to be a better buy?

Assuming dividends are reinvested into preferred shares, we can see that the answer is after the 2nd year:



(Chart by Author)

Think about that: as long as the common dividend is not cut by 50% within two years, it will be a better buy than the preferred stock.

Thus, the implied story is:

"If CBL cuts their common dividend by 50% in two years, then the preferreds are a better buy. Otherwise, I should buy the common stock."

Because I believe that the common dividend can be sustained for much longer than that, and any cut would be much less severe, based on my personal risk tolerance I cannot justify purchasing the preferred stock over the common stock.

Conclusion

Preferred stocks offer greater dividend stability relative to the common stock, but how much are you paying for it?

We saw that by reinvesting the CBL common dividend into the preferred stock, one can secure a dividend income stream that beats buying the preferred stock outright in even the most severe common dividend cut scenarios. While there may be arbitrageurs who take advantage of this by buying the common shares and shorting the preferred shares, I personally prefer to simply buy the common shares to get the extra unimplied upside if management delivers.

Author's note:

If you liked my article, follow me! I respond to all comments and messages, and hope you learned something actionable from this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.