Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/31/17: CHTR, VBIV, IMDZ, QSR

| About: Immune Design (IMDZ)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/31/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Vbi Vaccines (VBIV);
  • Immune Design (IMDZ), and;
  • Charter Comms (CHTR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Express Scripts (ESRX);
  • China Fund (CHN);
  • Altisource Portfolio (ASPS);
  • W Alliance Banc (WAL);
  • Vertex Pharm (VRTX);
  • Tri Pointe (TPH);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD);
  • Intel (INTC);
  • Franklin Res (BEN), and;
  • Asbury Automotive (ABG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tyler Tech (TYL);
  • Apollo Comml RE Finance (ARI), and;
  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Merchants Bancorp (MBIN).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Qatar Invest

BO

Apollo Comml RE Finance

ARI

JB*

$30,794,800

2

Chawla Sam

DIR

Vbi Vaccines

VBIV

JB*

$9,455,000

3

Redmond John

PR,DIR

Allegiant Travel

ALGT

B

$1,521,081

4

City Of London Investment

BO

China Fund

CHN

B

$1,041,778

5

Winfrey Christopher L

CFO

Charter Comms

CHTR

B

$1,003,191

6

Deer Park Road Mgt Company

BO

Altisource Portfolio

ASPS

B

$1,001,606

7

O Brien Patrick D

DIR

Merchants Bancorp

MBIN

JB*

$600,000

8

Wentworth Timothy C

CEO,DIR

Express Scripts

ESRX

B

$489,002

9

Hedayat Ali

DIR

Restaurant Brands Intl

QSR

B

$322,900

10

Coleman Lewis W

DIR

Immune Design

IMDZ

B

$264,752

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Qatar Invest

BO

Apollo Comml RE Finance

ARI

JS*

$30,789,360

2

Smith Ian F

VP,COO

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$10,879,858

3

Leinweber Larry D

DIR

Tyler Tech

TYL

S

$8,869,480

4

Sachdev Amit

VP

Vertex Pharm

VRTX

AS

$5,802,084

5

Grubbs Michael D

CFO,TR

Tri Pointe

TPH

S

$4,385,000

6

Bryant Andy D

CB,DIR

Intel

INTC

S

$3,990,928

7

Monaghan Craig T

CEO,DIR

Asbury Automotive

ABG

S

$2,943,544

8

Simpson Psb Fund

O

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$2,905,227

9

Sarver Robert G

CB,CEO

W Alliance Banc

WAL

S

$2,811,000

10

Johnson Gregory E

CB,CEO

Franklin Res

BEN

S

$2,433,622

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

