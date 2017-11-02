BP: The Time To Buy Is Now

Photo credit

BP (BP) has been an intriguing story as it has fought to come out of so many enormous challenges over the past several years. The company earned its way out of an industry downturn recently and the off of the fresh Q3 report, the stock is hitting new highs. I was out with a bullish piece on the dividend a few weeks ago and as it turns out, BP is making even more progress than I thought. Thus, after the terrific Q3 report and some great news that came along with it, BP looks like a buy, even at its highs.

We can see the stock hugged the 200DMA for many months this year as the line continued to move higher. That's very bullish behavior and those with the patience to hold BP through the oscillations have been rewarded handsomely. The stock has been a rocket ship since August and is closing in on $41 for the first time in a very long time. BP is actually overbought right now, which is something that was unfathomable in the darkest days of the past couple of years. But BP persevered and has been managed prudently and as a result, is in a good spot to reward shareholders for years to come.

BP is primarily an income stock, obviously, and its yield throughout this entire ordeal has remained enormous. It reiterated its 60 cent quarterly dividend for December payout in the Q3 report, indicating a current yield of 5.9%. BP has yielded in excess of 6% for most of this year but I have to think many investors would "settle" for the 5.9%.

Now, I mentioned that I was bullish on the dividend earlier this year and my premise was that cash flow seemed to be near an inflection point where BP could cover its capex and dividend with FCF. As simple as that sounds, most in the O&G space haven't been able to do that for some time. But BP has been steadily lowering its production cost - breakeven is now $49 - and it continues to steadily generate more and more cash via higher production, which was up 13% YoY. That is not only allowing it to continue to pay its dividend - which is getting safer by the quarter - but BP is actually going to begin buying back stock once again. I didn't see that last bit coming so that was a very pleasant surprise, and apart from the actual impact of a lower share count, it signals that BP has turned the corner. After all, the last thing management wants to do is recommence the buyback and then virtually immediately cease it again due to lack of cash. The Q3 report was much better than I expected on the FCF front and I'm a little surprised the stock wasn't up more than it was; the report was that good.

Operating cash flow including the Gulf spill was $6B in Q3 against just $2.5B in last year's Q3. That's a terrific showing from BP as the Gulf spill has consumed billions of dollars this year, but the impact in Q3 was muted, relatively speaking, at $600M or so. Capex came in at $4B in Q3 against $3.5B last year, leaving FCF of right at $2B for the quarter. That number for the first three quarters of the year is just $1.1B and obviously, that implies the first half of the year was short of zero. However, BP had a monstrous Q3 and given the drivers - better pricing, lower breakeven and higher production - it doesn't look like there's any reason to think it won't continue. I saw some positive movement in BP's first half FCF but nothing like it produced in Q3 and I can't tell you how bullish it is.

BP recorded $1.7B in dividends in Q3, meaning that first time in a very long time, it covered both its capex and its dividend payments with operating cash flow. That is not only tremendously positive for the dividend but it gave management the confidence to restart the buyback, which also consumes cash. Management must see a rosy picture heading into 2018 because it has promised big things; now it has to deliver.

Revenue growth is going to come to a screeching halt next year barring some kind of miracle, but I'm not convinced BP actually needs it. Pricing has been bullish of late and production is up a bunch over last year; given that costs have been steadily declining, the margin picture looks pretty bright for 2018 and beyond. Margins turn revenue into FCF and that's what it's all about with BP, so I still think this story has legs. I see the Q3 report as providing investors the evidence they need in order to buy into the recovery story with BP and really put a floor under the stock. The dividend is 100% safe at this point and that is huge given the world-beating yield. BP's Q3 was terrific and it is not only telling you it has the cash to pay you almost 6%, but it has a little extra left over to soak up some shares; what more could you want?

